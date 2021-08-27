Despite Jason Momoa, contrived thriller ‘Sweet Girl’ leaves a bad taste

LONDON: Netflix continues to stuff its movie slate with the biggest stars Hollywood has to offer. Jason Momoa is the latest to get a headlining gig with “Sweet Girl,” an action thriller that sees Momoa’s everyman, Ray Cooper, devastated by the loss of his wife, and galvanized by that loss to hold the head of a greedy pharmaceutical company to account for pulling life-saving drugs off the market.
Painting Ray as an everyman (or, at least, casting Momoa to play him) is the film’s first misstep. Momoa, in everything he does or says — even when he’s doing or saying nothing, is in no way ordinary. You don’t see him on screen and think, “Oh yeah. He’s just like me.”
When Ray and his daughter Rachel (Isabela Merced) wind up on the run from hired mercenaries keen to keep a lid on the Big Pharma story, Ray must use his wits and cunning to stay one step ahead of the trained killers. Trouble is that he’s Jason Momoa. You know? Jason Momoa. Which means that you’d back him in a fight against most people.
To be fair, Momoa manages to make Ray seem about as ordinary as he’s allowed to, and gets the occasional chance to flex his acting muscles instead of his actual ones. He and Merced display nice chemistry during the quieter moments of their flight, but all too soon, it’s back to fighting, and realistically it’s hard to imagine any of the movie’s nameless goons getting the better of the man who played Aquaman and Khal Drogo.
Sadly, even these paltry attempts by director Brian Mendoza to make “Sweet Girl” believable are blown out of the water by a final-act plot twist that probably seemed very clever on paper – but that actually serves only to highlight the attempt to bolster a tenuous idea for a movie with a ‘shocking’ reveal.
Presumably, that twist was supposed to encourage viewers to go back and watch the movie again after the credits roll. They won’t want to. Once is more than enough.
The British-Assyrian stand-up discusses stereotypes, diversity, and dual identities
Updated 27 August 2021
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: Around three years ago, Assyrian-British surgeon Jenan Younis turned down a prestigious job offer to pursue what she really wanted to do: comedy.
“I spent probably my whole twenties as a workaholic,” Younis tells Arab News from London, where she works part-time for the National Health Service. “I think there were a lot of different sides to me that I just put on the back-burner. I took a step back and looked at how I was living and I thought: ‘You know what? This is not really what I wanted.’”
Younis’ Palestinian father and an Iraqi mother, were, it’s fair to say, a little surprised by her decision. “My mum was always my number one advocate. Having said that, there’s always a part of a parent that just hopes you’re going to stick with the most sensible option in life. I don’t think my dad really knows,” Younis says with a laugh. “I made this very short TV appearance and I think a friend of his saw me on that show and called him and was, like, ‘Is that.. Jenan? What’s she doing?’ I’m not sure he quite gets it. I think to him it’s like a little bit of a hobby.”
But, as Younis tells it, performing stand-up comedy was part of her life from the beginning. When she was around five years old, she used to mimic her father, drawing out laughs from her closest friends in her living room. “I would do impersonations of how he’d get mad, the ridiculous things that he’d say, and the mistakes he’d make with English phrases and idioms,” she recalls. “Finding the comedy in a ridiculous situation was always there. Sometimes all you can do in a situation is laugh.” Growing up in England, her mother introduced her to British comedy sketch shows such as “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” and took her to see her first live show.
Back then, representation of minorities in comedy was minimal and she remembers the only Middle Eastern funny figure she could relate to was the British-Iranian comedian and actor Omid Djalili. “We watched a lot of him,” she says. “He’s gone through his huge evolutionary journey in terms of how much he talks about his identity. Only recently we found out that he’s Baha’i, so he’s also this minority within a minority. He was a big influence.”
The minority aspect is paramount to her and her comedic act, tapping into personal matters. As a youngster, she went to church with her family and only spoke Assyrian at home, which is something she’s grateful for.
“I grew up loving the multicultural history of the Middle East,” she says. “I think we talk, in the West, in terms of multiculturalism being a relatively modern phenomena that only happens here, when actually we’ve been like that forever.” Given the rise of Daesh in Iraq in 2014, which led to an exodus of minority groups, she feels it’s important to tell her story as an Assyrian woman.
If there’s one thing that being British and Middle Eastern had in common, in Younis’ formative experience, it is that there were certain things you just didn’t do or talk about. “This sort of comes back to my Britishness. There’s this idea often that you can’t correct people, that you have to be amenable, that you’re somehow (in the wrong) to correct people if they get your religion wrong, your ethnicity wrong and they assume something about you,” she remarks. “I would often go along with it, just to be polite. And also, it’s a little bit of a Middle Eastern thing — never talk about politics, never talk about religion. I mean, we do at the breakfast table and in our own homes, but outside? No.”
