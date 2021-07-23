What We Are Reading Today: The Joy of Sweat

Author: Sarah Everts
Sweating may be one of our weirdest biological functions, but it’s also one of our most vital and least understood. In The Joy of Sweat, Sarah Everts delves into its role in the body — and in human history.
Deeply researched and written with great zest, The Joy of Sweat is a fresh take on a gross but engrossing fact of human life.
Everts’s entertaining investigation takes readers around the world — from Moscow to New Jersey.
Everts “is a crisp and lively writer,” Jennifer Szalai said in a review for The New York Times.
Everts “has a master’s degree in chemistry, along with an ability to put abstruse scientific processes into accessible term,” said the review.
It added that Everts “tethers her scientific interludes to scenes in which she was doing some unlikely things around the world.”
She “dispels some persistent perspiration myths, including the one that equates sweating with detoxification,” said the review.
The biggest crisis looming over the subject, which Everts explicitly acknowledges at several points, is global warming.