You are here

  • Home
  • Islamic real estate financier posts net profit of $53.6m

Islamic real estate financier posts net profit of $53.6m

Islamic real estate financier posts net profit of $53.6m
Short Url

https://arab.news/2u4x8

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Islamic real estate financier posts net profit of $53.6m

Islamic real estate financier posts net profit of $53.6m
  • Amlak Finance, out of Dubai, reports net profit for the first half of 2021 compared to a net loss of 78 million dirhams the year before
  • Real estate financier’s business activities slightly dipped during the first half of this year and stood at 85 million dirhams
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Amlak Finance, a specialized Islamic real estate financier in the Middle East, on Wednesday reported a net profit of 197 million dirhams ($53.6 million) for the first half of 2021 compared to a net loss of 78 million dirhams in 2020.

Amlak’s H1 2021 revenues decreased by 19 percent to 117 million dirhams as compared to 145 million dirhams in H1 2020 excluding fair value losses on investment properties and a gain on debt settlement.

The real estate financier’s business activities slightly dipped during the first half of 2021 and stood at 85 million dirhams in 2021. During that same period, rental income decreased by 48 percent to 13 million dirhams as compared to 25 million dirhams during the first half of 2020.

The company’s debt settlement arrangements, an initiative that began in 2020, remained successful this year and enabled four financiers to fully settle their exposure during the first half of 2021.

Amlak’s focus on efficient operations in 2021 reduced operating costs by 16 percent to 43 million dirhams and the company also continued to efficiently manage its obligations, including a recurring repayment of 114 million dirhams to financiers during the first half of 2021.

The company recorded an amortization cost of 85 million dirhams in H1 of 2021 as compared to 43 million dirhams during the same period in 2020. As a result of debt settlements and repayments to financiers, the profit distributed to financiers decreased and stood at 46 million dirhams in the first half of 2021 as compared to 52 million dirhams for H1 of 2020.

Amlak Finance was first established in 2000 as a private shareholding company in Dubai in accordance with UAE Federal Law. In 2004, it was converted to a public joint-stock company.

Topics: business economy Islam real estate

Related

Business & Economy
Amlak Finance's profit surges 22%
Saudi Arabia’s real estate price index rises by 0.4% in Q2
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s real estate price index rises by 0.4% in Q2

Bahrain’s Bank ABC acquires 99.5% stake in Egyptian bank

Bahrain’s Arab Banking Corporation (ABC) has bough 99.5 percent of BLOM Bank Egypt. (BLOM Bank Egypt)
Bahrain’s Arab Banking Corporation (ABC) has bough 99.5 percent of BLOM Bank Egypt. (BLOM Bank Egypt)
Updated 28 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

Bahrain’s Bank ABC acquires 99.5% stake in Egyptian bank

Bahrain’s Arab Banking Corporation (ABC) has bough 99.5 percent of BLOM Bank Egypt. (BLOM Bank Egypt)
  • The combined entity would more than triple the market share of Bank ABC
Updated 28 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Bahrain’s Bank ABC on Wednesday completed the acquisition of a 99.5 percent stake in Blom Bank Egypt to expand its presence in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Bank ABC Egypt and Blom Bank Egypt will continue operating as separate entities until the legal merger is completed, which is subject to regulatory approval and expected to conclude in the first quarter of next year.

The combined entity would more than triple the market share of Bank ABC (incorporated as Arab Banking Corporation B.S.C.) and take its balance sheet to approximately 60 billion Egyptian pounds ($3.83 billion) on a combined basis.

Dr. Khaled Kawan, Bank ABC group chief executive officer, said: “The acquisition of Blom Bank Egypt is a landmark moment for Bank ABC. We have been searching for the right opportunity for many years — seeking an acquisition that further cements our reputation as MENA’s leading international bank.”

