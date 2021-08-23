You are here

Leaked footage shows grim conditions in Iran's Evin prison

Leaked footage shows grim conditions in Iran’s Evin prison
A frame grab taken from video shows a guard beating a prisoner at Evin prison in Tehran, Iran. (The Justice of Ali via AP)
Updated 29 sec ago
AP

Leaked footage shows grim conditions in Iran’s Evin prison

Leaked footage shows grim conditions in Iran’s Evin prison
  • An online account, purportedly by an entity describing itself as a group of hackers, shared footage of the cyberattack
Updated 29 sec ago
AP

DUBAI: The guard in a control room at Iran’s notorious Evin prison springs to attention as one by one, monitors in front of him suddenly blink off and display something very different from the surveillance footage he had been watching.
“Cyberattack,” the monitors flash. Other guards gather around, holding up their mobile phones and filming, or making urgent calls. ”General protest until the freedom of political prisoners” reads another line on the screens.
An online account, purportedly by an entity describing itself as a group of hackers, shared footage of the incident, as well as parts of other surveillance video it seized, with The Associated Press. The alleged hackers said the release of the footage was an effort to show the grim conditions at the prison, known for holding political prisoners and those with ties abroad who are often used as bargaining chips in negotiations with the West.

 


In one part of the footage, a man smashes a bathroom mirror to try to cut open his arm. Prisoners — and even guards — beat each other in scenes captured by surveillance cameras. Inmates sleeping in single rooms with bunk beds stacked three high against the walls, wrapping themselves in blankets to stay warm.
“We want the world to hear our voice for freedom of all political prisoners,” read a message from the online account to the AP in Dubai.
Iran, which has faced criticism from the United Nations special rapporteur over its prison conditions, did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent to its UN mission in New York. Iranian state media in the country have not acknowledged the incident at Evin.
However, several embarrassing hacking incidents have struck Iran amid ongoing tensions over its accelerated nuclear program and as talks with the West over reviving the atomic accord between Tehran and world powers remain on hold.
Four former prisoners at Evin, as well as an Iranian human rights activist abroad, have told the AP that the videos resemble areas from the facility in northern Tehran. Some of the scenes also matched photographs of the facility previously taken by journalists, as well as images of the prison as seen in satellite photos accessed by the AP.
The footage also shows rows of sewing machines that prisoners use, a solitary confinement cell with a squat toilet and exterior areas of the prison. There are images of the prison’s open-air exercise yard, prisoners’ bathrooms and offices within the facility.
Much of the footage bears timestamps from 2020 and this year. Several videos without the stamp show guards wearing facemasks, signaling they came amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Though there is no sound in the videos, they speak to the grim world faced by prisoners at the facility. One sequence shows what appears to be an emaciated man dumped from a car in the parking lot, then dragged through the prison. Another shows a cleric walking down the stairs and passing by the man, without stopping.
Guards in another video are seen beating a man in a prisoner’s uniform. One guard sucker-punches a prisoner in a holding cell. Guards also fight among themselves, as do the prisoners. Many are crammed into single-room cells. No one wears a facemask.
The account that shared the videos with the AP calls itself “The Justice of Ali,” a reference to the Prophet Muhammad’s son-in-law who is revered by Shiites. It also mocks Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
It claimed to have “hundreds” of gigabytes of data from what it described as a hack conducted several months ago. It did not answer questions about who was involved in the leak.
The account linked the timing of its leak to the recent election of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, a hard-line acolyte of Khamenei involved in the execution of thousands in 1988 at the end of the Iran-Iraq War.
“The Evin prison is a stain on Raisi’s black turban and white beard,” the message on the screens in the prison control room also read.
Iran, long sanctioned by the West, faces difficulties in getting up-to-date hardware and software, often relying on Chinese-manufactured electronics or older systems. The control room system seen in the video, for instance, appeared to be running Windows 7, for which Microsoft no longer provides patches. That would make it easier for a potential hacker to target. Pirated versions of Windows and other software are common across Iran.
In recent months, Iran’s railroad system was targeted by an apparent cyberattack. Other self-described hacker groups have published details about Iranians alleging hacking on behalf of the theocracy. Meanwhile the most-famous cyberattack — the Stuxnet virus that destroyed Iranian centrifuges at the height of Western fears over Tehran’s program — is widely suspected to have been an American and Israeli creation.
Evin prison was built in 1971 under Iran’s Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. It housed political prisoners then and later, after the 1979 Islamic Revolution swept the shah from power.
While in theory under the control of Iran’s prison system, Evin also has specialized units for political prisoners and those with Western ties, run by the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, which answers only to Khamenei. The facility is the target of both US and European Union sanctions.
After Iran cracked down on protesters following the disputed 2009 re-election of hard-line President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, many of the arrested protesters ended up in Evin. Lawmakers later pushed for reforms at Evin, following reports of abuses at the prison — which led to the installation of the closed-circuit cameras.
Problems continued, however. Reports by UN Special Rapporteur Javaid Rehman repeatedly named Evin prison as a site of abuses of prisoners. Rehman warned in January that Iran’s entire prison system faced “long-standing overcrowding and hygiene deficiencies” and “insurmountable obstacles for responding to COVID-19.”
“Prisoners of conscience and political prisoners have contracted COVID-19 or experienced symptoms, with many denied testing or treatment or suffering unnecessary delays in receiving test results and treatment,” he wrote.

