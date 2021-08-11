You are here

Tunisia's Ennahda leader backtracks, announces party support for president

Tunisia’s Ennahda leader backtracks, announces party support for president
CAIRO: Rached Ghannouchi, leader of Tunisia’s Islamist Ennahda party, backtracked his previous stance from President Kais Saied and announced his party’s support for the Tunisian leader. 

“We will support President Kais Saied and do what contributes to his success, including our willingness to make sacrifices in order to preserve the country’s stability and the continuation of democracy," Al Arabiya news channel reported citing media statements.   

“We are waiting for the president’s roadmap, and there is no solution except through dialogue under his supervision,” he added. 

“We received the message of our people, and the Ennahda movement is open to a reviewing its policies,” he added. 

He also expected the parliament to interact “positively” with the government that the president would propose.

 

Topics: Tunisia Crisis

Updated 24 min 59 sec ago
AFP

Algeria mourns 65 dead as Mediterranean wildfires spread

Algeria mourns 65 dead as Mediterranean wildfires spread
  • The authorities say they suspect widespread arson after so many fires erupted in such a short space of time
  • A total of 69 separate wildfires remained active Wednesday, spread across 17 provinces
Updated 24 min 59 sec ago
AFP

TIZI OUZOU, Algeria: Firefighters, troops and civilian volunteers battled blazes in forests across northern Algeria on Wednesday as the country reeled at a death toll of at least 65 people in the latest wildfires to hit the Mediterranean.
Soldiers deployed to back the overstretched emergency services tackle the rash of more than 50 fires that broke out on Tuesday accounted for 28 of those killed, state television reported.
The authorities say they suspect widespread arson after so many fires erupted in such a short space of time. They have announced several arrests but have yet to elaborate on the identity or suspected motives of those detained.
Images of trapped villagers, terrified livestock and forested hillsides reduced to blackened stumps were shared on social media, many of them accompanied by pleas for help.
AFP journalists saw villagers desperately trying to put out the spreading fires with makeshift brooms in an effort to save their homes.
High winds fueled the rapid spread of the fires in the tinder-dry conditions created by a heat wave across North Africa and the wider Mediterranean, fire official Youcef Ould Mohamed told the state-run APS news agency.
A total of 69 separate wildfires remained active Wednesday, spread across 17 provinces, emergency services spokesman Nassim Barnaoui told reporters.
Most of the fires and 16 of the deaths were recorded in Tizi Ouzou district, in the mainly Berber region of Kabylie, east of the capital Algiers.
“I left all my stock in my village and fled to Tizi Ouzou with my wife and three children,” said Abdelhamid Boudraren, a shopkeeper from the village of Beni Yeni.
“Luckily I own a flat in the center of Tizi Ouzou where I’m holed up with my family and some neighbors.”
There have been mounting calls for aid convoys to be sent to the worst-hit districts with food and medicine from the capital.
On Wednesday, an AFP correspondent saw several lorries headed to Tizi Ouzou with aid donated by the public.
An appeal for volunteer doctors to assist the city’s overstretched medical services also appeared on Facebook.
State media have reported four arrests for suspected arson.
Meteorologists expect the heat wave across North Africa to continue until the end of the week, with temperatures in Algeria reaching 46 degrees Celsius (115 degrees Fahrenheit).
In neighboring Tunisia, the capital Tunis hit an all-time record of 49 degrees Celsius (120 degrees Fahrenheit) on Tuesday.
The Tunisian emergency services reported 15 fires across the north and northwest, but no casualties.
On the northern shores of the Mediterranean, Turkey reported eight deaths and Greece three from wildfires that have raged for the past two weeks.
Each summer, Algeria endures seasonal wildfires but rarely with anything approaching this year’s toll.
In 2020, nearly 440 square kilometers (170 square miles) of forest were destroyed by fire, and several people were arrested on suspicion of arson.
On Monday, the UN released a major report showing how the threat from global warming is even more acute than previously thought.
It highlighted how scientists are quantifying the extent to which human-induced warming increases the intensity and/or likelihood of a specific extreme weather event, such as a heatwave or a wildfire.
Climate change amplifies droughts, creating ideal conditions for wildfires to spread out of control and inflict unprecedented material and environmental damage.

Topics: Algeria wildfires

Iran’s Khamenei says halting Covid ‘urgent’ priority

Iran’s Khamenei says halting Covid ‘urgent’ priority
Updated 24 min 9 sec ago
AFP

Iran’s Khamenei says halting Covid ‘urgent’ priority

Iran’s Khamenei says halting Covid ‘urgent’ priority
  • Iran is the Middle East country worst hit by the pandemic
  • It has recorded more than 95,600 deaths and over 4.2 million infections
Updated 24 min 9 sec ago
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that halting Covid-19 is an “urgent” priority and called for more vaccine imports and production, after record deaths and infections.

The Islamic republic’s Covid cases and fatalities have surged in recent weeks, in what officials have said is a “fifth wave” caused by the highly infectious Delta variant.

“Today, the issue of the coronavirus disease is the country’s primary and urgent issue,” Khamenei said in a televised address focused on the health crisis.

Khamenei said the record number of casualties was “truly painful,” and demanded greater efforts to boost vaccine “imports and domestic production.”

Iran is the Middle East country worst hit by the pandemic.

It has recorded more than 95,600 deaths and over 4.2 million infections, with health authorities acknowledging the official casualty numbers underestimate the real toll.

In the past 24 hours, 42,541 people tested positive for the coronavirus — the country’s highest daily caseload since the start of the pandemic.

Iran has pinned its hopes on vaccinations, but the campaign launched in February has progressed slower than anticipated.

Choked by US sanctions that have made it difficult to transfer money abroad, Iran has said it is struggling to import vaccines for its 83 million-strong population.