Saad Azhari, chairman and general manager of Blom Bank Lebanon, said: “Blom Bank Egypt has delivered strong returns for our group, and we are confident that it will continue this legacy of success as a part of Bank ABC group.”

Topics: business economy Bahrain Bank ABC Egypt Blom Bank

Related

Bahrain’s Arab Banking Corporation (ABC) is to buy 99.4 percent of BLOM Bank’s Egypt subsidiary, subject to regulatory approvals in both countries. (BLOM Bank Egypt)
Business & Economy
Bahrain’s Arab Banking Corporation buys BLOM Egypt
Emirates NBD makes bid for sale of Blom Egypt
Business & Economy
Emirates NBD makes bid for sale of Blom Egypt

UAE sees uptick in Toyota, Lexus sales in H1

UAE sees uptick in Toyota, Lexus sales in H1
Updated 11 August 2021
Arab News

UAE sees uptick in Toyota, Lexus sales in H1

UAE sees uptick in Toyota, Lexus sales in H1
  • The strong sales were mainly driven by key new model launches and shifts in customer demand
  • Lexus sustained its good performance in H1 2021, with a slight increase in market share compared with 2020
Updated 11 August 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE saw a rise in sales of Toyota and Lexus cars in the first half of 2021, according to a report by Al-Futtaim Automotive.
The strong sales were mainly driven by key new model launches and shifts in customer demand, the report said.
Toyota sales in the first six months of the year increased by a remarkable 12 percent compared with the same period last year. It was driven by exciting new launches, including the Highlander, C-HR and Corolla Cross models. The brand’s momentum was also sustained by the highly anticipated launch this year of the all-new Land Cruiser 300, which increased the model’s market share. The model hit more than 1,000 sales in the first week after launch alone.
Lexus sustained its good performance in H1 2021, with a slight increase in market share compared with 2020. This year’s Q2 marked the strongest period for the brand as market share increased by more than 3 percent compared with 2020, and inched up 5.7 percent from Q1 2021.
Andy Barratt, managing director Al-Futtaim Lexus and Al-Futtaim Toyota, said: “Our success was driven by exciting and much-awaited new launches, and the unrivaled quality of our products and customer service.”

Topics: UAE Toyota Lexus

Related

Toyota lauds ALJ Motors for customer service excellence
Corporate News
Toyota lauds ALJ Motors for customer service excellence
Yasir Seaidan eases to victory in Sharqiyah International Baja Toyota
Sport
Yasir Seaidan eases to victory in Sharqiyah International Baja Toyota

Bitcoin trades above $45k mark; Coinbase reports strong Q2 results

Bitcoin trades above $45k mark; Coinbase reports strong Q2 results
Updated 11 August 2021
Arab News

Bitcoin trades above $45k mark; Coinbase reports strong Q2 results

Bitcoin trades above $45k mark; Coinbase reports strong Q2 results
  • CoinBase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the US, posted $1.9 billion in transaction revenue
Updated 11 August 2021
Arab News

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency in trading internationally, traded higher on Wednesday, rising by 0.46 percent to $46,093.22 at 4:27 p.m Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, traded at $3,226.45, up 1.33 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

Other crypto news:

CoinBase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the US, posted $1.9 billion in transaction revenue, growing 8.8 million monthly transacting users and 86 million users during the second quarter of the year.

The figure exceeds analysts’ expectations at $1.57 billion in transaction revenue, CoinDesk has reported.

The publicly listed company said it was working with the PNC Bank, the fifth-largest bank in the US, on an undisclosed crypto currency project.

“In recent months, we have formed partnerships with industry leaders including Elon Musk, PNC Bank, SpaceX, Tesla, Third Point LLC, and WisdomTree Investments,” Coinbase said in a statement.

In Europe, a remittance corridor has been opened between 27 countries and Thailand on the Stellar blockchain technology.

The remittance market between the EU and Thailand connects 600 million customers, and is worth $17 billion, according to Velo Labs, which is building the network.

