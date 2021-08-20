AFC Champions League 2021 Western Region centralized matches, final to be held in Saudi Arabia

You are here

Saudi teams Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, will play their matches in the Kingdom, against Iranian opponents Esteghlal and Tractor respectively. (FILE/Twitter)
  • Boost for Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr as quarterfinals, semifinal scheduled for Oct. 16-19, final on Nov. 23
KUALA LUMPUR: The AFC Champions League 2021 quarterfinals and semifinal in the competition’s Western Region as well as the final, will be played in Saudi Arabia, subject to the Asian Football Confederation’s Executive Committee ratifying the decision.

The announcement that the latter stages of Asia’s premier club competition will be played in centralized venues was announced on the AFC’s official website.

The decision will be particularly welcomed by the two remaining Saudi clubs in the competition, Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, who will face Iranian opponents Esteghlal and Tractor respectively.

As had been confirmed on July 5, 2021, all matches will be played as single leg ties with the AFC Champions League 2021 quarterfinals and semifinal (West) scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia from Oct. 16-19 before the final is hosted on Nov. 23.

The Korea Football Association has already been confirmed as the centralized host for the East Region matches, which will be staged in Jeonju from Oct. 17-20.

Al-Ittihad’s Igor Coronado ready to take center stage against Raja Casablanca in Arab Club Champions Cup final

Al-Ittihad’s Igor Coronado ready to take center stage against Raja Casablanca in Arab Club Champions Cup final
Updated 56 min 51 sec ago
John Duerden

Al-Ittihad’s Igor Coronado ready to take center stage against Raja Casablanca in Arab Club Champions Cup final

Al-Ittihad’s Igor Coronado ready to take center stage against Raja Casablanca in Arab Club Champions Cup final
  • Jeddah club will miss key Egyptian defender Ahmed Hegazi on Saturday as history beckons for Saudi side
Updated 56 min 51 sec ago
John Duerden

LONDON: The first major trophy of the season is up for grabs on Saturday as Al-Ittihad and Raja Casablanca meet in the delayed final of the 2020  Arab Club Champions Cup in Rabat.

The location may give the Moroccan team home advantage — even if there will be no fans in the stadium — but history is on the side of Saudi Arabia whose clubs are the most successful with eight tournament triumphs, one more than Tunisia.

The road to Rabat has been a long one in more ways than one. It is two years since the two teams started out in the tournament, with games delayed on more than one occasion due to the global pandemic. The quarterfinals took place in January 2020, with the semifinals concluded a year later as Al-Ittihad saw off Saudi rivals Al-Shabab, and Casablanca overcame a challenge from Ismaily of Egypt.

Saudi Arabia may have won more tournaments than any other Arab nation, but the last was back in 2005 when Al-Ittihad defeated another North African opponent, CS Sfaxien of Tunisia, 4-1 over two legs — Saturday’s final is a single match — lifting the trophy in front of its fans in Jeddah.

However, apart from the AFC Champions League a few months later, Al-Ittihad has yet to win another international trophy. After 16 years, it is time for that drought to end, though given the club’s recent financial issues, the prize money of $6 million also will be welcome.

That sum would pay half the transfer fee of the big summer signing Igor Coronado. The Brazilian joined from Sharjah but missed the opening two games of the season as he was not registered in time.

Al-Ittihad’s results have been mixed this season. A disappointing opening day defeat at the hands of Al-Fayha was followed by a 3-0 win over  Al-Raed on Monday. The comfortable victory was watched by Coronado, who is eager to get started at his new club.

“It was great to watch the Al-Raed game with the fans, and the Ittihad fans were one reason I joined the club. I have seen videos of them online many times,” Coronado said.

“We will miss their passion in the final.”

The 29-year-old added that the players will make up for it. “We will give 120 percent to win. I am delighted that I can play and I am ready.”

The question is: Which Al-Ittihad will turn up? The team that struggled against Al-Fayha or the one that strolled past Al-Raed?

Coronado is sure it will be the latter.

“We have learned from our mistakes against Al-Fayha and we can say that the first real match was against Al-Raed,” he said. “We played the way we wanted to play, and this is the standard we want to play for the rest of the season, including the final. It won’t be easy as both teams are hungry for the trophy, but we are ready.”

While Coronado is available, there is less welcome team news. Star defender Ahmed Hegazi is suspended for the game and will be missed. The Egyptian was one of the best performers in the league last season, and given the attacking talent that the Moroccans have in their ranks, Omar Hawsawi and Hegazi’s likely replacement Ziyad Al-Sahafi will have to be at their best.

