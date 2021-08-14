You are here

Fernandes, Pogba shine as five-star Man Utd thrash Leeds

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba celebrates with his teammates after United’s Fred scored their fifth goal during the English Premier League match between United and Leeds United at Old Trafford on Saturday. (AP)
Updated 14 August 2021
AFP

  • Thrashing Leeds 5-1 was Man United’s Premier League season off to a flying start
  • "People talk about the quality of Paul, but his quality is not in discussion," said Bruno Fernandes
MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: Bruno Fernandes scored a hat-trick and Paul Pogba provided four assists as Manchester United thrashed Leeds 5-1 at a packed Old Trafford on Saturday.
It was Man United’s Premier League season off to a flying start.
In front of 73,000, the biggest football crowd in the United Kingdom since March 2020, United ran riot with their two midfield maestros sparking hope of a challenge for a first league title since Alex Ferguson retired as manager in 2013.
Fernandes gave the home side a deserved half-time lead, but Leeds levelled early in the second-half through Luke Ayling’s stunning strike.
However, with Pogba in scintillating form, United were not to be denied as the Frenchman teed up Mason Greenwood, Fernandes and Fred, while Fernandes completed his first United hat-trick in thumping fashion.
“People talk about the quality of Paul, but his quality is not in discussion,” said Fernandes. “We know what he can do and today he showed that. He’s an important player for us.”
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men finished a distant second to Manchester City in the Premier League last season with any hope of a title challenge undone by their poor record in front of an empty Old Trafford.
The Theatre of Dreams was transformed into a cacophony of noise by a full house, which resulted in a similar transformation on the field from United.
The home fans were on their feet even before a ball was kicked to welcome Raphael Varane as the French center-back was paraded on the pitch following his arrival from Real Madrid for a reported £40 million ($55 million).
Varane was not registered in time to make his debut, while United’s other big money signing of the summer Jadon Sancho started on the bench.
“We know the quality of the players who have come in, but the team was already very good. We showed it last season,” added Fernandes. “We didn’t win trophies, but the team was growing up. We’ll achieve something with this mentality.”
United were also without Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani, but that allowed Pogba to thrive in his favored role on the left of a front three.
The 28-year-old has again been the source of speculation in recent weeks after starring for France in an otherwise disappointing Euro 2020 for the world champions.
But Pogba finally produced his international form for United as he surpassed his tally of assists for the entire 2020/21 league season inside 90 minutes.
Pogba’s dinked ball over the top perfectly picked out Fernandes to open the scoring on 30 minutes as Illan Meslier could not keep out his powerful effort despite getting his foot to it.
Leeds were lucky to go in at half-time only one goal behind and looked to have regrouped at the break when they levelled in stunning fashion three minutes into the second-half.
Ayling strode forward from right-back to unleash an unstoppable effort from 25 yards into the top corner for his first ever Premier League goal.
However, the jubilation of the traveling Leeds support was short-lived thanks to Pogba’s vision four minutes later.
Greenwood was the recipient of the defense-splitting pass this time as he sprinted clear of Pascal Struijk and fired accurately in off the far post.
Fernandes then slotted home his second of the afternoon from another Pogba pass before completing his first United hat-trick in style with a thumping finish into the roof of the net from Victor Lindelof’s long ball.
Pogba’s fourth assist of the afternoon teed up Fred to slot home a rare goal from the edge of the box.
Solskjaer could then afford the luxury of handing Sancho his debut with the game won as the £73 million winger and Anthony Martial were introduced for the final 15 minutes.
They could not add to the score, but United’s work was already done as they sent out an early warning to their title rivals.

