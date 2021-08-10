You are here

Egypt and Israel discuss natural gas industry cooperation

An Egyptian gas plant in Suez. (Reuters)
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • Egypt may liquefy Israeli natural gas for re-export
CAIRO: Egyptian Petroleum Minister Tarek El-Molla and Israeli Energy Minister Karen El-Harr discussed future plans regarding receiving Israeli gas to be processed in Egyptian natural gas liquefaction plants for re-export.

This came during telephone talks held by the Egyptian and Israeli Ministers of Petroleum and Energy, during which they discussed the ongoing cooperation between the two sides in the field of natural gas.

According to a joint press statement, cooperation was discussed within the framework of the East Mediterranean Gas Forum, where the two ministers stressed the necessity and importance of strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation between members of the forum to unlock the full potential of gas in the region.

The Egyptian Minister of Petroleum said that strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the field of natural gas between the members of the Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum will have a fundamental impact and will extend beyond the eastern Mediterranean region.

The Israeli Minister of Energy stressed that Egypt is an important partner for Israel in all fields, where geographical proximity, in addition to the similarity of environmental characteristics, gives this cooperation in the energy sector great importance.

“I hope that this cooperation with Tarek El-Molla will achieve success in benefiting from the capabilities and expertise of each country, with the aim of achieving energy security for all the people of the region,” El-Harr said.

Oil rises as market shrugs off virus impact

Reuters

  • Brent crude was up $1.06, or 1.5 percent, at $70.10 a barrel
  • US crude, gasoline, and other product inventories are likely to have dropped last week
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices rose more than $1 on Tuesday, recouping some of the losses in the previous session, as rise of demand in Europe and the United States outweighed concerns over a rise of COVID cases in Asian countries.
Brent crude was up $1.06, or 1.5 percent, at $70.10 a barrel by 11:34 a.m. GMT, and US oil rose $1.29 cents, or 1.9 percent, to $67.77 a barrel.
Both contracts dropped around 2.5 percent on Monday, but analysts believe the pandemic setback will not last for long.
“This turbulence should remain temporary, not the least as Western world oil demand is back at, or above, pre-pandemic levels and is draining global supplies,” said Nortbert Ruecker, analyst at Swiss bank Julius Baer.
US crude, gasoline, and other product inventories are likely to have dropped last week, with gasoline stocks forecast to fall for a fourth consecutive period, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.
Crude oil inventories are expected to have fallen by about 1.1 barrels in the week to Aug. 6, according to the average estimate of six analysts polled by Reuters.
In the United States, the Senate is set to vote on the passage of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill later on Tuesday, which, if passed would boost the economy and demand for oil products, analysts said.
Successful vaccination programs in the West and encouraging economic data come in sharp contrast to the rising infection in the East.
In Australia, the police force is on the street to enforce COVID-related restrictions and some cities in China, the world’s top crude oil importer, have stepped up mass testing as authorities try to stamp out a new surge of the virus.
“The lockdowns (in China) could instigate a momentary pause in price action, but as COVID-19 cases are expected to abate quickly given the relatively low number of infections, the downside may be fleeting,” said StoneX analyst Kevin Solomon.
Economic data this week, especially the US Consumer Price Index on Wednesday, will provide guidance on how hard the virus will hit global and regional oil consumption, analysts said.

Middle East entertainment platform Yalla sees 110% jump in Q2 revenues

Middle East entertainment platform Yalla sees 110% jump in Q2 revenues
Middle East entertainment platform Yalla sees 110% jump in Q2 revenues

DUBAI: Entertainment platform Yalla Group posted a 15 percent increase in net income and a doubling of revenue in the second quarter as it increased its user base, including paying customers.

Net income of $18.4 million compared with $16 million in the year-earlier period, while revenue jumped 110.3 percent to $66.6 million, Yalla said in a filing to the New York Stock Exchange.

Monthly active users increased by 77 percent over the year to 22.1 million in the second quarter of 2021. Paying users increased from 5.4 million in the second quarter of 2020 to 6.4 million a year later.

Revenue from chat services were $50.6 million in the second quarter of 2021, while revenue from games services were $16.0 million.

“We recorded another quarter of robust performance as we further enriched our ecosystem and enhanced our monetization capabilities,” said Founder, Chairman and CEO Yang Tao. “We officially launched our new products, Yalla Parchis and 101 Okey Yalla, in South America and Turkey, both have already been receiving positive feedback from the market and topped app rankings.”

“Our increasing popularity with users assures us that we have our fingers on the pulse of the market, and drives us to develop new products, while we continue to provide best-in-class products and services tailored to the needs and preferences of MENA users,” Tao said.

Total costs and expenses rose to $47.8 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared with $15.6 million in the second quarter of 2020, mainly due to the company’s expanding business scale and the recognition of share-based compensation of $13.8 million, Yalla said in the filing.

Saudi industrial production rose almost 12% YoY in June

Saudi industrial production rose almost 12% YoY in June
Arab News

  • The increase resulted Increase mainly from mining and quarrying, which gained 19.3 percent YoY
  • Oil production rose from 7.4 million bpd in June 2020 to 8.9 million bpd in June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Industrial Production Index (IPI) rose by 11.9 percent in June 2021 from a year earlier and by 3.6 percent from May, official data showed today.

