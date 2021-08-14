You are here

Sabalenka stops compatriot Azarenka to reach Montreal semis

ryna Sabalenka hits a return during her Women's Singles Quarterfinals match against Victoria Azarenka on Day Five of the National Bank Open on August 13, 2021 in Montreal, Canada. (Getty Images/AFP)
ryna Sabalenka hits a return during her Women's Singles Quarterfinals match against Victoria Azarenka on Day Five of the National Bank Open on August 13, 2021 in Montreal, Canada. (Getty Images/AFP)
Victoria Azarenka hits a return during her Women's Singles Quarterfinals match against Aryna Sabalenka on Day Five of the National Bank Open on August 13, 2021 in Montreal, Canada.(Getty Images/AFP)
Victoria Azarenka hits a return during her Women's Singles Quarterfinals match against Aryna Sabalenka on Day Five of the National Bank Open on August 13, 2021 in Montreal, Canada.(Getty Images/AFP)
Updated 14 August 2021
AP

MONTREAL, Canada: Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka beat Victoria Azarenka, 6-2, 6-4 on Friday in a quarterfinal between players from Belarus at the National Bank Open.
Sabalenka, ranked No. 3, trailed 4-2 in the second set before winning four games in a row. She had seven aces in the 79-minute match.
“I’m really happy with this, it was a tough match,” Sabalenka said. ”(Azarenka) played really well. The second set was a little tricky. I’m really happy that I came back in the end of the set and won it actually.”
Azarenka was seeded eighth.
“I feel I just didn’t take my opportunities,” Azarenka said. ”It’s as simple as that.”
Sabalenka will face fourth-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in the semifinals. Pliskova beat Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-4, 6-0.
Italy’s Camila Giorgi beat 17-year-old American Coco Gauff 6-4, 7-6 (2) in the night session. Giorgi will face the winner of the late match between Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur and American Jessica Pegula.
 

Newcomer Brentford opens Premier League by beating Arsenal

Newcomer Brentford opens Premier League by beating Arsenal
BRENTFORD, England: Brentford started its first topflight campaign since 1947 by stunning Arsenal 2-0 Friday in the opening game of the Premier League season.
Sergi Canos put Brentford ahead in the 22nd minute and Christian Noergaard headed in the second in the 73rd after Arsenal failed to deal with a long throw-in, handing the promoted club a perfect start to life in the Premier League in front of nearly 16,500 fans at the Community Stadium.
Those fans finally had a chance to celebrate inside the stadium, which was opened last year amid the lockdown when no supporters were allowed into games.
They had waited even longer for a moment like this. Brentford’s last game in England’s top division was a 1-0 loss to Arsenal, in May 1947. Now the team is top of the league for at least an evening, ahead of the rest of the weekend’s games.
“Nobody who was here will ever forget that. And I’m proud to be a part of that,” Brentford manager Thomas Frank said. “I have such belief in this group of players, so even though I knew we were going to face Arsenal, a massive club with unbelievable players, I had a feeling I would be disappointed if we didn’t beat them.”
For Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, it was another disappointing performance and a worrying start. The team only finished eighth last season and showed little sign of having sorted out its previous problems. With strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette both missing — Arteta said they were feeling “unwell” — Arsenal again struggled to create any kind of clear scoring chances despite dominating possession for stretches of the game.
And their defensive shortcomings showed again.
Brentford’s opener came after right-back Calum Chambers hacked the ball off the byline, only for it to come back via Ethan Pinnock to Canos, who cut inside the defender and buried a low shot inside Bernd Leno’s near post.
For the second goal, Arsenal’s defenders allowed a long throw from Mads Bech Sorensen to bounce in the six-yard box and Norgaard arrived at the far post to head into an empty net.
Arsenal’s academy striker Folarin Balogun was handed his first Premier League start but was taken off before the hour mark. He was replaced by Bukayo Saka, who was given a standing ovation from the Brentford fans after being subjected to racist abuse following his penalty miss for England in the European Championship final loss to Italy.
“I don’t want to use excuses. We had a team out there good enough to achieve a different result,” Arteta said. “We know we have to improve.”
 

