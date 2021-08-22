You are here

At least 10 killed in Tennessee flash floods, dozens missing

At least 10 killed in Tennessee flash floods, dozens missing
Boats sit in front of a flooded home May 4, 2011 in Tiptonville, Tennessee. (File/AFP)
  The rainfall washed away homes and rural road
Catastrophic flooding in Middle Tennessee left at least ten people dead and dozens missing Saturday as record-shattering rainfall washed away homes and rural roads, authorities said.
Business owner Kansas Klein watched in horror from a bridge Saturday morning as cars and entire houses were swept down a road in Waverly, a town of about 4,500 people that Klein, 48, has called home for more than half his life. Two girls who were holding on to a puppy and clinging to a wooden board swept past, far too fast for Klein and other onlookers to go down and grab hold of them.
After being told by authorities to go back, Klein returned a couple hours later, shocked that the floodwaters had almost entirely receded and aghast at the destruction that was left behind.
“It was amazing how quick it came and how quick it left,” Klein said.
Klein said his restaurant, a decade-old New York-style pizzeria, was still standing, but the morning deluge of between 10 and 12 inches (25 to 30 centimeters) of rain in Humphreys County had caused floodwaters to reach 7 feet (2.1 meters) inside the eatery, rendering it a total loss.
After leaving his restaurant, Klein walked to the nearby public housing homes and heard yelling. A man had just recovered a baby’s body from one of the homes. Other bodies would soon follow.
“I’m looking at my restaurant, thinking how horrible it was that I lost my restaurant and then I walk around the corner and see someone’s baby dead — my restaurant doesn’t mean a whole lot right now,” Klein told the Associated Press in a phone interview Saturday night, still in shock as he watched a local news channel air footage he had recorded on his phone hours ago.
The low-income homes — dozens of block buildings known as Brookside — appeared to have borne the brunt of the flash flood, Klein said.
“It was devastating: buildings were knocked down, half of them were destroyed,” Klein said. “People were pulling out bodies of people who had drowned and didn’t make it out.”
Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told news outlets more than 30 people have been reported missing. It was not immediately clear how many had lived at Brookside, located about 60 miles (96 kilometers) west of Nashville.
Two of the bodies recovered were toddlers who had been swept away from their father, Davis told WSMV-TV.
Waverly couple Cindy Dunn, 48, and her husband Jimmy, 49, were rescued from their attic by a crew who used a bulldozer to reach them.
“Hell. That’s what we had to go through,” Cindy Dunn told The Tennessean.
She said her husband woke her up Saturday, telling her that floodwaters had pushed her car to their backyard. Eventually the water in their house rose to at least 6 feet (1.8 meters) high, forcing them to the attic. Dunn said the rooftop wasn’t an option.
“My husband is dealing with cancer. He’s going through chemotherapy. And I am an amputee. So there was no going anywhere besides the attic,” Dunn said.
Dunn said their home and neighboring houses “are gone.”
Just to the east of Waverly, the town of McEwen was pummeled with about 17 inches (43 centimeters) of rain in less than a day, prompting water rescues, road closures, and communications disruptions. That rainfall total smashed the state’s 24-hour record of 13.6 inches (34.5 centimeters) from 1982, according to the National Weather Service Nashville, though Saturday’s numbers would have to be confirmed.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee tweeted on Saturday, “Tennesseans, please stay cautious of rising floodwaters caused by heavy rainfall in parts of Middle TN. We are actively working with emergency response officials & first responders as they support Tennesseans in flooded areas.”
The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency activated its emergency operations center and said agencies that include the Tennessee National Guard, the state Highway Patrol, and Fire Mutual Aid were responding to the flooding. In a bulletin, TEMA called the situation “dangerous and evolving” and urged people to avoid travel in the affected counties.
Klein isn’t sure for what the future holds for his family or his town.
He also isn’t sure what happened to the two girls and the puppy he witnessed who had been clinging on to the board. He heard that a girl and a puppy had been rescued downstream, and that the other girl was also saved, but he wasn’t sure it was them.
“This is the third 100-hundred year flood that we’ve had in about 10 years,” referencing 2010 and 2019 floods. “But this is 100 times worse than either one of them was. ... The last report I saw was there were 31 missing. This is a small town so the odds are I know most of those people.”

