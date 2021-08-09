Biden administration slams Houthis, Iran for prolonging Yemen crisis

You are here

Supporters of Yemen's Houthi militia and a protest in Sanaa. (AFP)
RAY HANANIA

  Militia 'fueling the conflict and Tehran unprepared for constructive role,' US envoy warns
  New appointees Tim Lenderking and Sarah Charles lead call for renewed aid funding
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: US Special Envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking on Monday accused the Houthi militia of preventing a cease-fire in Yemen by manipulating the price of fuel and through their military offensive in the country’s gas-rich Marib region.

Lenderking, joined by Sarah Charles, USAID assistant administrator for the Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance, told reporters that the US was increasing its humanitarian aid to the war-torn country by $165 million dollars, calling the situation in Yemen “dire, and one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world.”

The two Biden-appointed officials welcomed the decision by the UN Security Council to name Swedish diplomat Hans Grundberg as new UN envoy to Yemen. But they acknowledged that despite continued humanitarian efforts, Iran’s subversive relationship in backing the Houthis was prolonging the six-year conflict.

“There is of course a relationship between Iran and the Houthis that is not helpful to the Yemen conflict. In terms of Iran … I haven’t seen anything on the ground that leads me to believe the Iranians are prepared for a constructive role,” Lenderking said.

“We of course would welcome that. We would love to see that. Those of us who work on Yemen and see the intense suffering. We do not want to see the Yemen process held up by the Iranians or by the negotiations that have been taking place on the JCPOA. The Yemeni situation is urgent.”

Lenderking added: “We call on Iran to play a constructive role. Stop fueling the war effort through the provision of equipment, know-how and training that is only perpetuating the conflict. At the same time, if the Houthis understand the world current, they would do well to lessen their relationship on Iran and turn to others who are willing to support their presence inside Yemen and ensure their voices are heard in the political process.”

Lenderking and Charles praised Saudi Arabia and urged the Kingdom to lift fuel restrictions that are intended to prevent the Houthis from manipulating prices and funding their violence against Yemen and the Saudi coalition.

“It is very important for the Saudis to be fully engaged and constructive and it is one reason why I am in Saudi Arabia very often talking to the leadership. They are major actors, major donors through King Salman’s humanitarian center. We appreciate the donations and the funding the Saudis have provided, at the same time we are going to see more as I have stressed,” Lenderking said.

“What I do sense from the Saudis is a genuine desire to end the conflict. That doesn’t mean there is complete alignment on everything and we need to continue to narrow those gaps where we can. There has been a lot of constructive engagement from Saudi Arabia. I see that their efforts are continuing.”

Lenderking said that he is in discussions with the Kingdom to lift fuel restrictions in Yemen’s ports.

“That is something the Saudis can help us with. That the Yemeni government can help us with. It’s very important that that happens so that we do not face problems with the fuel restrictions,” Lenderking said.

“The fuel is vital to everything that Sarah and I are talking about. It goes to power mills that produce food. It goes to hospitals. It goes to the transportation network that Yemenis rely on. The humanitarian workers who are bravely out there in Marib need the fuel to power their activities. There should be no restrictions whatsoever on movement of fuel into the ports. That is something that I have had as an envoy in conversation with Saudi Arabia.”

Both officials criticized the Houthis, and slammed the militia for “fueling the conflict.”

Lenderking said: “At the same time, the fuel, once it arrives into Yemen, must be distributed in a way so that no party, including the Houthis, takes advantage of it or stockpiles it, and as Sarah and I have mentioned, it drives up black market prices and that is a way that people profit from the war in a way that is unconscionable.”

Charles said that the Houthis were killing civilians in the Marib offensive, which has threatened to displace hundreds of thousands more civilians and aggravate the humanitarian crisis even further, but that funding from donors is preventing the crisis from turning into a full-scale famine.

