You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi crime drama ‘Rashash’ breaks new ground

Saudi crime drama ‘Rashash’ breaks new ground

Saudi actor Yagoub Al-Farhan played the role of Rashash Al-Otaibi in the true-life story of a Saudi bandit, drug trafficker and murderer who terrorized the population in the 1970s and 1980s. (Supplied)
1 / 2
Saudi actor Yagoub Al-Farhan played the role of Rashash Al-Otaibi in the true-life story of a Saudi bandit, drug trafficker and murderer who terrorized the population in the 1970s and 1980s. (Supplied)
The series outlines Rashash’s life of crime, beginning with his entry into the underworld and ending with his arrest and execution. (Supplied)
2 / 2
The series outlines Rashash’s life of crime, beginning with his entry into the underworld and ending with his arrest and execution. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zah72

Updated 19 August 2021
Ruba Obaid

Saudi crime drama ‘Rashash’ breaks new ground

Saudi crime drama ‘Rashash’ breaks new ground
  • The show, promoted as the biggest Saudi production, has attracted a wide-ranging audience
Updated 19 August 2021
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: The Saudi thriller series “Rashash” has generated an unusual amount of public reaction in the Kingdom, establishing a benchmark for local cinema’s flourishing and diverse future. 

The eight-episode show, promoted as the biggest Saudi production with a multimillion-dollar budget and made by Saudi-owned MBC Group, has attracted a wide-ranging audience. It has conquered every Saudi household, setting a challenging standard for future productions.

Saudi actor Yagoub Al-Farhan played the role of Rashash Al-Otaibi in the true-life story of a Saudi bandit, drug trafficker and murderer who terrorized the population in the 1970s and 1980s. The show has ignited heated discussions on social media over the past few weeks with the release of each episode every Thursday. The series outlines Rashash’s life of crime, beginning with his entry into the underworld and ending with his arrest and execution. 

Al-Farhan previously played Juhayman Al-Otaibi in the Alasouf series in 2019 and portrayed a militant terrorist leader who seized Makkah’s Grand Mosque in 1979. 

HIGHLIGHTS

Distinguished by its production values, ‘Rashash’ is a collaboration between the internationally recognized crew and Saudi talent. It features an all-Saudi cast in leading roles, including Nayef Al-Dhufairi as Officer Fahd, Khalid Yaslam as Chief Azam, and dozens of other Saudi actors.

It was directed by British filmmaker Collin Teague, whose credits include the sci-fi series ‘Doctor Who’ and is written by Sheikha Suha Al-Khalifa, the daughter of a former Bahraini ambassador, and Richard Bellamy, a political scientist. 

Despite Shahid’s disclaimer that the series is only for those above 18-years-old, many teenagers watched the show and became obsessed with the main character.

The controversy began as soon as MBC’s Shahid streaming platform started promoting the series in January, with promo views exceeding 2.5 million. Some members of the audience questioned whether highlighting the life of a criminal was appropriate, and worried that it might incite tribal tensions since the criminal belonged to one of the most prominent tribes in the Kingdom. 

Rashash’s family also objected to the release of the series on local media, saying that it was denigrating for the family and would “open old wounds,” his sister told a local newspaper. 

Distinguished by its production values, “Rashash” is a collaboration between the internationally recognized crew and Saudi talent. It features an all-Saudi cast in leading roles, including Nayef Al-Dhufairi as Officer Fahd, Khalid Yaslam as Chief Azam, and dozens of other Saudi actors.

It was directed by British filmmaker Collin Teague, whose credits include the sci-fi series “Doctor Who” and is written by Sheikha Suha Al-Khalifa, the daughter of a former Bahraini ambassador, and Richard Bellamy, a political scientist. 

Despite Shahid’s disclaimer that the series is only for those above 18-years-old, many teenagers watched the show and became obsessed with the main character. 

The platform is not directed at a young audience, but the show has created a social phenomenon where teenagers’ rebellious nature celebrated the criminal as a hero. Many videos circulated across social media of teenagers adopting Rashash’s personality and attitude and sometimes making threats of violence to the public; even Rashash’s messy hairstyle has become a trend. 

