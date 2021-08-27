You are here

Pakistani traders expect better business with Afghanistan under Taliban-led government

Pakistani traders expect better business with Afghanistan under Taliban-led government
Afghans walk through a security barrier as they enter Pakistan through a border crossing point in Chaman, Pakistan, on Thursday. Pakistanis and Afghans cross the border daily. (AP)
Updated 27 August 2021
Khurshid Ahmed

Pakistani traders expect better business with Afghanistan under Taliban-led government

Pakistani traders expect better business with Afghanistan under Taliban-led government
  • Business leaders see improved business environment after new, inclusive govt
Updated 27 August 2021
Khurshid Ahmed

KARACHI: The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan could prove beneficial for trade with Pakistan, members of the country’s business community have said. 
The chairman of the Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chambers of Commerce said he believed Pakistani traders would be able to “capture” the Afghan market after a new government was formed in the neighboring country.
In a matter of weeks, the Taliban have seized most of Afghanistan as well as any weapons and equipment left behind by fleeing Afghan forces. They also control border crossings with Pakistan at Torkham and Chaman, from where most trade between the two countries takes place.
Last week, Pakistani traders said commercial traffic across the Spin Boldak/Chaman crossing had picked up as the shock of the Taliban’s lightning seizure of power began to ease and confidence returned.
They said truckloads of agricultural produce from Kandahar province were being driven across the border, a sign that trade was beginning to return to normal. Movement was strong in both directions.
Zubair Motiwala, chairman of the Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chambers of Commerce and Industry, told Arab News he expected a change of regime in Afghanistan to be “transformative” in terms of trade policy.
“It will be easier for us to travel to Afghanistan more frequently to make investments,” he said. “Our money will be more secure, and we will be in a better position to capture the market after the government is fully formed in Kabul.”
Years of violence, instability and corruption have crippled Afghanistan’s economy, making it difficult for businesses to flourish and keeping much of the population impoverished.
Pakistani business leaders like Motiwala are now pinning their hopes on a more peaceful and stable Afghanistan and a better business environment once a new government is formed. They believe trade with Pakistan was not a priority for the last government of President Ashraf Ghani, which was considered close to Pakistan’s arch-rival India. Businessmen hope that the Taliban, who have long maintained close ties with Islamabad, will be more open to business.
Motiwala also said rampant corruption, endless conflict between warring factions and control of many areas of the country by militias and warlords had hindered trade with Pakistan in the past. But things were already changing, he said.
“Trade has already increased with enhanced movement of containers at the border,” the businessman said.
‘200 percent increase’
An association of oil tanker owners in Pakistan reported a more than 200 percent increase in the movement of trucks across the country’s border with Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover.
“During the reign of the previous administration, about 70 to 80 vehicles would cross the borders from both sides, but the number has now increased to about 250 trucks a day,” the association’s spokesperson, Israr Ahmed Shinwari, told Arab News. “The process of clearance at borders has also become easier and our cost has drastically reduced due to the elimination of corrupt practices.”  
Corruption in Afghanistan is endemic and has penetrated nearly all parts of the Afghan state, adversely affecting the government’s ability to maintain security for its citizens and deliver basic public services. Corruption is also embedded in social practices, with patronage politics and bribery an acceptable part of daily life. The large influx of money and poor oversight of contracting and procurement related to the international presence over the last two decades is believed to have exacerbated the problem.
Shinwari said under the last government in Afghanistan, warlords and militias would man check posts and collect money in the name of taxes, while officials would ask for bribes of up to Rs250,000 ($1,515) to clear vehicles for exit and entry.
There was now a single-entry point at the border and only legal taxes were being demanded, Shinwari said.
“Now the vehicles go to Afghanistan easily by paying no more than the officially approved amount,” he said, which was Rs80,000.
Aliya Hamza Malik, Pakistani parliamentary secretary for commerce, industries and production, confirmed the increase in trade flows between Pakistan and Afghanistan, saying Islamabad expected business would increase even further under an “inclusive administration” in the neighboring country.
‘Wither India?’
Pakistan has said it plans to increase the volume of bilateral trade with Afghanistan, which stood at $2 billion in 2019, to $5 billion in the next five years. According to official statistics, Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan rose to $983.3 million in the last fiscal year compared to $890 million the year prior.
And Pakistan is looking beyond trade with Kabul under the Taliban government, Malik said, adding that the government hoped to access Central Asia — and its $90 billion export market — through Afghanistan. “We are opening trade routes to Central Asia from Afghanistan,” she said. “We understand that Pakistan’s prosperity depends on greater regional stability. A peaceful Afghanistan will help Pakistan, and we believe that trade is the best way to achieve that objective.”
Pakistani traders are also optimistic they will have greater access to the Afghan market under the Taliban since the group has no real relationship with India, which was a key supporter of the ousted regime in Kabul. They also hope for more space for their businesses as India’s trade with Afghanistan has dried up with borders and banks closed since the Taliban took over the country. Indian industry officials, however, have said that the disruption is temporary and business would return to normal soon.
Bilateral trade between Afghanistan and India crossed $1.5 billion in 2019-2020, according to the embassy of India in Kabul and the Confederation of All India Traders. New Delhi is one of the leading suppliers of essential commodities to Afghanistan, which exports mainly dry fruits to India.
“There is a temporary glitch in trade as Afghanistan is witnessing a transition of power,” Rahil Shaikh, managing director of Mumbai-based MEIR Commodities, which exports sugar to Afghanistan, told Reuters last week. “But within a few days trade will restart.”
Demand for sugar and other essential commodities is robust from Afghanistan and imports could rise once banks start operations, said Tayyab Balagamwala, director at Karachi-based Seatrade Group.
“The Taliban has slashed import taxes on many commodities,” he said. “This will lead to more imports.”

