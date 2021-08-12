A number of people killed in shooting incident in Plymouth, England

PLYMOUTH: A number of people have been killed in a serious firearms incident in Plymouth, southwest England, on Thursday evening, police said, adding that they believed the situation was contained.
Media reports said five or six people had been killed in the incident and a gunman reportedly shot dead by police. Police did not confirm the number of fatalities.
Devon & Cornwall Police said they were called to the Keyham area of the city at 6.10 p.m. on Thursday.
“There have been a number of fatalities at the scene and several other casualties are receiving treatment,” they said.
Local lawmaker Johnny Mercer said on Twitter: “The incident is not terror related, and neither is the suspect on the run in Plymouth.”
“I am aware of a serious and tragic incident unfolding in Plymouth. Please obey all instructions from the police,” Mercer, a member of parliament for the Conservative Party, posted on Twitter.
South Western Ambulance Service earlier said it had responded to the incident with a significant number of resources, including Hazardous Area Response Teams (HART), multiple ambulances, air ambulances, multiple doctors and senior paramedics.
British Home Secretary Priti Patel called the incident “shocking” and that her thoughts were “with those affected” but did not reveal further details of what occurred.
“I have spoken to the Chief Constable and offered my full support," she tweeted. “I urge everyone to remain calm, follow police advice and allow our emergency services to get on with their jobs."
British media said witnesses had reported hearing loud bangs and gunshots before police swamped the area.