The owners of a café in Alkhobar city have used the popularity of “Rashash” as a marketing strategy to promote their business, hanging huge photos from the series on the walls and printing phrases from the show on their cups. They also labeled some of their drinks with the criminal’s name and with the names of other members of his gang.




The series by MBC outlines Rashash’s life of crime, beginning with his entry into the underworld and ending with his arrest and execution. (Supplied)

The series also sheds light on a young and dedicated officer, Fahd, who makes it his mission to capture Rashash and his accomplices.

“Rashash was not introduced as a hero. The story delivered an explicit message that differentiates between the criminal and the military man from the same tribe who chose to serve his country and protect land and lives from a defector’s barbarism. Each one had an ambition; one was patient and faced his challenges with courage and deliberation. At the same time, the other chose ease with drugs, rebellion, disobedience, and confrontation,” Refaa, 31, from Riyadh, told Arab News.

She continued, “Teenagers shouldn’t have watched the show in the first place because it is for an adult audience, the blame is on the parents; however, in case a teenage boy watched it and became a fan of Rashash, then parents must discuss his character and story with him to develop his critical thinking skills and learn to distinguish between right and wrong and the choices we may make in life.”

Refaa was encouraged to watch the series because it was based on a true story, which she said was a blessing in disguise. It was the reason behind the Saudi government establishing a road police force to protect travelers from bandits. 

“This is an unusual story in the Saudi cinema, where many of the shows were social dramas focusing on the status of women and Saudi families,” she said, “Action is a preferred genre among a large group of society, the youth, many of whom are enthusiastic about movies.”

Actor Yagoub Al-Farhan, who played Rashash, said in an interview with Al-Arabiya TV that Saudi production throughout its history had ranged between drama, comedy and dark comedy, a few attempts at the history genre, but never action.  

Al-Farhan said that the basic idea behind this show was to introduce a series within a popular genre of drama in society inspired by a story from Saudi history, which allowed the viewer to interact with it and relate to it.

Another viewer, Faris Baker, 33, from Riyadh, told Arab News.“The series started an important initiative because it broke the routine of the Saudi drama calendar; we are used to expecting seasonal shows premiered during the holy month of Ramadan, which kept the scene dead for the rest of the year and even marginalized some shows that did not get deserved attention due to overcrowded schedule of releases in one month.” 

Baker preferred the action over drama in the series.

“Having a renowned British filmmaker, Collin Teague, has enormously upgraded the level of production as a Saudi series especially in its active part in fighting scenes, which is related to any societal specificity. On the other hand, I spotted a clear gap in the dramatic part of the story which was more related to the nature of relationships in Saudi society, in which the director normally lacks a realistic vision of as a non-Saudi,” he said.

Topics: Culture and Entertainment Rashah

Related

‘Maqsouda’ — the Arabic poetry podcast you need to listen to
Lifestyle
‘Maqsouda’ — the Arabic poetry podcast you need to listen to
‘It’s time for us to tell our story,’ grandson says as ‘Born a King’ premieres in the UAE
Lifestyle
‘It’s time for us to tell our story,’ grandson says as ‘Born a King’ premieres in the UAE

Lebanese-Armenian star Guy Manoukian talks music, basketball, business

Lebanese-Armenian star Guy Manoukian talks music, basketball, business
Updated 19 August 2021
Bojan Preradovic

Lebanese-Armenian star Guy Manoukian talks music, basketball, business

Lebanese-Armenian star Guy Manoukian talks music, basketball, business
Updated 19 August 2021
Bojan Preradovic

BEIRUT: It seems that almost everything Guy Manoukian touches turns to gold. Best known as the musical prodigy who began playing the piano aged four, the Lebanese-Armenian musician, composer, pianist and producer is widely beloved by audiences across the globe for his pioneering crossover style that melds the allure and mystique of traditional Arabic music with contemporary, Western instrumental arrangements.

The 45-year-old artist, who has performed at some of the world’s most prestigious venues in cities including London, Los Angeles, Sydney, Dubai, Cairo, and Singapore, is quick to attribute his success to those who nurtured his love of music from very early on.

