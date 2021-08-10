In Dubai, Filipina pulls no punches in jokes on compatriots

You are here

Filipina comedian Imah Dumagay performs stand-up comedy at an open-mic night at the Hi Five Restaurant & Lounge in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (AP)
  • Dumagay, 38, of Mindanao, Philippines, worked in Dubai for years before deciding to leave her job to pursue comedy full time
DUBAI: Peering out into the darkened audience of a Dubai bar, comedian Imah Dumagay leaned into the microphone and addressed the mistaken perception that many people have across the Middle East when they see a Filipina at a nightclub.

“I am from the Philippines but I am not taking any orders tonight,” she said, drawing chuckles as her countrymen served food at this rooftop bar in sight of Dubai’s sail-shaped Burj Al-Arab luxury hotel. “Where is that guy asking for water earlier? Sir, we are not all waitresses.”

She waited a beat and added: “But if you’re looking for a maid, I’m available on Saturdays. I’m very good at cleaning; I clean from the ceiling down to your jewelry box.”

Dumagay’s rapid-fire punchlines offer an unfiltered glimpse into the life, sly triumphs and slights faced by her 2.2 million compatriots. 

“I want to kind of be a voice for them,” Dumagay said. “When you use your platform, you send a message to people. Comedy is a great method to send your message across.”

There is a burgeoning local scene here, as seen on Sunday at the Hi Five Restaurant & Lounge. 

Dumagay’s comedy springs from her experiences working across Dubai, from advertising to banking to being an executive secretary. That earlier crack about not being a waitress? It’s a real experience she had before taking the stage at one of her 200-odd appearances.