The authorities have approved the emergency use of two locally produced vaccines, with the only mass-produced one, COVIran Barekat, still in short supply.

The other vaccines used in Iran include Russia’s Sputnik V, China’s Sinopharm, India’s Bharat and AstraZeneca/Oxford, according to the health ministry.

More than 13.8 million people have been given a first vaccine dose, but only 3.7 million have received the necessary two jabs, the ministry said Wednesday.

Khamenei on July 24 received the second Barekat jab, developed by a powerful state-owned foundation known as Setad, his office said.

In January, the supreme leader had banned the use of vaccines made by the United States and Britain, calling them “completely untrustworthy.”

“Part of the problem is lack of observance of health protocols by the people,” Khamenei said on Wednesday, calling on the public to alleviate the “truly great concern” of overburdened health centers by being more careful.

He also pointed to the religious events held during the Islamic mourning month of Muharram as a “blessing” and a necessity for the Islamic republic but urged health protocols to be observed “with the utmost care.”

“Do not let these events be a cause of the virus’ spread so that ... the enemies ridicule them and say (the events) caused the spread,” Khamenei added.

Iran has avoided imposing a full lockdown on the population, and instead resorted to piecemeal measures such as temporary travel bans and business closures.

The national Covid taskforce said it was considering imposing new restrictions as of Saturday, state media reported, following a meeting chaired by President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday.

Topics: Iran COVID-19 Pandemic Coronavirus vaccine

UAE calls for protecting maritime routes from any threats in Security Council meeting

UAE calls for protecting maritime routes from any threats in Security Council meeting
Updated 11 August 2021
Arab News

UAE calls for protecting maritime routes from any threats in Security Council meeting

UAE calls for protecting maritime routes from any threats in Security Council meeting
Updated 11 August 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates affirmed its commitment to regional and international efforts to confront threats to navigation during a meeting by the UN Security Council this week, according to state-run news agency WAM. 

The statement was submitted by the UAE to the high-level open debate on maritime security held by the Security Council, chaired by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose country is chairing the council’s work this month. 

The UAE statement stressed on the pivotal role that maritime transport plays in the global economy, stressing that maritime security and environmental sustainability are interrelated, in light of the recent threats to maritime security in the Arabian Peninsula.

The statement stressed that the recent naval attacks not only affects this region but the entire world, given that about a third of the world's energy resources are transported by ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

It also noted that it is in the interest of all UN member states to work to confront any threats to maritime shipping routes because they are of direct affect on the global economy and security.

Topics: UAE UN Security Council

Fire rips through plastic factory in Dubai

Fire rips through plastic factory in Dubai
Updated 11 August 2021
Arab News

Fire rips through plastic factory in Dubai

Fire rips through plastic factory in Dubai
  • The latest fire comes a month after a blaze engulfed a ship anchored off Dubai’s Jebel Ali Portin late in the evening.
Updated 11 August 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: A huge fire ripped through a plastics warehouse in the Jebel Ali industrial area of Dubai on Wednesday, sending thick plumes of smoke into the sky. 

Heavy smoke could be seen from miles away as firefighters successfully battled the blaze, Dubai’s Media Office said. The source of the fire was not given. 

“The Dubai Civil Defence team has successfully extinguished the fire at the plastic factory in Jebel Ali; the heavy smoke seen at the site is due to the nature of the plastic material,” the Dubai Media Office said in a tweet.

The latest fire comes a month after a blaze engulfed a ship anchored off Dubai’s Jebel Ali Portin late in the evening.

Topics: Dubai

Sudan to hand Bashir, other wanted officials to ICC: minister

Sudan to hand Bashir, other wanted officials to ICC: minister
Updated 11 August 2021
AFP

Sudan to hand Bashir, other wanted officials to ICC: minister

Sudan to hand Bashir, other wanted officials to ICC: minister
  • Bashir faces charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity in Darfur.
  • Bashir ruled Sudan with an iron fist for three decades before being deposed amid popular protests in 2019
Updated 11 August 2021
AFP

KHARTOUM: Sudan will hand longtime autocrat Omar Al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court along with other officials wanted over the Darfur conflict, Foreign Minister Mariam Al-Mahdi said on Wednesday.

The “cabinet decided to hand over wanted officials to the ICC,” Mahdi was quoted as saying by state media.

Bashir, who ruled Sudan with an iron fist for three decades before being deposed amid popular protests in 2019, faces charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity in Darfur.

The United Nations says 300,000 people were killed and 2.5 million displaced in the conflict, which erupted in the vast western region in 2003.

Bashir, 77, has been wanted by the ICC since 2009, when it issued a warrant for his arrest.

The decision to hand him over came during a visit to Sudan by ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan.

Sudan has been led since August 2019 by a transitional civilian-military administration that has vowed to bring justice to victims of crimes committed under Bashir.

Khartoum signed a peace deal last October with key Darfuri rebel groups, with some of their leaders taking top jobs in government, although violence continues to dog the region.

The Darfur war broke out in 2003 when non-Arab rebels took up arms complaining of systematic discrimination by Bashir’s Arab-dominated government.

Khartoum responded by unleashing the notorious Janjaweed militia, recruited from among the region’s nomadic peoples.

Human rights groups have long accused Bashir and his former aides of using a scorched earth policy, raping, killing, looting and burning villages.

Last year, alleged senior Janjaweed militia leader Ali Muhammad Ali Abd Al-Rahman, also known by the nom de guerre Ali Kushayb, surrendered to the court.

ICC judges said in July he would be the first suspect to be tried over the Darfur conflict, facing 31 counts including murder, rape and torture.

Topics: Sudan Khartoum Darfur Downfall of Omar Al-Bashir omar bashir