New Zealand recorded 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, as the current community outbreak of the highly transmissible Delta variant continues to grow, bringing infections associated with the outbreak to 72, health officials said.
Of the 21 new cases, 20 are in Auckland, the largest city, and one is in the capital Wellington. Five people were in hospital, but no one was an intensive care unit.
The Pacific nation of 5.1 million is under a strict lockdown until midnight on Tuesday as the outbreak has widened beyond the two key cities.
COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said that about a million people have been fully vaccinated in New Zealand, after more than 50,000 doses of the vaccine were given on Saturday.
“We continue to deliver incredible numbers we can be proud of,” he said.
Until the current outbreak, however, New Zealand’s vaccination pace was the slowest among the wealthy nations of the OECD grouping, with only a fifth of the population fully vaccinated.
The country has recorded just 2,660 confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic and 26 related deaths, according to the health ministry.

MELBOURNE: Prime Minister Scott Morrison defended on Sunday Australia’s lockdown strategy for tackling the coronavirus, saying it would stay until at least 70 percent of population is fully vaccinated, as daily infections break records.
Sunday’s 914 cases of the highly infectious Delta variant surpassed the previous high of 894 a day earlier.
“You can’t live with lockdowns forever and at some point, you need to make that gear change and that is done at 70 percent,” Morrison said in a television interview on the Australian Broadcasting Corp.
Lockdowns are a key element of the federal government’s strategy to rein in outbreaks until the 70 percent level is reached, with borders being re-opened gradually when the figure climbs to 80 percent.
But they are taxing the patience of many.
Police arrested hundreds of people on Saturday during anti-lockdown demonstrations in Sydney and Melbourne, the capitals of the two most populous states, New South Wales and Victoria, which are under a strict lockdown.
Victoria, in its sixth lockdown since the start of the pandemic, recorded 65 locally acquired cases on Sunday, taking the tally in its current outbreak to 440 active cases.
“We are throwing everything at this,” said Martin Foley, the health minister of the southeastern state.
New South Wales saw 830 new infections on Sunday, despite stepped-up efforts, and the Australian Capital Territory, home to the capital, Canberra, had 19. Nationwide, the tally of active cases stands at nearly 12,000.
Just about 30 percent of Australians older than 16 have been fully vaccinated, health ministry data showed on Saturday. This is mainly because the Pfizer vaccine is in short supply and the AstraZeneca vaccine provokes public unease.
The pace has picked up recently, as supplies increase and Delta spreads. A Newspoll this month for The Australian newspaper showed that 11 percent of respondents would flatly refuse vaccination.
In New South Wales, at least 57 percent of those eligible have received one dose, while 30 percent are fully vaccinated.
“If our community keeps getting their vaccines the way they are, New South Wales will look pretty good by October, November,” said state Health Minister Brad Hazzard.
Despite a third wave of infections from the Delta variant, Australia’s COVID-19 numbers are relatively low, with just under 44,000 cases and 981 deaths.

KABUL: All his bags were packed, and Zabulon Simintov was ready to go.
But since the Taliban’s stunning takeover of Kabul last week, Simintov, Afghanistan’s last known Jew, has had a change of heart and plans, saying he does not wish to leave anymore.
It’s a stark contrast from his narrative a few months ago when Simintov, in his late 50s, told Arab News he “had had enough,” explaining how he was fearful of the Taliban’s return to power as the insurgents made rapid territorial gains and US-led foreign troops began withdrawing from Afghanistan in early May.
However, after the Taliban’s bloodless siege of the Afghan capital on Sunday and the group’s pledge to form an “all-inclusive government” and not “seek revenge against enemies,” Simintov says he has chosen to stay in Afghanistan, his home for over five decades.
“A few days ago, an Afghan came from America with a plane ticket to take me (back to Israel). I said I won’t go even if the plane comes outside my home,” he told Arab News over the phone from his home in Kabul on Saturday.
“I need to protect the synagogue here. I see no threat from the Taliban side. The Taliban have come; they are welcome! There is no fear, no threat,” Simintov, a carpet and jewelry merchant, added.

