Spain ends Afghan evacuation, all diplomatic staff safe in Dubai

Spain ends Afghan evacuation, all diplomatic staff safe in Dubai
Afghan collaborators with the Spanish mission in Afghanistan and their families, arrive in Dubai prior to flying to Spain. (File/AFP)
Updated 27 August 2021
Reuters

Spain ends Afghan evacuation, all diplomatic staff safe in Dubai

Spain ends Afghan evacuation, all diplomatic staff safe in Dubai
  • Over the course of its rescue mission Spain evacuated 1,898 Afghans
Updated 27 August 2021
Reuters

MADRID: Spain has concluded its evacuation of personnel from Afghanistan and the last evacuees are expected to land at the Torrejon military air base near Madrid later on Friday, the government said.

Two military planes carrying the last 81 Spaniards out of Kabul arrived in Dubai early on Friday morning, the government said in a statement.

The planes were also carrying four Portuguese soldiers and 83 Afghans who had worked with NATO countries.

“These two flights conclude the evacuation of Spanish personnel and Afghan allies and their families,” the statement read.

Over the course of its rescue mission Spain evacuated 1,898 Afghans who had worked with western countries the United Nations or the European Union.

Russia says vital to help formation of inclusive Afghan government

Russia says vital to help formation of inclusive Afghan government
Updated 43 min 56 sec ago
Reuters

Russia says vital to help formation of inclusive Afghan government

Russia says vital to help formation of inclusive Afghan government
Updated 43 min 56 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called on Friday for faster efforts to help facilitate the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan following an attack at Kabul airport.

Lavrov was speaking at a news conference in Rome following talks.

Swedish Kabul evacuation mission over, foreign minister Linde says

Swedish Kabul evacuation mission over, foreign minister Linde says
Updated 27 August 2021
AFP

Swedish Kabul evacuation mission over, foreign minister Linde says

Swedish Kabul evacuation mission over, foreign minister Linde says
  • Those evacuated included embassy employees, locally employed guards and their families
Updated 27 August 2021
AFP

STOCKHOLM: Sweden said Friday it had ended its evacuations out of Kabul, after airlifting more than 1,100 people to Sweden in the wake of the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan.

Those evacuated included embassy employees and their families, locally employed guards and their families, members of the armed forces and 500 Swedes, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said.

In addition, Sweden also evacuated women’s rights activists, journalists and EU employees.

But Sweden was unable to assist all those on the “Sweden list” consisting of people seeking help to flee the country.

“The incredibly difficult and risky conditions meant we were not able to evacuate more Swedes and local employees,” Linde told reporters.

Both Linde and the head of Sweden’s Migration Board, Mikael Ribbenvik, said that even though the airlift had ended, the Scandinavian country would continue to try to help people associated with Sweden to leave the country.

Meanwhile neighboring Norway, which announced Thursday that it was also ending its evacuations, said Friday that another 128 people had landed in Oslo, bringing the number of people airlifted by the country to 1,098.

A final plane was expected later in Norway Friday.

France could extend Kabul evacuations beyond Friday: minister

France could extend Kabul evacuations beyond Friday: minister
Updated 27 August 2021
AFP

France could extend Kabul evacuations beyond Friday: minister

France could extend Kabul evacuations beyond Friday: minister
  • The French president warned that the situation in Kabul and around the airport remained extremely risky
Updated 27 August 2021
AFP

PARIS: France could extend the evacuation of French citizens and Afghans in danger from Kabul beyond Friday, a minister said, after Paris previously indicated its airlift mission would end in the evening.

Prime Minister Jean Castex said Thursday that the French evacuation mission would wind up later Friday, but President Emmanuel Macron then said France still wanted to evacuate hundreds of Afghans, some of whom were in buses outside the airport perimeter.

“It (the French evacuation operation) can perhaps go beyond this evening, but we must remain cautious on this subject,” Europe Minister Clement Beaune told Europe 1 radio.

Macron, in comments on a visit to Ireland, has also warned that the situation in Kabul and around the airport remained extremely risky in the wake of the twin suicide bombs outside Kabul airport that killed at least 85 people including 13 US troops.

“The terrorist attack must not prevent these (evacuation) operations. We will continue until the last possible second,” said Beaune.

But echoing the comments by Macron, he indicated, however, that not all Afghans at risk who want to leave country would be able to do so.

“Does this mean that all the people who worked in Afghanistan for the allies, for Europeans, will be able to leave the airport? Without doubt, no, no,” he said.