Topics: Afghanistan Pakistan

Special Afghan women take part in a gathering at a hall in Kabul on August 2, 2021 against the claimed human rights violations on women by the Taliban regime in Afghanistan. (AFP) graphic
World
Afghanistan’s women and minorities learning to live with tension and uncertainty
Journalists, citizens face uncertainty in Afghanistan
Media
Journalists, citizens face uncertainty in Afghanistan

Biden warns Kabul airport attackers: ‘We will hunt you down’

Biden warns Kabul airport attackers: ‘We will hunt you down’
Updated 27 August 2021
Reuters

Biden warns Kabul airport attackers: ‘We will hunt you down’

Biden warns Kabul airport attackers: ‘We will hunt you down’
Updated 27 August 2021
Reuters

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden, his voice breaking with emotion, vowed on Thursday the United States would hunt down those responsible for twin explosions at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan and said he had asked the Pentagon to develop plans to strike back at them.

Biden spoke hours after the blasts American troops and scores of civilians, the worst day of casualties for US forces there in a decade.

Daesh Khorasan (Daesh-K), an affiliate of militants who previously battled US forces in Syria and Iraq, claimed responsibility for the attack.

“We will not forgive, we will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay,” Biden said in remarks at the White House.

He promised US evacuations would continue.

“We will not be deterred by terrorists, we will not let them stop our mission. We will continue the evacuations,” he said.

Vice President Kamala Harris canceled her plan to campaign for California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, who is facing a recall election on Sept. 14, on her way home from a trip to Asia, and will instead return to Washington, her staff said.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters Biden was sticking to his Tuesday pullout target for withdrawing US forces, saying he was doing so on the advice of military advisers concerned about more attacks.

She said Biden was working to get out every American who wanted out by the deadline. “Our commitment to them does not end,” she said.

Biden said he had ordered US military commanders to develop operational plans to strike Daesh-K assets, leadership, and facilities. “We will find ways of our choosing, without large military operations, to get them,” he said.

He appeared to be fighting back tears and his voice cracked with emotion as he talked about the American “heroes” who died. He ordered flags at the White House and public buildings around the country to be lowered to half staff.

“It’s been a tough day,” he said.

The president said he had told the US military: “Whatever they need, if they need additional force, I will grant it.”

Biden defended his handling of his most serious foreign policy crisis, saying ultimately it is his responsibility, while assigning some blame to his predecessor, Republican Donald Trump, for the 2020 agreement Trump negotiated with the Taliban.

