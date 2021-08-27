You are here

France could extend Kabul evacuations beyond Friday: minister

France could extend Kabul evacuations beyond Friday: minister
People boarding a French military transport aircraft at the airport in Kabul, to fly to the air base of Al Dhafra, then to Roissy Charles-de-Gaulle airport, Paris, as part of the operation “Apagan.” (File/AFP)
France could extend Kabul evacuations beyond Friday: minister

France could extend Kabul evacuations beyond Friday: minister
  • The French president warned that the situation in Kabul and around the airport remained extremely risky
PARIS: France could extend the evacuation of French citizens and Afghans in danger from Kabul beyond Friday, a minister said, after Paris previously indicated its airlift mission would end in the evening.

Prime Minister Jean Castex said Thursday that the French evacuation mission would wind up later Friday, but President Emmanuel Macron then said France still wanted to evacuate hundreds of Afghans, some of whom were in buses outside the airport perimeter.

“It (the French evacuation operation) can perhaps go beyond this evening, but we must remain cautious on this subject,” Europe Minister Clement Beaune told Europe 1 radio.

Macron, in comments on a visit to Ireland, has also warned that the situation in Kabul and around the airport remained extremely risky in the wake of the twin suicide bombs outside Kabul airport that killed at least 85 people including 13 US troops.

“The terrorist attack must not prevent these (evacuation) operations. We will continue until the last possible second,” said Beaune.

But echoing the comments by Macron, he indicated, however, that not all Afghans at risk who want to leave country would be able to do so.

“Does this mean that all the people who worked in Afghanistan for the allies, for Europeans, will be able to leave the airport? Without doubt, no, no,” he said.

Topics: France Taliban capture Kabul Kabul Aghanistan Taliban Afghanistan

Erdogan says no decision yet on Taliban request for Turkish help at airport

Erdogan says no decision yet on Taliban request for Turkish help at airport
Erdogan says no decision yet on Taliban request for Turkish help at airport

Erdogan says no decision yet on Taliban request for Turkish help at airport
  • Officials told Reuters this week that the Taliban had asked Turkey for technical help
ANKARA: Turkey has not made a final decision on a Taliban request for support to run the Kabul airport after foreign forces withdraw over security concerns and uncertainty there, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, adding talks were still underway.
Officials told Reuters this week that the Taliban had asked Turkey for technical help to run the airport but demanded that Ankara’s military pull out by an Aug. 31 deadline.

The military began evacuations on Wednesday.
“The Taliban have made a request regarding the operation of the Kabul airport.

They say, ‘We’ll ensure security and you can operate it’. But we have not made a decision yet because there is always a possibility of death and such things there,” Erdogan told a news conference before departing for a visit to Bosnia.
 

Topics: Turkey Taliban

South Korea welcomes Afghan evacuees as 'persons of special merit'

South Korea welcomes Afghan evacuees as ‘persons of special merit’
  • Seoul has evacuated locals who supported its operations before the Taliban took control of Afghanistan
  • Warm reception for Afghans comes despite the East Asian nation generally not being open to accepting refugees
SEOUL: South Korea has welcomed the arrival of Afghans who supported its embassy and organizations by designating them as “persons of special merit” instead of refugees.

A total of 378 Afghans arrived at Incheon International Airport outside Seoul on Thursday as part of the evacuation mission, codenamed “Operation Miracle.”

Among the evacuees are Afghan medical professionals, vocational trainers, IT experts and interpreters who supported South Korean diplomats, hospitals and a job training center run by the Korea International Cooperation Agency before the Taliban took control of the country earlier this month. They were evacuated with their families.

The Korean government is seeking to amend its immigration laws to grant the Afghans long-term residency as foreigners who provided special services to South Korea. Initially, they will be granted short-term visas, which will be upgraded later, allowing them to find employment.

“Now it’s time for us to return the favor,” Justice Minister Park Beom-kye told reporters at Incheon airport, referring to the fact many Koreans received international aid after fleeing during the 1950-53 Korean War.

“Despite the fact that we’re physically apart in a distant country, they were practically our neighbors,” the minister said. “How could we possibly turn a blind eye to them when their lives are at risk just because they worked with us?”

Choi Young-sam, spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, said in a briefing on Thursday that “South Korea is fulfilling its moral obligation as a responsible nation that doesn’t forget its friends and turn away from the difficulties of the neighbor.”

He added it was the first operation of its kind for South Korea. “This is the first example in the history of Korean diplomacy where we have evacuated foreign citizens by investing our manpower and assets on humanitarian grounds,” Choi said.

Another flight is due to bring 13 others who on Thursday could not board the military aircraft that transported the group to Korea from Islamabad, Pakistan, after their evacuation from Kabul.

South Korea’s warm reception for these Afghans comes despite the East Asian nation generally not being open to accepting refugees. In 2020, only 69 of 6,684 asylum seekers were granted refugee status in South Korea, according to Justice Ministry data.

Security experts believe Seoul’s acceptance of Afghan evacuees will be politically intended to show South Korea is in lockstep with the US, its staunchest ally that supported it during the Korean War.