The Taliban have sought to present a more moderate face since last week’s lightning offensive, but the group was infamous for its harsh and repressive policies when it ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, before being toppled by US-led forces and prompting many to formulate an exit plan.

On Friday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference that more than 18,000 people had been flown out of Afghanistan in the past few days.

But Simintov, who has served twice in the Afghan army, said he would not leave, despite his wife and two daughters moving to Israel in 1992.

As the caretaker of Kabul’s only synagogue, residing in its compound for decades, Simintov has witnessed a civil war, Soviet and US invasions of Afghanistan, the Taliban rule and the group’s return to power 20 years later.

The Kabul synagogue, established in 1966, is the only Jewish place of worship in the country after all Jews moved to Herat in western Afghanistan, which once hosted four synagogues.

Although information on the origins of Judaism in Afghanistan is scarce, it is believed that Jews came to the region about 2,000 years ago, living in relative peace and harmony in the Muslim-majority country until the mid 20th century.

Once a thriving community in Afghanistan, thousands of Afghan Jews left for Israel and Western countries in the late 1940s after the creation of Israel and after the Soviet invasion in 1979.

Others fled during the subsequent civil war under the Mujahideen and after the Taliban’s first ascension to power in 1996.

Simintov, who was born in Herat and later moved to Kabul, describes the country’s monarchical period, which ended in 1973, as the “golden era” for Jews but also for Afghans at large.

“I have no other demand from the Taliban; I want no position for myself. But like other people, want security.”

And, perhaps, his copy of the Torah back.

Simintov said Khairullah Khairkhaw, the former interior minister under the Taliban regime, “had confiscated the Torah from his custody in Kabul.”

Khairkhaw, who was released from the Guantanamo Bay prison in 2014 by former US president Barack Obama, serves as the Taliban’s political leader in Qatar, where the group has its political office.

“I will find the contact person for him and get the Torah back,” Simintov said.

The Taliban’s co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar arrived in Kabul on Saturday for talks with senior group leaders and politicians on forming a new government.

The government council, which was formed to fill a void left by President Ashraf Ghani, who fled the country hours after the Taliban took over the presidential palace, includes former President Hamid Karzai, Gulbudin Hekmatyar, leader of the Hizb-e-Islami political and paramilitary group and Abdullah Abdullah, the old administration’s main peace envoy.

Simintov urged the Taliban “not to give any share to these former figures and militia leaders” who have been “behind the country’s destruction” and instead bring together “sound and professional individuals” from different ethnic groups and minorities.

“These leaders have given their test in the past, have plundered Afghanistan and looted billions ... Their presence will damage the Taliban’s credibility,” Simintov said.

Despite his hostility toward the Taliban in the past, he admits to Kabul and other areas “being safer under their rule,” blaming US leaders for “invading” Afghanistan and “creating destruction and carnage.”

“The US is leaving a bad name in history by invading here. The Taliban is back, why did it spend so much money, kill so many people and now leave this way? US citizens should not vote for (President Joe) Biden and (former President Donald Trump); both of them are totally mad,” he said.

“Let’s see what comes next.”

MANILA: Before he boarded a US military plane for Qatar with other evacuees on Tuesday, Elmer Presa gave all to ensure his coworkers and compatriots had a safe passage from Afghanistan after the Taliban’s lightning offensive two days earlier.

Presa, a Filipino national working as a private contractor in Afghanistan for almost a decade, was among hundreds of foreigners who began to flee the country after the Taliban took control of the capital, Kabul, last week.

On Saturday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said an estimated 49 Filipinos remained in Afghanistan, with 42 requesting to be repatriated while 158 overseas Filipino workers, out of nearly 200, had already been evacuated.

In an interview with Arab News on Thursday evening, Presa said he was willing to return to Kabul to help bring the rest of his compatriots home.

“We still have friends and kababayans (compatriots) in Afghanistan waiting to be rescued,” Presa said.

“I’m volunteering myself if our government would like to use me for a mission. I’m very much willing to offer my services to do the repatriation for our fellow Filipinos.”

