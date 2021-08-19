You are here

Afghan footballer fell to death from US plane

Afghan footballer fell to death from US plane
Hundreds of people run alongside a US Air Force C-17 transport plane as it moves along a runway at Kabul airport, Afghanistan, Aug. 16, 2021. (AP Photo)
AFP

  • Sports federation: Zaki ‘Anwari, like thousands of Afghan youths, wanted to leave the country but fell off a US plane and died’
  • Thousands of Afghans have flocked to Kabul airport this week in a bid to flee the country
KABUL: An Afghan footballer who played for the national youth team fell to his death after trying to cling to a US plane airlifting people out of Taliban-controlled Kabul, a sports federation said Thursday.
The General Directorate of Physical Education and Sports of Afghanistan, a government institution that worked with sporting groups, confirmed the death of Zaki Anwari in the mayhem that erupted at the airport in the capital this week.
“Anwari, like thousands of Afghan youths, wanted to leave the country but fell off a US plane and died,” the group said in a statement posted on Facebook.
Thousands of Afghans have flocked to the airport this week in a bid to flee the country, following the Taliban’s lightning offensive that ended with them assuming power when president Ashraf Ghani fled.
In a harrowing video from the airport on Monday, hundreds of people were seen running alongside a US Air Force plane as it gathered speed on the runway — several men desperately holding onto the side.
Further clips on social media appeared to show two people falling to their deaths from a C-17 aircraft after it took off.
Human remains were later found in a wheel well, the US military confirmed, adding that it was investigating the reported deaths linked to the C-17.
“Before the air crew could offload the cargo, the aircraft was surrounded by hundreds of Afghan civilians,” US Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek said.
“Faced with a rapidly deteriorating security situation around the aircraft, the C-17 crew decided to depart the airfield as quickly as possible.”
US President Joe Biden has come under pressure at home and abroad to explain how his administration was seemingly unprepared for the Taliban’s quick assault — and the way in which US troops are retreating from Afghanistan.
Memories of the Taliban’s brutal regime of the 1990s — which saw music and television banned, people stoned to death and women confined to their homes — have caused panic about what lies ahead, prompting many Afghans to try to flee.

Greek wildfire burns through pine forest for 4th day

Greek wildfire burns through pine forest for 4th day
Greek wildfire burns through pine forest for 4th day

Greek wildfire burns through pine forest for 4th day
  • The fire near Vilia village, about 60 kilometers from Athens, has already burned through thousands of hectares
  • Fire department said 55 new forest fires had broken out in the 24 hours between Wednesday evening and Thursday evening
THEA, Greece: Hundreds of Greek and Polish firefighters, backed by more than two dozen helicopters and planes, battled a major wildfire ravaging a pine forest for a fourth day Thursday northwest of the Greek capital.
The fire near the village of Vilia, about 60 kilometers (37 miles) from Athens, has already burned through thousands of hectares and led to evacuation orders being issued for several villages in the area.
Across the country, the fire department said 55 new forest fires had broken out in the 24 hours between Wednesday evening and Thursday evening, with most tackled in their early stages.
Reinforcements were sent to the main blaze in Vilia, with 22 helicopters, including two from Russia and one from the United Arab Emirates, and 11 planes providing air support to 451 firefighters and 166 vehicles.
The ground forces include 143 Polish firefighters sent as assistance to Greece, which has been battling hundreds of wildfires across the country this month. The Polish firefighters would remain in the country for another two weeks, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Twitter.
The blaze burned several houses and summer homes in and near the nearby village of Thea, including the home of local resident Nikolaos Loanas.
“This house that burned to the ground is mine. I’ve had it for about 40 to 45 years and it was built through hardship, with a lot of effort, sweat and stress,” he said. “It was 45 years’ worth of memories. .... My wife and I moved here when we were young, my two children grew up here, played here, had fun here, my three granddaughters liked it here.”
Greece’s wildfires come in the wake of a heat wave — the country’s most severe in about three decades — that left shrubland and forests parched. The causes of the fires have not been officially established, although more than a dozen people have been arrested on suspicion of arson.
The blazes have stretched the country’s firefighting capabilities to the limit, leading the government to appeal for international help, including through a European Union emergency response system. About 24 European and Middle Eastern countries responded, sending planes, helicopters, vehicles and hundreds of firefighters. Most have since returned home.
“The situation we are facing is unprecedented for the country,” government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou said during a press briefing. “The fight we are waging on this front is threefold: extinguishing the fires, preventing new outbreaks, and repairing damage and compensating those affected.”
Intense heat and wildfires have also struck other Mediterranean countries. Firefighters in France worked to contain a forest fire along the French Riviera on Tuesday, and recent wildfires have killed at least 75 people in Algeria and 16 in Turkey. Worsening drought and heat have also fueled wildfires in the western United States and in Russia’s northern Siberia region.
Scientists say there is little doubt that climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas is driving more extreme events.

