Brave progress but no medals for Iraqi wheelchair fencers at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Zainulabdeen Al-Madhkhoori and Ammar Ali bowed out at quarterfinal stage of the men's epee event
Zainulabdeen Al-Madhkhoori and Ammar Ali bowed out at quarterfinal stage of the men’s epee event (File/AFP)
Zainulabdeen Al-Madhkhoori and Ammar Ali bow out at quarterfinal stage of men's epee event

Brave progress but no medals for Iraqi wheelchair fencers at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
  • Zainulabdeen Al-Madhkhoori and Ammar Ali bow out at quarterfinal stage of men’s epee event
Iraq’s athletes put up a valiant effort in the wheelchair fencing competition but eventually departed the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games after two quarterfinal losses at Makuhari Messe Event Hall on Thursday morning.

In the category A men’s epee individual competition, Zainulabdeen Al-Madhkhoori won three of his six Preliminary Pool 2 matches in the day’s early sessions to advance to the round of 16.

He started his campaign with 5-1 win over Ryan Rousell of Canada and followed that up with victories over Maurice Schmidt of Germany (5-2) and Hakan Akkaya of Turkey (5-3).

The three wins meant that, despite three ensuing losses to Emanuele Lambertini of Italy, Tian Jianquan of China and Maxim Shaburov of the Russian Paralympic Committee, the 30-year-old Iraqi progressed to the knockout rounds.

In his last-16 match, he once again defeated the German Schmidt (15-13) to advance to the quarterfinals, where he would meet Shaburov for a second time.

Sadly for Al-Madhkhoori, there would be no change in the outcome as he lost 15-7 to the second seed to exit the competition.

Meanwhile, his compatriot Ammar Ali recovered from a poor start to reach the quarterfinals of the category B men’s epee individual tournament. He lost his opening two matches in Preliminary Pool 1 to Alexander Kuzyukov of the RPC (5-2) and Dimitri Coutya of Great Britain (5-2).

After that, the 36-year-old went on a four-match winning streak, overcoming Pierre Mainville of Canada (5-2), Michinobu Fujita of Japan (5-3), Yohan Peter of France (5-0) and Anton Datsko of Ukraine (5-2).

In the quarterfinal, the Iraqi’s quest for a medal was ended when he lost 15-10 to Jovane Guissone of Brazil.

F1 Jeddah Corniche Circuit designer Tilke unveils new details 100 days ahead of Saudi Grand Prix

The F1 Jeddah Corniche Circuit comprises of 27 turns, including some high-speed corners as well as long straight lines. (Supplied/The Sports Marketing Group)
The F1 Jeddah Corniche Circuit comprises of 27 turns, including some high-speed corners as well as long straight lines. (Supplied/The Sports Marketing Group)
Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

F1 Jeddah Corniche Circuit designer Tilke unveils new details 100 days ahead of Saudi Grand Prix

The F1 Jeddah Corniche Circuit comprises of 27 turns, including some high-speed corners as well as long straight lines. (Supplied/The Sports Marketing Group)
  • Carsten Tilke says all restrictions that control usual street circuits were removed
  • F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be the largest sporting event in the Kingdom’s history and will be held on Dec. 3-5
Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Racetrack designer Carsten Tilke unveiled new details of Formula 1’s fastest new racing circuit in Jeddah Corniche, which he described as the largest in the history of Saudi Arabia.
The details were revealed to coincide with the start of the 100 day countdown to the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, which will be the largest sporting event in the Kingdom’s history and will be held on Dec. 3-5.
Tilke said the race track on the coast of Jeddah, which is 6.17 kilometers long, is the second longest circuit on the calendar during the 2021 Formula 1 season after the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium.
The track, which comprises of 27 turns, including some high-speed corners as well as long straight lines, was completed in record time in less than 12 months. The event will be held in cooperation with Formula 1, the International Automobile Federation, as well as the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation.
Tilke said they designed an exciting circuit for fans and drivers alike, without the usual restrictions of any downtown circuit, which makes the Jeddah Corniche circuit special.
Tilke, who is designing the circuit with his father Hermann, said it gave him the freedom to design, and all restrictions that controlled the usual street circuits were removed, adding it was built on land designated for it.
Tilke also revealed that the Jeddah Corniche Circuit has an estimated speed of 252 kilometers per hour, which is the highest average speed compared to any Formula 1 street circuit.