Younis has become more vocal however. She has appeared on the BBC, both on radio and television, and won the BBC New Voices award in 2019. She also founded “Weapons of Mass Hilarity,” an alternative comedy night in the UK that places a spotlight on comedians of Middle Eastern origin.
“If you pick a random comedy night in the UK, I would say ninety percent of the time the lineup will be just men — and it will be predominantly white men. There was a very clear diversity issue,” she says. Through “Weapons of Mass Hilarity” she hopes to break down the Middle East’s misconstrued image. “There’s always this assumption that the stories we tell are going to be Arab-centric, Muslim-centric, or terrorism-centric,” Younis says. “I really wanted to make it very clear how diverse this region is and how much more we have to offer.”
The sold-out shows have attracted all kinds of audience members, from older people who have never seen live comedy before to diasporic Arabs who are likely to learn something new about the region. “I still meet people who are from Iraq, who don’t know what Assyrians are, don’t know that we have our own language, or don’t know anything about us. It’s also breaking down those stereotypes within our own diaspora communities,” she says.
At a time when socio-political tensions continue to divide, she believes comedy can pave the way to mutual understanding. “One of the beautiful things about comedy is that you can present things that people don’t want to listen to in a way that will make them listen. It’s a different form of communication,” she says. “I think the more we talk about something, the more we normalize it, the more we soften the edges a bit.”
Younis’ next performance is at the Camden Fringe Festival on August 28 and 29, presenting “Jenanistan,” her full-length show.
“When I started writing the show, I think I was exploring this idea of visibility,” she explains, “I sort of felt a little bit invisible as a minority, either within Britain, or within Middle Eastern communities. But it’s sort of evolved to become a little bit more than that. I would probably summarize the show as trying to tackle these dual identities that we have. One part of it is discussing integration, which we talk about as a very positive thing, versus assimilation, which is a negative thing. Is there a difference between the two? What do they mean?”
Younis says she aspires to one day create a weekend-long comedy festival with her “Weapons of Mass Hilarity” family, taking on different genres, such as sketches and musical comedy, and being as inclusive as possible.
And as for coming over to the Middle East to perform? “Never say never,” Younis says. “I’ve formed connections with regular people in the Middle East, who might have listened to a podcast or seen a video clip and related to what I did. I find that really heartwarming.”
Meet Kristel Bechara, the Lebanese artist who aims for ‘simplicity, complexity’ in her work
Updated 27 August 2021
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: Kristel Bechara remembers how, when she was a child, her father — a surrealist sculptor — would spend hours making art in their home in Lebanon. It was this that first inspired her to pursue art.
Bechara’s father died when she was eighteen, but his influence lingers; particularly his insistence that she find her own artistic voice.
“He never taught me,” she tells Arab News. “He said I could watch him. I couldn’t understand why he wasn’t giving me tips, but now I do the same with my kids. You need to learn the basics, but most art is experimental. My dad had a style of his own; he couldn’t teach that. If he’d taught me that, he would have limited my creativity.”
It took Bechara, a former in-house designer, a while to work out a style of painting that suits her. She studied graphic design at university, which eventually expanded her creative process and knowledge of digital tools. She also moved to cosmopolitan Dubai 14 years ago, and was recently granted the prized decade-long Golden Visa by the UAE government.
“If I hadn’t moved to Dubai, maybe I wouldn’t have been able to move forward as a professional artist,” she says. “In Dubai, you have a lot of opportunities. I was able to work and continue on my own, to quit this job and try launch a career. I think of my art as a start-up, a business. It’s not a hobby, it’s my work.”
A selection of Bechara’s figurative works is now on view at her solo exhibition, entitled “A Dance of Colors,” running until September 14 at DIFC Gate Avenue in Dubai. Bechara chose paintings from previous series, including “Ask A Woman,” “Psychomachia,” and “Inamorata.” The latter features female icons of entertainment, including Fayrouz, Twiggy, and Audrey Hepburn. She draws her inspiration from both the past and the present — from Greek mythology to pop culture. What is repeated throughout her body of work is enlivening monotone, black-and-white canvases with little pops of vivid color.
“The technique is something I put together and it’s how I like to create and express what I have in my mind,” she says. “I like simplicity and complexity. I’m a very contradictory person. The colors and the complexity don’t take away from the simplicity of the monotone colors, so they are kind of balanced at the same time.” One thing about the show is straightforward, however: Bechara wants it to be a happy and energetic one — a “celebration of life.”