Czech pilot describes ‘demanding’ flight from Kabul

Czech pilot describes ‘demanding’ flight from Kabul
Czech pilot describes 'demanding' flight from Kabul

Czech pilot describes ‘demanding’ flight from Kabul
  • The Czech army pilot brought 62 people to Prague from Kabul on Wednesday
  • His Airbus carried Czech soldiers, Afghan interpreters and their families, and 4 Afghans requested by Slovakia
PRAGUE: A Czech army pilot returning from Kabul described the difficult conditions in Afghanistan on Thursday — with barely any air traffic control, no refueling and take-offs “at own risk.”
Identified only as “Major M M” on the Czech defense ministry website that published his account of the flight, the army pilot brought 62 people to Prague from Kabul on Wednesday.
“I have done a few non-traditional flights, but this one was demanding and damn long,” said the pilot, who joined the army 20 years ago.
His Airbus carried Czech soldiers, Afghan interpreters and their families, as well as four Afghans whose return had been requested by neighboring Slovakia.
In total, the Czech army flew 195 people from Kabul to Prague on three flights between Monday and Wednesday.
Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis told reporters on Thursday that the third flight was also the last one.
The major, who flew to Kabul via Baku, had to do without air traffic control in Afghan airspace.
“We had to keep the distance in the air and land in an order, one plane after another. We looked for frequencies to communicate with each other,” he said.
“We could not expect to get fuel in Kabul, so we filled up the tank in Baku.”
His Airbus spent four-and-a-half hours at Kabul airport.
Despite the difficult conditions, the Airbus captain said departures at the chaos-stricken airport were well-organized.
“We considerately formed queues to taxi and take off. I followed the Traffic Collision Avoidance System (TCAS), just like the others,” he said.
“We could see the distances between us on the TCAS display and that was, besides direct communication among the crews, the main way to communicate,” he added.
He said the provisional air traffic control system at Kabul was barely audible, with controllers adding “at own risk” to each piece of information.
“We did not feel danger, but the situation was really difficult because of the conditions in Kabul. It was an experience,” the pilot added.

G7 foreign ministers: Afghanistan crisis requires international response

People carry the Afghanistan's national flag on the occasion of 102th Independence Day of the country in the Wazi Akbar khan area of Kabul on August 19, 2021 amid the Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan. (AFP)
People carry the Afghanistan's national flag on the occasion of 102th Independence Day of the country in the Wazi Akbar khan area of Kabul on August 19, 2021 amid the Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan. (AFP)
G7 foreign ministers: Afghanistan crisis requires international response

People carry the Afghanistan's national flag on the occasion of 102th Independence Day of the country in the Wazi Akbar khan area of Kabul on August 19, 2021 amid the Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan. (AFP)
  • Ministers also urged Taliban to provide safe passage for those trying to flee Kabul
  • Tens of thousands of people have tried to flee Afghanistan since the hardline militants swept into the capital on Sunday
LONDON: G7 foreign ministers called on Thursday for the international community to unite in its response to the crisis in Afghanistan to prevent it from escalating further, a statement issued by British foreign minister Dominic Raab said.

“The G7 Ministers call on the international community to come together with a shared mission to prevent the crisis in Afghanistan escalating,” said the statement, issued by Raab following a meeting of G7 foreign ministers.

Britain currently holds the rotating leadership of the G7, which also includes the United States, Italy, France, Germany, Japan and Canada.

“The crisis in Afghanistan requires an international response including intensive engagement on the critical questions facing Afghanistan and the region: with the Afghans most affected, parties to the conflict, the UN Security Council, the G20, international donors, and with Afghanistan’s regional neighbours,” the statement said.

G7 foreign ministers also urged the Taliban to provide safe passage for those trying to flee Kabul, in the group's first formal statement on the crisis.

The ministers "called for the Taliban to guarantee safe passage to foreign nationals and Afghans wanting to leave", according to Britain's foreign office.

G7 countries are "continuing efforts to do everything possible to evacuate vulnerable persons from Kabul airport", they added.

The meeting was chaired by British foreign minister Dominic Raab, who is under fire at home for reportedly being on holiday and "unavailable" to make a phone call to his Afghan counterpart as the crisis unfolded.

The G7 leaders said they were "deeply concerned by reports of violent reprisals" and "discussed the importance of the international community providing safe and legal resettlement routes".

They agreed "to seek to secure an inclusive political settlement, enable life-saving humanitarian assistance and support in Afghanistan and the region, and prevent any further loss of life in Afghanistan and to the international community from terrorism," added the statement.

Taliban fighters were at checkpoints around Kabul's airport on Thursday as concerns built they were blocking Afghans from reaching evacuation flights.

Tens of thousands of people have tried to flee Afghanistan since the hardline militants swept into the capital on Sunday, as US-led forces withdrew after 20 years in the country.

