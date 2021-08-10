In Dubai, Filipina pulls no punches in jokes on compatriots

DUBAI: Peering out into the darkened audience of a Dubai bar, comedian Imah Dumagay leaned into the microphone and addressed the mistaken perception that many people have across the Middle East when they see a Filipina at a nightclub.
“I am from the Philippines but I am not taking any orders tonight,” she said, drawing chuckles as her countrymen served food at this rooftop bar in sight of Dubai’s sail-shaped Burj Al-Arab luxury hotel. “Where is that guy asking for water earlier? Sir, we are not all waitresses.”
She waited a beat and added: “But if you’re looking for a maid, I’m available on Saturdays. I’m very good at cleaning; I clean from the ceiling down to your jewelry box.”
Dumagay’s rapid-fire punchlines offer an unfiltered glimpse into the life, sly triumphs and slights faced by her 2.2 million compatriots.
“I want to kind of be a voice for them,” Dumagay said. “When you use your platform, you send a message to people. Comedy is a great method to send your message across.”
There is a burgeoning local scene here, as seen on Sunday at the Hi Five Restaurant & Lounge.
Dumagay’s comedy springs from her experiences working across Dubai, from advertising to banking to being an executive secretary. That earlier crack about not being a waitress? It’s a real experience she had before taking the stage at one of her 200-odd appearances.
Director James Gunn and stars including Margot Robbie and Idris Elba discuss the supervillain ensemble movie
Updated 10 August 2021
William Mullally
DUBAI: There’s a lot more heart in “The Suicide Squad” than you might expect. Sure, there’s don’t-bring-your-kids levels of violence brought about by a group of supervillains sent on a lethal black-ops mission to destroy a giant alien in a tropical Central American country, most of whom will never return, but this is a James Gunn movie, after all, and in a James Gunn movie, there’s heart and soul.
“I do seem to gravitate towards explosions and things, but I like personal interaction most of all. I like the small, nuanced performances and big emotions, all happening in the shadow of a giant walking starfish. I like both those things together. I think we can have it all with ‘The Suicide Squad,’” Gunn tells Arab News.
“The Suicide Squad,” now in cinemas across the Middle East, is a standalone film set in the DC Extended Universe, and while it exists in the same ‘world’ as Superman and Batman, the film deals mostly with characters much lower on the ladder, often two-bit baddies who never got the spotlight.
Gunn, who previously helmed the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films, knows a thing or two about elevating previously obscure characters, having turned D-listers such as Starlord, Rocket Racoon and Drax the Destroyer into household names over at Marvel. With “The Suicide Squad,” Gunn attempts the same thing, this time doing it with older audiences in mind, even if he can never shed his boyish sense of play and wicked sense of humor.
“With ‘The Suicide Squad,’ I was making an R-rated movie that’s aimed towards a slightly older audience. With ‘Guardians,’ I’m writing something that needs to appeal to adults and the children. You speak differently if you go into a room of 18-year-olds than if you’re in a room with six-year-olds,” Gunn continues.
The movie brings back the best ingredients from the 2016 David Ayer-helmed “Suicide Squad,” including that film’s main attraction: Margot Robbie’s superstar-making turn as Harley Quinn, who, as the manic ex-girlfriend of The Joker (or Mr. J, as she calls him), has become a cultural force of nature, inspiring what feels like half of all Halloween costumes over the last five years and earning her own spin-off film, 2020’s “Birds of Prey.” For Robbie, the biggest joy in returning to the character was Gunn himself.
“He’s incredible. He’s a dream director to work with because he knows what he wants but he’s also thrilled to get something that he wasn’t expecting. And that gives you creative freedom, which is so fun on set, but it also makes you feel like you’re in incredibly safe hands, especially when you’re playing a character that is doing kind of crazy things and you take a chance with them. It’s nice working with someone who is also taking chances,” says Robbie.
“He’ll tell you if it looks stupid, but if it looks stupid in a great way, you know he’s also going to be really happy about it,” she continues. “He creates the perfect atmosphere where everything’s prepped, everything’s planned, he’s built this incredible playground for you to play in, but you know no matter what, there’s a safety net and whatever happens, if you fall, he’s still going to make that fall look incredible, and that’s a really nice and liberating feeling.”
Gunn’s style of relying first and foremost on his collaborators, putting them in a trusting and caring environment, allowed him to pull out more from each of the actors. Even A-listers such as Idris Elba found in “The Suicide Squad” a space they could explore facets of their skill they never had the chance to before.
“I have to tell you that this was one of the most enjoyable characters that I’ve ever played. There are so many comedy moments that I will never have in another character,” says Elba, who plays Bloodsport, an assassin in jail for trying to kill Superman.
While the heart of the film stems from Gunn’s good nature and buoyancy of spirit, on screen the soul rests in the characters you’d least suspect, such as David Dastmalchian’s stellar turn as the Polka-Dot Man, a psychotically depressed villain whose power is — yep — shooting polka dots at people. Dastmalchian’s character pulls you in like no other in the film, and Gunn’s compassionate set allowed Dastmalchian to tap into his own truth and imbue that in the character.
