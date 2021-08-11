You are here

Dhaka launches vaccination drive for Rohingya

Dhaka launches vaccination drive for Rohingya
A Rohingya refugee gets vaccinated against COVID-19 in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Tuesday, Aug.10, 2021. (AP)
Dhaka launches vaccination drive for Rohingya

Dhaka launches vaccination drive for Rohingya
  • China’s Sinopharm vaccine will be given to 49,000 Rohingya in a three-day initiative
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladesh began inoculating thousands of Rohingya refugees with China’s Sinopharm vaccine on Tuesday as part of a three-day initiative, officials said.

Around 49,000 Rohingya from 34 refugee camps in the Cox’s Bazar district of southern Bangladesh will be vaccinated with the help of UN agencies to curb an uptick in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections across the country.

“Vaccination cards have been distributed to some 49,000 Rohingya aged 55 and above,” Dr. Abu Toha Bhuiyan, a health coordinator at the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commission, told Arab News.

“If all the Rohingya are not covered by Thursday, we will continue the program for two more days next week,” he said, adding a similar drive will be conducted next month to administer second doses.

Once targets are met, authorities will focus on vaccinating the next age group “subject to availability of vaccines,” Dr. Bhuiyan said.

With more than 1.1 million Rohingya residing in crowded camps in Cox’s Bazar — the world’s largest refugee settlement — fears have spiked that the area could become an epicenter of the deadly outbreak if anti-virus measures are not urgently imposed.

Over 1.36 million infections and 22,897 deaths have been recorded in Bangladesh in recent weeks, including nearly 12,000 new cases on Monday.

The first COVID-19 case was detected at a Rohingya camp in May last year, with more than 2,662 infections and 28 refugee deaths registered since.

Nearly 4,000 health workers will participate in the three-day vaccination program, with Hannah Macdonald, an external relations officer at the UNHCR, thanking Dhaka for including the Rohingya in its national drive.

“The humanitarian community is extremely grateful to the government of Bangladesh for the inclusion of the Rohingya refugees living in Bangladesh in the national vaccination plan. The government has designated 56 vaccination centers in the camps, including primary health care centers and health posts,” she told Arab News.

Health authorities launched the nationwide vaccination drive in early February but had to suspend it for two months due to a shortage of doses. It was resumed with China’s Sinopharm vaccine in June.

Rohingyas have welcomed the move, describing it as a “lifesaving initiative.”

“Every one of us is vulnerable since we live in a highly congested area where maintaining social distance is impossible,” Abdur Rahim, a 59-year-old refugee from the Kutupalong camp, told Arab News.

Others, such as Mohammad Solaiman, 64, from the Balukhali camp, urged authorities “to expand the vaccination program as soon as possible so that our youths in the camps also get vaccinated.”

The government is yet to announce a vaccination schedule for nearly 20,000 refugees relocated to the remote Bhashan Char island, dubbed “Rohingya island,” in the Bay of Bengal, as part of Dhaka’s measures to ease the crowded camps in Cox’s Bazar.

“We have completed all preparations to vaccinate the Rohingya on the island. A list had been prepared and sent to the authorities for a date,” Dr. Masum Iftekhar, civil surgeon of Noakhali District and the top health official in charge of the Rohingya at Bhashan Char, told Arab News.

“We may start the inoculation drive any time soon,” he added.

Scottish Muslim politician launches legal action over alleged nursery discrimination

Scottish Muslim politician launches legal action over alleged nursery discrimination
Scottish Muslim politician launches legal action over alleged nursery discrimination

Scottish Muslim politician launches legal action over alleged nursery discrimination
  • Health secretary: Nursery offering places to kids with ‘white-sounding’ names over those with Asian / Muslim ones
  • Little Scholars says it is ‘extremely proud’ of its admissions policy
LONDON: Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has launched legal proceedings against a nursery near the city of Dundee, claiming that it discriminated against his 2-year-old daughter by admitting children with “Western-sounding” names over her.

