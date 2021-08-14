You are here

Canada to take in 20,000 Afghan refugees targeted by Taliban

Canada to take in 20,000 Afghan refugees targeted by Taliban
Immigration minister Marco Mendicino says the Afghans will arrive through family-class sponsorship and government-assisted refugee programs, as well as private sponsorship. (File/The Canadian Press)
Updated 14 August 2021
AFP

Canada to take in 20,000 Afghan refugees targeted by Taliban

Canada to take in 20,000 Afghan refugees targeted by Taliban
  • The refugees will include “particularly vulnerable” Afghans still in the country
  • Several plane-loads of asylum seekers have already departed
Updated 14 August 2021
AFP

OTTAWA: Canada said Friday it will take in up to 20,000 Afghan refugees, including women leaders, government workers and others facing threats from the Taliban, as insurgents advanced across the country seizing major cities.

“The situation in Afghanistan is heartbreaking and Canada will not stand idly by,” immigration minister Marco Mendicino told a news conference.

The refugees will include “particularly vulnerable” Afghans still in the country or who’ve already fled to neighboring states, which in addition to female leaders and government employees also comprises human rights defenders, persecuted minorities and journalists.

Several plane-loads of asylum seekers have already departed with the first one landing Friday in Toronto, Mendicino said.

As the Taliban advances on the capital Kabul, officials said Canadian special forces form part of a contingency plans to airlift Canadian embassy staff, but details were not provided due to the sensitive nature of the security operation.

Earlier Friday, many countries including Spain, Denmark, Norway and the Netherlands announced the withdrawal of staff from their respective embassies.

Canada has said it is monitoring the situation in Afghanistan “very closely” and working with its allies on the ground.

“Protecting the Canadian Embassy and our staff is our top priority,” said foreign minister Marc Garneau.

On Twitter, he said that Canada “owes Afghans a debt of gratitude and we will continue our efforts to bring them to safety.”

Topics: Canada Afghanistan Taliban refugees

Philippine government prepares evacuation flights for Filipino workers in Afghanistan

Philippine government prepares evacuation flights for Filipino workers in Afghanistan
Updated 53 min 1 sec ago
ROMMER M. BALABA

Philippine government prepares evacuation flights for Filipino workers in Afghanistan

Philippine government prepares evacuation flights for Filipino workers in Afghanistan
  • ‘There are now planned repatriation flights: the first on August 22, then August 23 and August 24’
  • There are at least 171 registered overseas Filipino workers in Afghanistan
Updated 53 min 1 sec ago
ROMMER M. BALABA

DUBAI: The Philippine government is preparing to evacuate Filipino expatriate workers as the security situation in Afghanistan continues to deteriorate with the quick advance of the Taliban towards the center of government.

“The embassy staff in Pakistan [which has jurisdiction over Afghanistan] have started to draw up a manifest of those who want to be repatriated after we gave the contact details of all Filipino workers here,” Joseph Glenn Gumpal, president of Samahang Pilipino sa Afghanistan, the Filipino expatriate community in Afghanistan, told Arab News.

“There are now planned repatriation flights: the first on August 22, then August 23 and August 24,” he said, and the number of interested individuals who want to avail of the free flights has been rising.

“They [embassy staff] have asked the national government for funds [to cover the cost of repatriation]. Eight embassy staff have been assigned to contact OFWs in their respective companies for scheduling [of flights]” Gumpal said.

There are at least 171 registered overseas Filipino workers in Afghanistan that are employed by 33 companies running the gamut from defense contractors to telecommunication firms.

Meanwhile, some have already their flight tickets booked by their employers while others were still awaiting guidance from their companies.

Embassy officials have decided for a repatriation flight to Manila via Istanbul in Turkey, skirting the traditional go-to hub of Dubai as the Philippines has extended the ban on travelers from the UAE and nine other countries until the end of August due to risks posed by the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

But Gumpal also noted some Filipino workers have decided against joining evacuation flights and instead were counting on their employers’ commitment they would be repatriated in cases of emergency.

“Their employers have their own contingency plans for their own personnel, and I hope they implement those plans,” Gumpal said.

Up to 2,000 Filipino contractors were deployed inside American and NATO military facilities at the start of 2021, but the numbers were gradually cut down after President Joe Biden decided to withdraw US forces from Afghanistan.

Some of them managed to return to the Philippines but a good number have been stranded in Dubai for months now with the suspension of regular commercial passenger flights and with only repatriation flights being allowed.

The travel restrictions, first imposed on April 27, have been extended several times and expanded to include Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand and the UAE.

