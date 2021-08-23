You are here

Rights group: Israeli strikes on Gaza apparently broke law

The Al-Jalaa building housing the offices of The Associated Press and other media and home to dozens of families, collapses after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City. (AP/File)
  • The international human rights group called on Israeli military to produce evidence justifying the attacks
  • Human Rights Watch noted that although no one was harmed in the airstrikes but damaged neighboring buildings and business and left dozens of people homeless
JERUSALEM: Israeli airstrikes that demolished four high-rise buildings in the Gaza Strip during the war in May apparently violated international laws of war, a leading international human rights group said Monday.
The group called on the Israeli military to produce evidence justifying the attacks.
Human Rights Watch noted that although no one was harmed in the airstrikes, the attacks damaged neighboring buildings, left dozens of people homeless and destroyed scores of businesses.
“The apparently unlawful Israeli strikes on four high-rise towers in Gaza City caused serious, lasting harm for countless Palestinians who lived, worked, shopped or benefited from businesses based there,” said Richard Weir, crisis and conflict researcher for Human Rights Watch.
“The Israeli military should publicly produce the evidence that it says it relies on to carry out these attacks.”
In response to the report, the Israeli military accused Hamas and other militant groups of using the buildings for military purposes and turning their occupants into human shields.
“The assets Hamas tried to hide inside these multistory buildings ... were often of particularly high military value, and successfully striking them was of strategic importance,” it said.
It was the New York-based group’s third report on the 11-day war. It has previously accused Israel of apparent war crimes for attacks that it said had no clear military targets but killed dozens of civilians. It also has said that Hamas’ rockets were fired indiscriminately at Israeli cities, constituting a war crime. Both sides denied the accusations.
The war erupted on May 10 after Hamas fired a barrage of rockets toward Jerusalem in support of Palestinian protests against Israel’s heavy-handed policing of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third-holiest site in Islam, and the threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinian families by Jewish settlers in a nearby neighborhood.
In all, some 260 people were killed in Gaza, including at least 66 children and 41 women, according to UN figures. Hamas has acknowledged the deaths of 80 militants, though Israel says that number is much higher. Twelve civilians, including two children, were killed in Israel, along with one soldier.
Israel’s destruction of Palestinian high-rises was one of its most controversial wartime tactics. Among the targets was the 12-story Al-Jalaa building, which housed the local offices of The Associated Press. The building was also home to dozens of families.
The AP has called on Israel to make public the evidence it used to justify the demolition of the Al-Jalaa building. Israel has said Hamas operatives were using the building for a sophisticated effort aimed at disrupting Israel’s Iron Dome rocket-defense system. But it has refused to share its intelligence, saying it did not want to reveal its sources of information.
HRW said it interviewed 18 Palestinians who were either witnesses or victims of the airstrikes. It said it also reviewed video footage and photos after the attacks, as well as statements by Israeli and Palestinian officials and militant groups.
It said it found no evidence that militants involved in military operations had a current or long-term presence in the buildings when they were attacked. It also said that even if militants were using the buildings, making them legitimate targets, Israel is obligated to avoid disproportionate harm to civilians.
“The proportionality of the attack is even more questionable because Israeli forces have previously demonstrated the capacity to strike specific floors or parts of structures,” it said.
In its statement, the Israeli military said that in all of the cases cited by Human Rights Watch, it provided “significant advance warnings and took efforts to ensure civilians had evacuated.”
It said that whenever possible, it struck specific floors of buildings. But in some cases, it had to destroy “the entire target” when it believe a pinpoint strike could cause an uncontrolled collapse or if the building was of high military value. “This was the case in a handful of cases,” it said, “and is the case in all the buildings mentioned in the report.”
The May conflict was the fourth war between Israel and Hamas since the Islamic militant group, which opposes Israel’s existence, seized control of Gaza in 2007, a year after winning Palestinian elections. Human Rights Watch, other rights groups and UN officials have accused both sides of committing war crimes in all of the conflicts.
Early this year, HRW accused Israel of being guilty of international crimes of apartheid because of discriminatory policies toward Palestinians, both inside Israel as well as in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip. Israel has rejected the accusations.
It also has called on the International Criminal Court to include the recent Gaza war in its ongoing investigation into possible war crimes by Israel and Palestinian militants. Israel does not recognize the court’s jurisdiction and says it is capable of investigating any possible wrongdoing by its army. It says the ICC probe is unfair and politically motivated.