The portrayal of the feminine is at the heart of her work, sensually depicting women as, for instance, the four cardinal virtues: Prudence, Justice, Fortitude, and Temperance. Elsewhere, she includes famous women such as the 20th-century Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, a particular inspiration. “I studied her at university. I like her style, the powerful colors she uses, and how raw her self-portraits are,” she says.
Bechara creates her paintings traditionally on canvas, as well as doing digital drawing. She is well aware of detractors of digital art, which is currently having ‘a moment’ in the contemporary art market.
“People have this misconception that digital art is not art. It is art,” she says. “It’s not computer-generated. Someone creates it, draws it — there’s a process.” Just a few months ago, Bechara became the first artist in the UAE to sell hot-yet-confusing NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) — digital files of an artwork that are sold via blockchain technology.
She believes NFTs benefit digital artists, whose artworks may be copied. “It’s created a market to trade with digital art,” she says. “Before, digital art didn’t have a market (through which) to sell. People could download it and then say, ‘I have it, why would I buy it?’ But now, with an NFT, it’s a smart contract that you create, it’s proof of ownership, showing the identity of the creator and the owner. There’s no human interaction with that — there’s no middleman. So, artists sell directly to collectors.”
Bechara says there is a significant demand amongst her clients for NFTs and she views them as being part of the future of art.
“There are no winners or losers,” she says. “I think both traditional and digital art will be there. The blockchain technology is here and is still in its infancy stage. It’s a little bit difficult to talk about it now and there’s this learning curve that we need to go through. But eventually it’s going to be as easy as using the Internet.”
Historic Egyptian palace being razed as it is on verge of collapse: Official
Antiquities thieves blamed for damage to Tawfiq Pasha Andraos Palace in Luxor
Remains of a pharaonic temple might be found under the palace, the excavation of which will be completed within three to four months
Updated 26 August 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid
CAIRO: The historic Tawfiq Pasha Andraos Palace, located adjacent to the Luxor Temple, is being demolished because it has developed cracks and is on the verge of collapse, according to Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities in Egypt.
While accompanying Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly during his inspection tour of Egypt’s monument-rich city of Luxor on Wednesday, Waziri blamed antiquities thieves excavating under the palace for the poor condition of the building.
The palace, which overlooks the Nile, was built in 1897 by Tewfik Pasha Andraos, a member of the House of Representatives for three consecutive terms from 1923 to 1935. He hosted many historical figures there.
It has been of great historical value as it contained artifacts that were transferred to the archaeological stores in Luxor 20 years ago.
Remains of a pharaonic temple might be found under the palace and the excavation of that will be completed within three to four months, Waziri said.
The Egyptian government began its demolition after the dilapidated installations committee proved that the condition of the building was very dangerous and a threat to the Luxor Temple.
Controversy erupted when the razing of the historic building was criticized, with some demanding that the demolition be halted and the building restored to its former glory.
In January 2013, the bodies of Tawfiq’s unmarried daughters, Sofia Andraos, 82, and Louday Andraos, 79, were found inside the palace. Their deaths remain a mystery.
Kuwait National Pavilion to open at Venice Architecture Biennale
Updated 26 August 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: The Kuwait National Pavilion is set to open its presentation, “Space Wars,” at the 17th Venice Architecture Biennale on Sunday after months of delay, organizers announced this week.
The pavilion was curated by Asaiel Al-Saeed, Aseel Al-Yaqoub, Saphiya Abu Al-Maati and Yousef Awaad. They respond to the theme “How will we live together?” through hinterlands, which are spaces outside the city that serve as sites for resource extraction, agricultural cultivation, military installations and cultural sedimentation.
The pavilion, which runs until Nov. 21, was supposed to be open to the public in May when the international exhibition started. But, due to “pandemic-related logistical issues faced by the institution commissioning this project,” organizers delayed the opening.
The exhibition includes 110 participants from 46 countries, with increased representation from Africa, Latin America, and Asia.
The late Libyan artist and satirist is the subject of a major retrospective in London
Updated 27 August 2021
Iain Akerman
LONDON: “It almost felt like a necessity,” says Sherif Dhaimish, the son of Libyan artist and satirist Hasan ‘Al-Satoor’ Dhaimish. “I had to do this. Something had to be done because if I didn’t, nobody else would. And I’m not saying that in the sense it’s a burden to me — if anything I’ve found it quite cathartic. I think it’s helped me with the grieving process.”
Dhaimish, a publisher and curator based in Southeast London, is sitting in a café near Waterloo station, quietly but passionately discussing the life and work of his late father. “We were very close, we were really good mates, and when he passed away in 2016 it was hard, you know? For a short while, confronting his work was really difficult. But the more I’ve done it the closer I feel to him and I feel privileged that he’s left behind such work.”