“We hope the government repatriate them soonest. They are running out of funds, so some are even thinking of going back to Afghanistan instead,” Gumpal said, or staying in neutral areas such as Armenia until such time the security situation in Afghanistan improves.

The Taliban insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a major offensive, taking control of major cities such as Kandahar and Herat less than three weeks before the US completes it pull out of the country after 20 years.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban Philippines OFWs

Philippine health minister: No corruption in $1.3bn COVID-19 pandemic funds

Philippine health minister: No corruption in $1.3bn COVID-19 pandemic funds
Updated 14 August 2021
Reuters

Philippine health minister: No corruption in $1.3bn COVID-19 pandemic funds

Philippine health minister: No corruption in $1.3bn COVID-19 pandemic funds
  • ‘You will be assured that no money went into corruption. None was stolen. I am sure of that’
  • The Philippines has the second-highest COVID-19 cases and fatalities in Southeast Asia
Updated 14 August 2021
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippine health minister, facing questions over more than $1 billion in COVID-19 spending, denied on Saturday that any money was “stolen,” as his department vowed to account for every peso.
The country is battling one of Asia’s worst coronavirus outbreaks, and the spread of the virulent Delta variant is overwhelming hospitals and health care workers.
“You will be assured that no money went into corruption. None was stolen. I am sure of that,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque told DZMM radio on Saturday.
The state auditor has flagged “deficiencies” involving 67.3 billion pesos ($1.33 billion), casting doubts on the regularity of related transactions in the country’s pandemic response.
The health ministry said it will submit its explanation, including required documents, to the state auditor next week, ahead of a Sept. 27 deadline.
With more than 1.71 million infections and 29,838 deaths, the Philippines has the second-highest COVID-19 cases and fatalities in Southeast Asia, next to Indonesia.
The Manila capital region, an urban sprawl of 16 cities that is home to more than 13 million people, remains under a strict lockdown to contain the spread of the Delta variant.
Only around 11 percent of the country’s 110 million people are fully immunized. Nearly a quarter of the country’s 1,291 hospitals are at the critical risk level — with occupancy rates at or above 85 percent — government data showed.
Small hospitals near the capital region are getting overwhelmed by surging cases.
A 50-bed public hospital in Binan city south of the capital is trying to treat 100 to 200 patients, most of them in corridors and tents separated by curtains in the parking lot, Dr. Melbril Alonte, its medical director, told DZMM radio
“The sad truth is patients continue to increase and there are no signs of it easing,” Alonte said, adding that the facility’s nurses and doctors are already getting sick from exhaustion.

Topics: Philippines Coronavirus

Taliban seize province near Kabul, attack northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif

Taliban seize province near Kabul, attack northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif
Updated 14 August 2021
AP

Taliban seize province near Kabul, attack northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif

Taliban seize province near Kabul, attack northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif
  • Insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a breakneck offensive
  • Taliban assaulted Mazar-i-Sharif from several directions early Saturday
Updated 14 August 2021
AP

