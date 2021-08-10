What We Are Reading Today: The Things Things Say by Jonathan Lamb

You are here

One of the new forms of prose fiction that emerged in the 18th century was the first-person narrative told by things such as coins, coaches, clothes, animals, or insects. This is an ambitious new account of the context in which these “it narratives” became so popular. What does it mean when property declares independence of its owners and begins to move and speak? Jonathan Lamb addresses this and many other questions as he advances a new interpretation of these odd tales, from Defoe, Pope, Swift, Gay, and Sterne, to advertisements, still life paintings, and South Seas journals.

Lamb emphasizes the subversive and even nonsensical quality of what things say; their interests are so radically different from ours that we either destroy or worship them. Existing outside systems of exchange and the priorities of civil society, things in fact advertise the dissident obscurity common to slave narratives all the way from Aesop and Phaedrus to Frederick Douglass and Primo Levi, a way of meaning only what is said, never saying what is meant. 

This is what Defoe’s Roxana calls “the Sense of Things,” and it is found in sounds, substances, and images rather than conventional signs.

This major work illuminates not only “it narratives,” but also eighteenth-century literature, the rise of the novel, and the genealogy of the slave narrative.

CHICAGO: Discovering Egypt’s magic while basking in its warmth is Mohamed Kheir’s novel “Slipping,” the first of his four novels to be translated into English. Following Seif, a journalist who has lost his sense of purpose, and an older Egyptian man who has taken on the task of documenting Egypt’s obscure corners, Kheir’s novel delves into a dreamlike world where the line between reality and dream is blurred. Translated into English by Robin Moger, “Slipping” is about real-life tragedies that unfold in dreams, through revolutions and revelations, carried by heavy and brave hearts.

When Seif is sent on an assignment for the magazine he works for, he is introduced to Bahr, a former exile who has taken on a mission to document all of Egypt’s miracles and enchanted places. Both men move between neighborhoods in Cairo, in Alexandria, and the villages in between, and witness things and people that push them to the limits of their reality. As they descend a staircase to the Nile and watch men walk on its waters, the men begin to piece together the tragedies of their lives through the miracles and misfortunes they witness.

Beginning like a short story but quickly revealing itself to be a non-linear tale that is connected by story-like vignettes, Kheir pieces together Seif’s life through the people he meets and places he visits. Seif, with Bahr’s insights into life and his own anecdotes to cope with the mistakes he’s made, is able to look at himself in a way he has never been able to, unfolding pieces of himself he has left untouched for so long.

Kheir brilliantly weaves a tale that is well paced, sweeping through a country that has transformed as much as its people. Through the journey, his characters evolve and face their pasts and futures, rejoining their shattered selves that have carried them thus far and will carry them into the future. They are forced to explain their decisions to themselves while using the city as a conduit to understand their own misfortunes and joys. Everything is connected, and while the stories are not linear, they always move forward. 

