Jordanian army chief, Germany’s Bundeswehr commander discuss conflict in Middle East

LONDON: Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of Jordan, discussed the ongoing US-Iran conflict with Lt. Gen. Alexander Sollfrank, commander of Germany’s Bundeswehr Joint Force Command, as Amman continues to fend off Iranian aggression.

The two sides discussed military and defense cooperation, with several senior officers from the Jordanian Armed Forces – Arab Army and the German defense attache in Amman in attendance on Wednesday, according to Jordan News Agency.

Bundeswehr soldiers have been stationed at Muwaffaq Salti air base in Azraq, located in the eastern part of the country, since 2017 as part of the US-led coalition to fight Daesh. Tehran has targeted the military base several times since its war with the US and Israel began on Feb. 28.

After diplomatic talks failed and the war resumed last month, the Jordanian Armed Forces intercepted several Iranian missiles breaching the country’s airspace. Huneiti has held several meetings with European counterparts in recent weeks to discuss security developments in the Middle East.

On Sunday, he met with a high-level US delegation that included Sen. Joni Ernst, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, US Ambassador Jim Holtsnider, and the defense attache in Amman. Their meeting focused on strengthening military and defense cooperation between Jordan and the US, including joint training.