While Al-Ittihad were defeating Al-Raed, Casablanca were warming up with a trip to Italy to take on Roma. It ended with a 5-0 defeat against Jose Mourinho’s men and the defense had to work hard throughout. The Moroccan giants finished the league season last month as runners-up to city rival Wydad, and whether keeping sharp by heading to Rome was a good idea or not remains to be seen.

Coronado’s departure from Sharjah has affected Casablanca, too, as the Emirati side has signed Ben Malango from the Moroccan team to replenish its attacking stocks. The Congolese forward scored 16 goals last season. Soufiane Rahimi managed 14 as well as 12 assists, a record that prompted UAE giants Al-Ain to swoop earlier this month.

Saturday’s game will be the 25-year-old’s last for the club and he is aiming to bow out on a high.

“It would be wonderful to bid farewell to Raja and the fans by winning this important title,” Rahimi said. “We know Al-Ittihad are a strong team. We are all looking forward to the game and we are ready.”

Perhaps it will not be the considerable attacking talent that makes a difference but Al-Ittihad’s Moroccan defensive midfielder Karim El-Ahmadi.

“There is no doubt that Raja are a great team and have experience in playing in finals and big games,” said the 36-year-old veteran. “We will have to be at our best if we are to give our fans the success they deserve.”

Lamia bint Bahian replaces Adwa Al-Arifi on Saudi Arabian Football Federation board

Lamia bint Bahian replaces Adwa Al-Arifi on Saudi Arabian Football Federation board
Updated 51 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

Lamia bint Bahian replaces Adwa Al-Arifi on Saudi Arabian Football Federation board

Lamia bint Bahian replaces Adwa Al-Arifi on Saudi Arabian Football Federation board
  • Federation confirms financial aid for clubs in the top three tiers of Saudi football
Updated 51 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has appointed Lamia bint Bahian as a member and director of the Women’s Football Department after accepting the resignation of Adwa Al-Arifi, Arabic sports daily Arriyadiyah reported.

The announcements came during the 12th regular meeting of the federation on Thursday.

The council thanked Al-Arifi for the work she carried out during her tenure, including her role in the establishment of women’s football in the Kingdom.

Al-Arifi, who last year was appointed undersecretary of planning and development at the Ministry of Sports, attended Al-Yamamah University in Riyadh, where she gained a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 2011.

As an undergraduate student, Al-Arifi established the Al-Yamamah Female Football Club in 2007 and acted as president of the university’s student council.

In 2008, she founded the Riyadh Female Football Committee, with the aim of developing regulations and rules for football leagues, management and planning, as well as training and referee workshops.

The council set Oct. 6 as the date for the next general assembly to be held in Jeddah, and also approved funding of SR300,000 ($80,000) in support of all third-tier clubs, to be paid in two instalments.

Clubs from the top two tiers will continue to be supported, with 50 percent of an agreed grant to be paid upfront.

Medvedev advances to W&S quarterfinals; Osaka knocked out

Medvedev advances to W&S quarterfinals; Osaka knocked out
Updated 20 August 2021
AP

Medvedev advances to W&S quarterfinals; Osaka knocked out

Medvedev advances to W&S quarterfinals; Osaka knocked out
  • Naomi Osaka of Japan sprayed balls all over the court in a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 loss to No. 76 Jil Teichmann.
  • Medvedev is the first player not named Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Andy Murray to crack the top two since July 18, 2005
Updated 20 August 2021
AP