Saudi league aiming to replace China as Asia's top drawcard

Saudi league aiming to replace China as Asia’s top drawcard
Saudi league aiming to replace China as Asia’s top drawcard

  Saudi Arabia has 5 World Cup appearances compared with China's one trip to the global showpiece
SEOUL: When Shanghai Port paid almost $100 million to sign Oscar from Chelsea in 2016, the London club’s coach Antonio Conte expressed concern over the rise of the Chinese league.
Now Oscar is one of the few big names left in the Chinese Super League, with Saudi Arabia surpassing it as the Asian competition attracting the ire of top soccer figures in Europe.
Al-Hilal of Riyadh beat European clubs earlier this month to sign Brazilian playmaker Matheus Pereira from West Bromwich Albion.
English football broadcaster Noel Whelan was not impressed, telling Football Insider. “From a football side of things, you’re taking yourself out of the spotlight, but you’re gaining financially … you’re certainly not showcasing yourself as you would do in Europe.”
The social media reaction was similar to when players were leaving Europe for China five years ago, although the amounts paid by Saudi clubs have not matched the peaks hit by Shanghai, Beijing and Guangzhou. China was the world’s highest spending league in the 2017 winter transfer window, splashing out around $457 million.
A combination of tougher government regulations, including a so-called transfer tax that aimed to reduce spending, and China’s COVID-19 pandemic restrictions have changed the domestic football landscape. A number of Brazilians have had to quit Chinese clubs, with former Barcelona midfielder Paulinho and Talisca headed
to Saudi Arabia.
“It was an honor to play for a big club like Guangzhou in China but I’m very happy to be in Saudi Arabia,” Talisca said after joining Al-Nassr. “There are a lot of great players coming here and the league has a lot of potential to grow. It’s an exciting time to be here.”
Saudi Arabia has long had ambitions to become Asia’s leading league. In 2018, Turki Al-Asheikh, then chairman of the government-run General Sports Authority, said the target was for the Saudi league to become one of the top leagues in the world by 2020.
The global pandemic has impacted the goals but the country has some advantages over China in terms of attracting players.
“Saudi Arabian football is more established at the club level ...
and also at international level,” Simon Chadwick, professor of Eurasian sport at Emlyon Business School, told The Associated Press. “There is a passionate intensity for the sport which makes it a legitimate destination for players from around the world.”
Saudi Arabia has five World Cup appearances and three Asian titles compared with China’s one trip to the game’s global showpiece.
Pereira replaces former Italian international Sebastian Giovinco at Al-Hilal, an Asian powerhouse with three continental championships. He joins former French international striker Bafetimbi Gomis, top scorer last season, Peruvian winger Andre Carrillo and new signing Moussa Marega from FC Porto.
Riyadh rival Al-Nassr signed Argentina’s Pity Martinez in 2020 for $18 million and ahead of the new season added Cameroonian international Vincent Aboubakar from FC Porto and Argentina’s Ramiro Funes Mori from Villarreal.
There’s been a similar pattern with coaches. In recent years some of the best in the world headed to China, including former World Cup winners Marcello Lippi and Luiz Felipe Scolari as wellas Fabio Capello, Felix Magath, Sven-Goran Eriksson and Manuel Pellegrini.
There’s been a drift west in recent seasons. Leonardo Jardim, who led Monaco to the 2017 French title, and former Brazil manager Mano Menezes are working with Saudi clubs this season.

LA Clippers re-sign injured superstar Kawhi Leonard

LA Clippers re-sign injured superstar Kawhi Leonard
LA Clippers re-sign injured superstar Kawhi Leonard

LOS ANGELES: Kawhi Leonard is staying in Los Angeles after the Clippers re-signed their free-agent superstar on Thursday.

Leonard averaged 26 points, 6.8 rebounds and five assists in his first two seasons with his hometown team.

He suffered a partially torn right ACL during the playoffs and missed the Clippers’ first Western Conference finals appearance. Leonard had surgery on his knee a month ago. The team has said there’s no timetable for his return, and it’s possible he could miss a good portion of the upcoming season while rehabbing.

Leonard declined his $36 million option last week, setting up his ability to sign a maximum contract worth 35 percent of the team’s salary cap and allowing him to earn upwards of $3 million more for the 2021-22 season.

By re-signing Leonard, the Clippers are guaranteed to have him and Paul George in the fold for the next few seasons.

George signed a maximum contract extension last December. Leonard is from nearby Moreno Valley, and Paul is from Palmdale, north of Los Angeles.

The five-time All-Star averaged 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and a career-high 5.2 assists last season, while shooting 51 percent from the field and 88 percent from the line. He was named to his seventh All-Defensive team and his third All-NBA first team last season.

Leonard was even better in the postseason. He averaged 30.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 11 games. He was first injured in Game 4 of the Clippers’ second round series against the Utah Jazz. He was held out of the last eight postseason games, including the Clippers’ 4-2 loss to the Phoenix Suns in the West finals.

He still had a presence around the team, despite being unable to play.

