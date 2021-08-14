You are here

Egypt gets new AstraZeneca vaccine batch via COVAX

Egypt gets new AstraZeneca vaccine batch via COVAX
A healthcare worker holds a syringe and vaccine vial against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Cairo, Egypt March 4, 2021. (Reuters)
Updated 14 August 2021
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt received a new batch of about 1.7 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses through the global COVAX initiative, the health ministry said late on Friday.
The new shipment, the third of its kind, brings the total number of AstraZeneca shots received by Egypt via COVAX to about 4.3 million doses.
COVAX was established by the Geneva-based GAVI vaccine alliance and the World Health Organisation (WHO) for the equitable distribution of vaccines.
Egypt has also received shipments of the Sputnik, Sinopharm, Sinovac and Johnson & Johnson shots. It also recently began locally producing Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccines.
The government said in June it aims to vaccinate 40% of the 100 million population by the end of this year.

West Baghdad without water after ‘attack’ on power grid

West Baghdad without water after ‘attack’ on power grid
Updated 50 min 38 sec ago
AFP

  • Unclaimed attacks on Iraq's electricity network have been increasing since the start of summer
  • Iraqi army said in a statement Saturday that Daesh were behind an "attack" Friday on a pylon in Tarmiya
BAGHDAD: Baghdad’s west has been cut off from the city’s water network after the Daesh attacked an electricity pylon powering a pumping station, authorities and residents said on Saturday.
Unclaimed attacks on Iraq’s electricity network have been increasing since the start of summer, at a time when the country is facing severe power shortages.
Authorities normally accuse “terrorists” of being behind the attacks, without identifying a particular group.
But the Iraqi army said in a statement Saturday that Daesh were behind an “attack” Friday on a pylon in Tarmiya, north of the capital.
The pylon supplies the Tarmiya pumping station which serves Karkh, the city’s west and home to several million people.
Baghdad announced victory over Daesh group in 2017, though troops continue to fight sleeper cells.
Residents of Karkh told AFP on Saturday that water had been cut off since the day before.
“We don’t have much water in our tank and we’re afraid this cut will be prolonged,” a Karkh resident told AFP, declining to be identified.
Many Baghdad residents have installed their own water tanks, as persistent power cuts make Iraq’s daily water distribution erratic.
Municipal authorities urged residents to ration tank water usage until the pylon has been repaired and the situation “returns to normal.”
Since the start of the summer, authorities have reported the damage or destruction of some 60 electricity pylons across the country, mostly in desert regions.
Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi met security and intelligence officials on Friday and ordered the establishment of a crisis unit to protect the electricity network.
Oil-rich Iraq produces just 16,000 megawatts of power — far below the 24,000 megawatts needed, and even further from the expected future needs of a country whose population is set to double by 2050, according to the UN.
The country buys gas and electricity from neighboring Iran to supply about a third of its power sector, which has been worn down by years of conflict and poor maintenance, and is unable to meet the needs of the country’s 40 million population.
Last month, areas in the country’s south were plunged into darkness for several days after a series of similar attacks.
Around the same time, Iran briefly suspended its gas and electricity exports because of Iraq’s failure to pay a $6 billion energy debt.
The failure of Iraq’s power system is particularly acute in the baking hot summer months, when temperatures shoot past 45 degrees Celsius (113 Fahrenheit).

Angry citizens detain Hezbollah MP in Lebanon over deteriorating living conditions

Angry citizens detain Hezbollah MP in Lebanon over deteriorating living conditions
Updated 14 August 2021
Arab News

CAIRO: A group of angry Lebanese citizens have reportedly detained Hezbollah member and Parliamentarian Hussein Hajj Hassan while attending a Shiite celebration in the Bekaa Valley, eastern Lebanon Friday evening.
Local media reported news of his detention by citizens angered by the deteriorating situation in Lebanon, adding that he departed the site amid heavy army deployment. 
Video footage of what happened in the village of Ali El-Nahri, which lies 66 kilometers away east of Beirut, purportedly shows the time of his detention.
Eyewitnesses quoted by local media said that some crowds hurled accusations on the MP related to power outages and the deterioration of living conditions.
Hassan later stated that he was marking the Shiite occasion of Ashura, and that he gave a speech in commemoration of the event, denying he faced any form of detention. 
“Lies, slander and untrue; nothing happened,” he told news website Lebanon 24. 
Moreover, a village resident who was present during Friday’s incident faced arrest today by an unknown party. 
Hassan Makkhal shared his arrest from his home on Facebook. Makkhal is said to be a critic of the Hezbollah figure.  