Topics: Man United leeds united english Premier League Paul Pogba

Liverpool too good for Norwich on Van Dijk's return

Liverpool too good for Norwich on Van Dijk's return
Updated 30 sec ago

Liverpool too good for Norwich on Van Dijk's return

Liverpool too good for Norwich on Van Dijk's return
Updated 30 sec ago
NORWICH, United Kingdom: Jurgen Klopp said Virgil van Dijk showed his class in a winning return from injury as Liverpool eased to a 3-0 win at Norwich to open their Premier League season on Saturday.
Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah were on target for Klopp's men as they made a promising start to their quest to take back the Premier League title from Manchester City.
Van Dijk's cruciate knee ligament injury derailed the Reds' title defence last season and the Dutchman looked like his old self as he played the full 90 minutes on his return to action.
"You could see all his quality, all his class," said Klopp. "It was hard for him to play the 90, he'll need an ice bath for sure and he'll have enough time to recover."
Van Dijk's season and hopes of leading the Netherlands as captain at Euro 2020 were ended a reckless challenge from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in a bad-tempered Merseyside derby despite the absence of fans last October.
The 30-year-old signed a new four-year contract on Friday to celebrate his return to fitness, but recalled the hard days that followed his clash with Pickford.
"Mentally it's tough. You go from one day being fully fit to the next day you can't walk, you're full of medication, full of pain, you can't sleep," he added.
"And obviously we were struggling last season with more injuries. More injuries on key positions where we couldn't play our game the way we want to play.
"In the end the guys did a fantastic job to come third and we want to build on that."
Norwich stormed back to the top flight at the first time of asking by romping to the Championship title last season, but were given a stark reminder of the gulf they have to bridge to compete at the Premier League level.
Tim Krul should have done better to prevent the opening goal midway through the first-half when Jota's shot squirmed through his legs.
Klopp left the majority of his stars that had played in international tournaments over the summer out as Firmino and Fabinho started on the bench, while there was no place in the squad for Jordan Henderson or Thiago Alcantara.
The Brazilian duo were introduced on the hour mark and it took Firmino just five minutes to make his mark thanks to Salah's unselfish cross.
Salah then scored in Liverpool's opening league game of the season for the fifth straight season.
A corner fell his way on the edge of the box 16 minutes from time and the Egyptian fired powerfully past Krul into the top corner.
Liverpool needed some late heroics from Alisson Becker to secure Van Dijk a clean sheet on his return as the Brazilian spread himself to block from Ben Gibson in a goalmouth scramble.
"It was of course not perfect, not even close," added Klopp. "But that's not important, what's important is to get the result to build on and work with and we can work with this performance."

Updated 21 min 49 sec ago
AFP

Haaland nets twice, creates three goals as Dortmund rout Frankfurt

Haaland nets twice, creates three goals as Dortmund rout Frankfurt
  • Dortmund host Bayern in the German Super Cup in three days' time.
  • Haaland has now netted 62 goals in 61 games for Dortmund and proved he can create chances just as well as finish them
BERLIN: Erling Braut Haaland weighed in with two goals and three assists as Borussia Dortmund threw down a marker on the first weekend of the Bundesliga season with a 5-2 thrashing of Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.
Defending champions Bayern Munich, who are bidding for a tenth straight league title, kicked off the new season with a 1-1 draw at Moenchengladbach on Friday.
Dortmund host Bayern in the German Super Cup in three days’ time.
The 21-year-old Haaland has now netted 62 goals in 61 games for Dortmund and proved he can create chances just as well as finish them.
“We have to be careful not to praise him too much, but he is already a complete package,” Dortmund captain Marco Reus said of Haaland, who enthusiastically celebrated the victory in front of home fans.
Haaland also claimed a hat-trick in the German Cup last week, giving him a tally of five goals and three assists after just two games this season.
“Erling is an unbelievable team player, he showed that with his assists and goals,” said Dortmund’s new coach Marco Rose.
When Dortmund attacked early on, Haaland drew the defense and squared to Reus, who scored his 100th Bundesliga goal on 23 minutes.
However, pressure by new Frankfurt signing Rafael Santos Borre saw Dortmund defender Felix Passlack put the ball into his own net four minutes later.
Haaland helped restore the lead on 32 minutes, releasing Thorgan Hazard, whose shot clipped the boot of Frankfurt’s goalkeeper Kevin Trapp on its way into the net.
Just over two minutes later, Haaland broke free of the defense and drilled his shot past Trapp to make it 3-1.
It could have been 4-1 at half-time, but Reus had a second goal ruled out as replays showed the ball went dead in the build-up.
Frankfurt’s new coach Oliver Glasner responded by making three changes, including giving a Bundesliga debut for new Norway signing Jens Petter Hauge, who scored Frankfurt’s late second goal.
However, there was only one Norwegian star in Dortmund as Haaland set up Giovanni Reyna to score the hosts’ fourth goal on 58 minutes.
Haaland showed his speed and strength to round off a move from the halfway line with a clinical finish for his second goal with 20 minutes left.
Dortmund were caught napping when Hauge got in behind the defense and tapped home Frankfurt’s second goal five minutes before the whistle.
Only a diving Trapp save denied Haaland a hat-trick in added time.
Earlier, VfB Stuttgart romped to a 5-1 thrashing of promoted Greuther Fuerth as defender Marc-Oliver Kempf netted twice.
Japan midfielder Wataru Endo opened the scoring after half an hour amid sweltering temperatures before Philipp Klement added Stuttgart’s second on 36 minutes.
After the break, Stuttgart winger Borna Sosa claimed three assists from two superb crosses and a pin-point accurate corner as Kempf scored either side of a Hamadi Al Ghaddioui header.
The win came at a cost, however, as Stuttgart had 17-year-old Dutch striker Mohamed Sankoh stretchered off with a serious Knee injury in the second half.
“Sankoh’s injury dampened the mood a little — we hope he gets back on his feet quickly. It will take around six months,” confirmed Stuttgart coach Pellegrino Matarazzo.
The top flight’s other new club Bochum also made a losing start, going down 1-0 at Wolfsburg, whose striker Wout Weghorst scored the first-half winner.
Hoffenheim enjoyed a 4-0 romp at Augsburg.
Forwards Jacob Bruun Larsen and Sargis Adamyan put Hoffenheim 2-0 up before French teenager Georginio Rutter came on to grab the third, and then set up Sebastian Rudy for the fourth.
Union Berlin started their season with a 1-1 draw at home to Bayer Leverkusen.
Nigeria striker Taiwo Awoniyi put Union ahead with seven minutes played only for Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby to equalize five minutes later.