Erdogan says no decision yet on Taliban request for Turkish help at airport

Erdogan says no decision yet on Taliban request for Turkish help at airport
Updated 27 August 2021
Reuters

Erdogan says no decision yet on Taliban request for Turkish help at airport

Erdogan says no decision yet on Taliban request for Turkish help at airport
  • Officials told Reuters this week that the Taliban had asked Turkey for technical help
Updated 27 August 2021
Reuters

ANKARA: Turkey has not made a final decision on a Taliban request for support to run the Kabul airport after foreign forces withdraw over security concerns and uncertainty there, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, adding talks were still underway.
Officials told Reuters this week that the Taliban had asked Turkey for technical help to run the airport but demanded that Ankara’s military pull out by an Aug. 31 deadline.

The military began evacuations on Wednesday.
“The Taliban have made a request regarding the operation of the Kabul airport.

They say, ‘We’ll ensure security and you can operate it’. But we have not made a decision yet because there is always a possibility of death and such things there,” Erdogan told a news conference before departing for a visit to Bosnia.
 

South Korea welcomes Afghan evacuees as 'persons of special merit'

South Korea welcomes Afghan evacuees as ‘persons of special merit’
Updated 27 August 2021
BRIAN KIM

South Korea welcomes Afghan evacuees as ‘persons of special merit’

South Korea welcomes Afghan evacuees as ‘persons of special merit’
  • Seoul has evacuated locals who supported its operations before the Taliban took control of Afghanistan
  • Warm reception for Afghans comes despite the East Asian nation generally not being open to accepting refugees
Updated 27 August 2021
BRIAN KIM

SEOUL: South Korea has welcomed the arrival of Afghans who supported its embassy and organizations by designating them as “persons of special merit” instead of refugees.

A total of 378 Afghans arrived at Incheon International Airport outside Seoul on Thursday as part of the evacuation mission, codenamed “Operation Miracle.”

Among the evacuees are Afghan medical professionals, vocational trainers, IT experts and interpreters who supported South Korean diplomats, hospitals and a job training center run by the Korea International Cooperation Agency before the Taliban took control of the country earlier this month. They were evacuated with their families.

The Korean government is seeking to amend its immigration laws to grant the Afghans long-term residency as foreigners who provided special services to South Korea. Initially, they will be granted short-term visas, which will be upgraded later, allowing them to find employment.

“Now it’s time for us to return the favor,” Justice Minister Park Beom-kye told reporters at Incheon airport, referring to the fact many Koreans received international aid after fleeing during the 1950-53 Korean War.

“Despite the fact that we’re physically apart in a distant country, they were practically our neighbors,” the minister said. “How could we possibly turn a blind eye to them when their lives are at risk just because they worked with us?”

Choi Young-sam, spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, said in a briefing on Thursday that “South Korea is fulfilling its moral obligation as a responsible nation that doesn’t forget its friends and turn away from the difficulties of the neighbor.”

He added it was the first operation of its kind for South Korea. “This is the first example in the history of Korean diplomacy where we have evacuated foreign citizens by investing our manpower and assets on humanitarian grounds,” Choi said.

Another flight is due to bring 13 others who on Thursday could not board the military aircraft that transported the group to Korea from Islamabad, Pakistan, after their evacuation from Kabul.

South Korea’s warm reception for these Afghans comes despite the East Asian nation generally not being open to accepting refugees. In 2020, only 69 of 6,684 asylum seekers were granted refugee status in South Korea, according to Justice Ministry data.

Security experts believe Seoul’s acceptance of Afghan evacuees will be politically intended to show South Korea is in lockstep with the US, its staunchest ally that supported it during the Korean War.

After the US started its war on terror on Afghan soil in 2001, South Korea conducted various military and relief operations, including Provincial Reconstruction Team activities from 2010 to 2014, offering medical services, aid for agricultural development, and vocational and police training.

“The success of the Operation Miracle was possible thanks to full cooperation from our US ally,” the Korean Defense Ministry said in a statement. “We will continue cooperation for the Afghans’ stable resettlement in the country, providing our logistics resources or medical support if necessary.”

 

Russia says vital to help formation of inclusive Afghan government
Russia says vital to help formation of inclusive Afghan government
Ronaldo does not want to play again for Juventus, says Allegri
Ronaldo does not want to play again for Juventus, says Allegri
Swedish Kabul evacuation mission over, foreign minister Linde says
Swedish Kabul evacuation mission over, foreign minister Linde says
UAE starts Unit 2 of Barakah Nuclear Power Plant
UAE starts Unit 2 of Barakah Nuclear Power Plant