Iran will impose 6-day ‘general lockdown’ over coronavirus

Iran will impose 6-day ‘general lockdown’ over coronavirus
Updated 14 August 2021
AP

  • The lockdown will begin on Monday and will last through Saturday
  • On Satruday, Iran reported 466 deaths and 29,700 new cases of coronavirus patients in a single day
TEHRAN: Iran says it will impose a six-day-long “general lockdown” in cities across the country after being hit by what it describes as its fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, state media reported Saturday.
The lockdown includes all bazars, markets and public offices, as well as movie theaters, gyms and restaurants in all Iranian cities.
The lockdown will begin on Monday and will last through Saturday.
The national coronavirus taskforce, which issued the decision, also ordered a travel ban between all Iranian cities from Sunday to Friday.
Also on Saturday, Iran reported 466 deaths and 29,700 new cases of coronavirus patients in a single day. That brought the total pandemic death toll to 97,208, and total confirmed cases to 4,389,085.
Last week, Iran hit a record in both its single-day death toll and confirmed new cases of COVID-19, with 42,541 new coronavirus cases and a daily death toll of 588.
Iran is struggling to vaccinate its people against the pandemic. Like much of the world, it remains far behind countries like the United States in vaccinations, with only 3.8 million of its more than 80 million people having received both vaccine doses.
Many front-line medical workers have been vaccinated with Iran’s locally produced shots, or the Chinese state-backed Sinopharm vaccine that may be less effective than other inoculations.
Iran’s government announced that its homemade vaccine provides 85 percent protection from the coronavirus, without disclosing data or details. Iran also imports Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, as well as the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot through the United Nations-backed COVAX program.
So far, authorities have avoided imposing heavy-handed rules on a population badly equipped to bear them. Iran, which has suffered the worst virus outbreak in the region, is reeling from a series of crises: tough US sanctions, global isolation, a heat wave, the worst blackouts in recent memory and ongoing protests over water and electricity shortages.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has final say on all state matters, in January slammed shut any possibility of American or British vaccines entering the country, calling them “forbidden.”
For now, the majority of Iranians receiving vaccines rely on foreign-made shots. A health ministry spokesman said that Iran could import Western vaccines “as long as they’re not produced in the US or Britain.”
At least 44 killed in Turkey flood as search for missing continues

At least 44 killed in Turkey flood as search for missing continues
Updated 14 August 2021
AP

  • The floods is the second natural disaster to strike the country this month after blazes
  • Relatives of the missing, desperate for news, were nearby
ISTANBUL: The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country’s emergency and disaster agency said Saturday.

Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Nine people remained hospitalized in Sinop, according to the agency. But some residents in Kastamonu said on social media that there are hundreds more missing, a statement also made by an opposition lawmaker.

Rescue teams and sniffer dogs continued the painstaking task of trying to locate residents. AFAD said 5,188 personnel, 27 rescue dogs, 19 helicopters and two search planes were at the disaster spots.

About 2,250 people were evacuated across the region before, during and after the floods, some lifted from rooftops by helicopters. Many were being temporarily housed in student dormitories, authorities said.

Climate scientists unequivocally say that climate change is leading to extreme weather events as the world warms because of the burning of coal, oil and natural gas. Such calamities are expected to happen more frequently as the planet warms.

Experts in Turkey, however, say interference with rivers and improper construction also were contributors to the massive damage in Turkey’s floods.

Geologists have said that construction narrowed the river bed and the surrounding alluvial flood plain of the Ezine stream in Kastamonu’s Bozkurt district, where the damage was most severe, from 400 meters (1,312 feet) to 15 meters (49 feet). Residential buildings were built along the waterfront.

During severe rains, the contracted stream has limited area in which to move and can overflow. Videos posted by residents showed water rushing downstream in Bozkurt as the surrounding buildings and roads flooded.

One geologist, Ramazan Demirtas, explained the river bed narrowing on Twitter and said that humans were to blame for this week’s disaster.

The floods struck on the heels of wildfires in southern Turkey that devastated forestlands in the seaside provinces of Mugla and Antalya, which are popular with tourists. At least eight people died and thousands of residents were forced to flee.

Aoun hopes to form a government to ease burdens on Lebanese citizens

Aoun hopes to form a government to ease burdens on Lebanese citizens
Updated 14 August 2021
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanese President Michel Aoun tweeted on Saturday that he hopes "white smoke" will appear soon with regards to the formation of a new government