RABAT: A dual Moroccan-Italian citizen jailed for three and a half years for “insulting Islam” will walk free Monday after a court gave her a suspended two-month jail term, a rights group said.
“She will be leaving prison Monday evening,” a member of Morocco’s Association of Human Rights in Marrakesh, Omar Arbib, told AFP.
The 23-year-old woman was arrested in June at Rabat airport when she arrived from France and sentenced later that month to three and a half years in jail.
The Marrakesh appeals court on Monday overturned the sentence, handing her a suspended two-month jail term, Arbib said. A fine of almost $6,000 euros was also scrapped.
She was convicted for “insulting Islam” after sharing on Facebook Arabic phrases imitating an extract from the Qur'an “without knowing the content because she is not fluent in Arabic,” her father said at the time.
Legal proceedings began after a religious association in Marrakesh submitted a complaint against her.
Article 267 of Morocco’s penal code stipulates a sentence of between six months and two years in prison for the offense of “insulting Islam,” but the penalty increases to a maximum of five years if the offense is committed in public, including via electronic platforms.
Rome welcomed the news of the court’s decision, with Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio thanking Italian diplomats and European Affairs Undersecretary Enzo Amendola for their work on the case, Italian news agency ANSA reported.

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden agreed on Tuesday to work together to ensure all those eligible to leave Afghanistan were able to, including after the initial evacuation phase ended, Johnson's office said.
"They discussed the ongoing efforts by the UK and U.S. to coordinate the rapid and safe evacuation of our nationals and those who previously worked with our governments from Kabul International Airport," a Downing Street spokesman said after the two leaders spoke by phone.
"The leaders agreed to continue working together to ensure those who are eligible to leave are able to, including after the initial phase of the evacuation has ended."

Per capita gross domestic product in Afghanistan, even with all those foreign handouts, amounted to just $507 per year according to the World Bank. (AFP/File Photos)
Per capita gross domestic product in Afghanistan, even with all those foreign handouts, amounted to just $507 per year according to the World Bank. (AFP/File Photos)
Per capita gross domestic product in Afghanistan, even with all those foreign handouts, amounted to just $507 per year according to the World Bank. (AFP/File Photos)
  • How the Taliban handles the challenges of the crumbling Afghan economy will be a litmus test of its competence
  • China and other non-Western powers are likely to benefit from the US exit, exploiting its rich mineral resources 
DUBAI: The new Taliban rulers of Afghanistan are facing an immediate economic crisis as aid and other international financial flows dry up, but economists do not underestimate their ability to continue running the country’s $20 billion economy even as a pariah in the international financial scene.

The pressing concern is the stability of the domestic economy and currency, the afghani. Ajmal Ahmady, the central banker who fled the country as Taliban militias converged on Kabul last week, said that Afghanistan faced an economic crisis as the currency depreciated wildly, with the prospect of rapid inflation and a shortage of essential imports. “It’s a really challenging situation,” he told media.

“Macro-economic stability cannot be maintained in the short term. But in the medium to long term, if there is a political settlement and relations are re-established with the US, Europe and the Gulf states, they can begin to stabilize it,” Nasser Saidi, the Middle East economic expert, told Arab News.

Saidi, who has served as economics minister of Lebanon and vice governor of the Lebanese central bank for several terms, highlighted the likelihood that China and other non-Western countries would see economic and strategic advantages in Afghanistan under Taliban rule — if stability can be achieved.

