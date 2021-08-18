You are here

Red Cross: Southeast Asia needs coronavirus vaccine access to curb record deaths

Red Cross: Southeast Asia needs coronavirus vaccine access to curb record deaths
Thailand on Wednesday announced 312 coronavirus-related deaths, a record increase for a second day in a row. (AFP)
Red Cross: Southeast Asia needs coronavirus vaccine access to curb record deaths

Red Cross: Southeast Asia needs coronavirus vaccine access to curb record deaths
  • ‘This COVID-19 surge driven by the Delta variant is claiming a tragic toll on families across Southeast Asia and it’s far from over’
Southeast Asian countries need more help securing COVID-19 vaccines, as the region struggles to contain record infections and deaths driven by the Delta variant, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said.
The region escaped the worst when the pandemic erupted last year, but in recent weeks has seen the highest deaths globally, as soaring infections push fragile health care systems to the brink and expose sluggish vaccination rollouts.
“This COVID-19 surge driven by the Delta variant is claiming a tragic toll on families across Southeast Asia and it’s far from over,” Alexander Matheou, Asia Pacific Director, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, said in a statement.
It noted that most Southeast Asian countries including Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia have been posting record COVID-19 infections or fatalities.
Malaysia on Wednesday reported 22,242 coronavirus cases, a daily record, while Thailand announced 312 deaths, a record increase for a second day in a row. Indonesia reported 1,128 fatalities, down from its worst levels above 2,000 late last month, but still the highest daily death toll for any country in the world.
Yet while countries like Canada, Spain and Britain have fully vaccinated more than 60 percent of their people, and the United States more than 50 percent, Southeast Asian countries are well behind, according to a Reuters COVID-19 tracker.
By contrast, Indonesia and Philippines, the most populous countries in Southeast Asia, have only fully vaccinated around 10-12 percent of their people, while Vietnam sits at below 2 percent.
“In the short-term, we need much greater efforts by richer countries to urgently share their millions of excess vaccine doses with countries in Southeast Asia, said Matheou, adding that vaccine companies and governments also needed to share technology and boost production. “These coming weeks are critical for scaling up treatment, testing and vaccinations, in every corner of all countries in Southeast Asia,” he said, adding that there must be a target for vaccination rates of 70-80 percent.

OIC-IPHRC urges restraint and fundamental freedoms of all in Afghan conflict

OIC-IPHRC urges restraint and fundamental freedoms of all in Afghan conflict
OIC-IPHRC urges restraint and fundamental freedoms of all in Afghan conflict

OIC-IPHRC urges restraint and fundamental freedoms of all in Afghan conflict
  • Given the devastating effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, the commission noted that “almost half of Afghanistan’s population was in dire need of humanitarian assistance"
DUBAI: The Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is closely and cautiously monitoring Afghanistan’s evolving human rights and humanitarian situation, the group said in a statement.  

“There is an urgent need to contain the fall out of ongoing political instability to preempt chaos and violence and restore the rule of law, democratic institutions, and constitutional protections to uphold fundamental freedoms and human rights in all circumstances, which is also in accordance with egalitarian Islamic values and universal human rights standards,” the statement added. 

With the Taliban taking over the capital Kabul, the commission urged “all stakeholders to take necessary actions to protect the right to life, security, and dignity of all Afghan peoples and international citizens residing in Afghanistan, including humane treatment of combatants in custody, in compliance with the international human rights and humanitarian law and teachings of our noble religion Islam.”

Given the devastating effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, the commission noted that “almost half of Afghanistan’s population was in dire need of humanitarian assistance.”

The commission called on the UN and the OIC to “facilitate an inclusive dialogue in the Afghan society to safeguard the human rights and humanitarian needs of the people of Afghanistan, including children, women and girls, internally displaced people, the disabled, educators, media and civil society actors.”