He said he did not trust the Taliban but believed it was in the group’s interest to let the evacuations continue.

Psaki said the United States also had “an enormous amount of leverage” — including economic leverage — over the Taliban, which are subject to US and UN sanctions.

The Afghan government has also long relied on transfers of dollars from their central bank assets, many of which are held in the United States. An administration official said any such assets would not be made available to the Taliban.

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Kabul airport Kabul Taliban

Update Daesh attack on Kabul airport kills 60 Afghans, 12 US troops
World
Daesh attack on Kabul airport kills 60 Afghans, 12 US troops
Breaking News Saudi Arabia condemns attack on Kabul airport
Saudi Arabia condemns attack on Kabul airport

Indian govt in cross-party talks over ‘critical’ Afghanistan situation

Indian govt in cross-party talks over ‘critical’ Afghanistan situation
Updated 27 August 2021

Indian govt in cross-party talks over ‘critical’ Afghanistan situation

Indian govt in cross-party talks over ‘critical’ Afghanistan situation
Updated 27 August 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: The Indian government on Thursday held a meeting with all political parties, including the opposition, over what it said was a “critical” situation in Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover.
The militant group earlier this month seized most of the country and on Aug. 15 entered Kabul as the Afghan government collapsed and began promoting foreign missions to evacuate its staff and nationals.
New Delhi has since operated six flights and evacuated about 800 Indian nationals and some Afghan Sikhs and Hindus from the country.
“The situation in Afghanistan is critical and our immediate concern and task is evacuation,” Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar said during the meeting with government ministers and leaders of 31 opposition parties.
He did not give details, but said that “a few Indian nationals” still remain in Afghanistan.
Later, he took to Twitter to say that New Delhi’s long-term interest is “friendship with the people of Afghanistan.”
He added: “Our strong friendship with the people of Afghanistan is reflected in the more than 500 projects we have there.”
In the past 20 years, India has spent about $3 billion on development projects in different parts of the neighboring landlocked country.
As other powers look to cement their grip on the region, the government has faced criticism for allowing India to be sidelined in Afghanistan while other players such as Pakistan, Russia and China sweep in.
During Thursday’s meeting, the government denied the accusations, an opposition leader who was present in the conference told reporters.
“In the meeting on Afghanistan, the government denied reports it has been isolated and told us efforts are being intensified to rescue the trapped Indian nationals,” said Prasanna Acharya, leader of Biju Janata Dal, a regional political party in the Indian state of Odisha.
Foreign policy experts, however, have warned that India has paid the price for its dependence on the US, whose troops are completing their withdrawal from the war-torn country.
“The Indian government crafted its Afghan policy around the US presence in Afghanistan. All its investments were driven on this assumption that the US presence will protect it,” said Sanjay Kapoor, editor of Delhi-based magazine Hardnews.
He welcomed the government’s move to reach out to the opposition, saying that it would help formulate a “more nuanced position” on Afghanistan.
“It came as a surprise that the government is speaking to the opposition,” he said, “but it’s a welcome move.”

Topics: India Afghanistan

Afghanistan’s women and minorities learning to live with tension and uncertainty

Afghan women take part in a gathering at a hall in Kabul on August 2, 2021 against the claimed human rights violations on women by the Taliban regime in Afghanistan. (AFP)
Afghan women take part in a gathering at a hall in Kabul on August 2, 2021 against the claimed human rights violations on women by the Taliban regime in Afghanistan. (AFP)
Updated 28 min 30 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor

Afghanistan’s women and minorities learning to live with tension and uncertainty

Afghan women take part in a gathering at a hall in Kabul on August 2, 2021 against the claimed human rights violations on women by the Taliban regime in Afghanistan. (AFP)
  • Strict gender segregation was enforced by the Taliban when it ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001
  • Memories of oppressive rules and street justice are a cautionary tale for Afghan women and minorities
Updated 28 min 30 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor

DUBAI: Both during and after the recent takeover of Afghanistan, Taliban officials strenuously sought to project a responsible and tolerant image of the group, almost 20 years after its removal from power.

Addressing the news media on Aug. 18 in Kabul, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid pledged that the new government would respect the rights of women and grant amnesty to those who had resisted them, while promising that Afghanistan would never again become a safe haven for terrorists.