“There are pictures of me, maybe 10 months old, sitting at a piano. I wasn’t even able to walk properly yet,” he recalls. “So, a lot of credit goes to my parents; my late father, who recognized my talent, invested in me, and pushed me very hard to develop it with the best classical training, teachers and music schools.”

Al-Shaqif Citadel in Lebanon on July 26, 2018. (AFP)

Manoukian’s rise to the top of his game was astronomic: by the age of eight, he had already performed at Lebanon’s Presidential Palace and was composing his own work. At 16, he played his first solo performance, which drew a crowd of 1,000 admirers.

Nowadays, the virtuoso is hardly satisfied with the accolades that the past three decades in the spotlight have afforded him. The latest of his many collaborations is “worth it,” a straight-up pop track that he produced and released through Warner Music Middle East last month. Tinged with vibrant electro/disco-funk vibes, the song features SS.HH.A.N.A — a Lebanese singer and lyricist, with whom Manoukian was delighted to work.

“When I perform at a place like the Dubai Opera, my fans expect me to play the classic-Arabic-track-done-in-a-modern-way crossover style that they know me for. And that’s great, that’s what defines me,” he explains. “But I also love pop music. I always have. So, when I collaborate with artists like SS.HH.A.N.A — an amazing young talent — I am able to use my work as a producer as an outlet for a wider spectrum of my creative and musical passions.

“In ‘worth it,’ you’ll hear influences like Jamiroquai, like Daft Punk, like Dua Lipa. Through these pop and more-electronic music collaborations, I’m able to express other elements of what I’m about as a performer and continue to make a name for myself as a producer,” he adds.

And yet, Manoukian’s journey to where he is today has hardly been a preordained one. His colorful list of accomplishments also includes a degree in law, and career as a professional basketball player and club president.

“I finished my music education by the age of 17, but it was my mother’s advice to have a backup plan,” the pianist remembers. “So, I studied law. I also played in the first division (of the Lebanese Basketball League). Basketball was good for me because it kept me away from trouble and set a good foundation for my health.”

Manoukian would transition from player to president of Homenetmen Beirut, the club that he says is very close to his heart. “As president, I made a promise that we would come to win everything. In 2018, in a David-versus-Goliath type of scenario, we were able to play established teams across the Arab world and win everything from the local league and Lebanese Cup, to the Arab Club Championship.” 

The tale of the team’s ascent to glory is the subject of a documentary that the composer is also currently working on, entitled “Dare To Dream” and slated for a 2022 release. “What we did with Homenetmen Beirut is one of my major achievements, as important as what I’ve done in music,” he says. “The film is not just about basketball. It’s about self-esteem, about never giving up on your dreams.”

Nowadays, Manoukian is not only in the business of expanding his literal cabinet of trophies, but the proverbial one, too — and he’s doing it as a nightlife and entertainment entrepreneur.

He is the artistic director and creative force behind recently inaugurated The Theater Dubai, located on the former premises of the Cavalli Club, at the Fairmont Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road. The press release for Manoukian’s joint venture with 7 Management and the Bulldozer Group promises “an immersive visual spectacle with world-class entertainment unlike anything seen before”.

The freshly minted entrepreneur is, of course, the curator of all things musical for the venue. “I created the show, which is very varied. You have two dynamic seatings every night, with changing lineups of incredible artists flown in from across the globe, including vocalists and aerial dancers from Vegas. Between sets, the DJ is playing amazing 80s, 90s music and beyond. Of course, the food is absolutely fantastic.”

Despite his perennial penchant for over-achievement, Manoukian is stunned by the response that The Theater has seen so far. “We are receiving reservations for November!” he beams with pride. The project, however, also has broader significance for him. 

“The pandemic was really difficult,” he admits. “Last year, I had, like, 90 shows cancelled. I get a lot of energy from the people at my concerts, so it’s tough to have that taken away. That’s why The Theater came at the right time — it awakened in me the desire to keep going creatively and keep myself driven and excited.”

For fans who might consider his plethora of engagements a distraction from the music, Manoukian has words of reassurance. “I really believe that my new album is my best work yet.” 

