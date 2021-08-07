You are here

Britain's Galal Yafai wins flyweight Olympic boxing gold

Britain’s Galal Yafai wins flyweight Olympic boxing gold
Britain's Galal Yafai celebrates after winning a boxing match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (File/AFP)
Updated 07 August 2021
AFP

Britain’s Galal Yafai wins flyweight Olympic boxing gold

Britain’s Galal Yafai wins flyweight Olympic boxing gold
  • Yafai, born of Yemeni parents, defeated Carlo Paalam to win the flyweight Olympic title on Saturday
Updated 07 August 2021
AFP

TOKYO: Britain’s Galal Yafai, born of Yemeni parents, defeated Carlo Paalam to win the flyweight Olympic title on Saturday, denying the Philippines a first boxing gold medal in the country’s history.
The 28-year-old Yafai, a former factory worker, won on split points in an enthralling contest to earn Britain’s first boxing gold in Tokyo.
Yafai, cheered on from the stands by his teammates, had the Filipino down in the first round of the scheduled three after an incisive three-punch combination.
Britain, who like the Philippines have a proud boxing history, have now won one gold, two silvers and two bronze in the sport in the Japanese capital.
Despite the disappointment for 23-year-old Paalam, the Philippines have enjoyed a breakthrough fortnight in boxing at the Games.
Nesthy Petecio won women’s featherweight silver and Eumir Marcial took men’s middleweight bronze.

Team Strom tame the wind to sit top in the fourballs heading into final day of Aramco Team Series

Team Strom tame the wind to sit top in the fourballs heading into final day of Aramco Team Series
Updated 6 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

Team Strom tame the wind to sit top in the fourballs heading into final day of Aramco Team Series

Team Strom tame the wind to sit top in the fourballs heading into final day of Aramco Team Series
  • US star Alison Lee races into seven-shot solo, with 14-under back-to-back rounds of 65
Updated 6 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

SOTOGRANDE: A resurgent Alison Lee of the US battled through the challenging blustery conditions on day two of the Aramco Team Series to shoot a second successive 65 and build a seven-shot lead on another sun-stroked day at La Reserva Club Sotogrande, Spain.

The four-event competition is organized by Golf Saudi and the Ladies European Tour.

Tied overnight on seven-under after an opening-round 65, the former US Solheim Cup star and world No. 1 ranked amateur repeated the act to leave the field far behind thanks to a near-flawless round, recording eight birdies and only one dropped shot, her first over the opening 36 holes.

US star Alison Lee hit back-to-back rounds of 65 to go 14 under par. (File/Ladies European Tour)

A 69 from Karolin Lampert during the morning’s play was good enough to advance the German up the leaderboard and grasp second place on her own on seven-under, one shot ahead of a trio of players all on six-under: Australia’s Stephanie Kyriacou (71), Finland’s Tiia Koivisto (69), and South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai (69). 

In the tournament’s team standings, the top three places are held by Team Strom (-27), Team Buhai (-26), and Team Lampert (-24), setting the stage for an exciting closing day’s play on Saturday.

For most players, it was a day to survive due to the high winds and fast-drying greens. But Lee — bolstered by a top-20 finish on the LET in Northern Ireland last week — continued to attack the course in her debut performance in Spain to go into tomorrow’s final round in a commanding position.

“I would give myself an A for today, I’m really happy,” she said. “This course does set-up pretty short for me. I am a longer hitter. I had a lot of short irons in today. I just had to stay patient out there and hit one shot at a time.

“It was obviously a lot more windy today and playing a little bit differently from yesterday,” Lee added. “You have to stay focused when it’s windy like this, and that almost made me concentrate a little bit more and just try and execute the shot, as opposed to worry where it was going. I was just trying to hit a good shot and hoping that it ends up in the right place. We were able to judge the wind quite well today, my caddie and I, and got some distances correct and made birdies and saved pars out there when I could.”

Finishing day two holding a single-shot lead in the team tournament. Captain Linnea Strom said of her fourballs’ afternoon performance: “As a team, we compensate for each other very well. We all made some birdies, and whenever someone made a mistake the other members of our team were always doing something good. We have a very good amateur as well, who made his very first eagle today, so that was great! We just helped each other well out there and enjoyed it.”

Buhai, whose team led until Team Strom’s late evening finish, was happy with her individual performance and that of the team.

“Our amateur has been great too,” she said. “He’s a great guy, great personality. Today was tough for an amateur, but we helped him when we could and on the last hole he came in big time for us with a birdie. Hopefully he can make some more tomorrow.”

