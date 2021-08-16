You are here

  • Home
  • UAE’s Agthia targets growth through food deals in Saudi Arabia and Egypt

UAE’s Agthia targets growth through food deals in Saudi Arabia and Egypt

UAE’s Agthia targets growth through food deals in Saudi Arabia and Egypt
Last week, Agthia posted a net profit of 67.9 million dirhams in the first half of this year, a 61 percent year-on-year jump. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y6cq9

Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

UAE’s Agthia targets growth through food deals in Saudi Arabia and Egypt

UAE’s Agthia targets growth through food deals in Saudi Arabia and Egypt
  • In March, the Agthia CEO also said he was looking for more acquisitions, after already snapping up three new companies
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE food giant Agthia Group is seeking growth through acquisitions and investment in its food and beverage business, Bloomberg Television reported.

“We expect to see our growth coming from the consumer business,” said Agthia CEO Alan Smith in an interview with the news service.

“We’re going to continue to look for the right opportunities” for acquisitions with a focus on Saudi Arabia and Egypt, he added.

Higher commodity and shipping costs are forcing global food producers to raise prices or narrow margins to recover as firms emerge from the pandemic, Bloomberg said.

Smith said he’s cautiously optimistic about the global economy, and even though freight rates are set to remain high for the next 18 months, he doesn’t expect them to rise further.

In March, the Agthia CEO also said he was looking for more acquisitions, after already snapping up three new companies namely Al Foah Company, Jordan’s Nabil Foods, and Kuwait’s Al Faysal Bakery, as interest in food security increases amid the turmoil in global supply chains sparked by the health crisis.

These three deals will contribute to increasing the company’s profits, in addition to the long-term growth of the business, Mubarak Al-Mansouri, the company’s corporate affairs chief, told Al Arabiya.

Last week, Agthia posted a net profit of 67.9 million dirhams in the first half of this year, a 61 percent year-on-year jump, and revenues of 1.32 billion dirhams, a 21 percent year-on-year lift.

The firm, which is listed on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange, recommended a dividend to shareholders of 8.25 fils per share in line with its policy of distributing dividends on a semi-annual basis.

Topics: UAE Agthia

Related

UAE’s Agthia approves 75% acquisition of Egypt’s Ismailia Agricultural
Business & Economy
UAE’s Agthia approves 75% acquisition of Egypt’s Ismailia Agricultural
UAE food giant Agthia sees Saudi Arabia as a ‘priority market’
Business & Economy
UAE food giant Agthia sees Saudi Arabia as a ‘priority market’

Saudi home ownership subsidies hit SR29.6bn

Saudi home ownership subsidies hit SR29.6bn
Updated 5 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi home ownership subsidies hit SR29.6bn

Saudi home ownership subsidies hit SR29.6bn
  • Over the four years ending in June 2021, the Real Estate Development Fund (REDF) has provided subsidies of SR29.6 billion to more than 520,000 families
Updated 5 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Subsidies for Saudi families who want to own their own home have been increased as the Kingdom aims to raise the rate of home ownership to 70% by 2030.

Over the four years ending in June 2021, the Real Estate Development Fund (REDF) has provided subsidies of SR29.6 billion to more than 520,000 families, the fund’s CEO Mansour bin Madi said. The REDF administers funds for the Ministry of Housing’s Sakani program.

Sakani has helped 124,208 families with housing solutions and options between January and July this year, including 97,822 families who were able to move into new homes. The accomplishments were during the Sakani Forum for the second quarter of 2021, held in Riyadh on Sunday, SPA reported.
Sakani also announced the inauguration of a comprehensive residential information and resource center in Madinah, on King Abdullah Road, under the auspices of the Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail. The center aims to provide all housing system services under one roof, including housing projects under construction in the Madinah region. 

The average time for approval of benefits under by the Sakani program, following online applications, has been significantly reduced, the program revealed.

The subsidized real estate loan option to purchase existing houses has benefited 53,000 families while 40,000 families have benefited from the self-construction option. The Sakani online platform recorded 7.7 million visits in the year to July. There were about 57,000 visits to the comprehensive housing centers in Riyadh, Al-Khobar and Jeddah over the same period, the Deputy Minister of Housing Essam Alghamdi said during his speech at the forum.

The national scheme runs in partnership with the private sector and channels financing options to people who can also construct their own homes.