“The situation in Yemen is dire, one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world,” Charles said. “Two-thirds of the country needs humanitarian assistance, that’s more than 20 million Yemenis who struggle every day to survive without basic necessities, including more than 2 million young children facing deadly non-nutrition this year alone.”

The US is the largest single donor of humanitarian aid to Yemen, contributing more than $3.6 billion since the country’s conflict began in 2015.

Lenderking said that the humanitarian fund “is dangerously low” and urged regional donors to contribute more. He said the humanitarian crisis in Yemen is closely linked to economic problems in Yemen and that together they are fueling the conflict.

“Yemen continues to face the threat of mass famine and humanitarian assistance is critical to preventing this. We also believe that taking immediate steps to mitigate the humanitarian effects and save lives can contribute to progress on the peace process,” Lenderking said.

“The US remains the largest single donor to humanitarian assistance for the Yemeni people, providing more than $3.6 billion since the crisis began to alleviate suffering. Obviously, the US can’t do this alone, so other donors, particularly regional donors, must step up their contributions.

“The UN humanitarian appeal remains dangerously underfunded. We look forward to addressing this at the UN General Assembly in September and hope to see additional funding commitments that cannot wait.”

Ravaged Lebanon on the brink of third COVID-19 surge, health officials warn

Ravaged Lebanon on the brink of third COVID-19 surge, health officials warn
Updated 12 min 40 sec ago
Georgi Azar

Ravaged Lebanon on the brink of third COVID-19 surge, health officials warn

Ravaged Lebanon on the brink of third COVID-19 surge, health officials warn
  Concern grows amid financial, political crises, as 1,552 cases registered on Sunday, and death toll reaches 7,943
  Lebanon's crashing economy has piled pressure on hospitals, leaving them increasingly ill-equipped to face the coronavirus
Updated 12 min 40 sec ago
Georgi Azar

DUBAI: Lebanon is on the brink of another coronavirus disease (COVID-19) catastrophe, health officials warn, as the country grapples with a deepening financial crisis and political turmoil.
The small Mediterranean country, which has gone through two full-fledged lockdowns already, has seen cases gradually increase over the past month. Political leaders, meanwhile, are busy wrangling over sectarian quotas that have floundered efforts to form a government. 
On Sunday, Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health registered 1,552 cases, while five people were reported to have died, bringing the total death toll to 7,943.
Before the summer season kicked off, Lebanon managed to bring down cases to less than 100 per day after implementing strict measures to stave off new infections. Coupled with its vaccine rollout, residents and officials breathed a short sigh of relief.
However, with Beirut in dire need of foreign currency amid a liquidity crunch, officials elected to loosen restrictions once again in a bid to attract free-spending tourists and expats.
As the summer season now draws to close, COVID-19 cases are on the rise again while health practitioners scramble to avoid a repeat of this year’s Christmas holiday rush.
After loosening restrictions to help capitalize on the expected holiday rush back in January, a COVID-19 surge killed over 1,000 people while a flood of cases overwhelmed hospitals, forcing the state to impose a strict lockdown devoid of any financial aid.
“It was not difficult to predict that the decision in June to ease COVID-19 restrictions, despite a highly infectious variant and a low vaccination rate in Lebanon, would lead to (a surge),” Dr. Firas Abiad, the general manager of Rafik Hariri University Hospital, tweeted Monday.
“The justification, always, is that it is a necessary evil, required to bring in much-needed fresh dollars. The consequences of this decision, particularly the loss of lives, apparently were not calculated. Even hospitals were left to prepare on their own for the wave to come,” he added.
Speaking to a local TV station Sunday, caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hassan warned that the “danger now lies in the decline hospitals’ readiness compared to what it was in the past.”
Hospitals, like virtually all other sectors, have been hit hard by the country’s collapse. Severe medicine shortages, electricity blackouts and mass migration of medical staff are but the tip of the problem.
A lockdown, Hasan said, will be inevitable by the end of September at the current virus incidence rate, adding that it could come when intensive care unit (ICU) occupancy hits between 70-75 percent.
According to the latest figures from the World Bank, national ICU occupancy levels currently stand at around 12 percent, while the average positivity rate reached six percent, up from one percent at the height of the lockdown measures.
The surge comes as the health care system teeters on the edge of a precipice, struggling to even keep the lights on and provide basic care for the country’s most vulnerable.
“We’re in disaster mode and total destruction,” Dr. Samer Saade, a lead emergency room (ER) physician at Hammoud Hospital University Medical Center in Sidon, told Arab News.
With less than 25 percent of the country’s residents fully vaccinated, his hospital has seen a steady rise in COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks.
“We currently have four patients in our COVID-19 ward, four in the ER and two in the ICU,” he said.
Yet the struggle, he says, is securing the necessary medication for both COVID-19 and none COVID-19 patients.
“Remdesivir, a drug used to treat coronavirus symptoms, is hard to find,” Saade said. Paracetamol, antibiotics and anesthetics have also become a rarity. “We’re running on fumes and operating on a day-to-day basis.”
The shortages have become so bad that his hospital has been forced to ration supply, refusing to admit patients who can be treated at home.
“If a COVID-19 patient is not critical, we ask them to go home,” the physician said.
Saade, who’s been practicing medicine for over two decades, sees no light at the end of the tunnel.
“Up until now, hospitals have been surviving thanks to donations from the international community following the deadly Aug. 4 blast,” he said.
These, however, are now drying up.
“We don’t know how we’ll intubate patients if we run out of anesthetics or oxygen,” Saade added. 