Round two also saw a number of highly fancied players rising through the leaderboard, with England’s Bronte Law and Georgia Hall making big moves into the top 10 with one round to go. Law is sixth overall, courtesy of a three-under 69, while Hall is eighth, following a four-under 68. Meanwhile, fan-favorite Paula Creamer also trended in the right direction, finishing the day tied 14th with a two-under (70).

“It was good. I played better than yesterday,” Hall said. “The conditions were very hard today as it was really windy. I probably got the worst side of the draw actually, but that’s the way it goes. I should have maybe been six-under, but I missed some putts at the end. Overall though, I’m happy.”

Egypt lose out on men’s handball bronze after agonizing loss to Spain

Egypt lose out on men’s handball bronze after agonizing loss to Spain
Updated 14 min ago
Ali Khaled

Egypt lose out on men’s handball bronze after agonizing loss to Spain

Egypt lose out on men’s handball bronze after agonizing loss to Spain
  • The Pharaohs have been outstanding at Tokyo 2020 but will depart without reward despite a brave effort in bronze medal match 
Updated 14 min ago
Ali Khaled

DUBAI: Egypt agonizingly missed out on a bronze medal in the men’s handball competition at Tokyo 2020 after a 33-31 loss to Spain at Yoyogi National Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Pharaohs have been outstanding at Tokyo 2020 but will depart without reward despite a brave effort in their last match of the competition. 

The fixture started evenly, and a penalty scored by the outstanding veteran Ahmed El-Ahmar saw the match finely balanced at 7-7 at the midway point of the first half.

The last third of the first half saw a flurry of goals with Spain leading 19-16 at the break.

Having tired towards the end of the first half, Egyptians started the second with renewed energy and within six minutes had tied the match at 21-21.

Egyptian Goalkeeper Mohamed El-Tayar was having a fine game, but a period of all-out attack saw them concede two quick-fire goals to fall 23-21 behind with just over two-thirds of the second period left.

Spain maintained their superiority for the rest of the match and led 30-28 with a minute left.

With 45 seconds remaining, Gedeon Guardiola was sent off, but Egypt failed to take full advantage of the 2-minute power play. Both teams exchanged attacks that left Spain hanging on to a 33-31 lead by the final whistle.

The Egyptian players collapsed in exhaustion and disappointment at the end of the fixture but can be proud of a campaign that has captured the hearts of fans back home as well as handball fans around the world.

LIVE: Follow Tarek Hamdi’s quest for a Saudi medal at Tokyo 2020 Karate competition

LIVE: Follow Tarek Hamdi’s quest for a Saudi medal at Tokyo 2020 Karate competition
Updated 24 min ago
Arab News

LIVE: Follow Tarek Hamdi’s quest for a Saudi medal at Tokyo 2020 Karate competition

LIVE: Follow Tarek Hamdi’s quest for a Saudi medal at Tokyo 2020 Karate competition
  • The 23-year-old is participating in four contests in the Men’s Kumite +75kg Pool B
Updated 24 min ago
Arab News

Follow the progress of Tarek Hamdi, the last remaining Saudi athlete at Tokyo 2020, as he attempts to win a medal in the Men’s Olympic Karate competition.

 

Update:

Pool B matches are over now and Hamdi has finished second in the standings to qualify to the semifinals were he will meet Ryutaro Araga of Japan this afternoon.

Hamdi won tow, drew one and lost one of his four matches so far today.

Match 4: Tarek Hamdi (Saudi) 10-3 Daniel Gayinsky (Canada)

A sensational performance by Hamdi has seen him beat Daniel Gayinsky of Canada 10-3 to reach the Men’s Kumite +75kg senifinals this afternoon, which guarantees Saudi Arabia at least a bronze medal.

Hamdi had gone a point down within seven seconds but did not let the setback bother him, fighting back to twice score an ippon to complete a superb win.

Match 3 Tarek Hamdi (Saudi) 0-0 Sajad Ganjzadeh (Iran)

Buoyed by a superb winning performance against the American Brain Irr in his previous match, Tarek Hamdi carried his momentum into his third bout of the day to draw 0-0 against Sajad Ganjzadeh of Iran.

Hamdi was on the front foot for the majority of the match, but could not land the blows that would win him a priceless two points.

Still, the one point for this draw now gives him three points from three matches and keeps his hopes of a semifinal place alive when he meets Daniel Gaysinsky of Canada in his final Poll B match.