Yousaf and his wife Nadia El-Nakla have given the Little Scholars nursery two weeks to provide settlement proposals, give a public apology and donate a sum to an anti-racist charity of their choosing. If this does not happen, they have said they will raise action at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Little Scholars denies discriminating against the child, and said it is “extremely proud” of its admissions policy.

The couple allege that the nursery refused to offer places to three children with Muslim names, including their daughter Amal, but then offered places to children with Western-sounding names.

Their solicitor Aamer Anwar said they were alleging that El-Nakla and her daughter were discriminated against on the grounds of race and / or religion, which is prohibited by Britain’s Equality Act. 

“It is alleged that when on three separate occasions, beginning with Nadia El-Nakla, attempts were made to secure a nursery place for a child with an Asian / Muslim name, the applicant was told to complete a registration form, and then was told no spaces were available,” Anwar said.

“Following the above refusals, attempts were made to secure a nursery place for a child with a ‘white sounding,’ non-Muslim name. On all three separate occasions a nursery place was offered, and spaces were offered without the registration form being completed,” he added.

“All of the white parents were invited in to view the nursery yet none of those with Asian / Muslim names were, nor were they contacted to be told about available spaces.”

The nursery said it has received the legal correspondence and will respond further in due course. 

“Little Scholars is extremely proud of being open and inclusive to all, and we are deeply saddened that anyone would think otherwise,” it added.

“Our owners are themselves of Asian heritage, and for more than a decade we have regularly welcomed both children and staff from a range of different religious, cultural, ethnic and racial backgrounds.”

In a joint statement, El-Nakla and Yousaf said “despite being given ample opportunity,” the nursery has “failed to admit, explain or apologise for their discriminatory behaviour.”

They added: “We have both stood against hatred our whole lives, often being the targets of vile abuse. We will not accept our children being discriminated against by anyone. Like any other parents we simply want our children to be treated equally, regardless of their colour of skin or religion.”

Ruling party leader among six held for anti-Muslim slogans at New Delhi rally

Ruling party leader among six held for anti-Muslim slogans at New Delhi rally
Ruling party leader among six held for anti-Muslim slogans at New Delhi rally

Ruling party leader among six held for anti-Muslim slogans at New Delhi rally
  • Government is against hate crimes, party spokesman says
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Indian police on Tuesday arrested six people, including a ruling party leader, for chanting anti-Muslim slogans at a rally in the capital.

Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, a Supreme Court lawyer and former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson, was allegedly part of a group of over 100 Hindu right-wing leaders participating in the “Bharat Jodo Andolan” (Unify India Protest) that called for violence against Muslims during the demonstration at a site less than a kilometer from India’s parliament.

“All the accused have been detained in a late night operation,” a senior New Delhi police officer told the media, adding: “They have been identified using footage from the event.”

Videos circulating on social media since Sunday showed protesters chanting inflammatory slogans, including: “When Muslims will be slain, they will chant Lord Ram’s name,” and “If you (Muslims) want to live in India, you must say Hail Lord Ram.” 

Others called for “mass genocide” against India’s largest minority group, which constitutes about 14 percent of its 1.3 billion population.

But, in a video message prior to his arrest, Upadhyay questioned the veracity of the footage implicating him.

“I have submitted a complaint to the Delhi Police to examine the video which went viral,” he said. “If the video is authentic, then strict action should be taken against the persons who were involved in it.”

The BJP also asked whether the group belonged to the party.

“Are they from the BJP? I am not sure about that,” BJP spokesperson Sudesh Verma told Arab News. “Pseudo-secular people are trying to bring in the BJP to suit their narrative. We are against hate crimes. If some slogan-shouting etc happened that falls in the category of hate speech, strong action should be taken against miscreants.”

The videos have caused outrage on social media with activists, including the All India Lawyers’ Association for Justice (AILAJ), urging the Supreme Court to take action against the group for their “open call for genocide.”

“The crimes are an attack on secularism and other constitutional values,” the AILAJ said on Tuesday. “Statements calling for the elimination of an entire religious community come within the internationally accepted understanding of genocide, and there is a need for court-monitored investigation and prosecution.” 

