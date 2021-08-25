You are here

Saudi Arabia's Maryam Al-Muraisel falls short in table tennis opener on tough first morning for Arab athletes at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Saudi Arabia’s Maryam Al-Muraisel falls short in table tennis opener on tough first morning for Arab athletes at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
Maryam Al-Muraisel will be back in table tennis action on Thursday morning. (Saudi NPC)
Saudi Arabia’s Maryam Al-Muraisel falls short in table tennis opener on tough first morning for Arab athletes at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
Maryam Al-Muraisel will be back in table tennis action on Thursday morning. (Saudi NPC)
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Maryam Al-Muraisel falls short in table tennis opener on tough first morning for Arab athletes at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Saudi Arabia’s Maryam Al-Muraisel falls short in table tennis opener on tough first morning for Arab athletes at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
  • Al-Muraisel lost in straight games but will get the chance to bounce back on Thursday
Arab News

Maryam Al-Muraisel kicked off Saudi Arabia’s participation at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games with a defeat to Seo Su-yeon of South Korea in the table tennis women’s singles competition on Wednesday morning.

In the Classes 1-2 Group C match at Tokyo Metropolitan Gym, the Saudi lost 3-0 (11-1, 11-1, 11-2) but will be in action again on Thursday afternoon (1.40 p.m. KSA) against Nadezhda Pushpasheva of the Russian Paralympic Committee.

In Class 6 Group C, Maliak Alieva of the RPC defeated Najlah Aldayyeni of Iraq 3-1 (5-11, 11-2, 11-5, 11-9). The Iraqi will get the opportunity to improve on her performance when she takes on Lee Kun-woo of South Korea on Thursday morning.

Also in the table tennis women’s singles, Jordan’s Faten Elelimat lost 3-0 (11-2, 11-5, 11-5) to Xiaodan Gu of China in Class 4 Group D and on Thursday takes on Joyce de Oliveira of Brazil.

The early morning swimming competition saw Ayaallah Tewfick of Egypt finish sixth in the women’s 50m freestyle S6 first heat, while compatriot Zeyad Kahil came fifth in the men’s 200m freestyle S5 heat one at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Meanwhile, in the wheelchair basketball women’s tournament, Algeria lost its opening match 74-25 to China at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza.

Algeria also lost 12-4 to Japan in the Group A goalball men’s preliminary match at Makuhari Messe Hall in Tokyo. The North African team will face Lithuania in its second match on Thursday.

Topics: Paralympics

Saudi footballer Osama Al-Mubarik signs pro contract with Legia Warsaw

Saudi footballer Osama Al-Mubarik signs pro contract with Legia Warsaw
Arab News

Saudi footballer Osama Al-Mubarik signs pro contract with Legia Warsaw

Saudi footballer Osama Al-Mubarik signs pro contract with Legia Warsaw
  • Al-Fateh U-19 player heading to Poland on two-year deal as part of sports ministry scholarship program
Arab News

Osama Al-Mubarik of Al-Fateh U-19 team has signed a two-year professional contract with Legia Warsaw of Poland as part of a scholarship program to develop football talents by the Saudi Ministry of Sports, Arabic sports daily Arriyadiyah has reported.

Al-Mubarik spent a trial period at the Polish club last June, with his impressive performances in training ultimately leading to his move.

His audition was part of a program marketing young Saudi footballers to European clubs, with the aim of developing high-calibre professionals who can showcase their talents abroad.

Hisham Tashkandi, director of the Saudi scholarship program for the development of football talents, wished the player success in his new professional career in Poland, where he joins up with another young Saudi player, Abdulrahman Al-Zahrani, currently on trial with Legia Warsaw.

Topics: football

Real Madrid make 160 million euro bid for Mbappe — L’Equipe

Real Madrid make 160 million euro bid for Mbappe — L’Equipe
Reuters

Real Madrid make 160 million euro bid for Mbappe — L’Equipe

Real Madrid make 160 million euro bid for Mbappe — L’Equipe
  • There was no immediate comment from PSG or Real Madrid
  • Britain's Sky Sports said the offer was made on Sunday
Reuters

PARIS: Real Madrid have made a 160 million euro ($188.11 million) bid for Paris St. Germain’s France forward Kylian Mbappe, French newspaper L’Equipe reported on Tuesday.
There was no immediate comment from either club.
L’Equipe said PSG’s position remained unchanged, with the Ligue 1 club determined to keep 22-year-old Mbappe until at least the end of his contract in June next year.
Britain’s Sky Sports said the offer was made on Sunday.
The sale of World Cup-winner Mbappe would allow PSG to recoup some of the costs of Lionel Messi’s salary package after they signed the Argentina forward and six times Ballon d’Or winner from Barcelona earlier this month.

Topics: PSG real madrid Kylien Mbappé

FIFA to receive over $201 million in forfeited funds from corruption probe

FIFA to receive over $201 million in forfeited funds from corruption probe
Reuters

FIFA to receive over $201 million in forfeited funds from corruption probe

FIFA to receive over $201 million in forfeited funds from corruption probe
  • 27 people and 4 corporate entities have pleaded guilty and 2 people were convicted at trial
  • Department of Justice said $32.3 million in forfeited funds has been approved for an initial distribution to FIFA, CONCACAF, CONMEBOL and other federations
Reuters

