Saudi Arabia’s Maryam Al-Muraisel falls short in table tennis opener on tough first morning for Arab athletes at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Maryam Al-Muraisel kicked off Saudi Arabia’s participation at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games with a defeat to Seo Su-yeon of South Korea in the table tennis women’s singles competition on Wednesday morning.

In the Classes 1-2 Group C match at Tokyo Metropolitan Gym, the Saudi lost 3-0 (11-1, 11-1, 11-2) but will be in action again on Thursday afternoon (1.40 p.m. KSA) against Nadezhda Pushpasheva of the Russian Paralympic Committee.

In Class 6 Group C, Maliak Alieva of the RPC defeated Najlah Aldayyeni of Iraq 3-1 (5-11, 11-2, 11-5, 11-9). The Iraqi will get the opportunity to improve on her performance when she takes on Lee Kun-woo of South Korea on Thursday morning.

Also in the table tennis women’s singles, Jordan’s Faten Elelimat lost 3-0 (11-2, 11-5, 11-5) to Xiaodan Gu of China in Class 4 Group D and on Thursday takes on Joyce de Oliveira of Brazil.

The early morning swimming competition saw Ayaallah Tewfick of Egypt finish sixth in the women’s 50m freestyle S6 first heat, while compatriot Zeyad Kahil came fifth in the men’s 200m freestyle S5 heat one at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Meanwhile, in the wheelchair basketball women’s tournament, Algeria lost its opening match 74-25 to China at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza.

Algeria also lost 12-4 to Japan in the Group A goalball men’s preliminary match at Makuhari Messe Hall in Tokyo. The North African team will face Lithuania in its second match on Thursday.