His comments echoed those of Shahabuddin Delawar, a senior Taliban negotiator, who said in Moscow on July 9 that the group would ensure that women and girls have the right to work and education, provided that those rights do not contravene the tenets of Islam.

Yet memories of Taliban rule in Afghanistan before the US invasion of 2001 remain as a cautionary tale, through photos and videos of militants flogging defenseless women encased in burqas, kneeling in the dust.

From 1996 to 2001, strict gender segregation was enforced by the Taliban, a predominantly Pashtun Islamic fundamentalist group that had filled the power vacuum in Afghanistan following a protracted civil war.

Once it had implemented its interpretation of Shariah, women were not allowed to leave their homes without a male relative, while girls over the age of seven were denied an education and often ended up being married off to much older men.

The system of gender apartheid instituted by the Taliban meant that women were required to wear the burqa every time they went out of the house. The garment, which fit tightly over the head and extended all the way to the ankles, made the Afghan woman almost formless and unidentifiable in public.

Those who defied the rules and norms faced harsh punishment, often involving public flogging. For more serious transgressions — such as adultery — the practice of stoning was commonplace.

Afghan women march with banners to protest the recent public execution of a young woman for alleged adultery, in Kabul. (AFP/File Photo)

But almost two decades later, Taliban officials such Mujahid and Delawar, and spokesman Suhail Shaheen, are signaling that the group has softened its rough edges.

However, few Afghans are convinced, if the rush for seats on Western evacuation flights from Kabul airport is any indication. Fewer still are willing to speak openly about the issue, fearing reprisal.

“Everyone is waiting to see what will happen under the Taliban,” one Kabul resident told Arab News, speaking on condition of anonymity. “Women are going out of their homes now, but they are all wearing the hijab. Before it was different. Some wore it and others didn’t. Now they all wear it because they are afraid of the Taliban.”

Another Kabul-based woman, also speaking anonymously, said: “We don’t expect everything to be the same as it was before. There will be some change. We are waiting to see clarification on these policies issued by the Taliban.”

Many Afghans want to believe, ignoring their instincts, that the Taliban will be more moderate this time around. However, anecdotal reports of atrocities occurring across the country have kept the public on edge.

“There were rumors over the last week that single women outside of Kabul have been taken and married off,” a spokesperson for one organization working in Afghanistan told Arab News on condition of anonymity.

“The key thing to remember is not that the Taliban is saying one thing and doing another necessarily. The Taliban is not one body yet.”

Indeed, a statement on Tuesday from a Taliban spokesman declared that women should stay at home for the time being because some of their fighters have” not yet been taught how to properly behave.”

Masuda Sultan, an Afghan-US entrepreneur and human rights advocate, told Arab News: “It is not clear if this applies to all women or women in some positions.

Afghan women attend a work-place literacy course in Kabul in the 1980s when the country was ruled by the Mocow-backed Kabul communist government. During its 14 years rule, the communist regime provided vast opportunities for women to encourage their social participation in the otherwise strictly conservative Afghan society. (AFP/File Photo)

“Most women are not leaving their homes and are scared. People are being very careful. Recent news reports indicate the Taliban has recommended staying home for now. It’s like military rule now. They said women’s salaries would be paid but more training was needed for their own people.”

Women are not the only people in Afghanistan concerned about what happens next. Ethnic minorities, particularly the Hazara, a predominantly Shiite group concentrated in the country’s central mountainous region of Hazarajat, also faced persecution under the first Taliban regime.

Constituting about 10 to 20 percent of the population, the Hazara were relegated to the bottom rungs of the social order, which was topped by the Pashtun, an ethnicity from which the Taliban drew the bulk of its support.

Other ethnic groups — the Tajik, Uzbek, Turkmen, Baloch, Pashai, Nuristani, Gujjar, Arab, Brahui, Sadat, Kyrgyz and Pamiri peoples — are also unsure of where they stand.

FASTFACTS

* 80% - Proportion of recently displaced Afghans who are women and children.

* Rights monitors have called for inquiries into reported Taliban abuses.

* Afghan women and minorities fear past atrocities will be repeated.

