Britain says it has evacuated 5,000 from Afghanistan so far

LONDON: Britain’s ambassador to Afghanistan says British authorities have managed to evacuate more than 5,000 people, with 1,000 in the last 14 hours alone.
In a statement on Twitter, Laurie Bristow said the “huge effort” to move evacuees out of Afghanistan is “gathering pace” but that there is still “a huge amount of work to do.”
Bristow said he is in the evacuation handling center in Kabul where soldiers, diplomats and forces have been “working around the clock to get our British nationals, Afghan colleagues and Embassy staff to safety.”
In addition to the 4,000 or so UK nationals, there are thought to be around 5,000 Afghan allies, such as translators and drivers, who are earmarked for a seat on a British plane.
‘Imbecilic’: Ex-UK leader Tony Blair slams Afghan withdrawal
LONDON: Tony Blair, the British prime minister who deployed troops to Afghanistan 20 years ago after the 9/11 attacks, says the US decision to withdraw from the country has “every Jihadist group round the world cheering.”
In a lengthy essay posted on his website late Saturday, the former Labour Party leader said the sudden and chaotic pullout that allowed the Taliban to reclaim power risked undermining everything that had been achieved in Afghanistan over the past two decades, including advances in living standards and the education of girls.
“The abandonment of Afghanistan and its people is tragic, dangerous, unnecessary, not in their interests and not in ours,” said Blair who served as prime minister during 1997-2007, a period that also saw him back the US-led war in Iraq in 2003.
“The world is now uncertain of where the West stands because it is so obvious that the decision to withdraw from Afghanistan in this way was driven not by grand strategy but by politics,” he added.
Blair also accused US President Joe Biden of being “in obedience to an imbecilic political slogan about ending ‘the forever wars’, as if our engagement in 2021 was remotely comparable to our commitment 20 or even 10 years ago.”
The former prime minister, whose reputation in the UK took a dive from the failure to find the alleged weapons of mass destruction that were cited as justification for US coalition’s invasion of Iraq, said Britain has a “moral obligation” to stay in Afghanistan until everyone who needs to be evacuated is taken out.
“We must evacuate and give sanctuary to those to whom we have responsibility — those Afghans who helped us and stood by us and have a right to demand we stand by them,” he said.
Like other nations, Britain is trying to evacuate Afghan allies as well as its own citizens from Afghanistan, but with a US-imposed Aug. 31 deadline hovering into view, it’s a race against time.
In addition to the 4,000 or so UK citizens, the country is thought to have around 5,000 Afghan allies, such as translators and drivers, earmarked for a seat on a plane. The Ministry of Defense said Sunday that nearly 4,000 people had been evacuated so far.
Blair conceded that mistakes were made over the past two decades but added that military interventions can be noble in intent, especially when challenging an extreme Islamist threat.
“Today we are in a mood which seems to regard the bringing of democracy as a utopian delusion and intervention virtually of any sort as a fool’s errand.” he said.
Blair also warned that the decision by the US to keep Britain largely in the dark about the withdrawal risks relegating the country to “the second division of global powers.”
However, he said the UK, in its role as the current president of the Group of Seven nations, was in a position to help coordinate an international response to “hold the new regime to account”.
Britain’s Conservative government has been working diplomatically to ensure there is no unilateral recognition of a Taliban government in Afghanistan.
“We need to draw up a list of incentives, sanctions, actions we can take including to protect the civilian population so the Taliban understand their actions will have consequences,” Blair said.
India’s External Affairs Ministry spokesperson said the plane took off from Kabul on Sunday morning
Passengers on board included 107 Indian nationals
NEW DELHI: An Indian official says an air force transport plane has left Kabul for New Delhi carrying 168 people on board.
Arindam Bagchi, the External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, says the plane took off from Kabul on Sunday morning and the passengers include 107 Indian nationals. He didn’t give the nationalities of 61 others evacuated from the Afghan capital.
Meanwhile, another group of 87 Indians who were evacuated from Kabul to Tajikistan on Saturday in an Indian air force plane are being flown to New Delhi on Sunday, Bagchi said in a tweet. Two Nepalese nationals also were evacuated on that flight.
India began evacuating its nationals last Sunday after the Taliban swept into Kabul.
The Press Trust of India news agency said around 400 Indians were believed to be stranded in Afghanistan. No official figure was available.
The military’s Air Mobility Command tweeted that the mother began having complications during the flight Saturday
BERLIN: The US military says an Afghan woman gave birth aboard an Air Force C-17 that flew from the Middle East to Ramstein Air Base in Germany. The base is being used as a transit post for people being evacuated from Afghanistan.
The military’s Air Mobility Command tweeted that the mother began having complications during the flight Saturday. It says: “The aircraft commander decided to descend in altitude to increase air pressure in the aircraft, which helped stabilize and save the mother’s life.”
On arrival at Ramstein, US medical personnel came aboard and delivered the child in the aircraft’s cargo bay. “The baby girl and mother were transported to a nearby medical facility and are in good condition,” the military said.