KABUL: The Taliban seized a province just south of Afghanistan’s capital and launched a multi-pronged assault early Saturday on a major city in the north defended by powerful former warlords, Afghan officials said.
The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a breakneck offensive less than three weeks before the United States is set to withdraw its last troops, raising fears of a full militant takeover or another Afghan civil war.
The Taliban captured all of Logar and detained its provincial officials, Hoda Ahmadi, a lawmaker from the province, said Saturday. She said the Taliban have reached the Char Asyab district, just 11 kilometers (7 miles) south of the capital, Kabul.
The Taliban also attacked the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif from several directions, setting off heavy fighting on its outskirts, according to Munir Ahmad Farhad, a spokesman for the provincial governor. There was no immediate word on casualties.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani delivered a televised speech on Saturday, his first public appearance since the recent Taliban gains, in which he vowed not to give up the “achievements” of the 20 years since the US toppled the Taliban following the 9/11 attacks.
“We have started consultations, inside the government with elders and political leaders, representatives of different levels of the community as well as our international allies,” he said. “Soon the results will be shared with you,” he added, without elaborating further.
The president had flown to Mazar-e-Sharif on Wednesday to rally the city’s defenses, meeting with several militia commanders, including Abdul Rashid Dostum and Ata Mohammad Noor, who command thousands of fighters.
They remain allied with the government, but during previous rounds of fighting in Afghanistan, warlords have been known to switch sides for their own survival. Ismail Khan, a powerful former warlord who had tried to defend Herat, was captured by the Taliban when the insurgents seized the western city after two weeks of heavy fighting.
Residents of Mazar-e-Sharif expressed fear about the security breakdown.
“The situation is dangerous outside of the city and inside the city,” Mohibullah Khan said, adding that many residents are also struggling economically.
“The security situation in the city is getting worse,” said Kawa Basharat. “I want peace and stability. The fighting should be stopped.”
The Taliban have made major advances in recent days, including capturing Herat and Kandahar, the country’s second- and third-largest cities. They now control 18 of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces, leaving the Western-backed government in control of a smattering of provinces in the center and east, as well as Kabul and Mazar-e-Sharif.
The withdrawal of foreign forces and the swift retreat of Afghanistan’s own troops — despite hundreds of billions of dollars in US aid over the years — has raised fears the Taliban could return to power or the country could be shattered by factional fighting, as it was after the Soviet withdrawal in 1989.
The first Marines from a contingent of 3,000 arrived on Friday to help partially evacuate the US Embassy. The rest are set to arrive by Sunday, and their deployment has raised questions about whether the administration will meet its Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline.
The Taliban meanwhile released a video announcing the takeover of the main radio station in the southern city of Kandahar, renaming it the Voice of Sharia, or Islamic law.
In the video, an unnamed insurgent said all employees were present and would broadcast news, political analysis and recitations of the Qur’an, the Islamic holy book. It appears the station will no longer play music.
It was not clear if the Taliban had purged the previous employees or allowed them to return to work. Most residents of Kandahar sport the traditional dress favored by the Taliban. The man in the video congratulated the people of Kandahar on the Taliban’s victory.
The Taliban have used mobile radio stations over the years, but have not operated a station inside a major city since they ruled the country from 1996-2001. At that time, they also ran a station called Voice of Sharia out of Kandahar, the birthplace of the militant group. Music was banned.
The US invaded shortly after the 9/11 attacks, which Al-Qaeda planned and carried out while being sheltered by Taliban. After rapidly ousting the Taliban, the US shifted toward nation-building, hoping to create a modern Afghan state after decades of war and unrest.
Earlier this year, President Joe Biden announced a timeline for the withdrawal of all US troops by the end of August, pledging to end America’s longest war. His predecessor, President Donald Trump, had reached an agreement with the Taliban to pave the way for a US pullout.
Biden’s announcement set the latest offensive in motion. The Taliban, who have long controlled large parts of the Afghan countryside, moved quickly to seize provincial capitals, border crossings and other key infrastructure.
Tens of thousands of Afghans have fled their homes, with many fearing a return to the Taliban’s oppressive rule. The group had previously governed Afghanistan under a harsh version of Islamic law in which women were largely confined to the home.

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan

Canada to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for government workers

Canada to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for government workers
Updated 14 August 2021
AFP

Canada to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for government workers

Canada to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for government workers
  • ‘We expect federal public servants to want to comply with this mandatory requirement’
  • A deadline for inoculations for some 300,000 public servants will be announced in the coming weeks
Updated 14 August 2021
AFP

OTTAWA: The Canadian government announced Friday it will require all federal workers and most commercial rail, air and ship passengers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, amid a surge in virus cases due to the Delta variant.
“We know that vaccines are the best way to end this pandemic,” said Dominic LeBlanc, a government minister in charge of Canada’s federal bureaucracy.
“We expect federal public servants to want to comply with this mandatory requirement,” he added.
A deadline for inoculations for some 300,000 public servants will be announced in the coming weeks.
The federal government is Canada’s largest employer and LeBlanc said the vaccine mandate is “aimed at helping Canada reach a minimum level of coverage needed to fully reopen the economy, and keep it open as well as to protect thousands of workers.”
The vaccination requirement for the transport sector should be applied by the end of October at the latest, LeBlanc said at a press briefing.
It includes all commercial air passengers, as well as people traveling by rail between provinces and on large vessels such as cruise ships, local media cited Transport Minister Omar Alghabra as saying.
The country’s largest carrier, Air Canada, said mandatory vaccinations was “a welcome step forward in the evolving measures to protect the health and safety of airline employees, customers and all Canadians.”
As of Friday, 71 percent of Canada’s 38 million population had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while nearly 62 percent were fully vaccinated.
The announcement comes less than a month before the reopening of Canada’s borders to vaccinated foreign travelers, scheduled for September 7, a year and a half after their closure due to the pandemic.