Topics: Lebanon COVID-19 Coronavirus Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health Rafik Hariri University Hospital Dr. Firas Abiad Hamad Hassan World Bank Dr. Samer Saade Hammoud Hospital University Medical Center

Iranian accused of role in mass executions to face trial in Sweden

Iranian accused of role in mass executions to face trial in Sweden
Updated 09 August 2021
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

Iranian accused of role in mass executions to face trial in Sweden

Iranian accused of role in mass executions to face trial in Sweden
  Hamid Nouri allegedly assisted in 'death commissions,' orchestrated in part by Iran's new president
  Trial should be 'precursor to bring all those involved to justice,' opposition figure tells Arab News
Updated 09 August 2021
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: A former Iranian official accused of playing a role in mass executions of political prisoners in the 1980s will face trial in Sweden on Tuesday.

Hamid Nouri, 60, was arrested in Sweden in 2019 when he traveled from Iran to Stockholm to visit relatives.

Exiled Iranian activists have been preparing a case against him related to his role in the mass executions of political prisoners at the tail end of the Iran-Iraq war.

Nouri is accused of participating in “death commissions” that saw thousands of members, affiliates and sympathizers of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK) summarily executed following sham trials.

The MEK is a political grouping that participated in the 1979 revolution but later fell out of favor with the revolutionary government and was violently suppressed.

Nouri’s identity emerged after one prisoner that he was ruthlessly beating saw his ID card when it slipped from his pocket during the assault.

The inmate saw it from under his blindfold, and years later published details of Nouri’s role in the torture of prisoners in a book about the experience.

Nouri’s trial has implications for Iran’s newly inaugurated President Ebrahim Raisi, who is widely known to have participated in the late 1980s executions, dubbed “death commissions” by Amnesty International. He was a prosecutor in Tehran, directly sending numerous people to their deaths.

Nouri’s trial is seen as a litmus test for the principle of extraterritorial jurisdiction, and if he is successfully prosecuted, that could increase the pressure on Raisi and further isolate him and Iran from the international community.

The MEK has welcomed Nouri’s prosecution, as has the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), the umbrella opposition movement of which the MEK is a part. 

Many current NCRI members lost loved ones in those executions. “The families of the victims of the massacre, and the very few who survived, of course welcome the prosecution of Nouri,” Ali Safavi, a member of the foreign affairs committee of the NCRI, told Arab News.