 

Iran resumes fuel exports to Afghanistan after Taliban request, union says

Iran resumes fuel exports to Afghanistan after Taliban request, union says
Updated 49 min 58 sec ago
Reuters

Iran resumes fuel exports to Afghanistan after Taliban request, union says

Iran resumes fuel exports to Afghanistan after Taliban request, union says
  • The price of gasoline in Afghanistan reached $900 per ton last week as many panicked Afghans drove out of cities
Updated 49 min 58 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Iran restarted exports of gasoline and gasoil to Afghanistan a few days ago, following a request from the Taliban, Iran’s Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Products Exporters’ Union said on Monday.
The Sunni Muslim group seized power in Afghanistan last week as the United States and its allies withdrew troops after a 20-year war.
The price of gasoline in Afghanistan reached $900 per ton last week as many panicked Afghans drove out of cities, fearing reprisals and a return to a harsh version of Islamic law the Taliban imposed when in power two decades ago.
To counter the price spike, the new Taliban government asked Shiite Iran to keep the borders open for traders.
“The Taliban sent messages to Iran saying ‘you can continue the exports of petroleum products’,” Hamid Hosseini, board member and spokesperson at the Iranian union in Tehran, told Reuters, adding that some Iranian traders had been cautious due to security concerns.
Iranian exports began a few days ago, after the Taliban cut tariffs on imports of fuel from Iran up to 70 percent, Hosseini added, showing an official document from Afghan Customs organization.
The main Iranian exports to Afghanistan are gasoline and gasoil. Iran exported about 400,000 tons of fuel to its neighbor from May 2020 to May 2021, according to a report published by PetroView, an Iranian oil and gas research and consultancy platform.

Oman to allow entry to COVID-19 vaccine certificate holders

Oman to allow entry to COVID-19 vaccine certificate holders
Updated 23 August 2021
Reuters

Oman to allow entry to COVID-19 vaccine certificate holders

Oman to allow entry to COVID-19 vaccine certificate holders
Updated 23 August 2021
Reuters

CAIRO: Oman will allow anyone holding a COVID-19 vaccine certificate to travel to the country from Sept. 1, the civil aviation authority said on Twitter on Monday.
The authority said it had dropped a list of countries from which arrivals were banned due to the pandemic.

Egypt closes Gaza border amid tensions with Hamas

Egypt closes Gaza border amid tensions with Hamas
Updated 23 August 2021
AP

Egypt closes Gaza border amid tensions with Hamas

Egypt closes Gaza border amid tensions with Hamas
  • First time the Rafah crossing was shuttered during a workday since early this year
  • Move was meant to pressure Hamas because of the ‘differences’ between Cairo and and the militant group
Updated 23 August 2021
AP