It called on all legal professionals to recognize the “grave danger our nation is facing at the hands of Hindutva majoritarian organizations baying for genocide.”

The group’s open call for violence is a stark reminder of a similar rally last year, when BJP leaders used provocative and vitriolic speeches against Muslims who were protesting the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which eventually became law.

It led to religious violence in East Delhi that led to the deaths of more than 50 people, mostly Muslims, and also led to a huge loss of property and livelihood opportunities for the community.

Under the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi and Christian minorities who moved to India from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan before Dec. 31, 2014, are eligible to become citizens. Muslims are excluded.

The legislation is part of the government’s proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) initiative, which is designed to identify “genuine citizens” of India. If any non-Muslims are left out of the NRC, they will not be declared stateless because the CAA would protect them — a privilege denied to Muslims.

Activist Zikra Mojibi, who was part of the anti-CAA protests, told Arab News: “There is a supportive hand of the government in spreading and triggering genocidal speeches and inciting violence. It’s a matter of shame to witness this level of hatred and clear call for genocide in such close vicinity of the parliament.”

Dr. Hilal Ahmed, from the Center for the Study of Developing Societies, said he did not have much hope from the “politics of arrest which contribute to anti-Muslimism.”

“What you call communal speeches in the rally is basically ‘anti-Muslimism’ — the political tendency to reduce everything to Muslim identity simply to assert rigidly defined conceptions of nation and nationhood,” he told Arab News. “This is based on a strong conception that Muslims are to be envisaged as a necessary evil. They are ‘necessary’ because their very existence is needed to claim Hindu victimhood. They are, on the other hand, to be seen as ‘evil’ so as to present Hindutva as a way out.”

Prof. Apoorvanand Jha, from Delhi University, said that Sunday’s slogans were part of a series of anti-Muslim events in the capital and outside and he asked how the ruling party had “allowed such majoritarian agenda to flourish without check.”

“Such slogans were being shouted for quite some time across India for the last seven years, but the audacity of those people to come to Jantar Mantar and do that has shocked people,” Jha told Arab News. “This is an ongoing process, and these people have become emboldened. They know that the people who practiced anti-Muslim politics are occupying high offices in Delhi and other places. This is an incentive.”

He welcomed the arrests which, he said, had been done under pressure.

'Not much' we can do to save Afghanistan: US

‘Not much’ we can do to save Afghanistan: US
‘Not much’ we can do to save Afghanistan: US

‘Not much’ we can do to save Afghanistan: US
  • Pentagon spokesman stresses diplomatic channels over military involvement
  • Amid rapid Taliban advances, John Kirby says of Afghan conflict: ‘It’s their struggle’
LONDON: The US has said there is “not much” it can do to prevent the Taliban from retaking Afghanistan, with senior Pentagon officials saying the nation’s fate is in Afghan hands.

When asked if Washington would continue giving support to Afghan government forces resisting the rapid Taliban advances, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters: “It’s their struggle.”

He said he is “deeply concerned” that the Taliban are increasingly dominant, but reaffirmed that President Joe Biden is committed to ending the US military presence on schedule.

Taliban and Afghan government officials have confirmed that the group has secured control of six provincial capitals in recent days in the country’s north, west and south. 

The US has conducted fewer than a dozen airstrikes during this period of rapid Taliban expansion, with Pentagon officials reporting that no order has been received to increase airpower deployments.

Kirby said the US will promote the use of diplomatic channels to end the fighting. Washington has sent envoy Zalmay Khalilzad to Qatar — where the Taliban has its main office — to “press the Taliban to ... negotiate a political settlement.” 

But on the use of military force to support Afghan government troops, Kirby said: “These are their military forces, these are their provincial capitals, their people to defend, and it’s really going to come down to the leadership that they’re willing to exude here at this particular moment.” 

Taliban spokesman Muhammad Naeem Wardak warned the US on Sunday against deploying any assets in support of Afghan government forces.