Topics: Canada Coronavirus

Marine vanguard lands in Kabul as US speeds up evacuations

Marine vanguard lands in Kabul as US speeds up evacuations
Updated 14 August 2021
AP

Marine vanguard lands in Kabul as US speeds up evacuations

Marine vanguard lands in Kabul as US speeds up evacuations
  • Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said ‘elements’ of a battalion were now in Kabul
  • The Taliban took four more provincial capitals Friday, heightening fears they would move soon on Kabul
Updated 14 August 2021
AP

WASHINGTON: The first forces of a Marine battalion arrived in Kabul at week’s end to stand guard as the US speeds up evacuation flights for some American diplomats and thousands of Afghans, spurred by a lightning Taliban offensive that increasingly is isolating Afghanistan’s capital.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said “elements” of a battalion were now in Kabul, the vanguard of three Marine and Army battalions that the US was sending to the city by the end of the weekend to help more Americans and their Afghan colleagues get out quickly.
The Taliban, emboldened by the imminent end of the US combat mission in the country, took four more provincial capitals Friday, heightening fears they would move soon on the capital, which is home to millions of Afghans. “Clearly from their actions, it appears as if they are trying to get Kabul isolated,” Kirby noted at a Pentagon briefing.
The Pentagon also was moving an additional 4,500 to 5,000 troops to bases in the Gulf countries of Qatar and Kuwait, including 1,000 to Qatar to speed up visa processing for Afghan translators and others who fear retribution from the Taliban for their past work with Americans, and their family members.
The remainder — 3,500 to 4,000 troops from a combat brigade of the 82nd Airborne Division — were bound for Kuwait. Kirby said the combat troops would be a reserve force on standby “in case we need even more” than the 3,000 going to Kabul.
The temporary buildup of troops for US evacuations highlights the stunning pace of the Taliban takeover of much of the country, less than three weeks before the US is set to officially end nearly 20 years of combat in Afghanistan.
President Joe Biden has remained adamant about ending the US mission on Aug. 31, insisting the American and NATO mission that launched on Oct. 7, 2001, has done what it could to build up a Kabul-based Afghan government and military that could withstand the Taliban when Western troops finally withdrew.
Friday’s latest significant blow was the Taliban capture of the capital of Helmand province, where American, British and other allied NATO forces fought some of the bloodiest battles in the past 20 years. Hundreds of Western troops died there during the course of the war, in fighting that often succeeded in knocking back Taliban fighters locally, only to have the Taliban move back in when a Western unit rotated out.
The State Department said the embassy in Kabul will remain partially staffed and functioning, but Thursday’s decision to evacuate a significant number of embassy staff and bring in the thousands of additional US troops is a sign of waning confidence in the Afghan government’s ability to hold off the Taliban surge. The Biden administration has not ruled out a full embassy evacuation.
The US had already withdrawn most of its troops, but had kept about 650 troops in Afghanistan to support US diplomatic security, including at the airport.
The Biden administration warned Taliban officials directly that the US would respond if the Taliban attacked Americans during the stepped-up deployments and evacuations.
Americans are preparing a military base abroad to receive and house large numbers of those Afghan translators and others as their visa applications are processed. The Biden administration has not identified the base, but earlier was talking with both Kuwait and Qatar about using US bases there for the temporary relocations.
As of Thursday, the US had flown 1,200 Afghans — former American employees and their families whose visas are farthest along in the approval process — to Fort Lee, Virginia.
State Department spokesman Ned Price said the US soon will have evacuation planes flying out daily, for those Afghan translators and others who manage to reach the Kabul airport despite the fighting.
The number of Afghans flown out under the special visa program is going to ”grow very quickly in the coming days,” Price said Thursday.
The viability of the US-trained Afghan army was looking increasingly dim. A new military assessment says Kabul could come under Taliban pressure as soon as September and, if current trends hold, the country could fall to the Taliban within a few months.
Shortly before Price’s announcement of the evacuation of some embassy staff, the embassy urged US citizens to leave immediately — reiterating a warning it first issued Saturday.
The latest drawdown will further limit the ability of the embassy to conduct business, although Price maintained it would still be able to function. Nonessential personal had already been withdrawn from the embassy in April after Biden’s withdrawal announcement that same month, and it was not immediately clear how many staffers would remain on the heavily fortified compound. As of Thursday, there were roughly 4,200 staffers at the embassy, but most of those are Afghan nationals, according to the State Department.
Apart from a complete evacuation and shuttering of the embassy, Price said other contingency plans were being weighed, including possibly relocating its operations to the airport.

Topics: US Kabul Afghanistan Taliban