Topics: Erling Haaland Borussia Dortmund Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga

Updated 14 August 2021
AP

Chelsea begin Premier League title bid with 3-0 win over Crystal Palace

Chelsea begin Premier League title bid with 3-0 win over Crystal Palace
  • The win came three days after Chelsea won the UEFA Super Cup
  • Patrick Vieira has pledged to adopt a more attacking style than previous Palace managers
LONDON: Chelsea began their bid to follow up a Champions League title with another Premier League trophy by beating Crystal Palace 3-0 on Saturday, illustrating the size of the task facing newly hired manager Patrick Vieira at the visitors.
Defenders Marcos Alonso and Trevoh Chalobah — with his first goal for Chelsea, on his Premier League debut — scored either side of a close-range strike by US forward Christian Pulisic in a dominant display by Thomas Tuchel’s team.
The win came three days after Chelsea won the UEFA Super Cup by beating Villarreal in a penalty shootout.
While it makes for a perfect start to the season for the European champions, Palace could be facing a tough year under Vieira, the former Arsenal and France star who replaced Roy Hodgson in charge for his first senior managerial role in English soccer.
Vieira has pledged to adopt a more attacking style than previous Palace managers, but his team barely created a clear-cut chance at Stamford Bridge. This shouldn’t be the game to judge him, though.
Even without Romelu Lukaku, who completed his move from Inter Milan for a club-record $135 million on Friday, Chelsea had far too much going forward for Palace — with even two defenders chipping in with goals.
Alonso, an attacking wing back, was dangerous throughout and capped an impressive display by curling a free kick over the defensive wall and inside the near post in the 27th minute.
Pulisic made it 2-0 by converting a finish from close range after Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita failed to gather a low cross by Cesar Azpilicueta from the right.
The 22-year-old Chalobah, who played on the right of the back three after making his first competitive senior appearance for Chelsea against Villarreal, completed a memorable few days by scoring the third goal. It was a brilliant one, too, as he collected a pass midway into Palace’s half on the right, advanced, and drilled a low shot in off the far post from 25 meters.

