  The history of Saudi Arabia is written in its rock art

The history of Saudi Arabia is written in its rock art

The history of Saudi Arabia is written in its rock art
The engravings, some of which date back to 12,000 B.C., include many images of animals that were used by man for their milk, meat, skins and fur. (Shutterstock)
The history of Saudi Arabia is written in its rock art
The engravings, some of which date back to 12,000 B.C., include many images of animals that were used by man for their milk, meat, skins and fur.
The history of Saudi Arabia is written in its rock art
The engravings, some of which date back to 12,000 B.C., include many images of animals that were used by man for their milk, meat, skins and fur.
Updated 35 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

The history of Saudi Arabia is written in its rock art

The history of Saudi Arabia is written in its rock art
  • The paintings refer to the practice of hunting and grazing by the people of the region
Updated 35 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Saudi Arabia has a rich heritage depicted in the rock art sites scattered across the country. These show representations of religious, political and socioeconomic life since ancient times.

The engravings, some of which date back to 12,000 B.C., include many images of animals that were used by man for their milk, meat, skins and fur.

Dr. Salma Housawi, professor of ancient history at King Saud University, said that the rock art shows that the inhabitants of the southern part of the Arabian Peninsula began to hunt and domesticate animals in around 6,000 B.C.

“The dog was one of the first animals to be domesticated and used for hunting. Donkeys and bulls depicted in the drawings are also domesticated then,” she added.

Housawi noted that the rock paintings scattered in the northwest of the Arabian Peninsula, which date from 4000 to 2000 B.C., refer to the practice of hunting and grazing by the people of the region. 

When the climate of Saudi Arabia became extremely hot and arid, cattle gradually disappeared and were replaced by animals that are more suited to the dry environment, such as camels, ibex and goats, particularly in the northern and western regions.

The professor said that camels were first depicted on the rocks of Kilwa northeast of Tabuk.

She said the camel was used for transportation due to its endurance and ability to sustain harsh desert conditions of the Arabian Peninsula, making it one of the most important animal resources.

“The camel is a food source and a means of transport that has played a major role in Arab relations with their neighbors, in addition to its participation in the wars.” 

She noted that in the area of Jabal Al-Malihiya, 40 kilometers east of Hail, its rock facades have important inscriptions and drawings depicting cows, wild camels, ostriches and lions. She said that Saudi Arabia was keen to register the Hail rock paintings on the UNESCO World Heritage List because of these animal drawings.

“The Qassim area also abounds with animal drawings of ostriches, lions, lionesses, cows and camels, while in the Uyun Al-Jawa you can find drawings of predators, ibex, ostriches and camels,” she said. “Mount Tamiya in Uglat Asugour region also features drawings of camels and ibexes.” The rock art of the Al-Bukayriyah area features a fascinating drawing of a lion and lioness next to each other.

The rock art of the central region of the Dawadmi province, which shows a similar range of animals, includes aurochs, as well.

She also noted that rock drawings were also interesting for their hunting scenes, which illustrated accurately both the movement of the hunter and animal and the weapons used in hunting.

“The Ministry of Culture, represented by the Saudi Heritage Authority, is making a great effort to preserve and document archaeological and historical areas in the Kingdom, in cooperation with various foreign missions in accordance with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030,” Housawi said.

Topics: rock art Saudi Arabia Saudi heritage

Updated 45 min 21 sec ago
SPA

Summer in Saudi Arabia: Baha attracts camping, hiking lovers and more

Summer in Saudi Arabia: Baha attracts camping, hiking lovers and more
  • Among the forests scattered in Baha lies the Raghadan Forest Park, which attracts tourists to camp among the tall dark green juniper and acacia trees
Updated 45 min 21 sec ago
SPA

BAHA: In Saudi Arabia’s southern region, the clouds embrace the peaks of the high mountains in Baha to create an artistic painting that attracts visitors from around the globe. 

Dubbed the “City of Fog” and the “Neighbor of the Clouds,” the city features forests with picturesque nature scenes that will charm any camping lover.

In the mountains, hikers can summit peaks of high altitude, and for the intellectuals, a date with heritage and ancient history in the museums and majestic forts awaits.

The various terrains between valleys, mountains, and forests offer summer temperatures that do not exceed 32 degrees Celsius. In the evening, the temperature falls to 17 degrees, which makes for an outstanding summer atmosphere for tourists coming from high-temperature areas.

Among the forests scattered in Baha lies the Raghadan Forest Park, which attracts tourists to camp among the tall dark green juniper and acacia trees. This forest overlooks the King Fahd Mountain Road that connects Baha with the Tihama area. Tourists can enjoy watching the clouds rise from Tihama to the mountain tops in the Sarat area in the early hours of the morning. In the afternoon, clouds often laden with water particles fall somewhere in Baha.

Visitors to the farms in the region can pick apples, pomegranates, apricots, and other fruits and eat them on site. Plants and natural crops are irrigated by rainwater or from nearby rain reservoirs.

Forest and farm visitors should not miss tasting locally produced honey from the trees and watching the process of filtering and extracting the honey from the scattered beehives in the summer. Visitors can buy the natural honey, which is free from preservatives, and take it home with them as a souvenir.

However, the fun does not stop here. Baha has prepared safe paths for hikers to ascend the mountains, and when they reach the summit, paragliding through the skies of Baha is also available.

The sun meets vertically with the roofs of the historical castles and forts in the region, leaving history lovers with the opportunity to discover landmarks and monuments immortalized by the ancient inhabitants of the region.