But the present scenario is economic chaos. Even before the swift takeover of the country, symbolized by the fall of Kabul last week, the Afghan economy was in a mess — a “zombie” operation functioning largely on foreign donations, illegal exports like narcotics, and an administration open to corruption and bribery.

In the two decades of Western occupation, the Afghan economy at first grew at a rapid pace, bolstered mainly by US spending on military and, to some extent, civilian infrastructure. Until about 2015, economic activity and living standards improved rapidly.

But they have stagnated over the past five years as international aid slowed down. Per capita gross domestic product, even with all those foreign handouts, amounted to just $507 per year according to the World Bank, putting Afghanistan consistently near the bottom of world wealth tables.

Now Afghans face the immediate prospect of total collapse.

In the two decades of Western occupation, the Afghan economy at first grew at a rapid pace, bolstered mainly by US spending on military and, to some extent, civilian infrastructure. (AFP/File Photo)

“With much of the economic progress of the last 20 years being built on external support, the return of Afghanistan to global pariah status is likely to see the rug pulled from under the economy,” said Gareth Leather, Asian economist at London-based Capital Economics.

Those crucial foreign donations will almost completely dry up, at least until there is some clarity about what kind of government the Taliban will put in place.

The US marked its military withdrawal by suspending access to $9 billion of foreign reserves held in America on behalf of the Afghan Central Bank. As the US has been the major provider of financial support to the country throughout its 20-year stay, and having spent $3 trillion funding the occupation, that will be a big immediate hit to the new regime.

The US Congress, in a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, made clear its opposition to financial support for a “regime with a history of supporting terrorist actions against the US and her allies.”

In addition, the International Monetary Fund has cut off Afghanistan’s access to its lending facilities, explaining that “a lack of clarity within the international community” had led it to suspend a $370 million facility to be made available immediately.

Other big Western institutions, which might have been expected to invest in Afghanistan under different circumstances, are almost certain to follow the US and IMF lead.

So, what sort of economic regime can the Taliban put in place to compensate for the lack of Western foreign aid? The new rulers start with some advantages.

For one, they have taken over a real economy, built on a population of 38 million people, many of whom aspire to middle class states with all the trappings of a consumer society, especially in the larger cities. How far the Taliban will want to accommodate those aspirations remains to be seen.

Afghan money changers count piles of Afghani, the Afghan currency at a money exchange market in Kabul. (AFP/File Photo)

The Taliban also has some experience in economic administration, having run large parts of the country for several years, and have developed a taxation system that has provided them with arms and resources to prosecute the war against Kabul and the US.

“They have controlled the trade routes to other countries for some time, which allowed them to finance the Taliban movement. But that will not be enough on its own to finance the entire government,” Saidi said.

Levies by the Taliban on goods such as cigarettes and fuel products account for a significant amount of the militant group’s income, according to some experts.

David Mansfield, an Afghanistan analyst at the Overseas Development Institute, told the Financial Times: “The primary source of Taliban finances is taxation of legal goods. Drugs have not been as significant a source of funding for the Taliban as many have claimed.”

Ajmal Ahmady, the central banker who fled the country as Taliban militias converged on Kabul last week, said that Afghanistan faced an economic crisis as the currency depreciated wildly, with the prospect of rapid inflation and a shortage of essential imports. (AFP/File Photo)

Nonetheless, Afghanistan’s opium crop — also taxed by the Taliban — is still a big source of income for the country, and has grown steadily under the occupation, despite US counternarcotics operations costing billions of dollars since the invasion in 2001.

A survey by the UN showed that the opium harvest was 37 percent up in 2020, and there have also been reports of Afghan involvement in some of the basic ingredients for the manufacture of methamphetamine products for export.

Taliban spokesman Zabihulla Mujahid said recently that the organization wanted to make Afghanistan a “narcotics-free country” and appealed for international assistance in order to “revive our economy.”

If Mujahid is to be successful in his ambitions, he will have to fall back on traditional Afghan exports. New York-based consultancy Trading Economics lists the country’s main legal exports as carpets and rugs, dried fruits and medicinal plants — none of which can be viewed as generators of significant wealth in the modern global economy.