“Kawhi is a transcendent player and a relentless worker who improves himself every day,” said Lawrence Frank, president of basketball operations.

“We share many of the same goals, which include a long-term relationship.”

Frank said the Clippers will “do whatever we can” to support Leonard in his injury rehab.

“We look forward to seeing him back where he wants to be, on the court with his teammates,” Frank said.

Leonard joined George, Reggie Jackson, Terance Mann and Luke Kennard courtside to watch the Clippers’ rookies in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas this week. Leonard wasn’t wearing a brace on his right leg.

Tuchel expects 'big impact' from Lukaku in second chance at Chelsea

Tuchel expects ‘big impact’ from Lukaku in second chance at Chelsea
Tuchel expects ‘big impact’ from Lukaku in second chance at Chelsea

  Lukaku rejoined the Blues on Thursday costing a reported fee of $135 million
  Tuchel believes the 28-year-old fulfils all the characteristics he was looking for to strengthen his forward line
LONDON: Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel expects club-record signing Romelu Lukaku to have a “huge impact” at Stamford Bridge but played down suggestions his side are now favorites to win the Premier League title.
Lukaku rejoined the Blues on Thursday costing a reported fee of £97 million ($135 million) from Inter Milan.
The Belgian will not be available for Saturday’s league opener against Crystal Palace, but Tuchel believes the 28-year-old fulfils all the characteristics he was looking for to strengthen his forward line.
“We’re happy to have Romelu back in the club. We think in terms of personality, speed, power, he can be hopefully an excellent choice for us,” said Tuchel on Friday.
“He has the power, the physique to help us, he has the experience, the personality to have a huge impact. He is at the same time a humble guy, and a true team player and he cares about Chelsea.
“We had the feeling that it’s worth to try and fight hard and we are happy he is our player now.”
Chelsea were rejuvenated once Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard in January, moving up from ninth in the table to secure a play in the top four and winning the Champions League in May by beating Premier League champions Manchester City in the final.
However, Tuchel said City and Manchester United, both of who have also spent over £100 million in the transfer market, should be considered favorites for the title.
“When you come fourth, you are not the favorites in the next season, we have some gaps to close.
“We let Liverpool pass us in the last match and we have a big gap to close to Manchester United and Manchester City. When I see the transfer market and the activity from City and United, I don’t see why they should be any worse than last season. They improved their squads, they are stable and very strong teams.
“I think we are hungry and challengers for the top four first of all and then after that we will always be hungry to challenge everybody for the best possible outcome.”
The headline-grabbing return of Lukaku has cast further doubt over Tammy Abraham’s future at Stamford Bridge.
Abraham has been linked with a move to a host of club with Jose Mourinho’s Roma leading the chase for the England striker.
“The next days after that we will see what happens, what is Tammy’s wish and what are the possibilities,” added Tuchel. “But right now the focus is for Saturday and there is no news for his situation.”

Harry Kane back in training at Tottenham, could play against Manchester City

Harry Kane back in training at Tottenham, could play against Manchester City
Harry Kane back in training at Tottenham, could play against Manchester City

  Kane failed to report for preseason fitness checks at Tottenham last week, angering fans amid his apparent interest in joining City
  Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo said he spoke to Kane at training and that "everything is OK"
LONDON: Harry Kane was back training with Tottenham squad on Friday and could feature in its opening Premier League game against Manchester City, the team with which the England captain has been heavily linked during the off-season.
Kane failed to report for preseason fitness checks at Tottenham last week, angering fans amid his apparent interest in joining City, and has just observed a five-day quarantine at the London club’s training ground.
Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo said he spoke to Kane at training and that “everything is OK.”
“He is preparing himself,” Nuno said. “We still have the session tomorrow to decide (if Kane will play against City). We have to think and we have tomorrow to make the decision.”
Asked whether Kane would be in the right frame of mind to play against City on Sunday, Nuno said: “I don’t have any concerns about trying to convince players to play for Tottenham.
“It’s such a huge club, it’s such a fantastic club. We should be proud of being here.”
City manager Pep Guardiola said last week that his club is “very interested” in signing Kane but Tottenham hasn’t wanted to negotiate.
Guardiola didn’t want to talk directly about Kane ahead of Sunday’s game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, only saying that City could go through a season without regularly playing a recognized center forward if necessary.
Brazil international Gabriel Jesus is the only senior striker in City’s squad but isn’t a regular starter.
“Sometimes we play with a different approach but the intention is the same — to try to control the game and try to score as much goals as possible, with or without a striker,” Guardiola said.