The Hazara certainly have reason to be fearful again. After taking control of Ghazni province, Taliban militants killed nine Hazara men between July 4 and July 6 in the village of Mundarakht in Malistan district, according to human rights monitor Amnesty International.

Witnesses said that six of the men were shot and three were tortured to death. Human Rights Watch has urged the UN Human Rights Council to investigate similar reports of Taliban violence in the lead-up to the Aug. 15 fall of Kabul.

Afghans say that how the Taliban handles the rights of women and minorities going forward will depend very much on the kind of government that takes as the group tightens its grip on power.

“Even though the Taliban have taken over most of the country, they haven’t actually formalized a political agreement. At the same time they face governance challenges,” said Sultan.

“We need and want to see good policies on women and girls. The Taliban have issued statements stating women and girls will have rights within Shariah law. Many people have been taking a wait-and-see approach.”

Internally displaced Afghan women, who fled from the northern province due to battle between Taliban and Afghan security forces, gather to receive free food being distributed at Shahr-e-Naw Park in Kabul in August. (AFP)

When US forces conclude their scheduled withdrawal on Aug. 31, the many sources of international aid and finance that kept the Afghan economy afloat since 2001 are expected to dry up.

Taliban leaders face the prospect of an economic implosion with serious humanitarian implications unless they can quickly broker new trade deals or non-Western powers throw them a lifeline.

According to UNHCR estimates, about 80 percent of the roughly 550,000 people internally displaced in recent weeks are women and children. Up to a third of Afghans were already considered food insecure at the start of 2021. Now the country is grappling with its second drought in three years.

UN agencies have warned of widespread food shortages across Afghanistan as early as September without urgent intervention.

“Afghanistan is in the middle of a humanitarian crisis,” Sultan told Arab News. “There are 18 million people in need of emergency aid. The World Food Program said that they cannot get food into the country because Kabul is currently closed to commercial flights.”

 A Taliban fighter walks past a beauty salon with images of women defaced using spray paint in Shar-e-Naw in Kabul on August 18, 2021. (AFP)

For the past several weeks, the international community has given its undivided attention to the evacuation effort and chaos at Kabul airport. Less attention has been paid to the much bigger swath of the population that is unable or unwilling to leave.

“While the eyes of the world now are on the people being evacuated and the planes leaving, we need to get supplies in to help those who are left behind,” Richard Brennan, the World Health Organization’s regional emergency director, told Reuters.

The WHO has called for empty planes to be diverted to its warehouses in Dubai to collect supplies on their way to pick up evacuees. There are also plans for a “humanitarian air bridge,” Brennan added.

The Taliban can still build goodwill among international donors by not impeding the evacuation process and by matching their reassuring words with actions.

“The Taliban said that people can go back to work, but the dust hasn’t settled yet,” said Sultan. “Everyone is still waiting to see what will happen.”

---------------

Twitter: @rebeccaaproctor

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban Kabul Taliban capture Kabul women Afghan women Editor's Choice

Taliban’s treatment of women will mark ‘red line’: UN rights chief
World
Taliban’s treatment of women will mark ‘red line’: UN rights chief
Taliban ‘face health and economic disaster’ with Afghanistan running out of cash
World
Taliban ‘face health and economic disaster’ with Afghanistan running out of cash

Body of missing cruise ship passenger found in Netherlands

Body of missing cruise ship passenger found in Netherlands
Updated 26 August 2021
AP

Body of missing cruise ship passenger found in Netherlands

Body of missing cruise ship passenger found in Netherlands
  • The body was discovered Tuesday morning on a beach on Terschelling
  • Investigations have revealed that it is an 81-year-old German man who went missing from a cruise ship on Aug. 16
Updated 26 August 2021
AP

THE HAGUE, Netherlands: A body found washed up in the northern Netherlands has been identified as that of an 81-year-old German who disappeared from a cruise ship earlier this month, Dutch police said Thursday.
The body was discovered Tuesday morning on a beach on Terschelling, one of a chain of islands in the shallow Wadden Sea off the coast of the northern Netherlands.
“Investigations have revealed that it is an 81-year-old man from Germany who went missing from a cruise ship on Aug. 16,” police in the Friesland province said in a tweet. “There are no indications of a crime. The police investigation is closed.”
Dutch rescue boats, supported by two helicopters and an airplane sought the passenger for hours after he went missing but eventually gave up without finding any trace of him.
While the man’s identity was not released and neither police nor the coast guard identified the ship he went missing from, German media named him as 81-year-old Hamburg millionaire Kai Wuensche.
German tabloid Bild reported that Wuensche had been reported missing from the cruise ship MS Europa by his husband on Aug. 16.
Wuensche made his fortune in the fashion and property business.

