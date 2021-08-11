You are here

Sudan to hand Bashir, other wanted officials to ICC: minister

Sudan to hand Bashir, other wanted officials to ICC: minister
Sudan’s deposed president Omar Al-Bashir stands in a defendant’s cage during the opening of his corruption trial in Khartoum. (File/AFP)
  • Bashir faces charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity in Darfur.
  • Bashir ruled Sudan with an iron fist for three decades before being deposed amid popular protests in 2019
KHARTOUM: Sudan will hand longtime autocrat Omar Al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court along with other officials wanted over the Darfur conflict, Foreign Minister Mariam Al-Mahdi said on Wednesday.

The “cabinet decided to hand over wanted officials to the ICC,” Mahdi was quoted as saying by state media.

Bashir, who ruled Sudan with an iron fist for three decades before being deposed amid popular protests in 2019, faces charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity in Darfur.

The United Nations says 300,000 people were killed and 2.5 million displaced in the conflict, which erupted in the vast western region in 2003.

Bashir, 77, has been wanted by the ICC since 2009, when it issued a warrant for his arrest.

The decision to hand him over came during a visit to Sudan by ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan.

Sudan has been led since August 2019 by a transitional civilian-military administration that has vowed to bring justice to victims of crimes committed under Bashir.

Khartoum signed a peace deal last October with key Darfuri rebel groups, with some of their leaders taking top jobs in government, although violence continues to dog the region.

The Darfur war broke out in 2003 when non-Arab rebels took up arms complaining of systematic discrimination by Bashir’s Arab-dominated government.

Khartoum responded by unleashing the notorious Janjaweed militia, recruited from among the region’s nomadic peoples.

Human rights groups have long accused Bashir and his former aides of using a scorched earth policy, raping, killing, looting and burning villages.

Last year, alleged senior Janjaweed militia leader Ali Muhammad Ali Abd Al-Rahman, also known by the nom de guerre Ali Kushayb, surrendered to the court.

ICC judges said in July he would be the first suspect to be tried over the Darfur conflict, facing 31 counts including murder, rape and torture.

Tunisia's Ennahda leader backtracks, announces party support for president

Tunisia's Ennahda leader backtracks, announces party support for president
CAIRO: Rached Ghannouchi, leader of Tunisia’s Islamist Ennahda party, backtracked his previous stance from President Kais Saied and announced his party’s support for the Tunisian leader. 

“We wil support President Kais Saied and do what contributes to his success, including our willingness to make sacrifices in order to preserve the country’s stability and the continuation of democracy.”   

“We are waiting for the president’s roadmap, and there is no solution except through dialogue under his supervision,” he added. 

“We received the message of our people, and the Ennahda movement is open to a reviewing its policies,” he added. 

He also expected the parliament to interact “positively” with the government that the president would propose.

 

Iran’s Raisi presents new ministers to parliament — state TV

Iran’s Raisi presents new ministers to parliament — state TV
  • The list will be announced officially on Saturday in parliament
DUBAI: Iran’s hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi presented his cabinet to parliament for a vote of confidence on Wednesday, appointing a hard-line diplomat as foreign minister to oversee negotiations with six powers to try to restore a 2015 nuclear deal.

The cabinet list, published on state media, shows Raisi has chosen Hossein Amirabdolahian as foreign minister and Javad Owji — a former deputy oil minister and managing director of the state-run National Iranian Gas Company — as oil minister.

The list will be announced officially on Saturday in parliament, according to state TV.

Iran and six world powers have been in talks since April 9 to revive Iran’s nuclear pact that was abandoned three years ago by the United States, when the previous Trump administration also reimposed sanctions that have devastated Tehran’s economy by squeezing its oil exports.

The sixth round of the talks in Vienna were held on June 20, with Iranian and Western officials saying major gaps still remain to bring back Tehran and Washington into full compliance with the pact.

