A breath of fresh air: First smog tower installed in Delhi to fight pollution

A breath of fresh air: First smog tower installed in Delhi to fight pollution
India accounted for 35 other cities on IQAir’s World Air Quality Report, which collated data from 106 countries. (Reuters)
Updated 13 sec ago

A breath of fresh air: First smog tower installed in Delhi to fight pollution

A breath of fresh air: First smog tower installed in Delhi to fight pollution
Updated 13 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India on Monday installed a $3 million smog tower in New Delhi to fight pollution in the “world’s most polluted capital,” which has for years reported a deteriorating air quality index.
New Delhi, which boasts a population of 30 million, retained the top spot in the world’s 50 most polluted cities for the third straight year in 2020, according to IQAir, a Swiss group that measures air quality levels based on the concentration of lung-damaging airborne particles known as PM2.5.
India accounted for 35 other cities on IQAir’s World Air Quality Report, which collated data from 106 countries.
Inaugurating the 24-meter high tower in the Rajiv Chowk area of central Delhi on Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it would improve air quality within a 1 km radius by purifying “1,000 cubic meters of air per second.”
“Never before in the country (has) such a technique been used and no one has attempted to clean the air this way,” Kejriwal said.
“We have imported the technique from the US. It has been installed on an experimental basis,” he added.
Built with cement and steel, the smog tower is fitted with 5,000 filters which work in a cyclical format, drawing in polluted air and releasing its purified version.
To gauge its efficacy, Kejriwal said data retrieved from the tower would be analysed by the Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi and Mumbai.
“If it is found to be effective, then many towers like this will be installed in Delhi,” Kejriwal said, adding that a second tower is scheduled to be erected in east Delhi by September.
The initiative offers a breath of fresh air for thousands of residents in the city grappling with pollution which, according to a study last year, was the leading cause for a 40 percent increase in lung cancer cases among non-smokers in the past 10 years.
Earlier this year, the Centre for Science and Environment, a New Delhi-based environmental think tank, said in its report that the seasonal average of pollution during winter in Delhi and its adjoining areas was higher in 2020/21 than in the previous cycle.
In January last year, the Supreme Court ordered the Delhi government and the Central Pollution Control Board to set up towers in two locations in the capital by April. This plan was thrown off track by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Experts, however, questioned the effectiveness of the smog towers, calling on the government to nip pollution in its bud.
“We don’t know the efficacy of the smog tower and how much it is going to address the ambient pollution,” Vivek Chattopadhyay, a senior programme manager for air pollution at the CSE, told Arab News.
“We should devote our resources to control pollution at its source. It is highly questionable, and there is no consensus among the scientific community whether a smog tower is an effective device to control pollution,” Chattopadhyay said, adding: “A smog tower can work better indoors rather than outside.”
Doctors said a smog tower might work as a makeshift solution but not as a permanent one.
“This is a damage control measure that can limit the exposure of population to a certain level but not a sureshot idea to clean up the air,” Dr. Mayank Saxena, a senior chest specialist at the Noida-based Yatharth Hospital, told Arab News.
He explained how diseases such as asthma and bronchitis are on the rise, drawing attention to the impact that a severe or worse air quality index (AQI) can have on COVID-19 patients.
“For me, the busiest days are from September to December when the pollution is high … We get lots of new patients suffering from respiratory problems, but also we see acute suffering for those who already have respiratory problems,” Dr. Saxena said.
“A study has found that the AQI also has a great impact on COVID-19 patients who have been exposed to pollution. They suffer more because of a bad AQI, and the severity of their medical condition worsens.”