Topics: German Netherlands Terschelling Wadden Sea

KSrelief chief meets Netherlands envoy in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief chief meets Netherlands envoy in Riyadh
Special Stolen statue of ancient Egyptian priest recovered from the Netherlands
Middle-East
Stolen statue of ancient Egyptian priest recovered from the Netherlands

Daesh attack on Kabul airport kills 60 Afghans, 12 US troops

Daesh attack on Kabul airport kills 60 Afghans, 12 US troops
Updated 27 August 2021
AP

Daesh attack on Kabul airport kills 60 Afghans, 12 US troops

Daesh attack on Kabul airport kills 60 Afghans, 12 US troops
  • One of the bombers struck people standing knee-deep in a wastewater canal as they waited for a chance to board a flight
  • More than 140 Afghans were wounded in the blasts
Updated 27 August 2021
AP

KABUL: Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. The attacks killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 US troops, Afghan and US officials said.

The US general overseeing the evacuation said the attacks would not stop the United States from evacuating Americans and others, and flights out were continuing. Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of US Central Command, said there was a large amount of security at the airport, and alternate routes were being used to get evacuees in. About 5,000 people were awaiting flights on the airfield, McKenzie said.

The blasts came hours after Western officials warned of a major attack, urging people to leave the airport. But that advice went largely unheeded by Afghans desperate to escape the country in the last few days of an American-led evacuation before the US officially ends its 20-year presence on Aug. 31.

The Daesh group claimed responsibility for the killings on its Amaq news channel. The IS affiliate in Afghanistan is far more radical than the Taliban, who recently took control of the country in a lightning blitz. The Taliban were not believed to have been involved in the attacks and condemned the blasts.

In an emotional speech from the White House, US President Joe Biden said the latest bloodshed would not drive the US out of Afghanistan earlier than scheduled, and that he had instructed the US military to develop plans to strike IS.

“We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay,” Biden said.

US officials initially said 11 Marines and one Navy medic were among those who died. Another service member died hours later. Eighteen service members were wounded and officials warned the toll could grow. More than 140 Afghans were wounded, an Afghan official said.

One of the bombers struck people standing knee-deep in a wastewater canal under the sweltering sun, throwing bodies into the fetid water. Those who moments earlier had hoped to get on flights out could be seen carrying the wounded to ambulances in a daze, their own clothes darkened with blood.

Emergency, an Italian charity that operates hospitals in Afghanistan, said it had received at least 60 patients wounded in the airport attack, in addition to 10 who were dead when they arrived.

“Surgeons will be working into the night,” said Marco Puntin, the charity’s manager in Afghanistan. The wounded overflowed the triage zone into the physiotherapy area and more beds were being added, he said.

The Afghan official who confirmed the overall Afghan toll spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief media.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said one explosion was near an airport entrance and another was a short distance away by a hotel. McKenzie said clearly some failure at the airport allowed a suicide bomber to get so close to the gate.

He said the Taliban has been screening people outside the gates, though there was no indication that the Taliban deliberately allowed Thursday’s attacks to happen. He said the US has asked Taliban commanders to tighten security around the airport’s perimeter.

Adam Khan was waiting nearby when he saw the first explosion outside what’s known as the Abbey gate. He said several people appeared to have been killed or wounded, including some who were maimed.

The second blast was at or near Baron Hotel, where many people, including Afghans, Britons and Americans, were told to gather in recent days before heading to the airport for evacuation. Additional explosions could be heard later, but Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said some blasts were carried out by US forces to destroy their equipment.