MASON, Ohio: No Novak, no Roger, no Rafa doesn’t mean winning his second Western & Southern Open championship will be easy for top-seeded Daniil Medvedev.
He’s just making it look that way.
Medvedev, the 2019 champion and last year’s runner-up to Novak Djokovic, advanced to the quarterfinals of the US Open tune-up event Thursday with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Grigor Dimitrov.
“It was definitely a great level of tennis,” Medvedev said. “It was pretty hot for both of us. I saw Grigor struggling, so I figured that’s how it is. It’s the same for everybody. Our bodies are getting more used to the heat.”
Second-ranked Naomi Osaka wasn’t as lucky. In the second match of her first tour appearance since late May, Osaka sprayed balls all over the court in a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 loss to No. 76 Jil Teichmann.
Osaka repeatedly punched her left thigh with her left wrist and talked loudly to herself, trying to get herself going, but she was impassive as she shook hands at the net with the exuberant Teichmann.
Top-ranked Ash Barty rolled through the first 10 games of her match with defending champion Victoria Azarenka in a 6-0, 6-2 win to reach the women’s quarterfinals.
“I think sometimes the scoreline in tennis can fool you,” Barty said. “Though it seemed like a quite convincing scoreline in the match, each and every game had crucial poits and I was able to win most of those.”
Former tournament women’s champion Karolina Pliskova advanced with a 6-4, 7-6 (5) win over Jessica Pegula.. Olympic champion and third-seeded Alexander Zverev also moved on, beating Guido Pella 6-2, 6-3.
Medvedev bounced back up after a nasty fall early in the second set and went on to close out the win.
“You can’t see this on video, but my racket got between my legs and hit the back of my calf,” Medvedev said. “I don’t know how that happens. I actually have a bruise on my calf. A bruise is a bruise. It’s nothing serious.”
The second-ranked Russian, the winner last week in Toronto, won when Dimitrov double-faulted on match point. Medvedev has been on the court for only 2 hours, 28 minutes while winning his first two matches in straight sets after a first-round bye.
Medvedev is the first player not named Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Andy Murray to crack the top two since July 18, 2005. Injuries and other issues kept Djokovic, Federer and Nadal from competing this year.
While his matches have been short, Medvedev feels winning will go a long way.
“The more matches I can win in these two tournaments that are similar to New York, the more confidence you have,” he said. “Confidence is the big key. It’s good coming there knowing that you’re capable of playing good. Now, I know it’s possible. A Grand Slam is a Grand Slam. They’re tough. Opponents want to beat you. You hope you show your best tennis.”
 

Al-Ittihad squad put through its paces before Arab Club Champions Cup final clash with Raja Casablanca

Al-Ittihad squad put through its paces before Arab Club Champions Cup final clash with Raja Casablanca
Updated 20 August 2021
Arab News

Al-Ittihad squad put through its paces before Arab Club Champions Cup final clash with Raja Casablanca

Al-Ittihad squad put through its paces before Arab Club Champions Cup final clash with Raja Casablanca
  • Coach Fabio Carille will finalize the starting 11 on Friday with only five foreign players permitted
Updated 20 August 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Twenty-four hours after landing in Morocco, Al-Ittihad’s first team squad resumed preparations ahead of its clash with Raja Casablanca in the delayed 2020 Arab Club Champions Cup final — also known as the Mohammed VI Champions Cup — on Saturday.

Al-Ittihad’s Brazilian coach Fabio Carille took Wednesday’s training session near the hotel in the capital Rabat, where the delegation from Jeddah is staying, with Abdullah Al-Hafiz, the defender on loan for a season from Al-Wahda, joining his team-mates for the first time.

Al-Ittihad's Egyptian international defender Ahmed Hegazi. (Supplied)

Thursday’s second session is expected to see the squad focus on technical exercises, while Friday will see Carille put the final touches to the formation expected to take to the pitch at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium the following day. Only five of the club’s foreign players will be permitted.

Al-Ittihad will go into the final in confident mood after a 3-0 win against Al-Raed on Monday night in the second round of Saudi Pro League at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.

Al-Ittihad took the lead through Fahad Al-Muwallad’s 7th-minute penalty after Al-Raed Brazilian defender Rene Santos handled the ball.

Egyptian international defender Ahmed Hegazi doubled the lead with a header after 15 minutes, and Romarinho scored the third minutes before the break to end any remaining hope for the visitors.

Carille’s team kicked off the season in disappointing style by losing 1-0 to Al-Fayha last week.

Seven Arab nations eye African success following AFCON draw

Arab football fans will have plenty to cheer in this year’s African Cup of Nations in Cameroon with seven nations competing. (AFP/File Photo)
Arab football fans will have plenty to cheer in this year’s African Cup of Nations in Cameroon with seven nations competing. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 20 August 2021
Wael Jabir

Seven Arab nations eye African success following AFCON draw

Arab football fans will have plenty to cheer in this year’s African Cup of Nations in Cameroon with seven nations competing. (AFP/File Photo)
  • The previous record was five Arab countries in the 2019 edition in Egypt
Updated 20 August 2021
Wael Jabir

DUBAI: The record-breaking contingent of seven Arab nations competing at the 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon in January learned their fate on Tuesday night, with reigning champions Algeria leading as pre-tournament favorites.

The upcoming edition, postponed from the summer of 2021 due to the pandemic, will see its most successful nation, Egypt, joined by title-holders Algeria, 2004 winners Tunisia, 1976 champions Morocco, 1970 winners Sudan as well as Mauritania and debutants Comoros to make up the largest-ever presence for Arab League member countries in the competition, with only Libya, Djibouti and Somalia missing out on the 24-team tournament.