FIFA asks British PM to exempt players from quarantine

FIFA asks British PM to exempt players from quarantine
Updated 25 August 2021
AP

FIFA asks British PM to exempt players from quarantine

FIFA asks British PM to exempt players from quarantine
  • FIFA president Gianni Infantino took advantage of an exemption in place for European Championship so he could fly into London from Rio de Janeiro in July
  • He suggested an approach similar to that adopted by UK government for the Euro 2020’s final stages be implemented for upcoming international matches
Updated 25 August 2021
AP

ZURICH: Demanding that all players be released for World Cup qualifiers, FIFA president Gianni Infantino has asked British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to lift quarantine requirements for footballers to allow them to travel next week to play for their countries.
Infantino himself took advantage of an exemption in place for the European Championship so he could fly into London from Rio de Janeiro in July and avoid the mandatory 10 days of hotel quarantine in England.
The Premier League defied FIFA to decide on Tuesday that almost 60 players from 19 clubs would not be released next week to fly off to qualifiers in 26 countries on Britain’s red list — including all South American nations.
“I have written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and appealed for the necessary support, in particular, so players are not deprived of the opportunity of representing their countries in qualifying matches for the FIFA World Cup, which is one of the ultimate honors for a professional footballer,” Infantino said in a statement on Wednesday. “I have suggested that an approach similar to that adopted by the UK government for the final stages of the Euro 2020 be implemented for the upcoming international matches.”
The Confederation of African Football joined FIFA’s call for Britain to extend the “same treatment previously applied to Europe” to players needing to go to Africa for games. Egypt and South Africa are among the African nations on Britain’s red list.
“The circumstances in the African countries on the red list in many cases are in fact less severe than other countries not currently on this list or for which exemptions were previously provided,” CAF said in a statement.
Serie A on Wednesday also said it supports clubs not releasing players to countries where they would have to quarantine on their return to Italy. The Spanish league also said it would support any of its clubs that did not want to release players for international duty with South American teams, over concerns about the lack of recovery time to resume games with their clubs.
Infantino did not directly address the concerns about the scheduling in the statement.
“Together we have shown solidarity and unity in the fight against COVID-19,” Infantino said. “Now, I am urging everyone to ensure the release of international players for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers.”
Unlike for other international fixtures during the pandemic, FIFA is no longer allowing exemptions for players to opt out of the trips if they are forced to quarantine on their return to countries to resume club duties.
Clubs face FIFA sanctions if they refuse to release players. The Spanish league hit out at FIFA’s “unilateral decision” to grant two additional days for South American countries to play games in both September and October so three qualifiers can be played in each window, rather than the usual two. That means, regardless of any quarantine requirements on their return, players would likely not be rested enough to play for their clubs when leagues resume.
“I am calling on a show of solidarity from every member association, every league, and every club, to do what is both right and fair for the global game,” Infantino said. “Many of the best players in the world compete in leagues in England and Spain, and we believe these countries also share the responsibility to preserve and protect the sporting integrity of competitions around the world.”
FIFA has not challenged an assertion from the European Club Association that the governing body “abuses its regulatory function in order to place its commercial interests and those of its member associations above the physical wellbeing of players and legitimate sporting interests of clubs.”

Kane ends Man City speculation by confirming he will remain at Tottenham

Kane ends Man City speculation by confirming he will remain at Tottenham
Updated 25 August 2021
AFP

Kane ends Man City speculation by confirming he will remain at Tottenham

Kane ends Man City speculation by confirming he will remain at Tottenham
  • Kane is the second top goalscorer in Tottenham's history with 221
  • He missed his side's 1-0 victory over City on the opening weekend of Premier League season
Updated 25 August 2021
AFP

LONDON: Harry Kane ended speculation over a potential move to Manchester City by announcing on Wednesday he will remain at Tottenham this season.
The 28-year-old is the second top goalscorer in Tottenham’s history with 221, but is yet to win a major trophy at club or international level.
Kane had made clear his desire to leave his boyhood club in the quest to end his wait for silverware.
However, he still has three years left on a six-year deal signed in 2018, allowing Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to demand a fee well in excess of the £100 million ($137 million) English record City paid Aston Villa for Jack Grealish earlier this month.
Kane missed his side’s 1-0 victory over City on the opening weekend of the Premier League season after returning late to pre-season training.
However, he was warmly welcomed back by the Tottenham support as he made his first appearance of the season as a substitute in a 1-0 win at Wolves last weekend.
“It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I’ve had in the last few weeks,” he posted on Twitter.
“I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100 percent focused on helping the team achieve success.”
According to reports, Tottenham turned down a City bid of £125 million for their star striker.
Levy will be hoping his gamble in turning that fee down will be rewarded by Kane firing Tottenham back into the Champions League next season.
Under former manager Mauricio Pochettino, Spurs reached the Champions League in four consecutive seasons between 2016/17 and 2019/20, including reaching the final for the first time in the club’s history in 2018.
The decision to sack Pochettino in November 2019 and replace the Argentine with Jose Mourinho has backfired on Levy as Tottenham have finished sixth and seventh in the Premier League in the past two seasons.
Mourinho was also unable to end Tottenham’s trophy drought that stretches back to 2008.
A prolonged search for Mourinho’s successor upped the pressure on Levy not to lose Kane this summer.
Nearly three months after the former Chelsea manager was sacked, Nuno Espirito Santo was appointed as coach on June 30.
However, Spurs have made light of a disruptive few months by taking maximum points from their opening two league games.
“Great news. Fantastic news,” said Nuno, who hinted Kane could return to the starting line-up for Thursday’s Europa Conference League playoff against Pacos de Ferreira.
“I think since Harry joined us he has been working so this is what we value. His attitude in training has been excellent.
“It’s finished, Harry is going to be with us. He is an option for tomorrow. It is great news for everybody.”
Personal glory could also keep Kane in north London for the long haul.
He is just 45 goals behind the legendary Jimmy Greaves as Tottenham’s all-time top scorer.
City were targeting Kane as a long-term successor to Sergio Aguero at the Etihad.
And Aguero’s record of scoring the most Premier League goals for one club of 184 could go this season with Kane having netted 166 for Spurs.