Foreign affairs assistant secretary, Eduardo Meñez, told Arab News on Friday that Filipinos who have left Afghanistan and are now in Qatar or the UK will be “contacted and assisted in their return,” adding that they would have to look into Presa’s proposal.

Presa’s efforts to evacuate people at security services company Hart Integrated Solutions began on Monday morning when it was already clear the Taliban had taken Kabul.

While most of his colleagues were scrambling to leave, Presa said some were on duty at various foreign embassies and a hotel.

“I asked permission from our transport manager that I need a vehicle because no one is getting my guys,” Presa said. “I told my boss, I’ll take the risk for this, even bet my life. It’s alright. No problem for me; I just need to get my guys back here.”

The colleagues he needed to evacuate — three Filipinos and one Sri Lankan — were trapped at the US and Swedish embassies and the Baron Hotel.

Presa said he had asked permission from Taliban fighters who had taken hold of the diplomatic area.

“I just made a gesture to the Taliban that I need to go there to pick up my guy. One of our dog handlers, Christian, from Zamboanga, assisted me, and we were able to retrieve Jeffrey.”

As he moved his colleague to their base near the airport, another called Presa.

“He said there’s no one to retrieve him,” Presa said. “Again, I asked permission from my boss that I need to get one of our guys at the US Embassy.

“By that time, it was already a bit dark, and I was astonished because there were lots of Taliban securing the area and outside the US Embassy.”

This time, he said, they were stopped, and the Taliban asked a lot of questions.

“So I talked to the one in charge, and I told him, in their language, ‘commandant, we still have one Filipino guy there, I just need to get him; after that, we’ll go straight to our office.’ He said, ‘Ok, yeah, go ahead.’”

Two other colleagues were assisted the next day and evacuated from the Baron Hotel.

All of them boarded military flights on Tuesday that brought Presa, along with several colleagues, to the US military air base in Qatar. Others were flown to the UK.

“Outside, there’s really pandemonium,” he said. “I feel sad seeing people from Afghanistan rushing to get a flight, to escape from their own country.”

Grace Gallora, who works as Hart’s deputy regional human resource manager, told Arab News: “Elmer informed me that we have colleagues stranded at the embassies. By that time, nobody wanted to go back. So it was only him who took the courage to get our coworkers back.

“They are all in the UK now because they were on a Royal Air Force flight that evacuated people from Afghanistan. Elmer and I are the only ones here in Doha. We were separated from the team because we were the last to leave Kabul. I had to account for all our employees because I was the only human resource personnel left to do the task,” Gallora said.

Presa, on the other hand, was also among the last to leave because he wanted to make sure that “everyone in the team was safe.”

As of Saturday, Gallora said they were still waiting to be flown to Kuwait. From there, they will take a commercial flight back to the Philippines.

LONDON: Thousands rallied in central London on Saturday to protest the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban and show solidarity with Afghans opposed to the new regime in Kabul.
Several thousand people descended on the center of the British capital from lunchtime, massing in Hyde Park and marching down Whitehall past Downing Street, the residence and office of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

People take part in a demonstration in solidarity with people of Afghanistan, in London, Britain, August 21, 2021. (Reuters)

The UK leader has faced stinging criticism this week over his government’s handling of the crisis in Afghanistan, as Britain, the United States and other Western allies struggle to evacuate their citizens and others from Kabul.
Protesters at the London event marched behind a banner reading “Talib has not changed,” while others held signs bearing slogans like “stop killing Afghans” and “stop the oppression of Afghan women.”
Many attendees also waved the black, red and green national flag of Afghanistan and chanted slogans opposing the Taliban takeover.

Protesters display a giant Afghan flag as they demonstrate in solidarity with the people of Afganistan, in Parliament Square, central London on August 21, 2021. (AFP)


The Taliban has insisted it will treat women fairly and not seek retribution against Afghans who cooperated with Western forces during their two-decade involvement in the country, as thousands try to flee from Kabul amid chaotic scenes.
Many Afghans and others, including those demonstrating in London, are highly skeptical about their reassurances amid reports that militants have already begun violent reprisals against people on so-called blacklists.