Afghanistan situation 'challenging' but 'not desperate', EU official says

Afghanistan situation ‘challenging’ but ‘not desperate’, EU official says
Afghanistan situation ‘challenging’ but ‘not desperate’, EU official says

Afghanistan situation ‘challenging’ but ‘not desperate’, EU official says
BRUSSELS: The situation in Afghanistan is “quite challenging” but “not desperate,” and it is different from the crises that Syria and Iraq have faced because it still has a solid government and recognized authorities, a senior EU official said on Tuesday.
 

Thousands flee as Taliban eye full control of northern Afghanistan

Thousands flee as Taliban eye full control of northern Afghanistan

Thousands flee as Taliban eye full control of northern Afghanistan
  • The United States — due to complete a troop withdrawal at the end of the month and end its longest war — has all but left the battlefield
KABUL: The Taliban were in control of six Afghan provincial capitals on Tuesday after a blitz across the north that forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes for the relative safety of Kabul and other centers.
The insurgents now have their eyes on Mazar-i-Sharif, the biggest city in the north, whose fall would signal the total collapse of government control in a region that has traditionally been anti-Taliban.
Government forces are also battling the hard-line Islamists in Kandahar and Helmand, the southern Pashto-speaking provinces from where the Taliban draw their strength.
The United States — due to complete a troop withdrawal at the end of the month and end its longest war — has all but left the battlefield. However, its special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad has been sent to Qatar to try and convince the Taliban to accept a cease-fire.
Khalilzad “will press the Taliban to stop their military offensive,” the State Department said, and “help formulate a joint international response to the rapidly deteriorating situation.”
Officials from Afghanistan’s most vested neighbors — Pakistan, China and Iran — would also attend meetings there.
But Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said it was down to the Afghan government and its forces to turn the tide, saying there was “not much” the United States could do to help.
Michael Kugelman, at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, doubted Washington had the means to anything.
“I fear that the Taliban (are) just so strong and the Afghan military is so beleaguered right now, it’s going to be hard to find some type of momentum-changer from the US,” he said.
The Taliban have appeared largely indifferent to peace overtures, and seem intent on a military victory to crown a return to power after their ouster 20 years ago in the wake of the September 11 attacks.
As fighting raged, tens of thousands of people were on the move inside the country, with families fleeing newly captured Taliban cities with tales of brutal treatment at the hands of the insurgents.
“The Taliban are beating and looting,” said Rahima, now camped out with hundreds of families at a park in the capital Kabul after fleeing Sheberghan province.
“If there is a young girl or a widow in a family, they forcibly take them. We fled to protect our honor.”
“We are so exhausted,” added Farid, an evacuee from Kunduz who did not want to be further identified.
In the northern city of Kunduz that was captured by the Taliban over the weekend, residents said shops had begun to reopen in the center as insurgents focused their attention on government forces who had retreated to the airport.
“People are opening their shops and businesses, but you can still see fear in their eyes,” said shopkeeper Habibullah.
Another resident, living close to the airport, said there has been heavy fighting for days.
“The Taliban are hiding in people’s houses in the area and government forces are bombing them,” said Haseeb, who only gave his first name.
“From the window of my house, I can see women, children and men all leaving. Some of them are barefoot... some are pulling crying children with them.
The Taliban earned notoriety during their first stint in power from 1996-2001 for introducing a harsh interpretation of Islamic rule that barred girls from education and women from work.
Crimes were punished by public floggings or executions, while a host of activities — from playing music to non-religious TV — were also banned.
They have given little indication of how they would rule if they take power again, apart from to say it would be according to the Qur'an, and opponents fear losing hard-won rights.
Following the capture of Aibak on Monday, the insurgents have now overrun five provincial capitals in the north, sparking fears the government has lost its grip on the region.
They have also taken Zaranj, the capital of Nimroz province, in the southwest.
On Monday, the Taliban said they were moving in on Mazar-i-Sharif — the largest city in the north and a linchpin for the government’s control of the region — after capturing Sheberghan to its west, and Kunduz and Taloqan to its east.
But Fawad Aman, spokesman for the ministry of defense, said Afghan forces had the upper hand there.
“Great success,” he tweeted.

