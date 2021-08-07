You are here

Nearly 13k held for residency, labor, border violations across Saudi Arabia

Nearly 13k held for residency, labor, border violations across across KSA. (Supplied)
Nearly 13k held for residency, labor, border violations across across KSA. (Supplied)
Updated 13 sec ago
SPA

  • 322 people were arrested while trying to cross the border into Saudi Arabia
RIYADH: Nearly 13,000 violators of residency, work and border security systems have been arrested in the Kingdom in one week, according to an official report.

In the campaigns that took place in all regions of the Kingdom from July 29 to Aug. 4, there have been 12,899 offenders, including 4,130 for violating residency regulations, 1,048 for labor violations and 7,721 for border violations.

The report said that 322 people were arrested while trying to cross the border into the Kingdom: 49 percent were Yemeni citizens, 49 percent were Ethiopians, and 2 percent were of other nationalities.

In addition, 51 people were arrested for trying to cross into neighboring countries, and five were arrested for involvement in transporting and harboring violators.

The authorities transferred 53,815 offenders to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while 4,406 were transferred to complete their travel reservations and 6,380 were deported.

The Ministry of Interior said that whoever facilitates the entry of violators to the Kingdom, transports them or provides shelter or any other form of support will face imprisonment for up to 15 years, a fine of up to SR1 million ($260,000), confiscation of the means of transport or residence employed in the violation, and defamation.

Saudi classic car collector brings slice of history to heart of KSA’s desert

Dr. Nasser Al-Massari, a Saudi academic and former cultural attache to the US turned his love and passion for classic cars into a personal museum at his home in Riyadh. (AN photos by Yazeed Alsamrani)
Dr. Nasser Al-Massari, a Saudi academic and former cultural attache to the US turned his love and passion for classic cars into a personal museum at his home in Riyadh. (AN photos by Yazeed Alsamrani)
Saudi classic car collector brings slice of history to heart of KSA’s desert

Dr. Nasser Al-Massari, a Saudi academic and former cultural attache to the US turned his love and passion for classic cars into a personal museum at his home in Riyadh. (AN photos by Yazeed Alsamrani)
  • Nasser Al-Massari began his 36-car fleet,  which includes a 1946 Cadillac, in bustling 1980s LA
MAKKAH: Collecting cars is more than just a hobby for some car enthusiasts, with many seeking to preserve objects that appear to be frozen in time.

Every classic car is a little slice of history that tells a story. It is not simply an automobile, but a personal story of the designer, manufacturer and buyer.
It is also a story of survival, with the automobile industry for decades producing faster, cheaper and economically friendly cars that lack the details of classic vehicles.
Classic cars were created in an analog world where designers used pencil and paper to create elegant shapes and flowing lines, something that is difficult to replicate in the computer-based design world of today.
Dr. Nasser Al-Massari, a retired Saudi academic, turned his love and passion for classic cars into a personal museum at his home in Riyadh, displaying and proudly showcasing to the public a collection of 36 classic vehicles from all over the world, with an estimated value of up to $6.7 million.
Speaking to Arab News, he said that the oldest car he owns dates back to 1929, while the newest was manufactured in 1979. Most are American cars. He repairs and restores them himself, and hosts weekly gatherings with other classic car enthusiasts in the Kingdom’s capital, Riyadh.
His passion for classic cars began while working in Florence, Italy, aged 19, where he ran his father’s company in 1978. While there, he attended the famous Mille Miglia classic and vintage car race and was instantly hooked.

