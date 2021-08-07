TOKYO: Britain’s Galal Yafai, born of Yemeni parents, defeated Carlo Paalam to win the flyweight Olympic title on Saturday, denying the Philippines a first boxing gold medal in the country’s history.
The 28-year-old Yafai, a former factory worker, won on split points in an enthralling contest to earn Britain’s first boxing gold in Tokyo.
Yafai, cheered on from the stands by his teammates, had the Filipino down in the first round of the scheduled three after an incisive three-punch combination.
Britain, who like the Philippines have a proud boxing history, have now won one gold, two silvers and two bronze in the sport in the Japanese capital.
Despite the disappointment for 23-year-old Paalam, the Philippines have enjoyed a breakthrough fortnight in boxing at the Games.
Nesthy Petecio won women’s featherweight silver and Eumir Marcial took men’s middleweight bronze.
Britain’s Galal Yafai wins flyweight Olympic boxing gold
