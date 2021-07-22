What We Are Reading Today: The Howe Dynasty

Author: Julie Flavell
The Howe Dynasty tells the story of relatives of King George III in England.
Their grandmother was the illegitimate sister of King George I.
The story spans from the arrival of King George I’s sister in England until the participation of her grandchildren in The American Revolution.
The Howe Dynasty provides “a groundbreaking reinterpretation of one of England’s most famous military families across four wars,” said a review on goodreads.com.
“A riveting narrative and long overdue reassessment of the entire family, The Howe Dynasty forces us to reimagine the Revolutionary War in ways that would have been previously inconceivable,” said the review.
It said Britain’s desperate battles to guard its most vaunted colonial possession “are here told in tandem with London parlor-room intrigues.”
In December 1774, Benjamin Franklin met Caroline Howe, the sister of British General Sir William Howe and Richard Admiral Lord Howe, in a London drawing room for “half a dozen Games of Chess.”
But as historian Julie Flavell reveals, these meetings were about much more than board games: They were cover for a last-ditch attempt to forestall the outbreak of the American War of Independence.