Match 2: Tarek Hamdi (Saudi) 4-1 Brian Irr (USA)

In his second outing, Tarek Hamdi won his first match of Tokyo 2020, beating the Brian Irr of the USA 4-1 with a brilliant performance in the Men’s Kumite +75kg Pool B contest.

With just over a minute left Hamdi claimed the first point of the match to lead 1-0, and he was now within sight of a hugely encouraging win that would put him back in contention for a semifinal place.

A superb ippon from Hamedi with 24 seconds left gave him 4-1 lead that he maintained to the final bell.

Match 1: Tarek Hamdi (Saudi)  2-3 Ivan Kvesic (Croatia)

Tarek Hamdi’s first match in Pool B of the Men’s Kumite +75kg class competition, started with a narrow 3-2 defeat to 2018 World Champion Ivan Kvesic of Croatia.

Hamdi started the match on the front foot putting Kvesic under pressure, and within 36 seconds both fighters had scored a point each, though seconds later the Croatian had taken a 2-1 lead.

Kvesic took a 3-1 lead but Hamdi halved the lead with just over 40 seconds left in the bout. Despite a brave, energetic effort, the Saudi was unable to get any more points.

Feryal Abdelaziz reaches karate semi-final to guarantee another Tokyo 2020 medal for Egypt

Feryal Abdelaziz reaches karate semi-final to guarantee another Tokyo 2020 medal for Egypt
Updated 18 min 38 sec ago
Ali Khaled

Feryal Abdelaziz reaches karate semi-final to guarantee another Tokyo 2020 medal for Egypt

Feryal Abdelaziz reaches karate semi-final to guarantee another Tokyo 2020 medal for Egypt
  • The 22-year-old’s progress from the Women’s Kumite +61kg Pool B means she will leave Japan with at least a bronze
Updated 18 min 38 sec ago
Ali Khaled

DUBAI: Feryal Abdelaziz of Egypt has qualified to the semi-finals of the Karate Women’s Kumite +61kg competition after two wins and draw in Pool B at Tokyo’s Nippon Budokan Arena on Saturday morning.

Abdelaziz will now compete in the last four clash on Saturday afternoon with the guarantee of another medal for Egypt at Tokyo 2020, a day after compatriot Giana Lotfy claimed an Olympic bronze in karate despite losing her Women's Kumite -61kg semifinal bout to China’s Xiaoyan Yin.

The karate kumite competition does not have a bronze medal match for the semifinal losers, unlike some other Olympic disciplines, with both competitors sharing the honor of third place on the podium.

Abdelaziz immediately showed her strength by beating  Li Chong of China of 4-0 in her first match, scoring an ippon with just under a minute left in the bout, and followed that up with another point with 22 second left.

In the her second match against Elena Quirici of Switzerland, the 22-year-old from Cairo took a three point lead with as superb display of skill but with less than minute left, the Swiss squared the match with an ippon. With match ending 3-3, Abdelaziz won the match via senshu - awarded for the first unopposed score of the contest.

Abdelaziz led standings after two matches at least for the four competitors in Pool B.

She had a ideal start to her third match, an ippon giving her a three-point lead after 32 seconds. After her opponent pulled the match back to 3-3, another ippon gave her 6-3 lead with just over a minute left. But the Iran rallied and managed to pull off an impressive 9-7 win to delay Abdelaziz’s advance

Progress to the semifinals was confirmed with a 0-0 tie with the Algerian Lamya Matoub, who had lost her first three matches, a dead rubber. 

Matoub had started her day with a 2-1 loss to Quirici, and in her second match had come up against a formidable in the shape of Abbasali. The Iranian twice scored a wazari to win 4-0.

On an extremely cagey third match for the Algerian, an ippon for Li Gong with less than minute left, and a further point with seconds left, secured a 4-0 win for the Chinese athlete.

With three defeat in three, Matoub’s chances of progress were over, before she had stepped onto the mat to face Abelaziz.

Qatar wins men’s beach volleyball bronze

Qatar wins men’s beach volleyball bronze
Updated 07 August 2021
AP

Qatar wins men’s beach volleyball bronze

Qatar wins men’s beach volleyball bronze
Updated 07 August 2021
AP

Qatar won the bronze medal in men’s beach volleyball, the first medal in the sport for the country — or any country in the Middle East.

Cherif Samba and Ahmed Tijan beat Latvia 21-12, 21-18 in the third-place match on Saturday morning at the Shiokaze Park venue. Samba knuckled the winning point over Edgar Tocs’ block attempt, then ran toward the stands pointing at the few fans who were there to cheer him on.

Then he dropped to his knees and planted his forehead in the sand.

