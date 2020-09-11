You are here

  • Home
  • Morocco warns of Sahel ‘time bomb’ after Daesh-linked cell busted

Morocco warns of Sahel ‘time bomb’ after Daesh-linked cell busted

A picture taken on September 11, 2020, during a press conference by the director of Morocco's Central Bureau of Judicial Investigation (BCIJ), shows various equipment seized as a result of the dismantling of a Daesh-affiliated cell that was planning suicide bombings. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bg4c6

Updated 11 September 2020
AFP

Morocco warns of Sahel ‘time bomb’ after Daesh-linked cell busted

  • “It was a dangerous cell primed to go into action at any moment,” said Abdelhak Khiame, head of the Central Bureau of Judicial Investigation (BCIJ)
  • Explosive belts, three kilograms (6.6 pounds) of ammonium nitrate, electronic equipment and bladed weapons were seized in raids on homes and businesses of the suspects
Updated 11 September 2020
AFP

SALÉ, Morocco: The Sahel region of Africa is a ticking “time bomb” of terrorism and organized crime, a Moroccan police chief told AFP on Friday, a day after a suspected Daesh group-affiliated cell was busted.
“It was a dangerous cell primed to go into action at any moment,” Abdelhak Khiame, head of the Central Bureau of Judicial Investigation (BCIJ), said in an interview at its offices in Sale, near Morocco’s capital Rabat.
Five “extremists,” aged between 29 and 43, were detained Thursday in simultaneous operations at sites in Tangiers and the Rabat region, said the Central Bureau of Judicial Investigations.
Explosive belts, three kilograms (6.6 pounds) of ammonium nitrate, electronic equipment and bladed weapons were seized in raids on homes and businesses of the suspects, the bureau said.
Khiame said the Daesh-affiliated group was plotting suicide attacks targeting “public personalities, military figures and the headquarters of security services” in the North African kingdom.
Three kilos (6.5 pounds) of ammonium nitrate, the chemical behind the August 4 cataclysmic Beirut blast, was also netted.
Pledges of allegiance to the Daesh were discovered. Two of the suspects put up “fierce resistance,” leaving a policeman with serious knife wounds.
The alleged head of the group, a 37-year-old fish salesman, had been convicted of a common law crime in 2004 and radicalized since.
Khiame said it was the first such large-scale bust since the 2003 Islamist suicide attacks in Casablanca, Morocco’s economic capital, that left 33 dead.
He warned that Daesh “has developed in the Sahel-Sahara region, with the conflict in Libya and in countries like Mali which do not control not their security.”
The Sahel covers western and north-central Africa.
“Terrorist cells and terrorism are growing in the region but also organized crime networks, drug trafficking, weapons and human beings,” said the BCIJ chief.
“All of this... makes the Sahel region, in my opinion, a time bomb.”
Khiame said the dismantled cell had apparently had no direct contact with the extremists of Daesh.
But “even if Daesh was defeated in the Levant, in the region of Syria and Iraq, its ideology... does not need territory, it can develop where it finds sympathizers,” he said.
Daesh-inspired “cells underground act like sleeper cells which in most cases have no relationship to each other,” he said.

Topics: Morocco Daesh

Related

photos
World
Sahel allies have ‘shifted the dynamic’ in fight with extremists: Macron
World
3,000-strong African force planned against Sahel extremism

UAE daily coronavirus cases surge to near peak level as 931 new cases reported

Updated 10 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

UAE daily coronavirus cases surge to near peak level as 931 new cases reported

  • Total number of infected cases has reached 77,842, no deaths reported
  • Kuwait records one death and 653 new infected cases
Updated 10 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE on Friday recorded 931 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number to 77,842, the health ministry said, following a recent surge in infections that are near the highest since the pandemic broke out.
All the cases, who bare various nationalities, are in “stable (condition) and subject to the necessary health care,” it added in a statement on WAM.
Until last month, there had been a generally falling trend since the UAE’s new daily cases peaked at 994 in May, but numbers have surged from 164 cases on Aug. 3.
The ministry said that 517 new cases have “fully recovered from the symptoms of the virus after receiving the necessary health care upon entering hospital, bringing the total number of recovery cases to 68,462.”
The Ministry of Health and Prevention also said that no deaths have been recorded over the past 24 hours. The UAE has recorded 398 deaths from coronavirus since the pandemic began.
The ministry launched a campaign to increase the scope of examinations in the country for early detection and to be able to count the number of cases infected with Covid-19, in order to isolate them and those whom they have been in contact with.
It said that it conducted 75,177 new examinations over the past 24 hours on various groups, using the best and latest medical examination techniques.
A health ministry official on Thursday asked the public to adhere to social distancing and avoid gatherings and mixing with people known to have the virus, which she said accounted for about 88% of cases.
The UAE had earlier enforced strict measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, including locking down tourism hub Dubai for a month and months-long evening curfews nationwide.
Most business and public venues have now reopened with some restrictions, and people must wear a mask outside homes.
Dubai reopened to foreign visitors in July, although airports in the rest of the country remain closed to visitors.
Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital and the largest and richest emirate, has restricted movement into the area to those with a negative Covid-19 test.
Meanwhile, Kuwait on Friday reported one death and 653 new infected cases, bringing the total number to 557 and 93,475 respectively.
The Ministry of Health said that 620 cases have recovered bringing the total to 83,660.
The ministry’s spokesperson, Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad, renewed the call for everyone to continue adopting all preventive measures, avoiding mixing with others, implement the social distancing rule, and keep reviewing the ministry’s instructions and recommendations to contain the spread of the virus, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 28 million people globally and the death rate has topped 900,000.
(With Reuters)

Topics: UAE Kuwait Coronavirus COVID-19 United Arab Emirates

Related

Saudi Arabia
COVID-19 recoveries cross 300,000 mark in Saudi Arabia
Middle-East
UAE records highest daily COVID-19 infections since early July

Latest updates

UAE daily coronavirus cases surge to near peak level as 931 new cases reported
Turkey’s belligerence roils gas-rich eastern Mediterranean
Abdulrahman Al-Zaid, GM at the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development
Saudi Arabia pledges commitment to driving global economic recovery from COVID-19 with G20
Exhausted rescue workers soldier on at Beirut port

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.