Fresh attack leaves 37 civilians dead in western Niger

Fresh attack leaves 37 civilians dead in western Niger
Nigerien army officers inspect a car belonging to the French aid group ACTED, after an attack by extremists, in the Kouré Reserve, about 60 km from Niamey, on August 21, 2020. (AFP)
  • The assailants ‘arrived on motorbikes’ in the village of Darey-Daye in the Tillaberi region, ‘they found people in the fields and shot at anything that moved’
  • The area is notorious for attacks by highly mobile extremists linked to Al-Qaeda and Daesh
NIAMEY: Armed men killed 37 civilians in a flashpoint region of western Niger where hundreds have died in extremist attacks this year, local sources said Tuesday.
The assailants “arrived on motorbikes” in the village of Darey-Daye in the Tillaberi region on Monday afternoon as people were working in the fields, a local official said.
“The toll is very high — there were 37 dead, including four women and 13 children,” the source said.
A local journalist confirmed the toll and described the attack as “very bloody.”
“They found people in the fields and shot at anything that moved,” he said.
The deaths bring the unofficial death toll from extremist attacks in western Niger to more than 450 since the start of the year. It is also the fifth attack in this area of Tillaberi in as many months, claiming 151 lives.
Rated the world’s poorest country by the UN’s Human Development Index, Niger lies in the heart of the arid Sahel region of West Africa, which is battling a nine-year-old extremist insurgency.
The bloodshed began in northern Mali in 2012 and then spread to the center of the country before hitting neighboring Niger and Burkina Faso.
Tillaberi has borne the brunt of the crisis.
Darey-Daye, located 40 kilometers (25 miles) east of the town of Banibangou, was already reeling from a bloody assault on March 15.
Suspected extremists killed 66 people in attacks on the village and on vehicles of shoppers returning from the weekly market in Banibangou.
According to a toll issued last Wednesday by Human Rights Watch (HRW), more than 420 civilians have been killed in extremist attacks in Tillaberi and the neighboring region of Tahoua this year.
Tens of thousands of people have fled their homes.
“Armed militant groups appear to be waging war on the civilian population in western Niger,” Corinne Dufka, HRW’s Sahel director, said in the report.
Among those killed were village chiefs, imams, people with disabilities and “numerous children,” some executed after being ripped from their parents’ arms, HRW said.
The groups have also destroyed schools and churches.
The Banibangou department lies in the so-called “tri-border” area where the frontiers of Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali converge.
The area is notorious for attacks by highly mobile extremists linked to Al-Qaeda and the Daesh group.
Three attacks by gunmen on motorbikes were carried out in the Banibangou area on July 25 and 29 and August 9, killing 48 people, according to the authorities.
Atrocities have also been committed in southeast Niger by Nigerian extremists from Boko Haram and Daesh West Africa Province.
Meanwhile in northern Mali, authorities said hundreds of people had fled their homes a week after extremist attacks on the villages of Karou, Ouatagouna and Daoutegeft, near the border with Niger, left 42 dead.
“The terrorists gave orders to the population to leave their villages. Other civilians left out of fear,” a senior administration official in the area told AFP late Monday, speaking on condition of anonymity.
In January, the UN refugee agency UNHCR said the number of internally displaced people in the Sahel had exceeded two million. A further 850,000 people were refugees.

Topics: Niger Sahel extremism Tillaberi

Germany’s Merkel condemns Belarus’ treatment of refugees

Germany’s Merkel condemns Belarus’ treatment of refugees
Updated 17 August 2021
Reuters

Germany’s Merkel condemns Belarus’ treatment of refugees

Germany’s Merkel condemns Belarus’ treatment of refugees
  • President Lukashenko is using refugees in a hybrid way to undermine security, said Angela Merkel
  • EU accuses Lukashenko of using refugee crisis to pressure the bloc to reverse sanctions imposed on Belarus
Updated 17 August 2021
Reuters

BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday condemned the way Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko treats refugees, adding that Germany would consult closely with its European partners on a coordinated response.
“President Lukashenko is using refugees, for example from Iraq, in a hybrid way to undermine security, and of course we condemn this in the strongest possible terms,” Merkel said at a news conference with the Estonian prime minister.
The European Union accuses Lukashenko of using the refugee crisis to pressure the bloc to reverse sanctions it imposed on Belarus over a disputed presidential election last August and its treatment of the political opposition.
“We are closely coordinating with European partners on everything. We will also try to take a common position because this hybrid kind of confrontation, as used by Belarus, is an attack on all of us in the European Union,” she said.
With the Afghan capital Kabul now in the hands of the Taliban following the withdrawal of most US and international forces, EU leaders are increasingly concerned that thousands of migrants will try to come to Europe.
The bloc’s foreign ministers will discuss further action at a crisis meeting on Tuesday afternoon.
A draft statement for an extraordinary summit of EU interior ministers on Wednesday says the European Union stands ready to provide additional border officers and money to tackle a migrant surge on Lithuania’s border with Belarus.

Topics: German Chancellor Angela Merkel belarus refugees European Union

Uzbekistan in contact with Taliban, warns against border spillover

Uzbekistan in contact with Taliban, warns against border spillover
Updated 17 August 2021
AFP

Uzbekistan in contact with Taliban, warns against border spillover

Uzbekistan in contact with Taliban, warns against border spillover
  • Uzbekistan said it was in talks with the Taliban ‘on issues of ensuring the protection of borders and maintaining calm in the border zone’
  • Uzbekistan on Monday confirmed that an Afghan military plane had crashed in the country’s south on Sunday after it illegally crossed the border
Updated 17 August 2021
AFP

TASHKENT: Uzbekistan said that it was in close contact with the Taliban on Tuesday and warned it would “strictly suppress” any attempts to violate its borders after chaos from Afghanistan spilled over into Central Asia.
Ex-Soviet Uzbekistan, one of three Central Asian countries bordering Afghanistan, released the statement after days of mayhem that saw Afghan troops illegally cross over into the republic while fleeing the Taliban’s advance amid the pullout of US-led forces.
Uzbekistan said it was in talks with the Taliban “on issues of ensuring the protection of borders and maintaining calm in the border zone.”
Central Asian countries have watched with alarm as the government in Kabul collapsed in a matter of days, empowering a militant group that several states in the region helped to unseat two decades ago.
Uzbekistan on Monday confirmed that an Afghan military plane had crashed in the country’s south on Sunday after it illegally crossed the border, noting that nobody had died during the incident.
A day earlier Uzbekistan said it had detained 84 Afghan troops that crossed into its territory while fleeing the Taliban.
The country’s state prosecutor retracted a Monday statement which claimed that Uzbekistan had forced 46 Afghan aircraft carrying nearly 600 soldiers to land after crossing the border over the weekend. The prosecutor noted the initial statement was “not based on official verified information from the authorities.”
An AFP correspondent that visited the crash site in Uzbekistan’s Sherabad district some 180 kilometers (110 miles) from the border city of Termez witnessed trucks carting away plane debris that had been cleared from a large expanse of scorched earth by soldiers.
Local resident Shokosim Turdiyev told AFP that a barn where his family kept livestock and feed had been burned down by flames from the crash, which he said happened on Sunday night.
“Local residents called the ambulances and then the soldiers came,” Turdiyev added, recalling hearing a “large explosion” after the planes had fallen to the earth.
Police did not allow journalists to film at the site.
A doctor in the city of Termez, Bekpulat Okboyev, told AFP that two Afghans being treated by his hospital from Sunday night onwards had been “injured while ejecting” from a plane — but were not in a serious condition.
Neighbouring Tajikistan said Tuesday that it had allowed more than 100 Afghan military members to land at Bokhtar airport in the south of the country after receiving an SOS signal.
The Tajik interior ministry said it will be holding joint military exercises with China to “combat terrorism in mountainous areas” from August 17 to 20.
Around 1,000 Russian soldiers stationed at Moscow’s base in Tajikistan were also holding exercises, Russia’s Central Military District said on Tuesday.
Impoverished Tajikistan this month complained of a build up of “terrorist groups” along its 1,300-kilometer (800-mile) border with Afghanistan since the Taliban took control of the frontier.