A former Royal Marine who runs an animal shelter in Afghanistan says he and his staff were caught up in the aftermath of the blast near the airport.

“All of a sudden we heard gunshots and our vehicle was targeted, had our driver not turned around he would have been shot in the head by a man with an AK-47,” Paul “Pen” Farthing told Britain’s Press Association news agency.

Farthing is trying to get staff of his Nowzad charity out of Afghanistan, along with the group’s rescued animals.

He is among thousands trying to flee. Over the last week, the airport has been the scene of some of the most searing images of the chaotic end of America’s longest war and the Taliban’s takeover, as flight after flight took off carrying those who fear a return to the militants’ brutal rule. When the Taliban were last in power, they confined women largely to their home and widely imposed draconian restrictions.

Already, some countries have ended their evacuations and begun to withdraw their soldiers and diplomats, signaling the beginning of the end of one of history’s largest airlifts. The Taliban have insisted foreign troops must be out by America’s self-imposed deadline of Aug. 31 — and the evacuations must end then, too.

 

Even so, the airlift continued Thursday, though the number of evacuees fell for a second day as the terror attack and further threats kept people away.. From 3 a.m. to 3 p.m., Washington time, about 7,500 people were evacuated, a White House official said. Fourteen U..S. military flights carried about 5,100, and 39 coalition flights carried 2,400.

The total compared to 19,000 in one 24-hour period toward the start of the week.

In Washington, Biden spent much of the morning in the secure White House Situation Room where he was briefed on the explosions and conferred with his national security team and commanders on the ground in Kabul.

Overnight, warnings emerged from Western capitals about a threat from IS, which has seen its ranks boosted by the Taliban’s freeing of prisoners during its advance through Afghanistan.

Shortly before the attack, the acting US ambassador to Kabul, Ross Wilson, said the security threat at the Kabul airport overnight was “clearly regarded as credible, as imminent, as compelling.” But in an interview with ABC News, he would not give details.

Late Wednesday, the US Embassy warned citizens at three airport gates to leave immediately due to an unspecified security threat. Australia, Britain and New Zealand also advised their citizens Thursday not to go to the airport.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid denied that any attack was imminent at the airport, where the group’s fighters have deployed and occasionally used heavy-handed tactics to control the crowds. After the attack, he appeared to shirk blame, noting the airport is controlled by US troops.

Before the blast, the Taliban sprayed a water cannon at those gathered at one airport gate to try to drive the crowd away, as someone launched tear gas canisters elsewhere.

Nadia Sadat, a 27-year-old Afghan, carried her 2-year-old daughter with her outside the airport. She and her husband, who had worked with coalition forces, missed a call from a number they believed was the State Department and were trying to get into the airport without any luck. Her husband had pressed ahead in the crowd to try to get them inside.

“We have to find a way to evacuate because our lives are in danger,” Sadat said. “My husband received several threatening messages from unknown sources. We have no chance except escaping.”

Aman Karimi, 50, escorted his daughter and her family to the airport, fearful the Taliban would target her because of her husband’s work with NATO.

“The Taliban have already begun seeking those who have worked with NATO,” he said. “They are looking for them house-by-house at night.”

The Sunni extremists of IS, with links to the group’s more well-known affiliate in Syria and Iraq, have carried out a series of brutal attacks, mainly targeting Afghanistan’s Shiite Muslim minority, including a 2020 assault on a maternity hospital in Kabul in which they killed women and infants.

The Taliban have fought against Daesh militants in Afghanistan, where the Taliban have wrested back control nearly 20 years after they were ousted in a US-led invasion. The Americans went in following the 9/11 attacks, which Al-Qaeda orchestrated while being sheltered by the group.

Amid the warnings and the pending American withdrawal, Canada ended its evacuations, and European nations halted or prepared to stop their own operations.

The Taliban have said they’ll allow Afghans to leave via commercial flights after the deadline next week, but it remains unclear which airlines would return to an airport controlled by the militants. Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said talks were underway between his country and the Taliban about allowing Turkish civilian experts to help run the facility.

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Kabul Afghanistan

US and allies warn of ‘high’ terror threat at Kabul airport
World
US and allies warn of ‘high’ terror threat at Kabul airport