Just like the movies: Filipino expat worker describes flight from tumult in Afghanistan
Filipino expat did not see his stay in Afghanistan would abruptly end in the most surreal way – aboard a military aircraft taking off from Kabul
DUBAI: Horrible. It was straight from the movie, what happened to me.
Those words were the quick description of how overseas Filipino worker Joseph Glenn Gumpal managed to flee the chaos in Afghanistan, days after the Taliban overran Kabul in an offensive blitz that surprised the world.
“I never imagined how I was able to travel out [of Kabul], that I managed to do that,” Gumpal, president of Samahang Pilipino sa Afghanistan – the Filipino expatriate community in Afghanistan – told Arab News.
A veteran of Afghanistan, having logged about 11 years of work there, the Filipino expatriate worker did not foresee his employment for a British security company would abruptly end in the most surreal way – being evacuated aboard a military aircraft taking off from Kabul.
“What happened was the Philippine embassy [in Pakistan] sent a message to me saying that the repatriation flight for Filipinos has already arrived at the [Kabul] airport and we have to be there within 45 minutes and will fly without us if we did not arrive on time,” Gumpal said.
The Philippine government mobilized a mandatory evacuation and repatriation of Filipinos in Afghanistan after declaring an Alert Level 4 in the country due to the worsening security situation here.
Evacuation flights have been planned but had to be moved forward as the Afghan government quickly fell and the Taliban swept into power. The Philippine embassy in Islamabad, which has jurisdiction over Afghanistan, has already evacuated 158 Filipino nationals while an estimated 49 Filipinos are still stranded there.
“So I gathered by carry on and hurried to go to the airport, but was stopped by the British troops [guarding the hotel] and was not allowed to go out even though I begged that I have to catch my flight,” Gumpal recounted to Arab News.
“I was warned I could be shot [by the Taliban] if I insisted going on my own because there were lots of them along the way to the airport.”
The British troops might have taken notice of Gumpal missing his flight, so they offered the Filipino worker to join their evacuation procedures instead.
“They told me to join their transfer to the [Kabul] airport complex where a British military base was also located, as they were processing Afghan evacuees,” he said, and that the tension was palpable when they arrived at the airport since Taliban fighters and western troops securing the facility’s perimeter were at a shooting distance.
“The Taliban were at the outside perimeter. The second row of the guard line were British forces and then finally the Turkish contingent,” Gumpal said.
Gumpal added that while on their way to the British military base he saw Filipino compatriots who were not being allowed to enter the airport, but could do nothing to help them.
“When we arrived at the base, I just followed the flow of the crowd of mostly Afghan nationals. Our passports were taken [by British personnel] so that our personal information could be encoded. I had no idea where we the flight was headed, so I asked one of the evacuees beside me,” he said.
It would be an evacuation flight to the UK, via Dubai, aboard a military cargo aircraft with more than 100 passengers – Afghan nationals previously employed as interpreters by British forces who were flying with their families.
“We were slumped on floor of the aircraft during the flight and just holding on to ropes. There were a few in the aircraft, but were allotted only for women,” Gumpal said.
“I thought then that when the flight landed in Dubai I could get off and buy a ticket to Manila. But then the aircraft did not land on the main Dubai airport but at Al-Maktoum [International Airport] instead, which I think was slotted for Britain’s evacuation flights,” he added.
But Gumpal was not allowed to leave the airport, and instead was transferred with other passengers to a waiting chartered Wamo Air passenger plane destined for Manchester in the UK.
Despite his ordeal, Gumpal is thankful that Philippine government representatives have been looking after his welfare, with embassy staff in the UK coordinating with him since he arrived on August 20.
“I am pleading with the embassy staff to facilitate my return to the Philippines,” he said, by making representations to shorten his 10-day quarantine so he could catch the commercial flight to Manila on August 24.
“Right now, I just want to be with my family.”
Although now safe from the chaos in Afghanistan, Gumpal however remains concerned with the remaining Filipinos stranded there especially those that were far from the Philippine government’s staging point for evacuation flights.
“I have raised a concern with the embassy in Pakistan regarding four Filipinos in Mazar-I-Sharif and two more in Jalalabad which are far from Kabul. I am hoping that all Filipinos in Afghanistan would be safely evacuated, we do not know what is the next actions of the Taliban,” he said.
Schools, colleges across Afghanistan can open: Taliban official
Crowds have grown at the airport in the capital Kabul each day over the past week
KABUL: Schools and colleges across Afghanistan can open, a Taliban official said on Sunday.
He added that the group commanders are set to meet former governors and bureaucrats in more than 20 of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces over the next few days to ensure their safety and seek cooperation. “We are not forcing any former government official to join or prove their allegiance to us, they have a right to leave the country if they would like,” the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told Reuters. The Taliban’s swift takeover of Afghanistan has sparked fear of reprisals and a return to the harsh version of Islamic law the group exercised when it was in power two decades ago. Crowds have grown at the airport in the capital Kabul each day over the past week, hindering operations as the United States and other nations attempt to evacuate thousands of their diplomats and civilians as well as numerous Afghans. “We are seeking complete clarity on foreign forces’ exit plan,” the Taliban official added. “Managing chaos outside Kabul airport is a complex task.”