Topics: saudi housing Housing

Related

Sakani Housing program completes Saudi Eastern region projects
Business & Economy
Sakani Housing program completes Saudi Eastern region projects
Who’s Who: Abdullah Saud Al-Hammad, deputy minister at Saudi Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing 
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Abdullah Saud Al-Hammad, deputy minister at Saudi Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing 

Cryptocurrency market cap crosses $2 trillion for first time since mid-May

Cryptocurrency market cap crosses $2 trillion for first time since mid-May
Updated 21 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

Cryptocurrency market cap crosses $2 trillion for first time since mid-May

Cryptocurrency market cap crosses $2 trillion for first time since mid-May
  • Ether and Cardano also joined the world’s largest cryptocurrency, increasing in value by 11 percent and 53 percent in the past seven days
Updated 21 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, traded higher on Monday, rising by 2.77 percent to $47,212.97 at 4:17 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most-traded cryptocurrency, traded at $3,279.89, up 3.70 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Cryptocurrency market cap crossed $2 trillion for the first time since mid-May as Bitcoin led the rally, rising to $48,048 on early Monday, the highest since May 17.

Ether and Cardano also joined the world’s largest cryptocurrency, increasing in value by 11 percent and 53 percent in the past seven days, respectively, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Other news:

A new survey published on Monday showed that Ether was the most popular cryptocurrency in Singapore.

The survey involved more than 4,000 people, 67 percent of the respondents had cryptocurrency in their wallet, and two-thirds of crypto holders increased their holdings of digital assets during the pandemic.

The survey, conducted by crypto exchange Gemini, finance platform Seedly, and information provider CoinMarketCap, also showed that crypto investors own 78 percent of Ether compared to 69 percent who own Bitcoin, while Cardano clinched the third spot with 40 percent.

People between the ages of 18 and 24 also said that more than half of their investments are in cryptocurrencies. While 34 percent of those without cryptocurrency said they plan to enter the market within the next 12 months.

The most interesting aspect of crypto for all respondents was decentralized finance, an inflation hedge, and non-fungible tokens.

In another important development, Argentina President Alberto Fernandez said he is open to adopting cryptocurrency as a legal currency.

He said: “There is a great deal of discussion about the value and use of cryptocurrencies not only in Argentina but also around the world.”

He admitted that despite his limited knowledge of cryptocurrency, this issue should be approached carefully. 

The administration of US President Joe Biden is reportedly planning to nominate Rustin Behnam to lead the regulator.

The regulator is charged with supervising derivatives market activity including cryptocurrency derivatives. Behnam has also spoken positively about the use of blockchain technology in financial markets and previously called for an “open mind” on regulation in the fintech space.

Watford Football Club players wore the dogecoin meme-inspired cryptocurrency logo on their shirtsleeves as the football team returned to the Premier League on Saturday.

It was part of the club’s sponsorship deal with cryptocurrency betting platform Stake.com. The deal is worth $970,000, according to a report by The Athletic.

Topics: cryptocurrency bitcoin ether

Related

Bretton Woods anniversary has crypto traders dreaming of dollar’s demise
Business & Economy
Bretton Woods anniversary has crypto traders dreaming of dollar’s demise
Major crypto coins edge lower as Indians own more digital assets
Business & Economy
Major crypto coins edge lower as Indians own more digital assets

Aramco talks with Reliance Industries at critical stage

Aramco talks with Reliance Industries at critical stage
Updated 49 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

Aramco talks with Reliance Industries at critical stage

Aramco talks with Reliance Industries at critical stage
  • Bloomberg reported Saudi Aramco is to acquire a stake of about 20 percent in Reliance Industries' oil refining and chemicals business
Updated 49 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

Talks between Saudi Aramco and India’s Reliance Industries have hit a critical stage with a deal anticipated shortly.

Saudi Aramco is to acquire a stake of about 20 percent in Reliance Industries' oil refining and chemicals business for around $20 billion to $25 billion in Aramco's shares, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

Talks started in 2019 and were revived recently after the deal was delayed due to the pandemic.

In late June, Reliance's chairman Mukesh Ambani said that he hoped this venture would formalise its partnership with Aramco and that its Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan will join the Indian conglomerate's board as an independent director.

Reliance shares were up 2.3% at 2,194.15 rupees. Shares of Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries Limited surged more than 2% higher to 2,197 rupees per share on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Aramco did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Reliance declined to comment.