Myanmar junta crackdown death toll passes 1,000

Myanmar junta crackdown death toll passes 1,000
Myanmar junta crackdown death toll passes 1,000

Myanmar junta crackdown death toll passes 1,000
  • The country has been in turmoil since February 1, when the armed forces seized power in a lightning coup
BANGKOK: Myanmar’s security forces have killed more than 1,000 civilians since the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi from power six months ago, an advocacy group said on Wednesday.
The country has been in turmoil since February 1, when the armed forces seized power in a lightning coup, triggering dissent as protesters demanded a return to democracy.
Security forces responded with bloody crackdowns, using live rounds against civilians. But anti-junta mobs — some of whom have formed self-defense groups — are still taking to the streets daily in flash marches.
Activist group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners — which verifies the deaths and mass arrests under the regime — said the number of people killed by security forces reached 1,001 on Wednesday.
The actual number is likely far higher, said AAPP’s joint secretary Ko Bo Gyi.
“As long as the military is in power, they will continue to kill youths, professionals like doctors and teachers, men, women and children,” he said.
“They are not only killing our lives but the country’s future and democratic hopes.”
Ko Bo Gyi — whose group has been named an “unlawful” organization by the junta and is currently in hiding — also accused authorities of “weaponizing” COVID-19 as the country weathers a deadly surge.
So far, Myanmar has recorded more than 360,000 cases and 13,623 deaths from COVID-19.
The health crisis has been aggravated by a lack of formal medical care as many hospitals have been emptied of staff joining nationwide strikes against the junta.
Patients are also reluctant to go to military-run hospitals, creating long lines for oxygen and medical supplies in pharmacies across Yangon.
The junta has repeatedly justified the coup by alleging widespread fraud in last year’s election, and given much lower civilian death tolls.
Authorities also said in June that more than 90 members of the security forces have been killed in clashes.
Deposed leader Suu Kyi is facing a raft of criminal charges, from possessing illegal walkie-talkies to violating the state secrets act.
Army chief Min Aung Hlaing was installed as the prime minister of a “caretaker” government, which the junta has dubbed the State Administration Council.

Afghan girls return to school in Herat after Taliban takeover

Afghan girls return to school in Herat after Taliban takeover
Afghan girls return to school in Herat after Taliban takeover

Afghan girls return to school in Herat after Taliban takeover
  • Women and girls were mostly denied education and employment under Taliban rule in the nineties
  • What lies ahead for women with the Taliban back in power remains unclear
HERAT: Girls wearing white hijabs and black tunics crammed into classrooms in the western Afghan city of Herat just days after the Taliban’s takeover.

As the school opened its doors, the students scurried down corridors and chatted in courtyards, seemingly oblivious to the turmoil that has engulfed the country in the past two weeks.

The scenes — which many feared would be banned under the Taliban — were filmed by an AFP cameraman this week, just days after fighters from the hard-line Islamist group took the city following the collapse of government forces and local militia.

“We want to progress like other countries,” said student Roqia.

“And we hope the Taliban will maintain security. We don’t want war, we want peace in our country.”

With its close proximity to the Iranian border, the ancient Silk Road city of Herat has long been a cosmopolitan exception to more conservative centers.

Women and girls walked more freely in the streets, attending schools and colleges in huge numbers in a city famed for its poetry and arts.

Its long-term future remains uncertain, however.

Under the hard-line version of sharia law that the Taliban imposed when they controlled Afghanistan in the 1990s, women and girls were mostly denied education and employment.

Full face coverings became mandatory in public, and women could not leave home without a male companion.

Public floggings and executions, including stoning for adultery, were carried out in city squares and stadiums.

What lies ahead for women with the Taliban back in power remains unclear.

Publicly, the Taliban are attempting to push the narrative that they have watered down some of their more extreme positions, with their spokesman late Tuesday announcing an official pardon for “everyone” involved in the war.

During the group’s first official press conference in Kabul since retaking power, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the erstwhile insurgents were “committed to letting women work in accordance with the principles of Islam.”

Asked what the difference was between the movement ousted 20 years ago and the Taliban of today, he said: “If the question is based on ideology, and beliefs, there is no difference... but if we calculate it based on experience, maturity, and insight, no doubt there are many differences.

“The steps today will be positively different from the past steps,” he added.