Topics: New delhi India smog Pollution

Updated 13 min 35 sec ago

All clear: Kabul begins ambitious plan to remove maze of concrete barriers

All clear: Kabul begins ambitious plan to remove maze of concrete barriers
Updated 13 min 35 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Afghan authorities have initiated a colossal plan to demolish blast walls across the capital, installed to shield political leaders, government officials, and foreign missions for a major part of the past 20 years, the city’s mayor told Arab News on Monday.
Also known as a Bremer or T-wall, the 12-foot-high, steel-reinforced and portable structures are a common sight across Kabul.
The municipality’s move follows the capture of Kabul by Taliban fighters, some of whom were behind suicide attacks and car bombings which prompted officials to erect the concrete walls as a protective measure. 
However, since returning to power, the Taliban have pledged to maintain peace and form an “all-inclusive government.”
“We have begun removing the barriers starting with government institutions,” Kabul Mayor Daud Sultanzoy said. “Private individuals are to follow this too and embassies, depending on their circumstances, are requested to do so. We plan to clear all of Kabul. The process will take months since the number of such concrete walls is very high and there is not enough machinery.”
He was also mayor under former President Ashraf Ghani, who fled Kabul hours after the Taliban took over the presidential palace.
Authorities were going to remove the T-walls some time ago but were “stopped by strongmen and factional leaders, including the head of parliament.”
In some areas of Kabul, entire streets and avenues have been blocked from view, turning the city into “a strange fort” and creating restrictions in movement.
“These walls had created a choking environment for the people of Kabul because they blocked streets,” the mayor added.
According to a municipality official, who requested anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to the media, there are more than 3,700 T-walls installed in just one of Kabul’s 22 districts.
These are in addition to nearly 8,400 T-walls set up in compounds housing US-led NATO forces, who are set to leave Afghanistan by the end of the month.
“Hundreds more have been installed to protect embassies, government authorities and leaders,” the official said.
There was a gradual increase in the number of barriers set up in recent years following a surge in commando-style attacks by Taliban and Daesh militants who used car bombs, causing enormous destruction. One such strike was carried out against former Defense Minister Gen. Besmillah Khan Mohammadi in a posh area of Kabul a few weeks ago, when Taliban fighters used a vehicle laden with explosives. Later, the Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.
Kabul residents hailed the clearing out as the T-walls made the city look like it was in a “constant state of war.”
“This (removal of the concrete walls) is indeed a noble initiative,” taxi driver Fateh Shah told Arab News. “The city looked like it was at constant war. We are happy about it because it will reduce traffic congestion and allow easy movement.”
Others said that while the purpose of the T-walls was to safeguard certain areas they had “created a headache” for ordinary people’s security on the streets. 
“They were of no help for other people; (they) blocked roads and created problems such as access to hospitals,” retired civil servant Qurban Ali told Arab News. “People would find themselves trapped in some of the blasts and their evacuation was almost impossible because of these hindrances.”

Topics: Kabul Afghanistan Taliban capture Kabul

Taliban say Afghan resistance force ‘besieged’ in Panjshir Valley

Taliban say Afghan resistance force ‘besieged’ in Panjshir Valley
Updated 23 August 2021
AFP

Taliban say Afghan resistance force ‘besieged’ in Panjshir Valley

Taliban say Afghan resistance force ‘besieged’ in Panjshir Valley
  • Panjshir — famous for its natural defenses never penetrated by Soviet forces or the Taliban in earlier conflicts — remains the last major holdout of anti-Taliban forces led by Ahmad Massoud
  • The valley is guarded by a narrow gorge, making entry — or escape — extraordinarily difficult for outsiders, who can be picked off by entrenched forces positioned on higher ground
Updated 23 August 2021
AFP