A Taliban delegation led by the head of the negotiating team Anas Haqqani (R) meeting with former Afghan government officials including former president Hamid Karzai (C-L) earlier in August. (AFP/Handout)

However, the Taliban does have an economic ace up its sleeve in the form of the country’s rich mineral and mining resources. Economists value these deposits as being worth as much as $3 trillion, ranging from traditional reserves like copper and bauxite to rare earth minerals and lithium, which are much in demand in modern telecommunications technology and renewable energy sources.

“I anticipate agreements with China to exploit Afghanistan’s natural resources. In that case, China will benefit from the debacle of the US withdrawal,” Saidi said.

“It will not come in the form of aid, but in investment in infrastructure and exploitation of natural resources. If Afghanistan is linked to the Belt and Road Initiative, the economic situation could improve dramatically,” he added.

One of the leaders of the new regime, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, led a Taliban delegation to Beijing in July in a move viewed as reaching out to China for economic support ahead of the takeover of Afghanistan.

Afghan farmers harvest opium sap from a poppy field in the Gereshk district of Helmand province. Afghanistan is the world's top grower of opium, and the crop accounts for hundreds of thousands of jobs. (AFP/File Photo)

Other countries could also step in to fill the gap left by Western withdrawal. Pakistan, Iran and even Russia are already significant trading partners with Afghanistan, and would not be deterred by the unsavory nature of the new regime.

Arabian Gulf countries might also be persuaded to take part in the rebuilding of the country. “The Gulf countries don’t want to see a destabilized Afghanistan, and might be interested in the natural resources, too,” said Saidi, pointing to the prominent role already being played by Qatar in Afghanistan’s affairs.

The Taliban says it is a different organization from the 1990s movement, and that it has learned lessons from that time. How it handles the urgent challenges of the Afghan economy will be a litmus test of its competence.

UN concerned about humanitarian situation in Marib, fuel crisis in Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen

  • Martin Griffiths called for an increase in aid from donors to avert famine
  • US says Arab coalition and Yemeni government open to a cease-fire but Houthis determined to continue their military campaign
NEW YORK: The United Nations has called for opening the port of Hodeidah and Sanaa airport and the “vital” implementation of the Riyadh Agreement in Yemen.
Speaking during a UN Security Council session, Khaled Mohamed Khiari, assistant secretary-general for Middle East, Asia and the Pacific, said fighting continues in Yemen on more than one front.
He said the UN was concerned about the humanitarian situation in Marib province and a fuel crisis in Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen.
“Unfortunately, since the last Security Council session on Yemen there has been no further progress in the UN’s ongoing efforts to reach an agreement based on the four-point plan presented to the parties, which is comprised of a nationwide cease-fire, the re-opening of Sanaa airport, the easing of restrictions on the flow of fuel and other commodities through Hodeidah port, and the resumption of face-to-face political negotiations between the Yemeni parties,” Khiari said.
“Negotiations facilitated by Saudi Arabia on the Riyadh Agreement, which were focused on the return of the prime minister and other ministers to Aden, have yet to resume following the Eid break in early July,” he said. “No date has been set for recommencing these efforts.”
Khiari also said progress on implementing the Riyadh Agreement remains vital to addressing the tensions in the south, particularly since the security situation in Aden and the southern governorates continues to deteriorate. 
The Riyadh Agreement was signed by the Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council in late 2019 to defuse hostilities in the south so the two sides could focus their efforts on the war with Houthi militants in the north. The agreement led to the formation of a new unity administration that included the separatists.
UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, said civilians, especially children, in Yemen bear the burden of war, which has caused an economic collapse.
The former UN special envoy to Yemen said the currency is collapsing and negatively affecting the lives of Yemenis.
Griffiths called for an increase in aid from donors to avert famine, adding that 5 million Yemenis are one step away from famine.
The former UN special envoy to Yemen said a cease-fire in the war torn country would allow for an inclusive political process.
“The war has gone on far too long and must end now,” he added.
Linda Thomas Greenfield, US ambassador to the UN, said the conflict in Yemen is a rare case where the Security Council and the world community share a consensus.
“The Houthi offensive on Marib has stalled but it has not become any less brutal,” she said, adding that June was the deadliest month for civilians in nearly two years.
The Iran-backed Houthis mounted a devastating offensive on Marib in February in an effort to control one of the last remaining government strongholds, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.
“We have all seen images of Houthi missile strikes that kill women and children,” she told Security Council members, while calling for an immediate cease-fire.
Greenfield said the Arab coalition and the Yemeni government have shown openness to a cease-fire but the Houthis seem determined to continue their military campaign. “This is the moment to change their minds.”
However, she said that “we should not forget the abuses that the Houthis inflict on children and recruiting them for military training.
“Children are not warriors and this cannot continue. We must keep children safe and allow them to pursue education,” she added.
On the SAFER tanker that is moored in the Red Sea, Greenfield said that due to their delays and unreasonable demands, the “Houthis have squandered the opportunity the UN afforded them to avert an environmental catastrophe.”
The group has repeatedly prevented access to UN experts to assess the tanker which has been described as an environmental ticking time bomb as it could cause a catastrophic leak that the UN warns could spill four times as much oil as the 1989 Exxon Valdez oil disaster.
Yemen’s ambassador to the UN, Abdullah Ali Fadhel Al-Saadi, said the Yemeni people cannot sustain any more humanitarian suffering, while the Iranian-supported Houthi militia continued to destroy the country.
Russia’s deputy ambassador to the UN, Anna Evstigneeva, also told the Security Council that Moscow was “concerned” about the Houthi attacks on Saudi infrastructure from Yemen.
The Houthis have stepped up their cross border attacks on Saudi Arabia’s southern region in recent months, targeting populated areas and vital installations.

