You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia expands women’s representation in workplace

Saudi Arabia expands women’s representation in workplace

In recent years Saudi Arabia has implemented a raft of measures designed to expand women’s economic inclusion. (General Electric)
In recent years Saudi Arabia has implemented a raft of measures designed to expand women’s economic inclusion. (General Electric)
Short Url

https://arab.news/j38dc

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia expands women’s representation in workplace

In recent years Saudi Arabia has implemented a raft of measures designed to expand women’s economic inclusion. (General Electric)
  • Efforts underway to increase the number of women in the workforce
  • Employment, entrepreneurship and education opportunities for women in Saudi Arabia
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: More female employees are joining workplaces and boardrooms in Saudi Arabia, with gender equality a key target of a regional drive to improve environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards.

While measurable progress has been achieved in recent years, there is room for further improvement to consolidate these changes into a lasting and broad-based transformation.

“Saudi Arabia recognizes that it has a large, untapped pool of talent. There is plenty of work being done to leverage this asset, as empowering women is a goal of Vision 2030,” Lilac Ahmad Al-Safad, president of the Saudi Electronic University (SEU), told Oxford Business Group (OBG).

In recent years the country has implemented a raft of measures designed to expand women’s economic inclusion. These have ranged from allowing women to drive cars, to changes in labor and family law.

The changes have helped to achieve measurable results; more than 51,000 Saudi women joined the job market in 2020, and the Kingdom aims to provide jobs to about 1 million women by 2030.

The World Bank report awarded Saudi Arabia 80 points out of 100, slightly below the UAE and on a par with Chile.

In addition to expanding participation in the workplace, the new measures aim to boost entrepreneurship among women.

“Micro-businesses are an often-overlooked segment of economy, despite generating a notably positive social impact — particularly in relation to the economic empowerment of women,” Ibrahim Al-Rashid, CEO of the Kingdom’s Social Development Bank, told OBG. “However, Saudi Arabia is increasingly paying attention to the segment.”

The number of female entrepreneurs in the Kingdom is reported to have increased by 50 percent in 2019, while a 2020/21 report by Global Entrepreneurship Monitor found that the highest rates of entrepreneurial intentions among women were reported in MENA, with Saudi female entrepreneurs driving this trend.

Looking to the talent pipeline, more young Saudi women are opting to study science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM), and 38 percent of Saudi STEM graduates are women.

In some fields this share is higher. According to UNESCO, 59 percent of students enrolled in computer science in Saudi Arabia are women, compared to 14 percent and 16 percent in the US and the UK, respectively.

The SEU’s Al-Safadi was appointed president of the institution in 2020, becoming the first female president of a Saudi co-educational university. This month the SEU launched WEmpower, a women’s research accelerator, to give female faculty and postgraduate students a chance to learn from research experts.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi women empowerment women empowerment Eye on the Vision Vision 2030

Related

Saudi female trainees showed an exceptional performance during their professional training with a 100 percent success rate, an official at the academy said. (Photos/Huda Bashatah) video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women finding new careers above the clouds
Oil and gas sector is key to increasing number of women in workforce: Report
Saudi Arabia
Oil and gas sector is key to increasing number of women in workforce: Report

Saudi Arabia sends assistance to help Algeria grapple effects of deadly fires

The aid was sent by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. (SPA)
The aid was sent by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia sends assistance to help Algeria grapple effects of deadly fires

The aid was sent by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. (SPA)
  • The aid includes food, shelters and medical supplies bound for Algiers
  • It was sent following directives from King Salman
Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has set up an air bridge to Algeria carrying urgent humanitarian aid to help the north African country “alleviate the effects” of deadly wildfires that swept across several cities.
The move has been directed by King Salman, who spoke to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune over the phone on last week and assured him of his country’s support.
At least 90 people were killed and several injured in multiple forest fires that broke out in the north of Algeria on Aug. 9 amid a blistering heatwave.
The aid, which left on a plane from King Khalid International Airport in the capital, Riyadh, is being sent by the Saudi-based King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) and includes food, shelters and medical supplies bound for Algiers.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Algeria forest fires King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Abdelmadjid Tebboune King Salman King Khalid International Airport