KABUL: The Taliban said Monday their fighters had surrounded resistance forces holed up in Afghanistan’s Panjshir Valley but were looking to negotiate rather than take the fight to them.
The announcement follows scattered reports of clashes overnight, with pro-Taliban social media accounts claiming gunmen were massing, and Afghanistan’s former vice president saying resistance forces were holding strong.
Taliban fighters “are stationed near Panjshir,” spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted, saying they had the area surrounded on three sides.
“The Islamic Emirate is trying to resolve this issue peacefully,” he added.
Pro-resistance accounts on social media had dismissed earlier claims of being pushed back, saying Taliban fighters had been ambushed and routed.
Claims from either side were impossible to independently verify from a remote mountainous region that is largely inaccessible.
Panjshir — famous for its natural defenses never penetrated by Soviet forces or the Taliban in earlier conflicts — remains the last major holdout of anti-Taliban forces led by Ahmad Massoud, son of the famed Mujahideen leader Ahmed Shah Massoud.
Former Afghan vice president Amrullah Saleh is also there, and photos posted on social media in recent days have shown him in talks with Massoud.
The valley is guarded by a narrow gorge, making entry — or escape — extraordinarily difficult for outsiders, who can be picked off by entrenched forces positioned on higher ground.
A spokesman for Massoud’s anti-Taliban National Resistance Front told AFP at the weekend that the group was prepared for “long-term conflict,” but would prefer to negotiate for an inclusive government.
“The conditions for a peace deal with the Taliban are decentralization, a system that ensures social justice, equality, rights, and freedom for all,” spokesman Ali Maisam Nazary told AFP.
Following the collapse of the US-backed government last week, the Taliban are consolidating their control over the country and holding a series of meetings with old foes — including opposition politicians and warlords.

Topics: Afghanistan Panjshir Valley Ahmad Massoud

France’s COVID-19 hospitalizations highest in 2 months

France’s COVID-19 hospitalizations highest in 2 months
Updated 23 August 2021
Reuters

France’s COVID-19 hospitalizations highest in 2 months

France’s COVID-19 hospitalizations highest in 2 months
  • Delta variant of the disease has put a renewed strain on the health system
  • Daily new infections increased by 5,166 over 24 hours, but were down by 11.4% versus last Monday
Updated 23 August 2021
Reuters

PARIS: French health authorities said on Monday the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 and those treated in intensive care units (ICU) stood at the highest levels in more than two months.
The Delta variant of the disease has put a renewed strain on the health system.
The daily new infections increased by 5,166 over 24 hours, but were down by 11.4 percent versus last Monday. And the seven-day moving average of daily additional cases decreased to 21,130 versus 23,783 10 days ago.
“Regarding ICU patients, the peak of this fourth wave could be reached in the days to come,” Health Minister Olivier Veran told BFM, adding he remained wary of a possible back-to-school effect in a week’s time.
He also said France’s main independent health authority would soon recommend a third COVID-19 for those older than 65 years.
The number of people hospitalized for the virus rose by 356 over 24 hours to 11,007, the first time the figure exceeded 11,000 since June 17. Patients treated in intensive care units for the disease increased by 87 to 2,215, the highest since June 10.
The COVID-19 death toll went up by 108, at 113,496 — the 11th-highest in the world — with the seven day moving average at an almost three-months high of 109. At more than 6.6 million cases since the outbreak of the disease, France has the fifth-highest total of infection globally.

Topics: France #covid-19

Cyprus to revoke passports of Turkish Cypriot officials

Cyprus to revoke passports of Turkish Cypriot officials
Updated 23 August 2021
AFP

Cyprus to revoke passports of Turkish Cypriot officials

Cyprus to revoke passports of Turkish Cypriot officials
  • Cyprus said it will revoke 14 passports — 10 held by cabinet members and four by members of the Varosha committee
  • Turkish Cypriots are eligible for a Republic of Cyprus identity card and passport, which allows them free access to the EU
Updated 23 August 2021
AFP