NEW YORK: FIFA, world soccer’s governing body, will receive over $201 million in forfeited funds seized during a global soccer corruption probe, the US Department of Justice (DOJ), said on Tuesday.
Since the DOJ unveiled the corruption probe in 2015, more than 50 defendants have been criminally charged. Twenty seven people and four corporate entities have pleaded guilty, and two people were convicted at trial.
“Today’s announcement confirms that money stolen by corrupt soccer officials and sports marketing executives through fraud and greed will be returned to where it belongs and used to benefit the sport,” said Acting US Attorney Jacquelyn M. Kasulis for the Eastern District of New York in a statement.
“From the start, this investigation and prosecution have been focused on bringing wrongdoers to justice and restoring ill-gotten gains to those who work for the benefit of the beautiful game.”
The DOJ said $32.3 million in forfeited funds has been approved for an initial distribution to FIFA, CONCACAF, the confederation responsible for soccer in North and Central America, CONMEBOL, which represents soccer in South America; and various constituent national soccer federations.
“Kickbacks and bribes have a way of spreading like a disease through corrupt groups; pure and simple greed keeps the graft going,” said Assistant Director-in-Charge Michael J. Driscoll of the FBI’s New York Field Office.
“Not one official in this investigation seemed to care about the damage being done to a sport that millions around the world revere. “The only silver lining is the money will now help underprivileged people who need it, not the wealthy executives who just wanted it to get richer.
“Our work isn’t finished, and our promise to those who love the game – we won’t give up until everyone sees justice for what they’ve done.”
Reynaldo Vasquez, the former president of El Salvador’s soccer federation, pleaded guilty on Monday to a racketeering conspiracy charge arising from a corruption investigation involving the payment of bribes to stage and broadcast matches.

Topics: FIFA US Department of Justice CONCACAF CONMEBOL corruption

Premier League clubs won’t release players for red-list internationals

Premier League clubs won’t release players for red-list internationals
AFP

Premier League clubs won’t release players for red-list internationals

Premier League clubs won’t release players for red-list internationals
  • The Premier League has revealed a blanket ban for the September fixtures
  • Problem was exacerbated by FIFA’s recent decision to extend September and October international windows
AFP

LONDON: The Premier League on Tuesday announced its clubs will not release players for international matches played in red-list countries next month.
Amid frustration that players who traveled to red-list countries would have to follow UK coronavirus quarantine regulations ruling them out of several of their club’s matches, the league has revealed a blanket ban for the September fixtures.
The Egyptian Football Association had said on Monday that Liverpool would not release Mohamed Salah for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Angola and Gabon due to the quarantine rules.
It was also reported that Liverpool would refuse to release Fabinho, Roberto Firmino and Alisson Becker for Brazil’s three upcoming World Cup qualifiers.
Both Egypt and Brazil are on the UK Government’s red list, with “mandatory isolation for 10 days” for travelers returning from those countries.
With tension mounting over the club versus country issue, the Premier League took matters into their own hands.
“Premier League clubs have today reluctantly but unanimously decided not to release players for international matches played in red-list countries next month,” the Premier League said in a statement on their website.
“The clubs’ decision, which is strongly supported by the Premier League, will apply to nearly 60 players from 19 Premier League clubs who are due to travel to 26 red-list countries in the September international window.
“This follows FIFA’s current position not to extend its temporary release exception for players required to quarantine on their return from international duty.”
The problem was exacerbated by the recent decision of world governing body FIFA to extend the September and October international windows in South America by two days to catch up on postponed fixtures.
A potential solution would have been for the British Government to grant quarantine exemptions for players.
Discussions were held between football authorities and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport but a relaxation of rules was not considered.
The Government did not feel it could make allowances for footballers as it seeks to protect public health.
Last season, FIFA granted clubs dispensation not to release players where quarantine was an issue.
“Extensive discussions have taken place with both The FA and the Government to find a solution, but due to ongoing public health concerns relating to incoming travelers from red-list countries, no exemption has been granted,” the Premier League statement said.
“If required to quarantine on return from red-list countries, not only would players’ welfare and fitness be significantly impacted, but they would also be unavailable to prepare for and play in two Premier League match rounds, a UEFA club competition matchday and the third round of the EFL Cup.”

Topics: Premier league FIFA Liverpool World Cup Qualifyers

Sarah Al-Jumaah and Ahmed Al-Sharbatly carry Saudi flag at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games opening ceremony

Sarah Al-Jumaah and Ahmed Al-Sharbatly carried the Saudi flag into the Olympic stadium on Tuesday afternoon at the Paralympics opening ceremony. (AFP)
Sarah Al-Jumaah and Ahmed Al-Sharbatly carried the Saudi flag into the Olympic stadium on Tuesday afternoon at the Paralympics opening ceremony. (AFP)
Ali Khaled

Sarah Al-Jumaah and Ahmed Al-Sharbatly carry Saudi flag at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games opening ceremony

Sarah Al-Jumaah and Ahmed Al-Sharbatly carried the Saudi flag into the Olympic stadium on Tuesday afternoon at the Paralympics opening ceremony. (AFP)
  • The seven-athlete Saudi delegation will take part in three disciplines at the event
Ali Khaled

TOKYO: The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games are underway, with Sarah Al-Jumaah and Ahmed Al-Sharbatly carrying the Saudi flag into the Olympic stadium on Tuesday afternoon at the opening ceremony.

The seven-athlete Saudi delegation will take part in three disciplines at the event, which runs until Sept. 5.

Abdulrahman Al-Qurashi, Fahad Al-Junaidel, Ali Al-Nakhli, Hassan Doshi and Al-Jumaah will represent the Kingdom in athletics. Maryam Al-Muraisel is competing in table tennis and Al-Sharbatly in equestrianism.

Al-Muraisel takes on South Korea’s Seo Su Yeon in the women’s singles on Wednesday at 7.40 a.m. Saudi time.

Topics: Paralympics Tokyo 2020 Tokyo 2020 Olympics 2020 Paralympics Japan