Still, people have been entering public life cautiously, with women largely absent from the streets of Kabul and men trading their Western clothes for more traditional Afghan garb.

There remains massive concern globally about the Taliban’s brutal human rights record — and tens of thousands of Afghans are still trying to flee the country as the group settles into power.

After just days at the helm, it remains unclear if there is any official education policy or whether talks with schools have been held by the Taliban.

However, during an interview with Britain’s Sky News this week, another Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen offered assurances on the topic.

Women “can get education from primary to higher education — that means university,” he said.

Thousands of schools in areas captured by the Taliban were still operational, he added.

In Herat, school principal Basira Basiratkha expressed cautious optimism, saying she was “grateful to God” that they have been able to reopen.

“Our dear students are attending their classes in large numbers while adhering to the Islamic hijab,” she said.

“Exams are continuing.”

Former Afghan president Karzai meets Taliban faction chief — group official

Former Afghan president Karzai meets Taliban faction chief — group official
Former Afghan president Karzai meets Taliban faction chief — group official

Former Afghan president Karzai meets Taliban faction chief — group official
KABUL: A Taliban commander and senior leader of the Haqqani Network militant group, Anas Haqqani, has met former Afghan President Hamid Karzai for talks, a Taliban official said on Wednesday, amid efforts by the Taliban to set up a government.

Karzai was accompanied by the old government’s main peace envoy, Abdullah Abdullah, in the meeting, said the Taliban official, who declined to be identified. He gave no more details.

The Haqqani Network is an important faction of the Taliban, who captured the capital, Kabul, on Sunday. The network, based on the border with Pakistan, was accused over recent years of some of the most deadly militant attacks in Afghanistan.

Uzbekistan not keen to admit Afghan refugees fleeing Taliban

Uzbekistan not keen to admit Afghan refugees fleeing Taliban
Uzbekistan not keen to admit Afghan refugees fleeing Taliban

Uzbekistan not keen to admit Afghan refugees fleeing Taliban
  • Thousands of Afghans have been looking for ways to escape
  • Experts note that Uzbek authorities have long maintained a tightly closed border with Afghanistan
TERMEZ: When Sami Elbigi heard about the Taliban’s advance toward Mazar-e-Sharif, a city in northern Afghanistan that has been the main hub of anti-Taliban resistance, he knew it was time to run.

He took his phones, a suit and some clothing and kissed his mother goodbye. A thought crossed his mind that might be the last time he will ever see her.

Elbigi, 30, left his Afghan hometown of Hairatan and rushed to the Uzbek border. He still had a valid business visa due to his profitable cross-border oil company, so entering Uzbekistan wasn’t a problem. But he was one of the lucky few who managed to find refuge in the ex-Soviet republic in recent days — those without visas have not been allowed in.

“The Taliban takeover happened so fast, we have not expected that. I still cannot believe it,” Elbigi told The Associated Press, sitting in a cafe in Termez, an Uzbek city close to the Afghan border, with numb disbelief on his face.

“My visa expires in one month, and I don’t know what I will do next. I have no plan. I left everything behind,” he said.

As the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in a swift power grab, thousands of Afghans have been looking for ways to escape what they see as a return of a ruthless fundamentalist rule. But neighboring Uzbekistan appears wary about a flood of Afghan refugees.

Afghan citizens who applied for Uzbek visas in recent months told The Associated Press that Uzbekistan has been refusing visas to Afghans, citing coronavirus concerns.

Experts note that Uzbek authorities have long maintained a tightly closed border with Afghanistan, fearing an influx of extremists, and have only accepted a handful of asylum-seekers from its unstable neighbor.

Since the Taliban controlled Afghanistan in the 1990s, “the Uzbek government has continually refused to sign and ratify the Refugee Convention — one of the most widely observed treaties in the world — which would require it to provide some type of processing and protection to those seeking asylum out of fear of persecution,” said Steve Swerdlow, a human rights lawyer and associate professor of human rights at the University of Southern California.

The Taliban’s advances in Afghanistan in recent months made several Central Asian nations nervous, prompting authorities in Uzbekistan and Tajikistan to ramp up border security. Afghanistan borders Iran, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and a tiny strip along China’s Xinjiang region.