Topics: Chelsea Crystal Palace Premier league

Updated 14 August 2021
AP

Varane presented to Man Utd fans after joining from Madrid

Varane presented to Man Utd fans after joining from Madrid
  • Stopping in the center circle, Varane took out his phone and took a selfie to huge cheers from the crowd
  • France center back's move to United from Real Madrid for a reported fee of about $56 million was finalized on Saturday
MANCHESTER: Finally a Manchester United player, Raphael Varane walked out in front of a full house at Old Trafford, holding up a team jersey.
Stopping in the center circle, Varane took out his phone and took a selfie to huge cheers from the crowd.
The France center back’s move to United from Real Madrid for a reported fee of about $56 million was finalized on Saturday. He has signed a four-year contract.
Varane was presented to the United fans ahead of the team’s opening game of the Premier League season, against fierce rival Leeds.
The 28-year-old spent 10 seasons at Madrid and helped the club win 18 trophies, including four Champions League titles. He also was a key member of the France team that won the 2018 World Cup. He joined Real Madrid in 2011 from French club Lens.
“Manchester United is one of the most iconic clubs in world football and the chance to come here and play in the Premier League is something I couldn’t turn down,” Varane said in a statement.
“There is a lot more that I want to achieve in my career and I know I’m joining a squad full of great players who will all have the same determination to win matches and trophies. Having spoken to the manager I can see how much progress has been made over the last few seasons and I now join a group ready to play at the highest level.”
The deal comes almost two weeks after United signed Jadon Sancho, with the club paying Borussia Dortmund a fee of 85 million euros ($100 million) for the 21-year-old England winger. Sancho was on the bench against Leeds.
United also has extended manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s contract this summer as the team looks to improve upon their second-place finish in the league last season.
“I’m absolutely delighted that we have managed to secure one of the best defenders in the world over the last 10 years,” Solskjaer said of Varane. “Raphael is a proven winner who we have tracked over a long period of time and we know just how much of a dedicated professional he is.
“We have great depth of international defenders and he will add his immense skill set and leadership to that group. He is a unique defender with a rare combination of top-level attributes that I know will rub off on our younger players. He has won everything there is to win but I know that he is still determined to succeed.”
Varane is likely to replace Victor Lindelof in the team and play alongside Harry Maguire at the heart of United’s defense. His debut could come when United plays Southampton next weekend.
United ended the season without silverware after losing the Europa League final to Villarreal on penalties. It’s the longest drought for United since the 1980s, in the early days of Alex Ferguson’s otherwise trophy-filled reign.
United last won the Premier League title in the 2012-13 season and since then has watched crosstown rival Manchester City lift the trophy four times, including last season.

Topics: Manchester United Raphael Varane real madrid

Updated 14 August 2021
RAY HANANIA

In face of COVID, Arabs rally social media at Tokyo Olympics

In face of COVID, Arabs rally social media at Tokyo Olympics
Despite the delays and restrictions of COVID-19, and even conflict and turmoil in some countries, the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics succeeded in bringing Arabs together to cheer on their athletes.

A total of 18 Arab countries sent athletes to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which were delayed until August 2021 because of the pandemic. Despite the absence of the usual live audiences to cheer them on, athletes found comfort in the support they received from fans and national leaders through social media, said Arab News sports editor, Ali Mohamed Khaled.

Khaled reported that the competing countries won a total of 18 medals: 5 gold, 5 silver and 8 bronze. Among the winners were Arab women, who represented 14 of the 18 nations as flagbearers along with their male counterparts.


“It was very significant. One of the things that helped showcase how we have moved forward in this kind of thing, the Olympic Committee for the first time allowed at the opening ceremony two flagbearers, one male and one female,” Khaled said.

“In the past there was always an issue on who would take it (the flag). And this time, they were able to nominate and most of them had a female flagbearer that gave them visibility for the rest of the world. It is probably the most number of female athletes from Arab countries that we’ve had. Saudi Arabia had two (women).”

The Arab countries competing in the Olympics, according to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Committee, were Algeria (44 athletes), Bahrain (32), Egypt (133), Iraq (4), Jordan (14), Lebanon (8), Libya (4), Morocco (50), Oman (4), Palestine (5), Qatar (16), Saudi Arabia (29), Somalia (2), South Sudan (2)/Sudan (5), Syria (6), Tunisia (63), UAE (5), Yemen (5).

The modern Olympics have taken place since 1896 in Athens, Greece, and the first Arab country to compete was Egypt in 1912 at Stockholm. The first Arab female athlete to compete was Moroccan runner Nawal El Moutawakel, who won the gold medal in the women’s 400 meters hurdles race at the Los Angeles 1984 Olympics.