“But they want this trial to act as a precursor to bring all those involved in this heinous crime, including regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and Raisi, to justice and compel those responsible to reveal how many innocent captives they murdered, what their names were, and where they were buried.”

The MEK and NCRI say around 30,000 people were murdered — and that they have the names to prove it — while rights groups place the number at around 10,000. Amnesty International says the killings constitute crimes against humanity. 

Safavi said: “Nouri’s prosecution will certainly shed some light on the hitherto undisclosed details of the 1988 massacre of 30,000 political prisoners, 90 percent of whom were affiliated with the MEK. Nevertheless, this should only be the beginning.”

He added: “Nouri was simply a functionary of the ‘death commissions,’ in which Raisi played a key role. As such, the international community, in particular the UN, must launch an international commission of inquiry to investigate this crime against humanity and bring to justice the perpetrators, first and foremost Raisi.”

Topics: Sweden Iran Hamid Nouri Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK)

Brawls in Lebanon's north over rationed fuel leave 3 dead

Brawls in Lebanon’s north over rationed fuel leave 3 dead
Updated 09 August 2021
AFP

Brawls in Lebanon’s north over rationed fuel leave 3 dead

Brawls in Lebanon’s north over rationed fuel leave 3 dead
  Lebanon has been gripped by a fuel crisis since the start of summer
  A man was shot at a station in Bakhoun Monday following a fight that broke out when a motorist tried to cut a long queue, he later died
Updated 09 August 2021
AFP

BEIRUT: Two separate brawls over scarce fuel in northern Lebanon have left three people dead, state media and security sources said, as shortages spark a wave of confrontations at gas stations.
Lebanon, grappling with an economic crisis branded by the World Bank as one of the planet’s worst since the mid-19th century, has been gripped by a fuel crisis since the start of summer.
Nearly 80 percent of the country’s population now live in poverty, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said last week — a proportion far higher than last year’s figure of 50 percent or so.
Fuel importers, who blame the fuel crisis on a delay by the dollar-starved central bank in opening credit lines to fund imports, have severely rationed supply, even after the government agreed to raised petrol and diesel prices by more than a third in June.
This has generated hours-long queues at pumping stations, where shouting matches, fist fights and even live fire have often required security forces to intervene.
On Monday, a man was shot at a gas station in the northern Lebanon village of Bakhoun, following a fight that broke out when a motorist tried to cut a long queue, a security source told AFP.
The man later died of his wounds in hospital.
The killer handed himself over to the army, the official National News Agency reported.
A separate fight “related to the sale and purchase of fuel” in the northern city of Tripoli on Friday left another two people dead, NNA said.
A security source told AFP that the killing came days after an initial fight broke out between motorists at a gas station over fuel purchases.
In retaliation, two young men involved in that fight were targeted by live fire and a hand grenade early Friday morning, killing them.
Their families held funerals in Tripoli on Friday.
Shortages have given rise to a vibrant black market, where fuel is sometimes sold at double the price set by the state.
Lebanese officials blame the fuel crisis on smuggling to Syria and stockpiling by distributors seeking to sell at higher prices.
Beside a raft of shortages, Lebanon is also grappling with soaring poverty and a spiralling devaluation of the Lebanese pound, which has lost more than 90 percent of its black market value.

Topics: Lebanon gas stations petrol shortage

France's Macron calls on Iran to return to nuclear talks

France’s Macron calls on Iran to return to nuclear talks
Updated 09 August 2021
Reuters
AFP

France’s Macron calls on Iran to return to nuclear talks

France’s Macron calls on Iran to return to nuclear talks
  Macron urged Iran to resume talks on reviving its 2015 nuclear deal struck with world powers
  Statement comes shortly after phone call between Macron and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi
Updated 09 August 2021
Reuters AFP

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron urged Iran to resume talks on reviving its 2015 nuclear deal struck with world powers, the Elysee presidential palace said Monday in a statement issued shortly after a phone call between Macron and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi.