“(Polka-Dot Man) is really struggling with who he is in the world, and that is something that I’ve been able to relate to personally because when I was a young person struggling with spots on my body from vitiligo, a skin condition I have … I was very insecure about that as a kid,” says Dastmalchian.
“Beyond that, I also have spots on the inside. That’s something we all have. We all have things we’re really ashamed of or embarrassed about when it comes to ourselves internally. And coming to understand that the things that make us different could become powers or abilities is one of the life locks to the human experience. This character, and this movie, allowed us to explore that.”
Daniela Melchior, the Portuguese actress who plays Ratcatcher 2, agrees.
“We will always have something relatable to these main characters. Even if we don’t act like them, even if we don’t do the bad things they do, we have the same motives or the same emotions,” says Melchior. “That’s why we loved to watch Joker’s spin off, and that’s why people are going to love this.”
Bahraini label Noon by Noor to present in-person show at London Fashion Week
Updated 10 August 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: The show must go on for Noon by Noor. The Bahraini label is set to present its Spring 2022 collection during London Fashion Week, which is taking place between Sept. 17-21.
The women’s ready-to-wear brand, founded by cousins Shaikha Noor Al-Khalifa and Shaikha Haya Al-Khalifa in 2008, is showcasing its latest Spring 2022 offering via a physical presentation on the morning of Sept. 18.
The contemporary womenswear label typically presents its collections during New York Fashion Week.
Like the last few London Fashion Weeks, the upcoming event will be a physical-digital hybrid.
Physical activations will take the form of catwalks, presentations and appointment listings.
Noon by Noor’s early morning 8:00AM showcase is listed as a Breakfast Presentation on the official schedule.
Meanwhile, it’s been announced that models, designers and photographers from around the world will be exempted from quarantine rules in order to attend the five-day event.
Ministers agreed that people from amber-list countries who have not received two doses of a recognized vaccine will be allowed to enter Britain for London Fashion Week in September without the need to isolate on arrival.
The provisional line up for this September includes collection launches and digital events from over 100 designers showing on schedule, including Richard Quinn, JW Anderson, Osman, Victoria Beckham and the 2021 LVMH Prize winner, Bianca Saunders.
UAE’s National Pavilion issues open call for proposals to curate 2023 Venice Architecture Biennale
Updated 10 August 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: The UAE’s National Pavilion at the Venice Architecture Biennale has issued an open call for architects, designers, artists, historians and researchers to curate the country’s exhibition for the 18th exhibition, which will run between May and November 2023.
According to a released statement, curators and curatorial teams, with experience working in the UAE or the Middle East, are required to submit a concept proposal for an exhibition that will explore the UAE’s architecture or built environment “that contributes to the understanding of and discourse around architectural practice.”
Concept proposals, by UAE citizens, residents or international applicants, are required to present the exhibition theme through a clear narrative that contextualizes the idea within the local, regional and global industry discussions as well as previous National Pavilion UAE exhibitions.
Laila Binbrek, the coordinating director of the National Pavilion UAE, said in the statement: “We are delighted to be announcing our second open-call for the National Pavilion UAE at the Venice Biennale in 2023. For this round we continue to seek out diverse perspectives and new voices and we encourage applicants to explore creative, and collaborative ways to reflect the UAE’s contemporary discourse in a globally relevant way.”
Applications must be submitted by 11 p.m. on Oct. 30 (Saudi time). The selected finalists will be invited to present a full proposal for the second round of the process.
Bella Hadid recalls ‘enormous pressure’ in early modeling career
Updated 10 August 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: Part-Palestinian model Bella Hadid is one of the cover stars for Vogue Magazine’s September 2021 issue, alongside Lourdes Leon, Kaia Gerber, Precious Lee, Anok Yai, Ariel Nicholson, Sherry Shi and Yumi Nu.
Hadid, who made her runway debut aged 17, opened up about the pressure she felt to publicly project a wild image early in her modeling career.
“It’s like there were two Bellas — me, this person in the process of figuring out who she was, and ‘Bella Hadid’ the alter ego, who was, I dunno, a (redacted) who goes out every night (sic),” she told the magazine.
It is not the first time that the catwalk star, who is now one of the highest paid models in the world, has opened up about her social anxiety.
The 24-year-old, who is the daughter of property developer Mohamed Hadid and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Yolanda Hadid, also previously talked about constantly being compared to her older sister, Gigi, who is also a supermodel.
She said that she found the comparisons she had to endure particularly challenging because they have such different personalities. Bella described Gigi as “very bubbly” and “very 0ut-there,” while she considers herself “always very reserved.
“I would literally start crying and shaking if I had to do interviews at red carpet events. It was really nerve-racking and it's scary,” said the model on a 2018 episode of her mother’s reality show “Making a Model.”
The model said she would occasionally “blackout” while she was walking a runway. “I would come out and be like, ‘Oh well I guess it’s over,’” she recalled.
Her symptoms eventually alleviated as she began working more and interacting with people regularly, Bella said.
“You’re like, ‘OK, I guess it’s my job, I have to do it.’”