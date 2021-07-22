You are here

What We Are Reading Today: The Howe Dynasty

Updated 22 July 2021
  It said Britain's desperate battles to guard its most vaunted colonial possession "are here told in tandem with London parlor-room intrigues"
Author: Julie Flavell

The Howe Dynasty tells the story of relatives of King George III in England.
Their grandmother was the illegitimate sister of King George I.
The story spans from the arrival of King George I’s sister in England until the participation of her grandchildren in The American Revolution.
The Howe Dynasty provides “a groundbreaking reinterpretation of one of England’s most famous military families across four wars,” said a review on goodreads.com.
“A riveting narrative and long overdue reassessment of the entire family, The Howe Dynasty forces us to reimagine the Revolutionary War in ways that would have been previously inconceivable,” said the review.
It said Britain’s desperate battles to guard its most vaunted colonial possession “are here told in tandem with London parlor-room intrigues.”
In December 1774, Benjamin Franklin met Caroline Howe, the sister of British General Sir William Howe and Richard Admiral Lord Howe, in a London drawing room for “half a dozen Games of Chess.”
But as historian Julie Flavell reveals, these meetings were about much more than board games: They were cover for a last-ditch attempt to forestall the outbreak of the American War of Independence.

Author: Anthony Veasna So

Afterparties is an expertly written book about the experiences of Cambodian Americans living in California.
With nuanced emotional precision, gritty humor, and compassionate insight into the intimacy of immigrant communities, the stories in Afterparties deliver an explosive introduction to the work of Anthony Veasna So.
“Seamlessly transitioning between the absurd and the tenderhearted, balancing acerbic humor with sharp emotional depth, Afterparties offers an expansive portrait of the lives of Cambodian-Americans.
As the children of refugees carve out radical new paths for themselves in California, they shoulder the inherited weight of the Khmer Rouge genocide and grapple with the complexities of race, friendship and family,” said a review on goodreads.com.
The stories “are slice of life vignettes that intermix the joy and trauma experienced by the characters and community. The characters were so clearly written and individualistic, completely believable as real people,” the review added.
It said that each story “displays how trauma has affected an entire community.”

What We Are Reading Today: How the Word is Passed
Author: Clint Smith

How the Word is Passed is a book that deserves a place in today’s high school and college curriculum as well as personal reading libraries, says a review on goodreads.com.
“It is truly extraordinary,” said the review.
In How the Word Is Passed, Clint Smith seeks to examine how America memorializes, and reckons, with the legacy of slavery.
Smith is staff writer at The Atlantic. He is the author of Counting Descent, which won the 2017 Literary Award for Best Poetry Book from the Black Caucus of the American Library Association.
Smith is also a poet, and he weaves his narrative with the prose of a poet in such a lyrical and impactful way.
According to the review, Smith “travels to different plantations, memorials, cemeteries, museums, prisons, etc. and examines how each of these locations reckon with slavery and if they are being honest and truthful, or being dishonest and avoiding the past.”
“This is not a contemporary anti-racist book. It goes far behind history. How the Word Is Passed is about the experience of place, memory, and legacy,” said the review.

What We Are Reading Today: The Icepick Surgeon
Author: Sam Kean

Unflinching, and exhilarating to the last page, The Icepick Surgeon fuses the drama of scientific discovery with the illicit thrill of a true-crime tale.
With his trademark wit and precision, Sam Kean “shows that, while science has done more good than harm in the world, rogue scientists do exist, and when we sacrifice morals for progress, we often end up with neither,” said a review on goodreads.com.
Kean “tells the true story of what happens when unfettered ambition pushes otherwise rational men and women to cross the line in the name of science, trampling ethical boundaries and often committing crimes in the process,” said the review.
The Icepick Surgeon is Kean’s sixth book. His previous work examined the entertaining and sometimes macaber side of science.
Kean’s work has appeared in The New York Times Magazine, Mental Floss, Slate, The Believer, Air & Space, Science, and The New Scientist.
According to the review, the Icepick Surgeon “discusses the ethical and moral limits of science and gives us informative insight into some of the most flagrant cases of immoral behavior in science.”

What We Are Reading Today: The Irish Assassins

Author: Julie Kavanagh

The book is about the assassination of Lord Frederick Cavendish and Thomas Burke while walking in the Phoenix Park in Dublin on May 6, 1882.
The murders ended what should have been a turning point in Anglo-Irish relations.
In a story that spans Dublin, London, Paris, New York, Cannes and Cape Town, Julie Kavanagh “thrillingly traces the crucial events that came before and after the murders,” said a review on goodreads.com.
The book contains several side stories including that of the political relationship between William Gladstone and Charles Stewart Parnell.
The book centers around the themes of colonization and its after affects on the generations that follow.
It also looks at terrorism/civil war and how outside influences can affect the outcome of these situations.
“This is an unputdownable book from one of our most compulsively readable writers,” said the review.
As Kavanagh’s book amply demonstrates, life is indeed stranger than “the creations of fiction.”
The book “is too academic to be a general interest history, but too general to be of use to academics,” added the review.

Author: Daniel Beunza

Debates about financial reform have led to the recognition that a healthy financial system doesn’t depend solely on how it is structured — organizational culture matters as well. Based on extensive research in a Wall Street derivatives-trading room, Taking the Floor considers how the culture of financial organizations might change in order for them to remain healthy, even in times of crises.
In particular, Daniel Beunza explores how the extensive use of financial models and trading technologies over the recent decades has exerted a far-ranging and troubling influence on Wall Street. How have models reshaped financial markets? How have models altered moral behavior in organizations?
Beunza takes readers behind the scenes in a bank unit that, within its firm, is widely perceived to be “a class act,” and he considers how this trading room unit might serve as a blueprint solution for the ills of Wall Street’s unsustainable culture.
Beunza demonstrates that the integration of traders across desks reduces the danger of blind spots created by models. Warning against the risk of moral disengagement posed by the use of models, he also contends that such disengagement could be avoided by instituting moral norms and social relations.