After the US started its war on terror on Afghan soil in 2001, South Korea conducted various military and relief operations, including Provincial Reconstruction Team activities from 2010 to 2014, offering medical services, aid for agricultural development, and vocational and police training.

“The success of the Operation Miracle was possible thanks to full cooperation from our US ally,” the Korean Defense Ministry said in a statement. “We will continue cooperation for the Afghans’ stable resettlement in the country, providing our logistics resources or medical support if necessary.”

 

Topics: South Korea Taliban capture Kabul Afghanistan Taliban

Spain ends Afghan evacuation, all diplomatic staff safe in Dubai

Spain ends Afghan evacuation, all diplomatic staff safe in Dubai
Spain ends Afghan evacuation, all diplomatic staff safe in Dubai

Spain ends Afghan evacuation, all diplomatic staff safe in Dubai
  • Over the course of its rescue mission Spain evacuated 1,898 Afghans
MADRID: Spain has concluded its evacuation of personnel from Afghanistan and the last evacuees are expected to land at the Torrejon military air base near Madrid later on Friday, the government said.

Two military planes carrying the last 81 Spaniards out of Kabul arrived in Dubai early on Friday morning, the government said in a statement.

The planes were also carrying four Portuguese soldiers and 83 Afghans who had worked with NATO countries.

“These two flights conclude the evacuation of Spanish personnel and Afghan allies and their families,” the statement read.

Over the course of its rescue mission Spain evacuated 1,898 Afghans who had worked with western countries the United Nations or the European Union.

Topics: Spain Dubai UAE Taliban capture Kabul Afghanistan Taliban

UK in final stages of Afghan exit, taking no more evacuees

UK in final stages of Afghan exit, taking no more evacuees
UK in final stages of Afghan exit, taking no more evacuees

UK in final stages of Afghan exit, taking no more evacuees
  • No further people would be called forward to the airport for evacuation
  • Britain has evacuated more than 13,700 British nationals and Afghans
LONDON: Britain will not accept any more people for flights out of Kabul beyond those already inside the airport after it shut its processing center and entered the final stages of its evacuation from Afghanistan, defense minister Ben Wallace said on Friday.

He said Britain was preparing the last 1,000 people inside the airfield who would fly out on Friday as the country winds down its 20-year presence in Afghanistan, set to complete its departure before the United States’ scheduled exit by Aug. 31.

After a suicide bombing that killed 85 people including 13 US soldiers on Thursday, Wallace said the threat from further attacks at the airport would increase as militants seek to show that they have forced the Western powers out of Afghanistan.

“The threat is obviously going to grow the closer we get to leaving,” he told Sky News. “The narrative is always going to be, as we leave, certain groups such as Daesh will want to stake a claim that they have driven out the US or the UK.”

Wallace said no one else would be called forward to the airport for evacuation and efforts would now focus on getting out British nationals and others who have already been cleared to leave, before the final troops depart “in a few days.”

“It is with deep regret that not everyone has been able to be evacuated during this process,” he said, adding that he thought there were around 100 to 150 British nationals still in the country, some of whom were willingly staying.

Around 800 to 1,100 Afghans who worked with Britain and had been eligible to leave the country would not make it through, Wallace told LBC radio.

So far, Britain has evacuated more than 13,700 British nationals and Afghans, representing the second biggest airlift by the country’s air force after the Berlin Airlift in 1949, the defense ministry said.

Wallace, a former soldier, also said that Thursday’s attack at the airport had not sped up Britain’s timetable for ending the evacuation operation. The closure of the processing center at Baron Hotel had shut on schedule, he said.

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Afghanistan United Kingdom (UK)

UAE condemns Kabul attacks as it starts hosting refugees

UAE condemns Kabul attacks as it starts hosting refugees
UAE condemns Kabul attacks as it starts hosting refugees

UAE condemns Kabul attacks as it starts hosting refugees
  • The attacks came as evacuations were nearing a close after the US had set a deadline for complete withdrawal by Aug. 31
DUBAI: As the crisis in Afghanistan unfolds, the UAE announced Thursday that it had begun hosting thousands of refugees fleeing the chaos.

According to state agency WAM, the UAE will provide care and social support for refugees on UAE soil. 

The UAE has facilitated the evacuation of more than 39,000 Afghans and foreign nationals using its airport and national carrier since the Taliban swept across the country.

On Thursday, two explosions in the vicinity of Kabul’s airport killed at least 60 Afghans, 13 US troops, Afghan and U.S. officials said.

The Taliban said they had suffered at least 28 fatalities in the attacks.

The attacks came as evacuations were nearing a close after the US had set a deadline for complete withdrawal by Aug. 31.

The attack, which Daesh claimed responsibility for, was strongly condemned by the UAE.

“The UAE condemns these criminal acts and rejects all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilizing security in contravention of all religious and human values and principles,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

"The UAE is closely and painstakingly following up on the latest developments in the Republic of Afghanistan and reaffirms the necessity of ensuring immediate stability and security there," the statement added.

Topics: UAE Afghanistan