Hasan spent the majority of his life in exile in the Northwest of England. He waited tables in an Italian restaurant, attended music festivals, and lived a modest life with his wife and three children. Now his journey from penniless young émigré to satirical giant is being brought vividly to life in “Resistance, Rebellion, Revolution - A Libyan Artist in Exile.”
Taking place at London’s Hoxton 253 and co-curated by Dhaimish’s sister Hanna, the exhibition coincides with the 10-year anniversary of the Libyan revolution and is a ‘ruminative reflection on the artist’s life in exile.’
“The fact that I’m able to do a show here in London and generate some interest — for me that’s a win,” says Dhaimish. “I haven’t really got a game plan in terms of how big I want to make this. I just know that from speaking to people over the past few years — from academics to journalists, to former friends of my dad, to human rights activists and people who work in the art world — he’s got a very unique story and one that a lot of people can relate to. There’s the exile, the politics, the music, and yet he was very humble about his work.”
Hasan’s father, Sheikh Mahmoud Dhaimish, had been a religious adviser to King Idris, who was deposed in a coup d’état led by Muammar Qaddafi in 1969. Hasan originally arrived in England aged 19, and with no intention of staying, but the political situation back home led to his father’s recommendation that he remain abroad until Qaddafi was gone. As months turned into years, he eventually settled near Burnley in Lancashire, married Karen Waddington, and became heavily involved in the Libyan opposition movement.
His involvement in the latter was initially triggered by a trip to London in 1979, when he spotted a distinctive orange-colored magazine on an Arabic newsstand outside Earl’s Court tube station. Published by the Libyan opposition, it was called ‘Al-Jihad’ and would become the platform through which his "rhythmically witty, acerbically insightful, and playfully relentless” political satire would reach the world. He adopted the moniker Al-Satoor (The Cleaver), exposed the regime’s widespread corruption and injustice, and mercilessly lampooned Qaddafi.
But there was another side to Hasan. A great lover of music, he painted to the sounds of Miles Davis, Thelonious Monk and Blind Willie Johnson and brought jazz and blues to life through his work. It is this artwork that is arguably at the heart of “Resistance, Rebellion, Revolution,” which examines how the artist expressed himself outside of the highly fractious world of political activism.
“He often spoke of his political work as a necessity, and obviously it was something he cared deeply about, but he also saw the political arena for what it was,” says Dhaimish. “He urged me to stay away from that. But when he was producing his art he didn’t do that for anyone else but himself. It was therapy in a way and I think it was a good coping mechanism for him. He was very unorthodox in everything he did, so for me it’s important to try and tell his story in a way that doesn’t pigeonhole him as a Libyan satirist.”
With no previous formal education, Hasan’s artistic journey began in the late Eighties when he enrolled on a computer course at Nelson & Colne College. Uninterested in word processing, he began to dabble with the paint brush tool instead and was encouraged to pursue art by one of the teachers.
“It unshackled him from the caricature and he started to become more artistically aware,” says Dhaimish. “He did his A Levels, went to university in Bradford, and then came back and became a teacher at the same college. So a big part of the exhibition is showing the art that he produced outside of the satire.”
Dhaimish has taken a sample of his father’s work and presented it in a way that narrates what was happening in Libya at the time. There’s a selection of cartoons from 1980 to 2016, a series of canvases, prints and photographs, and a six-minute biographical video. There’s also an accompanying online archive and a limited-edition book, all of which is supported by Pendle Press and Arts Council England. It is the first time that Hasan’s work has been shown in London, although a previous exhibition was held in Pendle in Lancashire in 2018.
The process of putting the show together has been a labor of love, but also a hugely time-consuming project. The gathering of his father’s work has been a mammoth undertaking (to date there are 7,000 cartoons in the archive), while COVID-19 and other challenges have led to venue, date and budget changes. Dhaimish has also had to choose what to present and what to omit, and to understand that he is, after all, his father’s son. The latter has meant that there was always going to be a certain way he told his father’s story.
“There’s the personal side of all of this but on the other side there’s the freedom of thought that he represents,” says Dhaimish. “In a world where things are very polarized in some ways — you’re either on one side or the other — sometimes people like my dad, who was floating around creatively and was hard to pin down, represented something different. He was a bit of an anomaly, but these sorts of narratives are super-important to tell.”
The reasons why they are important, and what he believes his father’s legacy is, is something Dhaimish has thought long and hard about. “If there’s one overarching thing that people can take away — whether you agree with his political work or not, or whether you like his artwork or not — he was a critical thinker and he was an independent thinker. And that’s what he promoted. That was his thing. He didn’t care if people agreed with him or not. What he wanted people to do was to see things from a different angle,” he says. “That, for me, is the most important thing. You could speak to any of his former students and that was the one thing he taught them to do: Think for yourself.”