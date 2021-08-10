Saudi non-oil exports jump 70 percent year-on-year in May to $5.87bn

RIYADH: Saudi non-oil exports increased by 70 percent year on year in May 2021 to SR22 billion ($5.87 billion), and 10 percent from April, official data revealed.
Plastics and rubber products increased by 82.9 percent year-on-year, while chemical products increased by 86.4 percent, according to the General Authority for Statistics (GSTAT).
The domestic trade balance witnessed a surplus in May despite the pandemic's impact on international trade.
Overall merchandise exports climbed 120 percent year on year to a record SR82.2 billion, while imports fell 20.4 percent to SR44.41 billion, leading to a surplus of SR37.76, the highest in over a year.
The increase in exports was mainly attributed to sales of oil, which rose by SR35.8 billion or 146.7 percent from a year earlier to SR60.2 billion. Oil exports consisted of 73.2 percent of total exports in May 2021, up from 65.3 percent in May 2020.
The year-on-year increase in imports included vehicles and transport equipment, and mineral products.
However, imports decreased 10.8 percent on a monthly basis.
The ratio of non-oil exports to imports rose to 49.6 percent in May 2021 from 35.1 percent in May 2020, GSTAT said.