“Tamada” is his long-awaited, new LP, due out in October. He gave Arab News an exclusive sneak preview of the title track, an invigorating composition with playful melodies and orchestral arrangements. “It’s an ode to my Armenian roots, with influences that bring pre-1990, Soviet Armenia to mind,” he says. “It features phenomenal musicians and a huge string section. It’s cinematic, Hans Zimmer-ish. Very modern, more imposing, cooler. I can’t wait for people to hear it.”

Manoukian is as passionate about his Armenian roots as he is about his Lebanese heritage. “The situations in both Armenia (this year’s Nagorno-Karabakh conflict) and (the multiple crises in) Lebanon have affected me very deeply, not only as an artist, but as a human being” he says. “I am very proud to be involved with Lebanon of Tomorrow,” an NGO that he does charity work with, which he immersed himself in after last year Beirut explosion.

“Artists can often live in a gray area, and I’m proud to say that I’m not that kind. I’m very pragmatic. I believe in small victories and set practical targets for myself. Law taught me that,” he says. 

“But basketball also taught me to have the competitive, winning mentality. Winning is not everything, but you always need to want to win,” he continues. “Never give up and fight till the last second. I apply this in both my music and everything else I do.”

Topics: Guy Manoukian

Review: Tense Netflix thriller ‘Beckett’ wobbles between action, arthouse

Review: Tense Netflix thriller ‘Beckett’ wobbles between action, arthouse
Updated 19 August 2021
Matt Ross

Review: Tense Netflix thriller ‘Beckett’ wobbles between action, arthouse

Review: Tense Netflix thriller ‘Beckett’ wobbles between action, arthouse
Updated 19 August 2021
Matt Ross

LONDON: Promising to be one of the cornerstones of Netflix’s ‘one big film each week of 2021’ slate, “Beckett” whet its audience’s appetite with a tense, intriguing trailer a few months ago, which saw the titular protagonist (played by “Tenet” and “Malcom & Marie” star John David Washington) on holiday in rural Greece with girlfriend April (Alicia Vikander) when the fallout from a terrible accident sees Beckett become the subject of a terrifying manhunt across the country. 

Sadly, while the full film is (at times) a surprisingly loving tribute to the conspiracy thrillers of the 1970s and 80s, it appears to have fallen down the cracks between genres. Directed by Ferdinando Cito Filomarino, “Beckett” can’t make up its mind between the gritty realism of the Jason Bourne films (and more recent Bond outings) and schlocky action pictures that require a willing suspension of disbelief to enable their senseless set pieces. 

“Beckett” stars John David Washington. (Supplied)

In the murky result, Washington’s everyman is not supposed to know what’s going on — he’s neither a good fighter nor an expert at surviving on the run. And while this lends a sense of relatability to Filomarino’s movie, it’s only a useful plot device if the payoff is worth it. But when we finally learn why Beckett is in the crosshairs of half of Greece, it’s such a shoulder-shrugging moment that it’s hard to shake off a sense of nagging disappointment. 

Washington does his best, though he’s hardly helped by some staggeringly wooden dialog with Vikander that does neither of their characters any favors. There’s the odd flash of promise (the palpable sense of menace as Beckett begins to realize just how far the authorities will go to silence him, for example), but then the movie takes a 15-minute detour with too much exposition, and all momentum slips away again. 

“Beckett” is a strange film. In the end, it’s too realistic to be a big-budget action movie, but too silly to be an arthouse thriller.

Topics: Beckett Netflix

Badr Abbas’ cubist commentary blends Arab heritage and modern life

Badr Abbas’ cubist commentary blends Arab heritage and modern life
Updated 19 August 2021
Tessy Koshy

Badr Abbas’ cubist commentary blends Arab heritage and modern life

Badr Abbas’ cubist commentary blends Arab heritage and modern life
  • The Emirati artist’s work is inspired by Dali and Picasso, but has its own unique regional flavor
Updated 19 August 2021
Tessy Koshy

DUBAI: Emirati artist Badr Abbas fuses elements of Arab culture and modern technology to create eye-catching modern cubist art: Think sketches of gourmet meals on aircrafts, cryptocurreny, or sanitizers with images of ghutras, kanduras and dirhams. 