CAIRO: Egypt closed its main border crossing point with the Gaza Strip on Monday amid tensions with the territory’s militant Hamas rulers, officials said.
It was the first time the Rafah crossing was shuttered during a workday since early this year. Egyptian authorities had kept it open during the 11-day war between Israel and Hamas in May.
According to the Egyptian officials, the closure was connected to Cairo’s efforts to broker a long-term cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. It was not immediately clear how long the closure would last, the officials said.
One of the officials said the move was meant to pressure Hamas because of the “differences” between Cairo and and the militant group over lack of progress in both the Egyptian-led, indirect talks with Israel, and also efforts to reconcile Palestinian factions.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to reporters.
The closure came hours after Egypt’s state-run news agency reported that the crossing point was opened on Sunday after its weekly closing down for the Muslim weekend, Friday and Saturday.
Iyad Al-Bozum, a spokesman for the Hamas-run Interior Ministry, said Hamas had been notified of the closure. He said they were in contact with Egyptian authorities to reopen Rafah.
“The closure of the crossing exacerbates the humanitarian crisis inside the Gaza Strip,” he told The Associated Press. “We hope the crossing will return to work as soon as possible.”
Violence erupted on Saturday during a protest organized by Hamas to draw attention to the Israeli-Egyptian blockade of the territory. Scores of Palestinians approached the border fence with Israel, with one of them shooting and wounding an Israeli soldier. At least 24 Palestinians were wounded by Israeli gunfire, two critically.
Egypt has been a key mediator between Israel and Hamas over the years. Egypt’s intelligence chief Abbas Kamel paid a rare visit to Israel last week to discuss the cease-fire deal with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. He invited Bennett to visit Egypt.
Following the May war, Egypt has allowed aid and construction convoys into Gaza to help rebuild houses and infrastructure destroyed during the fighting.

US offers $5 mln reward for information leading to the capture of 'key' aide to Lebanese Hezbollah  

US offers $5 mln reward for information leading to the capture of 'key' aide to Lebanese Hezbollah  
Updated 23 August 2021
Arab News

US offers $5 mln reward for information leading to the capture of 'key' aide to Lebanese Hezbollah  

US offers $5 mln reward for information leading to the capture of 'key' aide to Lebanese Hezbollah  
Updated 23 August 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The United States is offering a reward up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest of ‘a key leader’ in the Lebanese Hezbollah group for smuggling large amounts of money to the Houthi militia in Yemen.

The multimillion-dollar reward is eligible for anyone who will provide information on Khalil Yusuf Harb, who was described as a close advisor to Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah.

The US Rewards for Justice program said in a post on Twitter that Khalil had supervised many of the militant group’s operations across the Middle East.

Adding that Khalil “has transferred large amounts of money to [Lebanese Hezbollah] allies in Yemen,” in a reference to the Iran-backed Houthi militants. 

Last June, the US Treasury sanctioned an Iran-based network for transferring funds for the benefit of the Houthis in Yemen. Washington says that the funds, which amount to tens of millions of dollars, “enables the Houthis’ deplorable attacks threatening civilian and critical infrastructure in Yemen and Saudi Arabia.”

Tehran is ready to ship more fuel to Lebanon if needed, Iranian official says

Tehran is ready to ship more fuel to Lebanon if needed, Iranian official says
Updated 23 August 2021
Reuters

Tehran is ready to ship more fuel to Lebanon if needed, Iranian official says

Tehran is ready to ship more fuel to Lebanon if needed, Iranian official says
  • ‘We sell our oil and its products based on our own decisions and the needs of our friend’
  • Hezbollah said Sunday the first vessel shipping Iranian fuel to Lebanon had already sailed
Updated 23 August 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran said on Monday it is ready to ship more fuel to Lebanon if needed, a day after the leader of Lebanon’s Iran-aligned Hezbollah group said more vessels carrying Iranian fuel would sail soon to help ease the country’s fuel shortage.
“We sell our oil and its products based on our own decisions and the needs of our friend. Iran is ready to send fuel again to Lebanon if needed,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said in an online weekly news conference.
“Certainly we cannot see the suffering of the Lebanese people.”
On Sunday Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah said the first vessel shipping Iranian fuel to Lebanon, which last Thursday the group announced was about to leave Iran, had already sailed.
Last week Iran’s semi-official Nournews news website reported that the fuel shipments to Lebanon were all purchased by a group of Lebanese Shiite businessmen.
“We announce our readiness to sell fuel to the Lebanese government in addition to the fuel purchased by the Lebanese Shiite businessmen, if the Lebanese government is willing,” said Khatibzadeh.
Hezbollah’s foes in Lebanon have warned of dire consequences from the purchase, saying it risked sanctions being imposed on a country whose economy has been in meltdown for nearly two years.
US sanctions on Iran’s oil exports, reimposed in 2018 when then-President Donald Trump exited Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with six powers, aim to cut its crude sales to zero.
Hezbollah, founded by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in 1982, has also been targeted by US sanctions.

