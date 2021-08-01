You are here

Olympic gold medals in weightlifting, high-jump mark historic day for Qatar

Qatar's Mutaz Barshim and Faris Ibrahim El-Bakh made history for their country by claiming the first ever Olympic gold medals in history just a few hours apart. (AFP)
Updated 01 August 2021
Arab News

TOKYO: Qatar's Mutaz Barshim won his country's first Olympic track and field gold medal in the high jump on Sunday.

Barshim and Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi both recorded a best clearance of 2.37 meters, which meant they ended up with a rare shared title.

Both athletes said they were in dreamland as they put behind them the nightmare of serious injuries to claim the top prize.

Barshim, though, missed out on a share of the gold because of an earlier failure.

The jubilant duo declined the chance of winning the title outright by turning down a jump-off.

For Barshim, 30, it completes a full house of Olympic medals having taken bronze in London in 2012 and silver in Rio five years ago.

Barshim missed a large part of 2018 with a serious ankle injury, bouncing back to win world outdoor gold on home soil in 2019.

"This is a dream I don't want to wake up from," he said. "I have been through a lot. It's been five years that I have been waiting, with injuries and a lot of set-backs.

"But we are here today sharing this moment and all the sacrifices. It's really worth it now in this moment."

Elsewhere at the Games, a few hours before Barshim, it was another first for Qatar after weightlifter Faris Ibrahim El-Bakh won the country's first ever gold medal in the Men's 96kg weightlifting competition.

His historic achievement came after lifting a total of 402kg, which set a new Olympic record in the process.

Venezuelan Villanilla Sanchez finished second whilst while the bronze went to Georgian Plisnoll Anton.

* With AFP

Italy's Lamont Marcell Jacobs claims shock Olympic 100m win

Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy crosses the finish line and wins gold. (Reuters)
Updated 01 August 2021
AFP

Italy’s Lamont Marcell Jacobs claims shock Olympic 100m win

  • The fastest man in the world this year, American Trayvon Bromell, was eliminated in the semi-finals
  • Jacobs had not even broken 10 seconds until this year
TOKYO: Unheralded Italian sprinter Lamont Marcell Jacobs stormed to a shock gold in the Olympic 100 metres on Sunday after Caeleb Dressel collected his fifth swimming gold medal of the Games.

Jacobs crossed the line in a European record of 9.80sec at the Olympic Stadium to succeed retired Jamaican legend Usain Bolt as champion of the blue riband event of the athletics programme.

Fred Kerley of the United States took silver in 9.84sec and Canada's Andre de Grasse collected bronze in 9.89sec.

The fastest man in the world this year, American Trayvon Bromell, was eliminated in the semi-finals.

Jacobs had not even broken 10 seconds until this year.

"It was my childhood dream to win an Olympic Games and obviously a dream can turn into something different, but to run this final and win it is a dream come true," the Texas-born Italian said.

Jacobs credited improvements in training, diet and mentality for his progression this season.

"I really work hard with my mind," he told AFP. "Because when I was arriving at the big moment my legs don't work too good. Now my legs go really good when it's a big moment."

From Japan to Germany: Golf's Olympic gold medal winner Xander Schauffele's roots span the globe

Xander Schauffele, of the US, poses with his gold medal next to bronze medal winner C.T. Pan of Taiwan, left, and silver medal winner Rory Sabbatini, of Slovakia, right, for the men's golf at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (AP)
Updated 01 August 2021
AFP

From Japan to Germany: Golf’s Olympic gold medal winner Xander Schauffele’s roots span the globe