Merging symbols from Arab folk heritage with facets of our modern lifestyle, Abbas’ unique interpretation of cubism brings together vibrant fragments to capture multiple perspectives in a single artwork. 

“I paint what I feel strongly about. I am greatly influenced by my roots — by Emirati culture and tradition, which is something you will always find in my art. At the same time, (my own life) is also an inspiration, be it my childhood hobbies or my love for travel, fast food and technology,” Abbas tells Arab News. 

‘Cola Rush,’ 2019. (Supplied)

Abbas’ work traverses the old and the new, enthused by his belief that technology compliments tradition. In his everyday life too, he treads between a dual world, pursuing a successful career in the aviation sector in Dubai along with his passion for art. “I have travelled extensively for my work, but at heart I am an Emirati, who grew up in Bur Dubai,” he says. “My art is a reflection of all of my experiences, holding on to my identity yet embracing differences.”

Often the cues for his work come from those two worlds he inhabits. His “Food for Thought” series, for instance, was created following a seminar he had attended on obesity — a major issue across much of the Gulf, where the culture of eating out is prevalent. 

‘Chopstick Cotoure,’ 2019. (Supplied)

“‘Cola Rush,’ as part of the Food series, shows the popularity of cola over traditional drinks,” he says. The artwork shows a bottle opener, a vending machine, a cola bottle cap and a dirham interspersed disjointedly over the face of an Arab man, wearing a ghutra with an agal over it brimming with fizzy soda and a bobbing straw.

At Dubai-based art platform Tashkeel’s annual group exhibition, the 45-year-old artist is exhibiting “May The Force Be With You,” a painting from his “Hobbies of Yesterday” series. “This particular canvas is an ode to my love for ‘Star Wars’ and sci-fi movies,” Abbas says. “Collecting stamps, playing chess, reading ‘Arabian Nights,’ and the very popular Majid comic series are all childhood hobbies that I cherish even today. This art collection immortalised some of those memories.”

‘Crypto Bedouin,’ 2018. (Supplied)

Born in 1976, Abbas spent the first few years of his life in Bur Dubai, near Dubai creek. Art was an integral part of his childhood. ”I was encouraged by my mother, Durrea Abbas, one of the early Emirati women artists, to paint realistic art with water colors,” Abbas says. “Appreciation from teachers in school led me to participate and win many art competitions.” Aged 13, he became one of the youngest members of the Emirates Fine Arts Society. 

In secondary school, however, art took a backseat as Abbas focused on academia. It was almost 15 years before he picked up his paintbrush again. “I still had that connection with art but there were other priorities,” he explains. “Finally, in 2005 I felt the urge to go back to painting. To refresh my skills, I did an online course with an art professor in New York.”

‘Sands of Time,’ 2019. (Supplied)

He went on to take several more such courses during his travels abroad, but his art pursuits remained inconsistent. “From that first impetus to paint again it took me almost a decade to be able to devote more time to art,” he says. 

Abbas cites Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali and George Condo as three of the main influences on his work, but says it took him a long time to feel that he had found his own style: “Around 2016, my art evolved to the present simplified cubist style that I felt was original and relatable.”

Today, it seems Abbas has mastered the perfect balancing act between technology and tradition in his art and in his life: crunching numbers at work, and getting creative at home. 

Topics: Badr Abbas

REVIEW: ‘Coda’ hits all the right notes

REVIEW: ‘Coda’ hits all the right notes
Updated 18 August 2021
Matt Ross

REVIEW: ‘Coda’ hits all the right notes

REVIEW: ‘Coda’ hits all the right notes
Updated 18 August 2021
Matt Ross

LONDON: “Coda” is a remake of 2014 French movie “La Famille Bélier,” but there is no sense of going over old ground in this truly lovely comedy-drama, streaming now on Apple TV+.

Ruby Rossi is a teenager who lives in Massachusetts with her family. She works on their fishing trawler with her father and brother, drags herself to school (dodging the mockery of the popular girls) and moons over a boy she likes from afar. She loves to sing, but fears drawing too much attention to herself, so shuns the spotlight until an impulsive decision to join the choir brings her to the attention of flamboyant and charismatic teacher Bernardo Villalobos.