The increase resulted almost exclusively from higher production in mining and quarrying, which gained 19.3 percent on an annual basis and 4.5 percent from the previous month with Saudi oil production operating at high volumes, according to the General Authority for Statistics (GSTAT).

The Kingdom increased its oil production from 7.4 million bpd in June 2020 to 8.9 million bpd in June 2021.

Non-oil manufacturing activity decreased by 4.2 percent in June 2021 compared with the same month last year, and by 0.4 percent from May 2021.

The electricity and gas supply increased by 13.9 percent, with little impact on the IPI because of its low weight, according to GSTAT.

The Kingdom is anticipating increased industrial activity in coming years through advanced technology.

Advanced technology from the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) is expected to generate around SR1 trillion for the Saudi economy in new revenue streams, a senior Saudi official told a conference in Riyadh last month.

Saudi non-oil exports jump 70 percent year-on-year in May to $5.87bn

RIYADH: Saudi non-oil exports increased by 70 percent year on year in May 2021 to SR22 billion ($5.87 billion), and 10 percent from April, official data revealed.

Plastics and rubber products increased by 82.9 percent year-on-year, while chemical products increased by 86.4 percent, according to the General Authority for Statistics (GSTAT).

The domestic trade balance witnessed a surplus in May despite the pandemic's impact on international trade.

Overall merchandise exports climbed 120 percent year on year to a record SR82.2 billion, while imports fell 20.4 percent to SR44.41 billion, leading to a surplus of SR37.76, the highest in over a year.

The increase in exports was mainly attributed to sales of oil, which rose by SR35.8 billion or 146.7 percent from a year earlier to SR60.2 billion. Oil exports consisted of 73.2 percent of total exports in May 2021, up from 65.3 percent in May 2020.

The year-on-year increase in imports included vehicles and transport equipment, and mineral products.

However, imports decreased 10.8 percent on a monthly basis.

The ratio of non-oil exports to imports rose to 49.6 percent in May 2021 from 35.1 percent in May 2020, GSTAT said.

Middle East countries starting to embrace cryptocurrencies, BitOasis CEO says

Middle East countries starting to embrace cryptocurrencies, BitOasis CEO says
ONE CARLO DIAZ
RAYANA ALQUBALI

  • Regulators and crypto practitioners should work together to come up with industry standards
  • There has been promising progress in the Middle East
ONE CARLO DIAZ RAYANA ALQUBALI

DUBAI: Countries in the Middle East are starting to see the importance of embracing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as these digital assets gain more ground everyday, a head of a UAE-based cryptocurrency platform said.

There has been promising progress in the Middle East where some governments are “really trying to be ahead of the curve and embracing this technology, as well as introducing frameworks that allow entrepreneurs and companies to thrive,” BitOasis Chief Executive Officer Ola Doudin told Arab News.

The comments come as BitOasis announced strong financial results for the first half of 2021, including trade volumes that exceeded $3 billion and a 200 percent growth in its user base.

BitOasis recently got its final regulatory licenses from the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) as a multilateral trading facility, and Doudin said she is positive that other regulatory bodies will take similar steps.

Government support is not only present in the UAE, but also in other regional markets such as Saudi Arabia and Egypt, where the Dubai-based platform plans to expand in the future, she said.

“We’re actively in talks with some of those regulators trying to transfer our knowledge as much as possible, acquire those licenses when it’s the right time to do so, and have constant communication with them,” Doudin said.

However, she acknowledged regulation in the crypto space could be challenging because of how fast the technology evolves.

“The (crypto) space is evolving at lightning speed essentially. Every new month, there’s a new application, new technology, and new innovation,” she said.

Good regulation should be central to sustaining the unprecedented growth of the cryptocurrency industry, an expert said as the new technology gains traction in the region, Doudin added.

Regulators and crypto practitioners should work together to come up with industry standards that will not hamper innovation and allow smooth mainstream adoption, she said.

Doudin said the pandemic’s impact on the global economy has opened opportunities for the cryptocurrency industry, as investors seek alternative assets as a hedge against inflation.

She said regulation also played a big role in this growth.

“There is a lot more regulation and licensing for exchanges for crypto operators, and you have the infrastructure available for retail customers, particularly in the region,” she said.

Countries need to be more proactive in this regard, Doudin said, especially as the cryptocurrency industry grows bigger.

“It’s not basically a question of, should we regulate or not. It’s basically, when are you going to be regulating,” she said.

“They don’t have an option not to regulate because what we’re seeing, more and more, is that crypto is playing an integral part in financial services, and crypto continues to play a major part in transforming financials.”

Although adoption rates are gaining momentum, the majority of use case for crypto currencies are still in investment and trading purposes, Doudin said.

“We still don’t see a lot of use cases where people are using it for payments or other types of daily activities or utilities,” she said, but “at some point, crypto will become a technology that people can potentially use for that.”