Police investigating 'active bomb threat' near US Capitol

A Metropolitan Police Department cruiser blocks a street near the US Capitol and a Library of Congress building in Washington on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (AP)
A Metropolitan Police Department cruiser blocks a street near the US Capitol and a Library of Congress building in Washington on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (AP)
Police investigating 'active bomb threat' near US Capitol

A Metropolitan Police Department cruiser blocks a street near the US Capitol and a Library of Congress building in Washington on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (AP)
  • Police have evacuated multiple buildings on the sprawling Capitol complex
  • Investigators working to determine whether the device is an operable explosive and whether the man in the truck is holding a detonator
WASHINGTON: Police were investigating a report Thursday of a possible explosive device in a pickup truck outside the Library of Congress on Capitol Hill and have evacuated multiple buildings on the sprawling Capitol complex, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.
US Capitol Police said officers were “responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress,” and that it was an “active bomb threat investigation.”
The building is near the Capitol and the Supreme Court. Police have also evacuated congressional offices nearby, encouraging people to remain calm and use the underground tunnels if necessary to leave the area. Congress is on recess this week.

The law enforcement officials said investigators on the scene were working to determine whether the device was an operable explosive and whether the man in the truck was holding a detonator. Police were sending snipers to the scene, according to the officials.
The officials were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity.
The area was blocked off by police cars and barricades, and multiple fire trucks and ambulances were staged nearby. Also responding were the District of Columbia’s Metropolitan Police, FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
The White House said it was monitoring the situation and was being briefed by law enforcement.
The incident comes months after a pipe bomb was left at the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee and the Republican National Committee in Washington a day before thousands of pro-Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol in January.

’Our dream collapsed’: British Afghans lament Taliban takeover

’Our dream collapsed’: British Afghans lament Taliban takeover
'Our dream collapsed': British Afghans lament Taliban takeover

’Our dream collapsed’: British Afghans lament Taliban takeover
  • "There's no life in our country. The Taliban never help people -- they only know how to kill people," an asylum seeker told AFP
  • "We never thought the Taliban would return. The dream we had for the future of Afghanistan has collapsed," said Nooralhaq Nasimi who reached Britain in a refrigerated lorry.
LONDON: Safir Khan shed tears after watching the Taliban regain power in his native Afghanistan, sending thousands fleeing to Kabul airport in a desperate bid to escape.
“There’s no life in our country. The Taliban never help people — they only know how to kill people,” the 31-year-old asylum seeker told AFP.
He is among thousands of Afghans in Britain watching their stranded compatriots try to flee, many of them with bitter memories of the abuses carried out by the Taliban during its last stint in power between 1996 and 2001.
The sight of a government propped up for two decades by Western money and troops falling to Taliban insurgents within two weeks has left many British Afghans despondent.
“We never thought the Taliban would return. The dream we had for the future of Afghanistan has collapsed,” said Nooralhaq Nasimi, who reached Britain in a refrigerated lorry after fleeing Afghanistan in 1999.
“It’s a desperate situation — there’s no bright future. Afghanistan is left behind once again by the international community,” added Karim Shirin, director of the Afghan Association of London.
Western leaders — particularly US President Joe Biden — have been criticized for withdrawing troops too hastily and abandoning Afghanistan to the hard-line Islamists.
“Building a nation, a democracy, is a long-term solution. Twenty years is not enough. The US decision wasn’t logical and reasonable,” said Nasimi, director of London’s Afghanistan and Central Asian Association.
Fahima Zaheen, head of London-based Afghan refugee association Paiwand, said those fleeing to the UK need urgent support from groups like hers, which would in turn need help from the authorities.
“The government had the past 20 years to prevent this situation,” she said, accusing officials of ignoring the plight of Afghans.
Fears are growing that the Taliban could take action against those who worked for Western military forces, or others who were employed by the government, in the army, journalists and activists.
Kabul-born Homed Mohammad claimed asylum in Britain in 2001 and remembers when the Taliban chopped off the hands of thieves, terrorized women and banned music and football.
“All I care about is my family over there — I don’t know what is going to happen,” he said.
The UK government on Tuesday announced it would take 20,000 refugees “in the long-term” and 5,000 in the first year, prioritising women, children and those most vulnerable to Taliban reprisals.
Adris Tokhi, an immigration solicitor at Paiwand, has been inundated with an “unimaginable” number of inquiries from worried Afghans and said the commitment did not go far enough.
“The first year is the important year — people want their family members out as soon as possible,” he told AFP.
Undocumented Afghan refugees often suffer from mental trauma and discrimination and cannot work or receive welfare payments, excluding them from society.
Khan has been trying to obtain asylum in Britain since arriving from Jalalabad, east of Kabul, in 2008 and suffers from persistent mental health problems.
“It’s really depressing — whenever I think about it, I lose my control. You ask a disabled guy to walk, but he can’t walk — that’s the feeling,” he said.
The fate of Afghan women has become a key issue.
The Taliban previously barred girls from school and women from work and imposed wearing the full-face veil, the burkha, under their strict interpretation of Islamic law.
“I’m worried about the future. There’s been a vast amount of progress and it would be unfortunate if we start from zero,” said Paiwand advocacy service manager Mariam Baraky.
But Shirin believes the Taliban cannot reverse 20 years of educational, political and civil society development in Afghanistan.
“People cannot cope with another atrocity by the Taliban,” he said.