Topics: Uzbekistan Taliban Afghanistan Tajikistan

Evacuation of Filipino workers from Afghanistan deferred after Kabul airport chaos

Evacuation of Filipino workers from Afghanistan deferred after Kabul airport chaos
Updated 17 August 2021
ROMMER M. BALABA

Evacuation of Filipino workers from Afghanistan deferred after Kabul airport chaos

Evacuation of Filipino workers from Afghanistan deferred after Kabul airport chaos
  • At least 32 of the estimated 130 Filipinos in Afghanistan have been evacuated since August 16
Updated 17 August 2021
ROMMER M. BALABA

DUBAI: The scheduled evacuation of Filipino workers from Afghanistan Tuesday night has been deferred after hordes of panicked crowds overran the Hamed Kharzai international airport in Kabul, affecting commercial flights in the ensuing confusion and chaos.

“The Philippine Airlines flight [chartered by the Philippine foreign affairs department] was supposed to land tonight and pick up 80 Filipino expatriate workers, but was deferred because the airplane could not land,” Joseph Glenn Gumpal, president of the Filipino expatriate community Samahang Pilipino sa Afghanistan told Arab News.

“We are following up with the Philippine embassy in Pakistan, which has jurisdiction over Afghanistan, when the flight would be. We have advised those who would be on the flight to be ready and on call, and not to bring check-in luggage but only hand carry items,” Gumpal added.

“For the meantime, we are taking precautions [due to the security situation] and have moved to a more secure place,” Gumpal said, after the company declared a dissolution and the Taliban threat remains in place.

There is widespread trepidation in Afghanistan’s expatriate community that those who have been directly or indirectly involved in companies related to American interests could be potential targets for the Taliban.

At least 32 of the estimated 130 Filipinos in Afghanistan have been evacuated since August 16, and arrived early Tuesday in Manila through a government-chartered flight via Doha in Qatar.

“Thanks to companies they worked for; we had nothing to do with it. But we’re on to taking out those without sponsors. Filipino community leaders took the lead to assemble their compatriots for take out at instant’s notice. Thank you, OFWs; as usual low or rather no maintenance,” foreign affairs secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr. said in a Twitter post.

The Philippine government has been coordinating with governments and international partners to guarantee the Filipino nationals’ immediate and safe passage, the foreign affairs department earlier said.

Meanwhile, foreign affairs assistant secretary for strategic communications Eduardo Meñez on Tuesday told local media that “the DFA is working non-stop to explore all options to ensure the safety and welfare of our people in Afghanistan in the face of challenging conditions. We seek your patience as we try to accomplish this sensitive mission.”

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Afghanistan Taliban Philippines

New Zealand in national lockdown after single COVID-19 case

New Zealand in national lockdown after single COVID-19 case
Updated 17 August 2021
Reuters

New Zealand in national lockdown after single COVID-19 case

New Zealand in national lockdown after single COVID-19 case
  • All of New Zealand will be in lockdown for three days from Wednesday
  • New Zealand has followed a go-hard-and-early strategy that has helped it virtually eliminate COVID-19
Updated 17 August 2021
Reuters

WELLINGTON: New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern put the nation under strict lockdown on Tuesday after one new case of the coronavirus was reported in its largest city of Auckland, the country’s first in six months.
All of New Zealand will be in lockdown for three days from Wednesday while Auckland and Coromandel, a coastal town that the infected person had also spent time in, will be in lockdown for seven days.
Imposing its toughest level 4 lockdown rules, schools, offices and all businesses will be shut down and only essential services will be operational.
“The best thing we can do to get out of this as quickly as we can is to go hard,” Ardern told a news conference.
“We have made the decision on the basis that it is better to start high and go down levels rather than to go low, not contain the virus and see it move quickly,” she said.
Ardern said authorities were assuming the new case was a Delta variant infection although this has not been confirmed. There may be other cases, she said.
The last reported community case of COVID-19 in New Zealand was in February.
New Zealand has followed a go-hard-and-early strategy that has helped it virtually eliminate COVID-19 domestically, allowing people to live without restrictions although its international borders remain largely closed.
The country has reported about 2,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 26 related deaths.
The New Zealand dollar tumbled on the announcement, falling 1.5 percent to $0.6926 after the lockdown was announced.
The news came a day before the Reserve Bank of New Zealand is expected to become the first central bank among developed countries to raise interest rates since the pandemic as the economy booms.