“The beauty of the cars was something else — the lines, the quality finishing was amazing. There was an aesthetic quality to them,” he said.
In 1983, Al-Massari was sent as a scholarship student to the US by King Saud University for his master’s degree in San Diego, California. A year later, he made his first car purchase, buying a 1946 Cadillac Series 62 for $4,600. He drove the beauty from Denver, Colorado, all the way to San Diego.
He then completed a Ph.D. and graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles, in 1989. He attributed the main growth of his collection to his time spent in LA in the early 1980s, when the city was already well known as a playground for rich Hollywood actors and celebrities, as well as a center of trade and industry. Al-Massari jokingly described his hobby as “luxury car-hunting fever,” which he said prompted him during his time in LA to use his neighbor’s garage to store newly bought vehicles.
“Scholarship students in the US have always found hobbies other than their studies. Some loved swimming, hiking, running and various sports, but owning classic cars was something that I loved and which overtook every other sport or hobby,” he said.
For more than 30 years, Al-Massari has bought and sold cars to continuously build and upgrade his collection, but has preserved 36 highly exclusive and rare vehicles, some of which are the sole survivors of a fleet or series.
“It is difficult to say which would be my favorite. It’s like you’re asking me who my favorite child is. But if I had to choose one of all my cars, my favorite has to be the 1929 Cadillac Boattail Speedster. It’s the only one left in the world, and it’s not for sale,” he said, adding: “It’s the bread and butter of cars.”

I owned my first car at the age of 15 and I was very fond of it. I would repair any small malfunction, and I believe that’s when the fire in me sparked.

Dr. Nasser Al-Massari

It could be argued that the dashing two-toned pewter blue and sea blue two-seater Cadillac is the creme de la creme of Al-Massari’s collection, but his beautiful fleet sitting in a cozy 2,000-square-meter garage also includes an impressive assortment of Buicks, Willys, Fiat, Chryslers, Chevrolets and Corvettes. Other notable cars are a pink Ford Thunderbird manufactured in 1956, and a Cadillac Seville, one of only 20, bought from Grandeur Motorcar Company in Florida.
It is clear from his collection that he prefers the Cadillac over others. “Having lived in the US for a long time, it’s the Rolls Royce of US cars, and they’re great,” Al-Massari said.
Having retired from his long career as an academic, his passion is not limited to buying the rare finds, but the fascinating details of each vehicle. Like many modern items, contemporary cars do not always encourage a hands-on approach.
Modern cars are increasingly digital, and their mass-produced parts are often tinker-proof, which Al-Massari finds unappealing.
“The rarer the find, the better. I love looking underneath the hood and working on the cars, and repairing them if need be. Restoring them to their former glory is something I love to do — maintaining them and working with a team of help. I enjoy rolling up my sleeves and working on them myself. Spare parts can be difficult to get — the older the model, the harder they are to find — but with databases, communities, societies, groups and clubs found everywhere today on the internet, you’ll eventually find what you want,” he said.
“I owned my first car at the age of 15 and I was very fond of it. I would repair any small malfunction, and I believe that’s when the fire in me sparked.”
And despite his countless purchases of rare classic cars, Al-Massari still finds a thrill in buying a rare beauty.
He told Arab News that he is on a constant hunt at car auctions worldwide and keeps a close eye on the rise and fall of prices, adding that he would like to convert his collection into a proper asset, like real estate and stocks. Al-Massari is now aiming to own up to 50 cars on the condition they are among the rarest in the world, but the competition is fierce.
“Acquiring rare cars can be a tough competition, especially with amateurs from around the world, traders and the wealthy. Some cars are worth $500,000 that could suddenly see a jump to more than $2 million due to competition,” he said.
Al-Massari also wants to turn the garage into an official museum after obtaining the proper permits. Since 2014, visitors at the Granada Market in Riyadh have ogled the finest of Al-Massari’s collection as he and a group of classic car enthusiasts, who formed a group called “Cars and Coffee,” showcase their beauties at the open market every Friday morning.
“I still take my cars out for a joyride once a week each. A car is made to be driven, not displayed,” he said.

 

Saudi Arabia’s daily virus case count dropping

More than 29.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far, at a rate of 366,572 per day. (SPA)
More than 29.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far, at a rate of 366,572 per day. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s daily virus case count dropping

More than 29.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far, at a rate of 366,572 per day. (SPA)
  • Saudi authorities remain vigilant, warning people that penalties will be issued if coronavirus offenses occur
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s confirmed daily COVID-19 cases are below 1,000 for the third day in a row, according to the latest figures from the Ministry of Health.