NICOSIA: Cyprus said on Monday it would revoke 14 passports issued to Turkish Cypriot officials in the breakaway north of the island over their “hostile” actions.
Government spokesman Marios Pelekanos did not specify which officials were being targeted, but said the decision was linked to Turkish and Turkish Cypriot plans to open up the ghost town of Varosha.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said last month they would reopen part of the former resort, abandoned since Ankara’s 1974 invasion of the island.
“The cabinet decided to revoke, not renew or issue Republic of Cyprus passports to a number of persons who either participate in the pseudo-state’s cabinet or are members of the Varosha opening committee,” Pelekanos said.
The actions of these officials “undermine the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and security of the Republic of Cyprus,” he said.
The official Cyprus News Agency said 14 passports would be revoked — 10 held by cabinet members and four by members of the Varosha committee.
“Their specific hostile actions against the Republic of Cyprus promote the implementation of Turkey’s plans to change the status of Varosha, contrary to United Nations resolutions,” Pelekanos added.
Turkish troops seized the northern third of Cyprus in 1974 in response to an aborted coup in Nicosia aiming at uniting the island with Greece.
The Republic of Cyprus, whose overwhelming majority is Greek Cypriot and which has been a European Union member since 2004, has effective control over the southern two-thirds of the island.
Only Ankara recognizes the breakaway self-declared Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).
Turkish Cypriots are eligible for a Republic of Cyprus identity card and passport, which allows them free access to the EU.
Media reports said that Tatar obtained a passport in 2000 but that he never used it and would happily return it.
The EU has told Turkey to reverse plans to open up Varosha. In July, the 27-nation bloc which includes the Republic of Cyprus, condemned “Turkey’s unilateral steps and the unacceptable announcements.”
It is estimated that more than 100,000 Turkish Cypriots hold either a Republic of Cyprus ID card or passport.

Topics: Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Republic of Cyprus Varosha

Extinction Rebellion occupy Norway’s oil ministry as part of 10-day protest

Extinction Rebellion protesters demonstrate at the Norwegian oil and energy ministry in Oslo, Norway August 23, 2021. (Reuters)
Extinction Rebellion protesters demonstrate at the Norwegian oil and energy ministry in Oslo, Norway August 23, 2021. (Reuters)
Updated 23 August 2021
Reuters

Extinction Rebellion occupy Norway’s oil ministry as part of 10-day protest

Extinction Rebellion protesters demonstrate at the Norwegian oil and energy ministry in Oslo, Norway August 23, 2021. (Reuters)
  • Earlier this week Extinction Rebellion activists blocked access to an Equinor-run oil export facility on Norway’s west coast
  • Extinction Rebellion is also planning protests elsewhere in Europe, with two weeks of demonstrations starting on Monday in London
Updated 23 August 2021
Reuters

OSLO: Some 150 Extinction Rebellion activists blocked access to the Norwegian energy ministry in Oslo on Monday as part of an ongoing 10-day campaign to protest against the Nordic country’s oil industry.
Norway is Western Europe’s largest producer of crude and natural gas, pumping some four million barrels of oil equivalent per day.
Around 17 campaigners, some with “Ban oil” written on their palms, occupied the reception area of the ministry in central Oslo, while dozens of others demonstrated outside.
“For decades we have written letters, we have spoken out, we have demonstrated. You let us speak but you are not listening,” Hanna Kristina Jakobsen, 22, told the crowd via megaphone.
“This is why we do peaceful civil disobedience now. We are desperate.”
Following the publication of the latest IPCC report on Aug. 9, climate change has become a focal point of debate ahead of an election on Sept. 13, in which Norway’s center-left opposition is expected to defeat the incumbent Conservative-led coalition.
In a separate location, 29 protesters were arrested when they blocked a major road in the city and refused to comply with police orders to move, Oslo police said on Twitter.
Extinction Rebellion is also planning protests elsewhere in Europe, with two weeks of demonstrations starting on Monday in London.
Norway Minister of Petroleum and Energy Tina Bru said that, while she shared the worry over climate change, the protesters were using what she called anti-democratic methods that would not lead to results.
“We’ll never succeed in the fight against climate change if we scrap democracy on the way,” Bru said in a statement.
Earlier this week Extinction Rebellion activists blocked access to an Equinor-run oil export facility on Norway’s west coast, temporarily halting the loading of oil. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, Terje Solsvik and Nerijus Adomaitis Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Mark Porter)

Topics: World Norway Extinction Rebellion climate change