Related

Saudi king directs support for Algeria to help fight fires
Saudi Arabia
Saudi king directs support for Algeria to help fight fires
Saudi crown prince meets Qatari FM in Neom
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince meets Qatari FM in Neom

Saudi Arabia regrets cutting of ties between Algeria and Morocco

Saudi Arabia regrets cutting of ties between Algeria and Morocco
Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia regrets cutting of ties between Algeria and Morocco

Saudi Arabia regrets cutting of ties between Algeria and Morocco
  • The Kingdom hopes relations between the two countries would be restored as soon as possible
Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday said it “regrets” the development in relations between Morocco and Algeria.
The statement comes a day after Algeria severed ties with Morocco due its “hostile actions,” blaming Rabat for the deadly wildfires that spread across the north of the country in recent days.
“The Saudi government hopes that relations between the two countries would be restored as soon as possible,” the foreign ministry said.
The Kingdom called on both sides to give priority to dialogue and diplomacy to find solutions to contentious issues to open a new page for relations between the two countries, in a way that benefits their people, achieves security and stability for the region, and enhances joint Arab action.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Algeria Morocco Saudi Foreign Ministry

Related

Update Algeria says cutting diplomatic ties with Morocco
Middle-East
Algeria says cutting diplomatic ties with Morocco
Saudi king directs support for Algeria to help fight fires
Saudi Arabia
Saudi king directs support for Algeria to help fight fires

Saudi crown prince meets Qatari FM in Neom

Saudi crown prince meets Qatari FM in Neom
Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi crown prince meets Qatari FM in Neom

Saudi crown prince meets Qatari FM in Neom
Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met the Qatari foreign minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani at NEOM Palace on Wednesday, state news agency SPA reported. 

The Crown Prince welcomed the Qatari minister, while his excellency conveyed the greetings of Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Saudi King Salman. Al-Thani also delivered a message from Qatari Emir to the Saudi crown prince during the reception.

They reviewed bilateral relations and aspects of cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi crown prince in phone call with Brazilian president
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince in phone call with Brazilian president
Saudi crown prince congratulates karate Olympic medalist Tarek Hamdi
Sport
Saudi crown prince congratulates karate Olympic medalist Tarek Hamdi

Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait

Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait
Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait

Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait
  • The coalition said it was taking operational measures to protect civilians from such attacks
Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab coalition said Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone launched toward Khamis Mushait in southwestern Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

The coalition said it was taking operational measures to protect civilians from such attacks, state news agency SPA reported.

The Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen have stepped up attacks targeting populated areas and oil installations in the Kingdom since the beginning of the year, drawing international condemnation.

Topics: Arab Coalition Houthis Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi police arrest five for beating man, stealing phone 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi police arrest five for beating man, stealing phone 
In Yemen’s north, Houthis face virus with outright denial
Middle-East
In Yemen’s north, Houthis face virus with outright denial

Saudi police arrest five for beating man, stealing phone 

Saudi police arrest five for beating man, stealing phone 
Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi police arrest five for beating man, stealing phone 

Saudi police arrest five for beating man, stealing phone 
Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi police in Riyadh said they have arrested five people seen in a video that went viral online assaulting a man and stealing his phone, according to official news agency SPA. 

Riyadh police spokesman Major Khaled Al-Kraidi commented on the arrests and video saying those arrested were four Syrian residents and one Saudi citizen, all in their twenties. 

Legal measures were taken against them, and they will be referred to the Public Prosecution, the police statement added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia police Riyadh Arrest

Related

Saudi police catch seven quarantine violators in Eastern Province
Saudi Arabia
Saudi police catch seven quarantine violators in Eastern Province

Latest updates

Digital identifiers to help crypto market go mainstream: Market wrap
Digital identifiers to help crypto market go mainstream: Market wrap
Saudi Arabia expands women’s representation in workplace
In recent years Saudi Arabia has implemented a raft of measures designed to expand women’s economic inclusion. (General Electric)
Russia is playing S-400 card in Turkey for strategic purposes, say experts
Russia is playing S-400 card in Turkey for strategic purposes, say experts
Saudi Arabia launches tech initiatives to boost Kingdom’s global ranking and create more startups
Saudi Arabia launches tech initiatives to boost Kingdom’s global ranking and create more startups
Saudi Arabia launches largest technology initiative in region
Saudi Arabia launches largest technology initiative in region

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.