In the US, senators voted 50 to 49 along party lines to support President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion agenda, which includes a $1 trillion infrastructure plan that was criticized by crypto supporters.

The bill includes provisions for tax reporting in the cryptocurrency industry.

The Central Bank of Nigeria wants its digital currency proposal to be classified as “critical national infrastructure.”

The move is aimed to protect the plan from operational and cybersecurity risks, according to a report by Bitcoin.com.

PayPal service Venmo is introducing a feature that allows credit card customers to buy four types of cryptocurrencies with their cash back, without paying transaction fees.

US-based cryptocurrency services company Circle announced its intention to become a full-reserve national commercial bank. This will put the company in a unique position to link blockchain and traditional finance, according to Bitcoin News.

Topics: cryptocurrency bitcoin coinbase ether

Related

JP Morgan launches bitcoin fund; Uruguay mulls letting businesses accept cryptos
Business & Economy
JP Morgan launches bitcoin fund; Uruguay mulls letting businesses accept cryptos
Bitcoin falls as investors criticize US tax plan
Business & Economy
Bitcoin falls as investors criticize US tax plan

Abu Dhabi’s TAQA has ‘all the right ingredients’ to make green hydrogen feasible

Abu Dhabi’s TAQA has ‘all the right ingredients’ to make green hydrogen feasible
Updated 11 August 2021
ONE CARLO DIAZ

Abu Dhabi’s TAQA has ‘all the right ingredients’ to make green hydrogen feasible

Abu Dhabi’s TAQA has ‘all the right ingredients’ to make green hydrogen feasible
  • Just recently, TAQA signed agreements with the Abu Dhabi Ports Authority and Emirates Steel
Updated 11 August 2021
ONE CARLO DIAZ

ARAB NEWS: The Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) is in a good position to develop green hydrogen, leveraging its capabilities to produce cost-efficient power, its CEO Jasim Husain Thabet said.

“The key component of becoming competitive in the green hydrogen market is access or capabilities in producing cost efficient power – renewable power and water – which we have,” the TAQA chief said, referring to the company’s major projects that include building the largest single-site solar power plant in the world.

“We have all the right ingredients to make green hydrogen feasible.”

The company also announced the Taweela RO, which it claims be the world’s largest reverse osmosis water desalination plant with a capacity of 200 million imperial gallons per day.

These projects are key to making “commercially viable” green hydrogen, which has been increasingly popular in the global energy transition scene.

“We see green hydrogen as an important market, and it really fits with our strategy where we said we want to move to become a low carbon power and water champion,” Thabet said.

Just recently, TAQA signed agreements with the Abu Dhabi Ports Authority and Emirates Steel. The first agreement will see TAQA build a green hydrogen power plant to produce green ammonia, which will be used as fuel for shipping.

Last week, the company announced it will start exploring the feasibility of providing green hydrogen from solar power, helping Emirates Steel in manufacturing “green steel.”

These projects are in parallel with TAQA’s long-term sustainability strategy, where it plans to increase the share of renewable energy – particularly solar photovoltaic (PV) – to its energy mix, from a current 8 percent to 30 percent by 2030.

Its Al Dhafra solar power plant project, announced late last year, vastly contributes to this goal, CEO Jasim Husain Thabet told Arab News, where the plant is expected to have a capacity of 2 gigawatts, powering around 160,000 homes once completed.

TAQA hopes to deliver these projects while maintaining impressive levels of profitability. The company recently announced a 42 percent year-on-year increase in net income in the first half of 2021.

“Against the backdrop of favorable market conditions, we continue to adopt a prudent financial policy, which saw us fully repay our corporate credit facilities this quarter and increase available liquidity,” Thabet said.

TAQA is also “actively pursuing international projects,” particularly targeting the Gulf.

Thabet said the company is participating in several tenders in Saudi Arabia, where it currently owns a stake at the Jubail Power Plant.