“Coda” is a remake of 2014 French movie “La Famille Bélier.” Supplied

So far, so cinematically predictable. But Ruby is also what is known as a CODA — a child of deaf adults — and thus must act as the glue that holds her family’s professional and personal lives together, connecting them with the outside, hearing world.

This significant story beat adds a whole new dimension to the film and is one that director Sian Heder handles with sensitivity and aplomb. For while Ruby’s family are often regarded as something of an oddity by their neighbors and coworkers, the movie avoids doing the same.

“Coda” stars deaf actors Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin and Daniel Durant as Ruby’s father, mother and brother. All three are excellent, but even they are eclipsed by English actor Emilia Jones as Ruby. Considering her family don’t speak, Ruby’s life can be deafening. She is surrounded by noise, yet is the only one able to hear it, and Jones portrays this unique situation with sensitivity and grace that is staggering in its complexity.

“Coda” is a much-needed cinematic hug. It’s a film that has engaging performances from a talented cast, but more than that, it boasts a genuinely heartwarming story about people who care about each other so much that they struggle to notice when family obligation tips over into stifling overreliance. One not to be missed.

Topics: review Coda

Singer Halsey wears emerging Saudi designer in new film

Singer Halsey wears emerging Saudi designer in new film
Halsey is set to make her acting and screenwriting debut this month. Supplied
Updated 18 August 2021
Arab News

Singer Halsey wears emerging Saudi designer in new film

Singer Halsey wears emerging Saudi designer in new film
Updated 18 August 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi womenswear designer Noura Sulaiman is about to see one of her creations on the big screen.

Sulaiman, who is one of the very few Saudi designers to have their creations featured in a large-scale Hollywood production, was responsible for creating the white, off-the-shoulder dress worn by award-winning singer Halsey in the movie poster for her first feature film, “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.” 

The film is set to be shown at select IMAX theaters on Aug. 25 and explores the themes of pregnancy and childbirth.

The film is set to be shown at select IMAX theaters on Aug. 25. Supplied

The dress was selected from Sulaiman’s debut collection and handpicked by Los Angeles-based celebrity stylist Law Roach, who is responsible for the head-turning looks worn by stars such as Zendaya, Rachel Brosnahan and Priyanka Chopra, among others. 

The dress is crafted from ivory moiré fabric and features an off-the-shoulder neckline and cascading tulle sleeves.

The 26-year-old’s decision to wear Sulaiman’s dress while she was pregnant is a “full circle” moment for the emerging Saudi designer as Sulaiman initially designed the look to wear for her own baby’s reception. However, due to popular demand from clients, she decided to include the piece within her debut ready-to-wear collection, which she launched in December 2020.

The dress will feature in the film alongside the designs of international fashion heavyweights such as Vivienne Westwood.

Produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” is described as a “disruptive film and album experience from the mind of Halsey,” according to the poster promoting the movie.

The film will be accompanied by Halsey’s fourth studio album of the same name. 

In an Instagram post, the singer-songwriter shared more details about the album, writing: “This album is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth. It was very important to me that the cover art conveyed the sentiment of my journey over the past few months.”

“My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being.”

Halsey, born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, gave birth to her first child, Ender Ridley Aydin, last month.

Topics: Halsey Noura Sulaiman

Latest updates

Britain says: we cannot evacuate unaccompanied children from Afghanistan
Britain says: we cannot evacuate unaccompanied children from Afghanistan
Russia was ready for Taliban’s win due to longtime contacts
Russia was ready for Taliban’s win due to longtime contacts
Was Biden handcuffed by Trump’s Taliban deal in Doha?
Was Biden handcuffed by Trump’s Taliban deal in Doha?
Toll of Turkish airstrike in Iraq rises to 8
Toll of Turkish airstrike in Iraq rises to 8
Italy making efforts to hold extraordinary G20 summit on Afghanistan — papers
Italy making efforts to hold extraordinary G20 summit on Afghanistan — papers

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.