Raisi informed Macron that negotiations with world powers to revive the 2015 nuclear deal must guarantee Tehran’s “rights.”

“In any negotiation, the rights of the Iranian people must be upheld and the interests of our nation ensured,” Raisi said in an hour-long phone call, according to the Iranian presidency’s website.

This is Raisi’s first reported call with a Western leader since taking office last week.

Topics: France Iran Emmanuel Macron Ebrahim Raisi

Italy approves 1,000 refugees from Lebanon over two years

Italy approves 1,000 refugees from Lebanon over two years
Updated 09 August 2021
 Francesco Bongarra

Italy approves 1,000 refugees from Lebanon over two years

Italy approves 1,000 refugees from Lebanon over two years
  New protocol signed by Italian government, NGOs, will allow refugees access to Italy through humanitarian corridors
  President of Catholic NGO: Corridors 'most innovative, successful idea in management of migration so far'
Updated 09 August 2021
 Francesco Bongarra

ROME: One thousand refugees from Lebanon will be granted access to Italy over the next two years through humanitarian corridors thanks to a new protocol signed by the Italian government, Catholic NGO the Community of Sant’Egidio, the Federation of Italian Evangelical Churches and the Waldensian Table of Italy.

The protocol was signed in Rome on the first anniversary of the explosion at the Port of Beirut, on Aug. 4, 2020, in which 217 people were killed and 7,000 injured.

The blast displaced 300,000 people, caused widespread destruction and devastation, damaging buildings up to 20km away, and worsened the country’s already difficult economic situation.

Humanitarian corridors such as the ones promoted by the Community of Sant’Egidio are considered a model of best practice at an international level and were emulated in similar projects in France, Belgium, Andorra and San Marino.

The agreement was signed by Marco Impagliazzo, president of the Community of Sant’Egidio; Luca Maria Negro, president of the Federation of Italian Evangelical Churches; Alessandra Trotta, moderator of the Waldensian Table; Luigi Maria Vignali, director-general for migration policies at the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Prefect Michele di Bari, chief of the department for civil liberties and immigration at the Ministry of Interior.

The 1,000 people being granted access to Italy from Lebanon will be selected by the NGOs participating in the program among those in refugee camps who are experiencing a particularly difficult situation. Once in Italy, they will be granted the status of refugees and given social assistance.

Over 2,000 refugees have already reached Italy safely and legally in the past six years from other countries, mostly from Syria, thanks to two similar agreements through humanitarian corridor transfer programs, which were signed in 2015 and 2017, Impagliazzo told Arab News.

He specified that the project is “entirely self-financed” and has not only saved refugees from human traffickers and dangerous journeys in the Mediterranean Sea but also helped in the integration of 3,700 refugees in France, Belgium and the microstates of San Marino and Andorra.   

He said: “The signing of this new agreement for the arrival of 1,000 vulnerable refugees in Italy is an event of great importance. Much has changed since we opened the first corridor and especially since the outbreak of the pandemic. The migration crisis has worsened, and millions of people fleeing war, famine and intolerable living conditions risk disappearing from public attention.”

Impagliazzo added: “With this new agreement, Italy has chosen to keep playing its role. We thank the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Interior for once again believing in the model of humanitarian corridors, the most innovative and successful idea in the management of migration so far.”

In a press conference, Negro, of the Federation of Evangelical Churches in Italy, said that the humanitarian corridor that just opened for refugees in Lebanon “confirms the validity of a simple intuition we had: the opening of legal, safe and sustainable routes is the most effective alternative to deaths at sea and human trafficking

“This experience, conceived and developed in Italy, has been taken up in other European countries but unfortunately has not yet become a European policy. Therefore, as evangelical churches, we will continue to work with our partners in Europe to put pressure on their governments to widen the legal and safe pathways of entry into their countries.”

Topics: Italy Lebanon refugees