Egypt expects to produce nearly 18 million doses of Sinovac coronavirus vaccine a month

  • The country's infection rate is still low but started to increase last week
  • All workers in pre-university education, university employees and university students will be vaccinated before October, health minister said
CAIRO: Egyptian Minister of Health and Population Hala Zayed has anounced that Egypt’s production of the locally made Sinovac coronavirus vaccine is expected to range from 15 to 18.5 million doses a month.

Zayed said that the doses would be released after being approved by the Egyptian Drug Authority.

A large number of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are expected to arrive in Egypt during the coming period, she said in a government statement.

According to the statement, Zayed took part in a meeting that discussed follow-up procedures for vaccinating workers in the education sector as well as vaccination of the rest of citizens.

The health minister reviewed the steps for workers in the ministries of education and higher education to receive their coronavirus vaccines, noting that they would continue to receive the vaccine until next September.

Zayed said that this was part of coordination between the two ministries in preparation for the start of the new academic year. She called on all workers in the pre-university education sector to register to receive the vaccine They would then receive a message specifying the date and place of vaccination within 72 hours of registration.

The ministry was coordinating with the Ministry of Higher Education and university presidents to deliver the vaccine doses needed for workers and students, she said.

Zayed highlighted continuing efforts to vaccinate all workers in ministries, government offices, sectors, bodies and affiliated authorities, in addition to vaccinating citizens in companies, banks, industrial zones, tourist hotels, clubs, ports and other places.

The number of vaccination centers designated for travel had been increased to 145 centers nationwide, in addition to the allocation of three major centers, including the Cairo International Convention Center in Nasr City in Cairo, the Islamic Missions City in Alexandria, and a building at the Academy of Arts in Giza, which can vaccinate about 60,000 travelers a day.

Zayed said that coordination efforts extended to the ministries of manpower, ministry of immigration and Egyptians expatriates affairs to vaccinate travelers for work and educational travel.

She added that other shipments of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses were scheduled to arrive in the coming days to continue vaccinating travelers.

"A center has been allocated to facilitate the vaccination of travelers for the purposes of education, whether at the university or post-university education stage,” she said.