Serena Williams withdraws from US Open through injury

Serena Williams withdraws from US Open through injury
Updated 25 August 2021
AFP

Serena Williams withdraws from US Open through injury

Serena Williams withdraws from US Open through injury
  • Serena Williams, who hasn’t played since a tearful first round exit at Wimbledon, is a six-time winner in New York
  • She missed last week's event in Cincinnati in a bid to get fit for Flushing Meadows
Updated 25 August 2021
AFP

PARIS: Serena Williams has pulled out of next week’s US Open because of a hamstring injury, the 23-time Grand Slam winner announced on her Instagram page on Wednesday.
“After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring,” wrote the 39-year-old American.
Williams, who has not played since a tearful first round exit at Wimbledon when she hobbled off court during the first set against Aliaksandra Sasnovich, is a six-time winner in New York.
She missed last week’s event in Cincinnati in a bid to get fit for Flushing Meadows and said she hoped “to be back on the court very soon” but her hamstring ultimately failed to recover in time.
Williams, whose ranking has now slipped to 22, won her first Major at the 1999 US Open as a teenager, the first step on her path to domination of the women’s game.
She last missed the US Open in 2017 because of the birth of her daughter Olympia but she returned to the courts in March 2018.
She went on to reach the final in 2018 and 2019, losing to Naomi Osaka and Bianca Andreescu respectively before losing last in the semifinals to Victoria Azarenka, all of which added to her frustration as she attempted to equal Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles.
“New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favorite places to play — I’ll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering everyone on from afar. Thank you for your continued support and love. I’ll see you soon,” she wrote on social media.
Williams is the latest big name to withdraw from the US Open following multiple winners Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer as well as the 2020 men’s champion Dominic Thiem.
Four-time winner Nadal, 35, withdrew because of an injury to his left foot that has troubled him since his defeat in the semifinals at the French Open in June.
Roger Federer, 40, who won the last of his five US Open titles in 2008, said he needed further knee surgery and admitted he “will be out for many months” while Thiem has failed to recover from a wrist injury.

Table tennis wins for Jordan, Egypt at paralympics as Arab athletes struggle

Table tennis wins for Jordan, Egypt at paralympics as Arab athletes struggle
Updated 25 August 2021
Ali Khaled

Table tennis wins for Jordan, Egypt at paralympics as Arab athletes struggle

Table tennis wins for Jordan, Egypt at paralympics as Arab athletes struggle
  • 46-year-old Jordanian Khetam Abu-Awad and 37-year-old Egyptian Sayed Youssef post impressive wins on first day of the games
Updated 25 August 2021
Ali Khaled

Jordanian Khetam Abu-Awad claimed a straight games victory over Panwas Sringam of Thailand in their Table Tennis Women’s Singles match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Wednesday afternoon.

In the Class 5 Group B clash, Abu-Awad, 46, defeated her opponent 11-9, 11-7, 11-9 at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gym, on a day that saw other Arab athletes struggle to win their opening fixtures.

The exception to several Egyptian participants was Sayed Youssef, who beat his Australian opponent Jake Ballestrino 3-1 (11-5, 8-11, 11-2, 11-9) in their Men’s Singles Class 7 Group E match. The 37-year-old will meet Israel Pereira of Brazil on Thursday afternoon.

But his compatriots were less successful.

Ayman Zenaty lost 3-0 (11-7, 11-3, 11-1) to Valentin Baus of Germany in the Men’s Singles Class 5 and will tomorrow face Ali Ozturk of Turkey in his second Group D match. Ibrahim Hamadtou lost to Park Hong Kyu of South Korea 3-0 (11-6, 11-4, 11-9) in the Men’s Singles Class 6 Group E. And Sameh Saleh went down 3-1 (7-11, 11-7, 11-2, 11-8) to Frenchman Maxime Thomas in Class 4 Group C.

Meanwhile in the Women’s Singles Class 5 Group A, Faiza Mahmoud of Egypt lost out to Bian Zhang of China 3-0 (11-5, 11-9, 11-3).

Meanwhile, Tunisian Karim Gharsallah went down 3-0 (11-3, 11-6, 11-2) to Frenchman Lucas Cringe in their Men’s Singles Class 11 Group D meeting.

 