  • American Schauffele won by a shot from surprise silver medallist Rory Sabbatini of Slovakia
  • 27-year-old Schauffele, a four-time winner on the US PGA Tour, has a family heritage which includes Japan
KAWAGOE, Japan: Xander Schauffele had more than thoughts of a medal inspiring him to gold at Tokyo 2020 on Sunday.
The world number five golfer was driven on by his father’s lost Olympic opportunity, and the 30 or more members of his Japanese extended family, including his maternal grandparents, who would have been on the course to cheer his every shot had there been spectators allowed.
American Schauffele won by a shot from surprise silver medallist Rory Sabbatini of Slovakia, with Taiwan’s C.T. Pan taking bronze after an epic seven-man playoff.
The 27-year-old Schauffele, a four-time winner on the US PGA Tour, has a family heritage that straddles the globe.
He says he was brought up culturally more Japanese because his Taiwanese mother ws brought up in Japan.
“My fellow countryman (Pan) is right next to me,” he laughed at the medallists’ press conference.
“We got a worldly deal. France, Germany, Taiwan, a little bit of Japan. My mom was born in Taiwan, so actually by blood I’m half-Taiwanese.
“My mom grew up in Japan from the age of four... and my grandparents have been in Japan ever since. So I have a family split between Taiwan and Japan.”
And that means normally it’s family party time whenever he arrives in the Land of the Rising Sun, at least when there are no Covid restrictions or states of emergency in force for his largely Tokyo-based relatives.
But Schauffele’s heritage spans far more than the US and the Far East. His father Stefan, who is half-French, was a top decathlete for Germany who never got to realize his own dreams of Games glory.
Stefan’s car was hit by a drunk-driver four decades ago on his way to Olympic training, shattering his sporting ambitions in an instant as he suffered multiple injuries including the loss of sight in his left eye.
Schauffele, the 2017 US PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, was proud to have won the medal for Team USA but pointed out he was the only member of his family who is actually American.
“I’m the only natural-born citizen in my family, being born in the United States,” he smiled. Schauffele’s brother, Nico, was born in Stuttgart, Germany, and he says his globe-trotting family background gives him a great perspective on life.
“I think that me being very international it’s taught me a lot about different cultures and it’s made me understanding of different cultures,” said Schauffele, who has made more than a dozen visits to Japan.
“I think that if everyone sort of had the ability to travel more and experience other cultures they would be more willing to get along, potentially.”
Silver medallist Sabbatini, born in Durban, South Africa, and now playing for Slovakia, was full of praise for Schauffele.
“Xander, never mind his golf game, probably one of the nicest gentlemen I’ve ever met. Always hospitable, you can tell he was raised right,” said Sabbatini, who shot an incredible final-round 61 to snatch a shock medal.
Schauffele had suffered the agony of losing out in the final pairing of the Masters to Hideki Matsuyama at Augusta, but hoped Japan would forgive him for turning the tables to register his first win since the 2020 Tour Championship.
“I can’t speak for the Japanese people, I’m sure my grandparents are very happy,” he said.
“But they may be the only people in Japan who were pulling for me, rather than Hideki.”

Esteban Ocon wins chaotic Hungarian Grand Prix, Vettel disqualification puts Hamilton 2nd

Second placed Sebastian Vettel of Aston Martin, first placed Esteban Ocon of Alpine and third placed Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes on the podium after the race. (Reuters)
Updated 02 August 2021
AFP

Esteban Ocon wins chaotic Hungarian Grand Prix, Vettel disqualification puts Hamilton 2nd

  • Max Verstappen’s Red Bull was damaged in a first lap crash, which took out five cars
  • Bottas acknowledged he was at fault after being given a five-place penalty on the grid for the next race
BUDAPEST: Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel was disqualified from the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday and stripped of second place, the FIA said.
Vettel's Aston Martin car was deemed to have insufficient fuel left after the race.
Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes was promoted to second place behind race winner, Alpine's Esteban Ocon with Carlos Sainz in a Ferrari inheriting third place.
World champion Hamilton now has a seven-point lead over title rival Max Verstappen who moved up a place from 10th to ninth after Vettel's banishment.
“After the race it was not possible to take a 1.0 litre sample of fuel from car 5,” said an FIA statement released five hours after the chaotic race ended at the Hungaroring.
“The team was given several opportunities to attempt to remove the required amount of fuel from the tank, however it was only possible to pump 0.3 litres out.
“Given this situation, car No. 5 is not in compliance with the requirements of FIA Technical Regulations.”
The decision robbed Aston Martin of what would have been just their second podium of the 2021 season following Vettel's runner-up spot in Azerbaijan.
“The 18 points loss is disappointing for the team, but it doesn't take away from an otherwise flawless drive from Sebastian,” said a team statement.

Max Verstappen’s Red Bull was damaged in a first lap crash, which took out five cars, and he eventually finished 10th, leaving Hamilton to take a six-point lead in the championship.
“Today we showed that our car has strong race pace. Onwards and upwards,” Ocon said of his win.
“What a moment! It feels so good!
“It’s fantastic, what can I say? Congrats to Fernando (Alonso) as well, I think the win is also thanks to him with the fight that he did.
“It’s teamwork, it’s been a fantastic day!”