There were 850 new cases recorded on Saturday, increasing the total to 532,785. The last time the country recorded similar numbers was on May 15, when there were 825 new cases.
It has seen a steady incline of numbers since then, with health officials urging people to follow precautionary measures and register for the vaccine in order to curb the spread of coronavirus, stabilize the numbers, and force the curve down.
Of Saturday’s cases, Makkah had the highest number with 166, Riyadh had 143, and the Eastern Province had 128 cases. Jouf recorded 10 new cases.
There were a further 975 recoveries recorded, raising the total to 514,362.
There are 10,103 active cases, 1,404 of which are in critical care. There have been no patients admitted to intensive care units in the past 24 hours, according to the ministry’s COVID-19 dashboard.

There were nine further deaths related to complications from COVID-19, raising the overall toll to 8,320. Saudi Arabia has carried out  87,656 PCR tests in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of tests to more than 25.7 million so far.
More than 29.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far, at a rate of 366,572 per day. So far, more than 9.7 million people have completed their inoculation program and more than 19.8 million people have had one dose.
Authorities remain vigilant, warning people that penalties will be issued if coronavirus offenses occur.
Police in the Northern Borders region caught 11 quarantine violators in the past 24 hours. Media spokesman Col. Mutaib Al-Khamis said that, in coordination with authorities, the 11 people arrested had broken the law in addition to violating quarantine instructions for those arriving from abroad. In the Jazan region 36 quarantine violators were apprehended.

Crown Prince Camel Festival off to racing start in Taif

The festival has also featured the largest camel replica in the world. (SPA)
The festival has also featured the largest camel replica in the world. (SPA)
Crown Prince Camel Festival off to racing start in Taif

The festival has also featured the largest camel replica in the world. (SPA)
  • The festival will start with an 11-day preliminary stage for all age groups featuring 320 races, a marathon that includes eight races and will culminate with 204 final races
TAIF: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Camel Festival began on Sunday at Taif Camel Square. This year’s event, the third festival to be held, will feature 532 races and a total prize pool of SR53 million ($14.1 million).
The festival seeks to promote camel racing heritage in Saudi Arabia and in Arab and Islamic culture, as well as support the Kingdom’s tourism and economic development, enhancing community participation, inculcating national heritage and reflecting the Kingdom’s cultural depth.
The event will also feature the Crown Prince’s Sword Award, worth SR1 million, to be awarded to the owner of the camel with the most points in the public runs during the festival.
The festival will start with an 11-day preliminary stage for all age groups featuring 320 races, a marathon that includes eight races and will culminate with 204 final races.
The past two years of the festival were great successes and marked a qualitative shift in the sport of camel racing, in its homeland and among its fans, with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attending the closing ceremonies and awarding prizes to the winners.
The event has contributed to the Kingdom being the world’s first destination for camel sport, resulting in the establishment of an international camel federation headed by Saudi Arabia, based in Riyadh.
The festival has also featured the largest camel replica in the world, which was recognized by Guinness World Records in mid-2019.

Indonesian domestic worker’s case resolved with full wages paid plus bonus and return ticket 

Indonesian domestic worker’s case resolved with full wages paid plus bonus and return ticket 
Indonesian domestic worker’s case resolved with full wages paid plus bonus and return ticket 

Indonesian domestic worker’s case resolved with full wages paid plus bonus and return ticket 
  • “I am happy and nobody gets mistreated in Saudi Arabia,” Yati Kusniyawati tells Arab News
  • Indonesian media reported inaccurate, incomplete facts without comment from Saudi officials 
HAIL: For almost twelve years, Indonesian national Yati Kusniyawati has made her home in the Kingdom with a Saudi family — albeit with one unfortunate handicap, occasional delay in her payments. As she recently prepared to head back home, her case was inaccurately portrayed in some Indonesian media outlets who mistakenly reported that she was detained in the kingdom and that her employer refused to pay. 