The previous record was five Arab countries in the 2019 edition in Egypt, with Sudan and Comoros missing out of the current participants.

With Algeria, Tunisia and Morocco all seeded in the first pot, the remaining teams were fortunate to avoid drawing against hosts Cameroon, who will be facing a straightforward group alongside 2013 runners-up Burkina Faso and minnows Ethiopia and Cape Verde.

Debutants Comoros will have their work cut out for them as they find themselves drawn in the metaphorical “group of death” against four-time champions Ghana and continental powerhouse Morocco, while Gabon, led by Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, round up Group C.

After three narrow 1-0 draws in the group stage, Morocco suffered an embarrassing round of 16 defeat at the hands of Benin last time out, which cost coach Herve Renard his job. The new man at the helm, Vahid Halilhodzic, brought along bags of experience in African football, having previously coached Côte d’Ivoire and Algeria and won the 1997 CAF Champions League with Raja Casablanca. With a squad featuring new PSG man Achraf Hakimi, Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech and Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesyri among other talents, they will be expected to progress from the group and go deep into the knock-out stage after the disappointment of two years earlier.

Having been drawn together in the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup taking place in Qatar in December, Nile neighbors Egypt and Sudan find themselves set to face-off again a month later with the duo joined by Nigeria and Guinea-Bissau in group D.

Egypt — record champions with seven African Cup of Nations titles to their name — crashed out of the round of 16 on home soil in their most recent appearance, but history will be a good omen for both Egypt and Sudan. The two sides have met on five occasions in the competition; on the three times that Egypt won the match, they went on to be crowned champions in 1957, 1959 and 2008. The same was true for Sudan in 1970. When they drew in 1963, it was Sudan who went all the way to the final but lost 3-0 to Ghana.

While the last Egyptian triumph in the competition dates back to 2010 and the golden generation of coach Hassan Shehata, the iconic Mohammed Salah will be hopeful of cementing his status as the nation’s greatest of all time by leading them to African glory. For Sudan, a return to the summit of the continent might be a distant prospect, but under coach Hubert Velud progress has been vivid and the possibility of calling up diaspora players such as MK Dons’ Mo Eisa, Nashville SC’s Hany Mukhtar and Perth Glory’s Osama Malik could prove the difference.

The Algerian title defence sees them line up against a Wilfried Zaha-inspired Côte d’Ivoire side as well as Equatorial Guinea and Sierra Leone, against whom they will get their campaign underway. Coach Djamel Belmadi’s side built on their continental triumph two years ago and went from strength to strength, breaking an all-time African record of going 27 matches unbeaten between November 2018 and June 2021. 

The already star-studded title-winning side of 2019, led by Manchester City talisman Riyad Mahrez and featuring the likes of AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer and Borussia Monchengladbach left-back Ramy Bensebaini, was further bolstered with the emergence of talents such as West Ham winger Said Benrahma and the development of OGC Nice full-back Youcef Atal. The Fennecs will be bullish on the prospect of adding a third title after 1990 and 2019.

Group F produced a near identical draw to Group D from two years ago, with Tunisia, Mauritania and Mali all drawn together again, while it was Gambia who missed out on 2019 rounding off the group instead of Angola who missed out on the current edition. 

Back then, Tunisia stuttered to qualify in second place after failing to win a single game, drawing all three of their matches but eventually joining group leaders Mali in the round of 16. The Eagles of Carthage went all the way to the semi-final in Egypt 2019, but their unconvincing displays meant French coach Alan Giresse had to make way for Mondher Kebaier who steadied the ship, leading them to Cameroon 2021 with an unbeaten qualification campaign in which they won five and drew only one game. A lot will ride on the fitness and form of key men Wahbi Khazri, Seifeddine Jaziri and Ferjani Sassi.

On their continental debut, Mauritania earned the plaudits in a similar group in 2019, coming within a point of qualification after holding the vastly more experienced Tunisia and Angola to goalless draws. The Atlantic nation built their footballing identity around resilient defending and have demonstrated that further in the 2021 qualifiers with four clean sheets in their six games, including a pair of goalless draws against Morocco. Where they will have to improve is in the final third, with only five goals scored en route to Cameroon 2021. A slight improvement on their results from the previous edition could be enough to guide them to a historic knock-out stage qualification.

With 12 out of the previous 32 editions being won by Arab nations, the 2021 edition offers the opportunity for the region to improve on its record of one title in the past five competitions, but can any of the seven teams take that chance?