In reaction to Trump’s “maximum pressure,” Tehran has violated limits of the pact, under which Iran had agreed to curbs on its nuclear program in exchange for lifting sanctions.

South Sudan president orders end to factional infighting

South Sudan president orders end to factional infighting
  • Clashes broke out earlier this month in the Upper Nile region
  • Civil war broke out in South Sudan two years after independence in 2011 killing 400,000 people
JUBA: South Sudan President Salva Kiir has called for a halt to fighting between forces loyal to Vice President Riek Machar and a splinter group that threatens the country’s fragile peace process.

Clashes broke out earlier this month in the Upper Nile region between Machar loyalists and supporters of Lt. Gen. Simon Gatwech Dual after Gatwech tried to replace Machar as the head of their party.

Machar said the move was aimed at trying to block the country’s peace process.

Civil war broke out in South Sudan two years after independence in 2011 when forces loyal to Kiir and Machar clashed in the capital. It killed 400,000 people and led to a major refugee crisis before a peace accord was reached in 2018.

Kiir’s office said in a statement: “The Presidency strongly directs for the immediate cessation of hostilities between the ... forces under the command of Dr. Riek Machar Teny, and the breakaway ... forces under the command of General Simon Gatwech Dual.”

A spokesperson for Machar, Lam Paul Gabriel, said his group was ready for talks after the clashes in Magenis.

“With the communique from the presidency, we hope that the situation will come back to normalcy,” he said.

General Gatwech’s spokesperson was not reachable for comment.

On Monday, regional bloc Intergovernmental Authority on Development said the clashes went beyond Machar’s party and posed a threat to the rest of South Sudan.

Tunis hit record 49°C in heat wave on Tuesday

Tunis hit record 49°C in heat wave on Tuesday
  • In some parts of the country the high temperatures led to power outages
  • Fires also blazed in some mountainous parts of western Tunisia
TUNIS: A heat spike across northern Tunisia caused record temperatures on Tuesday including a sweltering 49 degrees Celsius (120 degrees Fahrenheit) in the capital Tunis, the Meteorological Institute said.

In some parts of the country the high temperatures led to power outages as people stayed at home running air conditioning, putting extra pressure on the electricity system.

Tunisia’s Meteorological Institute said the previous highest recorded temperature in Tunis was 46.8°C in 1982. The northern cities of Bizerte and Beja also endured their highest recorded temperatures on Tuesday.

A UN climate panel warned on Monday that climate change was close to spiralling out of control and that the world was already certain to face further climate disruptions for decades, if not centuries, to come.

In the Mediterranean region, high temperatures over the past week have contributed to wildfires that have swept through forested parts of Greece, Turkey and Tunisia’s neighbor Algeria.

Fires also blazed in some mountainous parts of western Tunisia on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Slightly lower temperatures in the low 40s Celsius were forecast across northern Tunisia on Wednesday.

Cobra in a minibus kills family of 4 and driver in Egypt

Cobra in a minibus kills family of 4 and driver in Egypt
  • All the people in the vehicle – including the driver - were killed
CAIRO: Four members of the same family were killed by a cobra in Egypt while riding in a minibus.   

The snake had escaped from a carton in the back of the vehicle and made its way under the passenger seats before going on its killing spree. 

The driver of the cab had agreed with the co-owner of the van to transport the cobra to him from Alexandria to Kafr El-Sheikh governorate, in northern Egypt.

Photo of the minibus driver (Courtesy: Youm7)

It is not known if the family knew of the snake’s presence when they took the taxi in June.

All the people in the vehicle – including the driver - were killed, Youm 7 Newspaper reported. The victims were Taha Abdel Ghaffar Khalifa, his wife Sundus Nasr Issa, Nashwi Saeed Sharsher, and her elderly aunt Zainab Nawwar. 

The car smashed into a concrete barrier and the snake tried to escape, but onlookers were able to catch and kill it.

Picture collage shows two of the accident's victims. (Youm 7)

 