Topics: New Zealand Coronavirus

Taliban announce ‘general amnesty’ for Afghan government officials; central bank chief flees

Taliban announce ‘general amnesty’ for Afghan government officials; central bank chief flees
Updated 17 August 2021
Agencies

Taliban announce ‘general amnesty’ for Afghan government officials; central bank chief flees

Taliban announce ‘general amnesty’ for Afghan government officials; central bank chief flees
  • ‘A general amnesty has been declared for all... so you should start your routine life with full confidence’
  • President Ashraf Ghani Afghanistan on Sunday as Taliban militants entered Kabul virtually unopposed
Updated 17 August 2021
Agencies

KABUL: The Taliban announced Tuesday an “amnesty” across Afghanistan and urged women to join its government, trying to calm nerves across a nervous capital city that only the day before saw chaos at its airport as people tried to flee their rule.

The comments by Enamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban’s cultural commission, represent the first comments on governance from a federal level across the country after their blitz across the country.

While there were no major reports of abuses or fighting in Kabul, many residents have stayed home and remain fearful after the insurgents’ takeover saw prisons emptied and armories looted.

“The Islamic Emirate doesn’t want women to be victims” Samangani said, using the militants’ term for Afghanistan. “They should be in government structure according to Shariah law.”

He added: “The structure of government is not fully clear, but based on experience, there should be a fully Islamic leadership and all sides should join.”

‘A general amnesty has been declared for all... so you should start your routine life with full confidence,’ said a statement from the Taliban.

The head of Afghanistan’s central bank however has fled Kabul, but not after blaming President Ashraf Ghani and his inexperienced advisers for the country’s swift and chaotic fall to the Taliban.
In a Twitter thread on Monday detailing how he worked at the bank until militants were at the gates of the city, Acting Governor Ajmal Ahmady also said that US dollar supplies were dwindling and described escaping the capital on a military flight.
“On Sunday I began work. Reports throughout morning were increasingly worrisome. I left the bank and left deputies in charge. Felt terrible about leaving staff,” he said.
“It did not have to end this way. I am disgusted by the lack of any planning by Afghan leadership. Saw at airport them leave without informing others.”
Ghani fled Afghanistan on Sunday as Taliban militants entered Kabul virtually unopposed.
Their arrival, barely a week after they captured faraway provincial capital Zaranj, was disorienting, said Ahmady, 43.


He was appointed acting governor of Afghanistan’s central bank just over a year ago, having previously worked at the US Treasury, the World Bank and in private equity, according to a short biography posted on a government website.
“Seems difficult to believe, but there remains a suspicion as to why (Afghan National Security Forces) left posts so quickly,” Ahmady said, referring to claims by some pro-government militia leaders of that the army’s capitulation in northern Afghanistan was the result of a conspiracy.
“There is something left unexplained.”
As the Taliban advanced, Ahmady said Afghanistan’s currency markets were in a panic, especially after the central bank on Friday was told it would not receive any more dollars, driving the price of Afghanistan’s currency, the Afghani, sharply lower.
“I held meetings on Saturday to reassure banks and money exchangers to calm them down. I can’t believe that was one day before Kabul fell,” Ahmady said. He said the currency dropped as far as 100 to the dollar, a fall of about 23 percent, before stabilizing at 86.
Ahmady said he boarded a military aircraft amid chaos on the tarmac after a commercial flight he booked was swamped with passengers. It was unclear which military plane he boarded and he did not mention his destination.
“There was a rush. Some shots were fired. Somehow, my close colleagues pushed me on board,” he said. Ghani’s lack of planning and failure to recognize the shortcomings of his advisers were the government’s undoing, Ahmady said.
“Once president’s departure was announced, I knew within minutes chaos would follow. I cannot forgive him for creating that without a transition plan.
“He himself had great ideas but poor execution. If I contributed to that, I take my share of the blame.”

Topics: Taliban Taliban capture Kabul Afghanistan