“Congratulations to the Alpine team and to Esteban for his first win — he’s been a shining star for a long time,” said Hamilton who was booed again during his post-race interview by a section of the packed crowd who blame him for the crash at the British GP two weeks ago which took out Verstappen.
“Today was definitely tough, we always make it difficult for ourselves.
“Crazy to think we were the only ones on the grid at the start, but these things happen and we learn from them. I gave it everything and I have nothing left in the end.”
Mercedes also took over the constructors championship lead. Going into the summer break they are now 10 points ahead of Red Bull.
Two weeks after the controversial collision between Hamilton and Verstappen on the opening lap at Silverstone, there was early trouble again at the Hungaroring, this time prompted by Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas.
With the rain coming down, the Finn triggered a series of collisions on the opening turn which not only took him out of the race but accounted for Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, the Aston Martin of Lance Stroll and the McLaren of Lando Norris.
Bottas acknowledged he was at fault after being given a five-place penalty on the grid for the next race, the Belgian GP at Spa at the end of August.
“I think that’s fair enough,” said Bottas.
“I had a bad start and I lost the momentum. I misjudged the braking point and locked the wheels.
“I was responsible for hitting Lando and that meant he cut people off in front of him.
“It’s not great for me and not great others. It’s not like I did it on purpose.”
Seven-time world champion Hamilton, starting on pole for the 101st time in his F1 career, was ahead of the chaos in the rain and looked a nailed-on winner when he was on his own on the grid for the restart while the other cars were all changing tires to suit the improved weather.
Bizarrely, within one lap, Hamilton was at the back as Mercedes, having failed to switch his tires, called him in.
“I was telling the team how the track was during the lap but they said the rain was coming when we got in the car so I thought they had other information,” said Hamilton after the race.
It marked the start of an epic race from the Briton which might well have ended in his 100th GP win had it not been from superb defensive driving from 40-year-old Alonso who prevented him closing on Vettel and Ocon.
Ocon was also untouched by the first lap chaos and was second at the restart. With Hamilton’s plight, the Frenchman took over the race lead.
Four-time world champion Vettel pressed him hard but could not get close enough to mount a serious challenge.

Egypt suffers double defeat in Olympic Table Tennis Team competitions

The men’s duo of Ahmed Saleh and Khalid Assar (pictured) went down 3-0 (11-4,11-7,11-3) in 16 minutes to the powerful Chinese pairing of Long Ma and Xin Xu. (AFP)
Updated 01 August 2021
Ali Khaled

Egypt suffers double defeat in Olympic Table Tennis Team competitions

  • Two 3-0 losses eliminates the men's and women's teams from Tokyo 2020 ahead of Monday’s quarterfinals
DUBAI: Egypt’s men and women suffered straight-games defeats in their respective Table Tennis Team Round of 16 matches to exit Tokyo 2020 at the Japanese capital’s Metropolitan Gymnasium on Sunday.

The Egyptian women’s team of Yousra Helmy and Farah Abdelziz lost 3-0 (11-8, 13-11, 11-6) to Daniela Dodean and Elizabeta Samara of Romania at Table 3 in the morning session.

In the afternoon session, the men’s duo of Ahmed Saleh and Khalid Assar also went down 3-0 (11-4,11-7,11-3) in 16 minutes to the powerful Chinese pairing of Long Ma and Xin Xu.

Bill Gates shows support for son-in-law Nayel Nassar ahead of Olympic event

Bill Gates has sent a message of support to son-in-law Nayel Nassar ahead of the Egyptian’s participation at Tokyo 2020’s equestrian competition. (Reuters/File Photos)
Updated 01 August 2021
MOHAMED SHAMAA

Bill Gates shows support for son-in-law Nayel Nassar ahead of Olympic event

  • The 30-year-old Egyptian will take part in equestrian jumping competition on Aug. 3
CAIRO: Bill Gates has sent a message of support to son-in-law Nayel Nassar ahead of the Egyptian’s participation at Tokyo 2020’s equestrian competition.

The 30-year-old Nassar will take part in the jumping individual qualifier at Tokyo’s Equestrian Park on Aug. 3.

“I support many athletes in the Tokyo Olympics at the moment, but there is no athlete I support more than my son-in-law Nayel Nassar. Good luck Nayel,” Gates, the founder of Microsoft, said in a post on his official Instagram account.

Nassar proposed to Jennifer Katharine Gates in January 2020 after a relationship that spanned almost four years.

The 23-year-old daughter of the billionaire had also announced the news of her engagement to the then 28-year-old Nassar through Instagram.

At the time, Gates expressed his joy at his daughter’s announcement, saying: “I feel very happy. Congratulations.”

The two Stanford University graduates share a love of many hobbies, in particular equestrianism.

Nassar will kick off Egypt’s involvement in the individual Equestrian competition on Tuesday, which will quickly be followed by the team competition on Friday.

Egyptian supporters and delegation officials have high hopes that Nassar could be a medal winner at Tokyo 2020, one month after he finished first at the St Gallen Grand Prix Championship held in Switzerland.

Hisham Hatab, president of the Egyptian Olympic Committee and the Equestrian Federation, had congratulated Nassar on this significant result, among other achievements, which have raised expectations of success in Japan.

Nassar hails from an Egyptian Muslim family and was born in Chicago in 1991. His parents, Iman Harby and Fouad Nassar, later moved to Kuwait, where they owned and ran an architectural firm. In 2009 he relocated to California were he obtained a bachelor’s degree in economics from Stanford. He is fluent in French, English and Arabic.

At the age of five, Nassar already showed great passion for horse riding, and was practicing jumping barriers by the age of 10. In 2013, at the age of 22, he took part in his first ever showjumping event.

As well as taking part in equestrian competitions that have helped him amass a worth of $75 million according to some reports, he also owns Nassar Stables, based in the city of Encinitas in California. Established in 2014, the stables breed and home prestigious horses.