Last week, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Russia finished joint military drills in the Tajik region of Khatlon, 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the Afghan border. On Tuesday, the Russian military started another exercise in Tajikistan. China and Russia held joint military exercises last week in northwest China.

But the slow vibe of the southern Uzbek city of Termez bears few traces of the unfolding crisis across the border. A few Afghans in traditional two-piece garments walk down the streets but city life continues undisturbed.

Termez, a largely Persian-speaking city, has long been a town of choice for many Afghans moving to Uzbekistan.

Together with the UN Development Program, the Uzbek government in 2019 opened the Termez Center for Education in Afghanistan, a place where Afghan girls facing hurdles in education could continue their studies. Men from northern Afghanistan have also set up businesses in the city.

For the past three years, Fayzad Hasanzoda, 20, and his brother successfully ran a restaurant in Termez. They said they invested $1 million in the venture, which makes their stay in Uzbekistan secure. But despite their high social status in Uzbekistan, they were unable to help their family escape from Afghanistan.

“I applied for a visa for my parents, my brother and sister two months ago. Normally it takes a week to receive it, but we still haven’t gotten any response,” Hasanzoda told the AP. “We want them to join us in Uzbekistan, but it’s not easy.”

Since the fighting in northern Afghanistan intensified, there are regular reports about Afghan soldiers fleeing across the highly guarded border but they are routinely sent back.

The Uzbek Foreign Ministry reported that 84 Afghan servicemen crossed into Uzbekistan on Saturday and asked for assistance. The ministry said it was in touch with Afghan officials regarding their return.

There are exceptions, however. On Aug. 14, Abdul Rashid Dostum, an Afghan army commander, former northern warlord and vice president, crossed into Uzbekistan with a group of followers, which marked his surrender in the fight with the Taliban for control of Afghanistan’s northern districts. His current whereabouts are unclear, but the commander, an ethnic Uzbek, has a house in Termez and has maintained close ties with the Uzbek government.

The Uzbek Foreign Ministry’s news agency, Dunyo, said on Tuesday that media reports about “the alleged presence” of Dostum, as well as another former warlord, Ata Mohammad Noor, and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Uzbekistan were, “according to official information, not true.”

On Sunday, an Afghan military plane crashed in Uzbekistan. Two pilots aboard survived and were hospitalized. Official Uzbek reports emerged Monday then were retracted about hundreds of Afghan military troops reaching

Uzbekistan in dozens of aircraft that were forced to land in Termez. The AP could not independently verify those reports.

The “Friendship Bridge” at the Uzbek-Afghan border remains eerily quiet. Local residents say that not even Afghans who live in Uzbekistan are allowed back in these days.

How many Afghan refugees have been taken in by Uzbekistan remains unclear. On Monday, the country’s Prosecutor General’s office said 158 Afghan civilians and soldiers tried to illegally enter Uzbekistan across a river. In the same statement, officials alleged that 22 Afghan warplanes and 24 military helicopters with 585 Afghan troops illegally entered Uzbekistan’s airspace and were forced to land at Termez.

Shortly after, the Prosecutor General’s office withdrew the statement, claiming it wasn’t based on “verified data from relevant authorities.”

On Tuesday, Uzbekistan’s Foreign Ministry warned that any attempts to violate the border would be “harshly suppressed.” The ministry said Uzbek authorities maintained “close contacts” with the Taliban on border issues.

A drive past the Termez Airport showed locals stopping along the road to look at numerous helicopters that were not there the day before — even though it’s impossible to tell from the distance whether they were Uzbek or Afghan military aircraft.

Swerdlow, the human rights lawyer, thinks Uzbekistan should open its borders to desperate Afghan refugees.

“This unfolding crisis — and Tashkent’s current seat on the UN Human Rights Council — underlines how important it is for the US government and other international partners to urge Uzbekistan to implement the (refugee) convention, provide proper aid, and refrain from pushing persons who fear persecution or torture back into Afghanistan,” he said.