In a recorded interview with Arab News, Yati —  who works in the Saudi city of Hail — confirmed that she has recently received all her dues, plus a bonus and a return ticket. Arab News sources also confirm that there was indeed a delay in her fees, but that was due to financial difficulties which have faced her employer. The matter was resolved swiftly and fairly at the hands of the designated government authorities who followed her case. 

There is also no truth to the claims that she was kept in Saudi against her will, however, it was her intention to stay till she collected her dues. “Yati will be back at her home in Indonesia within a day,” a Saudi official who was following Yati’s case confirmed. 

“While there was definitely a case, some Indonesian media outlets were quick to jump the gun without verifying the facts, contacting us or waiting for the verdict of the case,” he added. 

Speaking to Arab News, Yati commended the Saudi government’s treatment and that of her sponsor and his family, saying: “I have received all my dues and an additional bonus by cheque. In addition, I received plane tickets (Hail, Riyadh, Jakarta) for Sunday (today).”

“I am happy that I was working in Saudi Arabia, the state of Islam and justice, where nobody is mistreated,” she added, lauding the humane treatment she received from her sponsor and his family.
 
She explained that her only problem was that “I used to ask for my salaries and my sponsor used to assure me that he will pay them later.  SR117,800 ($31,420) remained unpaid.”

Now that amount was settled, Yati said that she’s happy and looking forward to returning to her home country and reuniting with her son after settling all of her outstanding issues and receiving her rights.  

On Aug. 4, Yari complained to the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development’s labor committees. After hearing her case, the verdict was to grant her all her remaining rights. 

As her sponsor suffered financial hardships, he could not pay her all of her dues on time. However, thanks to some donors, the required sum was collected and eyewitnesses confirmed that Yati received a cheque for an amount totaling SR150,000 ($40.000).

Several Saudi government and civil authorities and associations work to help solve such disputes, given the new laws and regulations introduced in the Kingdom, as part of the Vision 2030 reforms which guarantee the rights of migrant workers and seek to provide them with a suitable working environment.

Who’s Who: Abdulsalam Al-Hamzani, IT supervisor at Saudi Ministry of Education 

Who’s Who: Abdulsalam Al-Hamzani, IT supervisor at Saudi Ministry of Education 
Who’s Who: Abdulsalam Al-Hamzani, IT supervisor at Saudi Ministry of Education 

Who’s Who: Abdulsalam Al-Hamzani, IT supervisor at Saudi Ministry of Education 
Abdulsalam Al-Hamzani has been an IT supervisor at the Ministry of Education since September 2018.

He has also been a ministerial coach at the ministry’s National Center for Academic Accreditation since February 2019, and a founding member of the Cyber Ocean Academy since November 2018.

Al-Hamzani completed his bachelor’s degree in computer sciences from the University of Hail in 2008 and his master’s degree in education technology from King Abdul Aziz University in 2014.

Al-Hamzani’s previous job experience includes working as an instructor in computer sciences at Al-Alamiah Institute for Computer and Technology from June 2008 to February 2009.

He also worked as a branch manager of New Horizons Computer Learning Centers in Hafar Al-Batin between September 2010 and January 2011.

Al-Hamzani is currently a technical adviser to a number of entities in Riyadh. He conducted his training programs at Al-Alamiah Institute for Computer and Technology and the New Horizons Computer Learning Center, among others.

The training programs include the Internet of Things, Training Trainers, Manassati platform, cloud computing security and protection, proficiency in excel and databases, computer maintenance, cybersecurity, the use of computers in businesses, data entry and word processing.

Al-Hamzani has completed many programs such as CCNA networking basics from Cisco, an introduction and basics of cybersecurity from the National Center for Academic Accreditation, and computer networking basics and Unix basics from the Institute of Public Administration.