All of these unique features qualified Baha to be among the 11 tourist destinations announced by the Saudi Tourism Authority through the “Visit Saudi Arabia” platform. The authority launched the Saudi Summer Program 2021 under the slogan “Our Summer, Your Mood,” from June 24 until the end of September.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Baha

Who’s Who: Randah Al-Hothali, a director general at the Saudi Fund for Development

Who’s Who: Randah Al-Hothali, a director general at the Saudi Fund for Development
Updated 29 July 2021
Arab News

Who's Who: Randah Al-Hothali, a director general at the Saudi Fund for Development

Who’s Who: Randah Al-Hothali, a director general at the Saudi Fund for Development
Updated 29 July 2021
Arab News

Randah Al-Hothali was recently appointed director general of the corporate communications department at the Saudi Fund for Development.

Al-Hothali previously worked with the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY). During her tenure at SDRPY, she worked as head of outreach in the media and strategic communications directorate and was general director of the same department. She served as the official SDRPY spokesperson and its representative at local and international events. Al-Hothali also managed the partnerships and international cooperation department at SDRPY.

In 2019, she became a member of the World Federation of UN Friends.

In July 2018, Al-Hothali worked at the Decision Support Center of the Royal Court in Riyadh as a senior think tank specialist researcher and analyst.

Between 2013 and 2018, she worked at the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Washington, D.C. as an economic and international trade adviser.

In 2013, Al-Hothali also worked at a computer software company called Avalara, Inc. in Falls Church, Virginia in the US as an e-file processor for businesses around the US.

She obtained a bachelor’s degree in economics from George Mason University, US. She later received a master’s degree in international commerce and policy from the same university.

In 2015, Al-Hothali went to the University of Oxford, UK, to attend the EU and the Challenge of Globalization program.

She worked as an intern at two banking bodies, including the World Bank in Washington, D.C., in 2010, and the National Commercial Bank in Jeddah in 2007.

Al-Hothali has received various certifications from institutions including UNICEF, Union of OIC News Agencies, the US State Department, UNHCR, JFC Humanitarian Operations and the Prince Saud Al-Faisal Institute for Diplomatic Studies.

Topics: Who's Who

Arab coalition intercepts drone launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia

Arab coalition intercepts drone launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia
Updated 29 July 2021
Arab News

Arab coalition intercepts drone launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia

Arab coalition intercepts drone launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia
Updated 29 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab coalition said on Wednesday that Saudi air defenses intercepted a drone launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia toward Saudi Arabia.
The coalition said the Iran-backed Houthis continue attempts to deliberately target civilians and civilian objects in the Kingdom.
On Tuesday, the coalition said it intercepted and destroyed four ballistic missiles and two explosive-laded drones launched by the Houthi militia toward the Kingdom’s southern Jazan region.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Arab Coalition Houthis Yemen Saudi Air Defense Forces

Saudi, French foreign ministers hold talks on strengthening joint strategic relations

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian in Paris. (Twitter/@KSAMOFA)
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian in Paris. (Twitter/@KSAMOFA)
Updated 29 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi, French foreign ministers hold talks on strengthening joint strategic relations

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian in Paris. (Twitter/@KSAMOFA)
  • They also discussed joint coordination to achieve and maintain peace and security
  • Prince Faisal also met with with members of the French Senate
Updated 29 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, in Paris on Wednesday to discuss ways to develop joint strategic relations.
“We explored opportunities to strengthen the strategic partnerships between our two countries (and) we also discussed prominent developments and the importance for joint coordination to achieve and maintain peace and security,” Prince Faisal wrote in a message posted on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, he met members of the French Senate, including Olivier Cadic, the senator for French citizens living abroad and president of the France-Gulf States Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group, and Fabien Genet, the senator for Saône-et-Loire and a member of the friendship group.
“The distinguished bilateral relations that bring together the two countries in all fields were reviewed,” the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said. It added that Prince Faisal affirmed there are opportunities to further develop the relationship, and that both governments are working hard to do this, especially in light of the aim of Saudi Vision 2030 to build a better future for the Kingdom and its international partners.
The members of the French Senate welcomed Prince Faisal’s visit and said it confirms the depth of bilateral relations. They added that although relationship is strong and well developed at all levels, they hope to enhance it further. They also praised the Vision 2030 strategy, which they said has made great, rapid and positive progress.

Topics: Saudi Arabia France French Senate Jean-Yves Le Drian Olivier Cadic Fabien Genet

Saudi envoy speaks of her pride in Kingdom’s athletes at Tokyo Olympics

Saudi envoy speaks of her pride in Kingdom’s athletes at Tokyo Olympics
Updated 29 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi envoy speaks of her pride in Kingdom's athletes at Tokyo Olympics

Saudi envoy speaks of her pride in Kingdom’s athletes at Tokyo Olympics
  • Princess Reema attended the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics
Updated 29 July 2021
Arab News

WASHINGTON: Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the US expressed her deep sense of pride in the Saudi athletes competing at the Tokyo Olympics.
“I’m so very proud of all our athletes who are representing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Tokyo today,” said Princess Reema bint Bandar. She wished them well and added: “We’re just starting and it can only get better from here.”
She also spoke of the joy she feels seeing young Saudis overcome the challenges and make it to the Olympic Games.
“Each young man and woman brings their own unique experience to their sports,” she said. “And to see them make it all the way to the Olympics, despite the current challenges, brings me tremendous pride and joy.
“Our aim as a team in Tokyo is not just to compete for medals, but to compete with passion and dignity and to open the doors for young men and women to truly engage and participate in sports.”
Princess Reema added that the Kingdom’s leadership is keen to support the nation’s developing sports sector and to help athletes reach their full potential.
“We’ve been working hard to create the best environment to foster and grow local and regional talents and to adopt sports as a way of life in the Kingdom,” she added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Princess Reema bint Bandar United States