Topics: Abu Dhabi TAQA energy Hydrogen

Related

Saudi Arabia explores hydrogen opportunities with Germany amid push for global market share
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia explores hydrogen opportunities with Germany amid push for global market share
TAQA, Abu Dhabi Ports to build 2 GW green hydrogen project
Business & Economy
TAQA, Abu Dhabi Ports to build 2 GW green hydrogen project

UAE retail sector rebounds with Q1 consumer spending jump

People wearing masks for protection against the coronavirus, walk in the Mall of Dubai. (AFP)
People wearing masks for protection against the coronavirus, walk in the Mall of Dubai. (AFP)
Updated 11 August 2021
Arab News

UAE retail sector rebounds with Q1 consumer spending jump

People wearing masks for protection against the coronavirus, walk in the Mall of Dubai. (AFP)
  • The study is the first in a series of quarterly reports launched by Majid Al-Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, communities, retail, and leisure pioneer across MENA region
Updated 11 August 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE’s consumer spending increased by 17 percent between February and March, a new study has revealed, raising hopes that the retail economy is on track to make a full recovery

Emirati e-commerce has doubled its 2019 level. By February, e-commerce spending increased by 30 percent year-on-year.

The study is the first in a series of quarterly reports launched by Majid Al-Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, communities, retail, and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

Data from the report series titled “State of the UAE Retail Economy” showed that consumer business in the UAE dropped only by 12 percent compared to the 22 percent decline seen by the wider economy due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to the International Monetary Fund, the UAE’s overall economy is expected to grow by 3.1 percent in 2021.

The country’s central bank also sees economic activity picking up during 2021 by 25 percent and expects a full recovery in 2022, with overall real gross domestic product reaching 3.5 percent.

“In 2020, we experienced a rapid shift from established consumer patterns to the need for emerging innovation like e-commerce, to meet consumers’ changing needs,” said Alain Bejjani, CEO at Majid Al-Futtaim.

Bejjani said he is confident that the promising signs seen during the first few months of 2021 will continue to drive a positive outlook on economic recovery.

The report indicates a rise in tourist spending in the first quarter of 2021 with a notable increase in fashion and accessories (91 percent), watches and jewelry (207 percent), and electronics (90 percent) compared to Q1 2019.

The report added digital shopping has become established alongside physical shops, heralding the arrival of the “phygital” age.

The data also suggests that sustainability is a focus for consumers in the UAE, with more than two-thirds (66 percent) showing concern for the environment and half now more likely to buy products that are kinder to the planet.

A quarter of the country’s electronic sales, up to 9 percent of fashion purchases, and up to 8 percent of grocery sales now take place online in the UAE.

“Looking ahead, we continue to see an acceleration in consumer expectations toward omnichannel experiences, as digital and technology solutions become further integrated into everyday life. We also look forward to seeing further recovery in tourism-related sectors, bolstered by the opening of EXPO2020 later this year,” Bejjani said.

Topics: business economy UAE retail

Related

UAE retail sales to reach $58bn in 2021
Business & Economy
UAE retail sales to reach $58bn in 2021
Special Challenging times for UAE retailers, but Dubai well positioned
Business & Economy
Challenging times for UAE retailers, but Dubai well positioned

Latest updates

Islamic real estate financier posts net profit of $53.6m
Islamic real estate financier posts net profit of $53.6m
Russian tourists delighted with return to Egyptian resorts
Russian tourists delighted with return to Egyptian resorts
Bahrain’s Bank ABC acquires 99.5% stake in Egyptian bank
Bahrain’s Arab Banking Corporation (ABC) has bough 99.5 percent of BLOM Bank Egypt. (BLOM Bank Egypt)
Saudi-India naval exercise heralds new era in ties
Saudi-India naval exercise heralds new era in ties
Several Lebanese parties to boycott parliament session over blast probe
Several Lebanese parties to boycott parliament session over blast probe

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.