 
Arab women flagbearers in the Japanese capital during the opening ceremony included Saudi track sprinter Yasmine Al-Dabbagh, Lebanese shooter Ray Bassil, Egyptian two-time taekwondo Olympic medalist Hedaya Malak, Tunisian fencer Ines Boubakri, Moroccan boxer Oumaima Bel Habib, Jordan’s Asian Games taekwondo champion Julyana Al-Sadeq, Qatari rower Tala Abujbara, 15-year-old Bahraini swimmer Noor Yusuf Abdulla, Algerian swimmer Amel Melih, 12-year-old table tennis player Hend Zaza of Syria, Sudanese rower Esraa Khogali, Yemeni shooter Yasameen Al-Raimi, 17-year-old Kuwaiti swimmer Lara Dashti, 17-year-old Palestinian swimmer Dania Nour, and Iraqi shooter Fatimah Al-Kaabi.


And despite conflict and a one-year delay in the Olympic games, athletes came from 206 nations — including from Arab countries, Muslim countries and the Middle East region — to compete, with audiences banned from attending and Olympians restricted to minimal contact outside of the actual game competitions.

 


“The disruption of COVID, it worked two ways. First of all, the major disruptions like everyone was expecting to compete last year. And to postpone by a year it does really, really damage athletes’ programs,” Khaled said.

“Although in some cases some athletes who weren’t going last year ended up getting the chance this year so that was a positive for them. But it really did disrupt. Instead of the four-year cycle, which athletes train to religiously, it ended up being a five-year cycle. That was one aspect.”

But this is where social media stepped in, Khaled said during an appearance on The Ray Hanania Radio Show on Wednesday Aug. 11, 2021, broadcast on the US Arab Radio Network in Detroit and Washington DC.

 


“Not having the fans, not having the noise and inspiration, that impacted the athletes for sure. It is less encouragement and also it affected how we viewed it on television,” Khaled said.

“It was really interesting that a lot of the passion and the excitement was transferred to social media. A lot of people were posting their views and congratulations, like world leaders, like the Egyptian president who congratulated on Twitter, he congratulated his athletes. In Saudi, people were congratulating Tareg Hamedi. So there was a lot of excitement on social media because people were posting videos of themselves and their families celebrating because in the stadium there was none of that.”

Saudi Arabia sent its biggest contingent to date to compete in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

“Saudi Arabia had the largest-ever delegation of 33 athletes. It was 11 individuals, and 22 from the squad that played in the football tournaments,” Khaled said.

“. . . It’s actually nine different sports for Saudis, which is a record. The previous record was six in Athens in 2004. So in every sense I think Saudi Arabia has expanded and backed a lot of its athletes. And you could see that also across like with lots of other Arab countries in a really difficult time when it is not easy to actually train and fund programs. There were quite a few medals in the end as well.”

Tareg Ali Hamedi won a silver medal in the men’s karate, beating more veteran opponents, Khaled said.

Khaled said there were three moments that excited him and fans throughout the Arab world.



“I would go for three who were really inspirational. I have already mentioned them. Ahmed Hafnaoui, the Tunisian 18-year-old swimmer. I think he was quite inspirational and absolutely an incredible performance to win gold. But also like inspired, and raised the spirits in his own words, he raised the spirits of a country that was going through a tough time, politically going through a tough time,” Khaled said.

“I think I mentioned Feryal Abdel Aziz, the Egyptian karate player who also won gold. I expect her legacy to be quite big in Egypt. I think a lot of people will follow her example. And I think in Saudi, the final one is Tareg Hamedi, Saudi’s only medal in the Olympics. He put on an unbelievable show, you know, and it was a shame that he lost in the circumstances that he lost through a penalty. But again it will inspire a whole new generation of kids to look at him and think, you know what, competing is incredible, and the Olympics a lot of the time is about competing, but it is also about if you win, the knock-on effect, the positivity that it sends back to the sporting industry in your country is huge.”

Overall, the negative impact of COVID restrictions and cynicism about the Olympics spending was overcome by the excitement of seeing Olympians from each country strive to achieve.

“I think sometimes people get cynical about the Olympics, you know about spending and all that. But then when you see the joy that these athletes get when they actually win, it is all worthwhile,” Khaled said.

“I would say one thing, competing, it is about competing, but more and more we would like to see Arabs also win, not just compete, we would like them to be better and win medals.”

 
The Ray Hanania Show is produced by Arab News at ArabNews.com on the US Arab Radio Network on WNZK AM 690 in Greater Detroit and WDMV AM 700 in Greater Washington DC, and streamed live on Facebook.com/ArabNews.

Topics: Tokyo 2020 Olympics