Topics: Aramco

Related

Saudi Aramco seeks to raise at least $17 billion from gas pipeline: Reuters
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco seeks to raise at least $17 billion from gas pipeline: Reuters
Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures helps heat transfer fluid specialist raise $5.9m
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures helps heat transfer fluid specialist raise $5.9m

Saudi Aramco seeks to raise at least $17 billion from gas pipeline: Reuters

Saudi Aramco seeks to raise at least $17 billion from gas pipeline: Reuters
Updated 56 min 38 sec ago
Reuters

Saudi Aramco seeks to raise at least $17 billion from gas pipeline: Reuters

Saudi Aramco seeks to raise at least $17 billion from gas pipeline: Reuters
  • Potential bidders have been approached by Aramco through its advisers before a formal sale process kicks off in the next few weeks
Updated 56 min 38 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Saudi Aramco is looking to raise at least $17 billion from the sale of a significant minority stake in its gas pipelines, higher than the $12.4 billion raised from its oil pipeline deal, Reuters reported on Monday quoting unnamed sources.
Potential bidders including North American private equity and infrastructure funds, as well as state-backed funds in China and South Korea have been approached by Aramco through its advisers before a formal sale process kicks off in the next few weeks, Reuters said.
The deal size may include $3.5 billion of equity and the remainder will be funded by bank debt, one of the anonymous sources said, while another source said the transaction size could top $20 billion.
“The gas deal is about the long-term view of gas utilization and consumption in Saudi Arabia,” said one source familiar with the deal, explaining why the gas deal may generate higher proceeds.
According to Reuters, the companies tapped include the ones who took part in the stake sale process for Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.’s gas pipelines, which was bought by a consortium of investors including Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), Brookfield, Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and European gas infrastructure owner and operator SNAM.
Aramco did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while JPMorgan and Goldman declined to comment. Brookfield and SNAM declined to comment. GIP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Aramco, similar to Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC), used a lease and lease-back agreement to sell a 49 percent stake of newly formed Aramco Oil Pipelines Co. to the buyer and rights to 25 years of tariff payments for oil carried on its pipelines. 

Topics: Aramco gas

Related

Aramco joins PIF-backed consortium to finance Saudi Arabia’s biggest solar project
Business & Economy
Aramco joins PIF-backed consortium to finance Saudi Arabia’s biggest solar project
Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures helps heat transfer fluid specialist raise $5.9m
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures helps heat transfer fluid specialist raise $5.9m

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Al Shorafa chairman of Etihad Aviation Group

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Al Shorafa chairman of Etihad Aviation Group
Updated 16 August 2021
Arab News

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Al Shorafa chairman of Etihad Aviation Group

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Al Shorafa chairman of Etihad Aviation Group
  • Al-Shorafa is a member of the executive council and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development
Updated 16 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Mohammed Al-Shorafa has been appointed as chairman of Etihad Aviation Group, the Abu Dhabi media office said on Sunda

The moves comes after a resolution by the crown prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the UAE armed forces and chairman of the Abu Dhabi executive council, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

Al-Shorafa is a member of the executive council and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.

He also holds senior roles in several major organisations in Abu Dhabi, where he heads the Abu Dhabi Investment Office and is a board member of the Strategic Partnership Council of the Department of Health, according to the Abu Dhabi Global Market Financial Centre.

Al-Shorafa holds a Master in Business Administration from London Business School and has completed several programmes in leading institutes, such as MIT Sloan, Citibank Global Asset Management and Harvard Business School.

The move by the crown prince also includes the appointment of Elena Sorlini as a member of Etihad’s board of directors.

Other board members of the UAE flag carrier include Hisham Khalid Malak, Masood Mohammad Mahmood, Jasim Husain Thabet, Mansour Mohamed Al-Mulla and Jacob Kalkman, the media office said.

Topics: Mohammed Bin Zayed

Related

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad halves half-year loss to $400m
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi’s Etihad halves half-year loss to $400m

Latest updates

UAE’s Agthia targets growth through food deals in Saudi Arabia and Egypt
UAE’s Agthia targets growth through food deals in Saudi Arabia and Egypt
Kabul planes mobbed as Afghans make a desperate dash to exit
Kabul planes mobbed as Afghans make a desperate dash to exit
UN chief Guterres urges Afghan Taliban to exercise utmost restraint to protect lives
UN chief Guterres urges Afghan Taliban to exercise utmost restraint to protect lives
Saudi home ownership subsidies hit SR29.6bn
Saudi home ownership subsidies hit SR29.6bn
Cryptocurrency market cap crosses $2 trillion for first time since mid-May
Cryptocurrency market cap crosses $2 trillion for first time since mid-May

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.