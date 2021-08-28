Sudan receives over 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from France

You are here

Sudan has received a shipment of 218,400 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as a donation from France. (File/AFP)
  • In March, Sudan received an initial 820,000 doses of a vaccine in March through COVAX and UNICEF
  • It also received 606,700 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines as a donation from the US earlier in August
KHARTOUM: Sudan has received a shipment of 218,400 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as a donation from France, the health ministry and UNICEF said.
The vaccines were delivered with UNICEF’s support through the COVAX facility, they said in separate statements on Friday.
In March, Sudan received an initial 820,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine made by AstraZeneca in March through COVAX and UNICEF.
It also received 606,700 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines as a donation from the United States earlier in August. China also had donated quantities of Sinopharm’s COVID-19 vaccine.
More than 800,000 people in Sudan including health workers have been vaccinated since March 2021 with the first COVAX shipment and other donations, UNICEF said on Friday.
Most have taken only one dose, and the new shipment will contribute to an increase in the number of people who are fully vaccinated, it added.
“The vaccinations come at a critical time as the infection numbers are climbing while the country is preparing to re-open schools after three years of numerous interruptions,” the statement said.
Sudan, with a population of 42 million, will start a second vaccination campaign in some states on Sunday after receiving new vaccines batches, the health ministry said.
As of Aug. 26, Sudan’s health ministry reported 37,699 infections with COVID-19 and 2,831 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

TOKYO: Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid has worn many hats in his career as a politician, but perhaps his next is the most important.

Shahid is the president-elect of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly and is preparing for his new task by traveling to various countries and taking in views on world diplomacy. 

As the representative of a Muslim country, he understands the key roles played by fellow Islamic nations, particularly in the Arab world, especially in view of what is happening in Afghanistan.

“The global community stands with the people of Afghanistan,” Shahid said. “We are in support of an Afghani-led process in accordance with the wishes of its people. We call for cessation of any violence and ask for peaceful conduct and respect for human rights.”

Shahid explained that powerful Arab/Muslim countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE will play a key role in Afghanistan and other regional issues.

“I speak to the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and the UAE on a regular basis,” Shahid said. “Only last week I spoke to his highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah about the basis of the presidential platform, which I will be taking over this mid-September, and also respective bilateral issues. We have very good relations not only at the government level but among our respective peoples, and more and more economic ties are being established. I see a lot of good things happening between us. The Maldives enjoys excellent and outstanding relations with both countries.”

Shahid is currently visiting Japan, where he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

Japan, much like the Maldives, is a key player in the Indo-Pacific region.

“When you look at a map of the Indian Ocean, one can describe the Maldives as being in the heart of the Indian Ocean,” Shahid said. “The major sealines of communication between East and West pass the Maldives. Maldives recognizes this important place and accepts this as a responsibility. We coordinate with the countries of the Indian Ocean region and those that are present in the Indian Ocean to ensure peace and security and subsequent development. For the Maldives and the island nations within the Indian Oceans, we need an ocean that is peaceful and prosperous.”

The Maldives is suffering from the global COVID-19 pandemic, causing the tiny Indian Ocean country to also experience an economic setback.

“At the end of March 2020, we were forced to close our borders, and for a country highly dependent on tourism we became a low-income country overnight,” Shahid said. “No visitors at all. The economy was the first casualty in the Maldives, even before we found the first case. The meager resources that we have had to be diverted to healthcare upgrades and materials, which meant we had to go away from development projects.”

Shahid said that he was grateful for the economic assistance of the G7 and G20 countries, and partners such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE and India. The Maldives took strict measures to enable it to restart tourist operations.

“We have islands and each hotel is on a separate island, and with very strict protocols at the airport we are able to take tourists from the airport directly to the island. As a result, there is a safe environment for tourism,” he said. “We are on the road to recovery again and we have a very high vaccination rate — about 83 percent of the population has had their first dose.”

Apart from health issues and economic troubles, the Maldives are also threatened by environmental problems as sea levels rise.

“The (UN) IPCC report underscores the problems that small island developing states like the Maldives already encounter,” he said. “We need to take action on the recommendations of the report, given the opportunities today, to make our economic systems more sustainable, our recovery efforts can be taken into account, lessons learned, we can rebuild sustainability. We can’t keep our eyes closed anymore.”

TEHRAN:Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday accused US President Joe Biden of making the same demands as his predecessor Donald Trump in talks to revive a nuclear deal.
The multilateral deal that offers Iran relief from sanctions in return for curbs on its nuclear program was torpedoed by Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from it in 2018.
A last round of negotiations between Iran and the deal’s remaining parties to revive the 2015 accord concluded in June with no resumption in sight.
“America’s current administration is no different from the previous one, because what it demands from Iran on the nuclear issue is different in words, but the same thing that Trump demanded,” Khamenei said, quoted by his official website.
“The Americans truly have no shame on the nuclear issue, and even though they withdrew from the JCPOA... they now talk in a way and make demands as it was (Iran) that withdrew,” he added, referring to the deal by its official name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
Khamenei made the remarks during a meeting with President Ebrahim Raisi’s newly formed cabinet.
A year after Trump’s decision to withdraw from the deal and impose sanctions on Iran, the Islamic republic retaliated by gradually waiving most of the key nuclear commitments that it had accepted under the agreement.
Six rounds of nuclear talks between Iran and world powers — with the United States taking part indirectly — were held in Vienna between April and June.
The last round concluded on June 20, with no date set for another.
In his speech, Khamenei also called on Raisi to “repair” the public’s damaged trust in government.
“It’s a great asset for a government to be able to attract the people’s trust, which has unfortunately been slightly damaged. You must repair this.”
He said the way to do it is “officials’ words and actions becoming one” and realizing promises made.
Iran has in recent years been hit by several protests over the economy and living conditions made worse by punishing US sanctions.
The latest was protests over water shortages that erupted in July in southwest Iran, where, according to Iranian media, at least four people were killed.
Human rights groups outside of Iran have previously accused the Islamic republic of using force against protesters.
Iran has denied the charges and blamed violence at protests on “opportunists” and “rioters” linked to its enemies.
 

  • An Israeli police officer was also shot, and remains in a critical condition
  • More protests are planned for Saturday evening, according to Palestinian sources
JERUSALEM: A 12-year-old Palestinian boy shot last week by Israeli soldiers during clashes along the border with Gaza has died of his injuries, the territory’s health ministry said Saturday.
Omar Hassan Abu Al-Nile was hit during clashes last Saturday on the sidelines of a demonstration near the border fence separating the Gaza Strip and the Jewish state, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa said.
He “succumbed to his injuries,” the Gaza’s health ministry said in a statement.
The August 21 unrest left around 40 people wounded, according to Gaza’s Hamas rulers, including a 32-year-old Palestinian man who died on Wednesday.
An Israeli police officer was also shot, and remains in a critical condition.
The Israeli army said it had responded with live fire and other measures to Palestinian “rioters” who were hurling explosives over the border fence and attempting to scale it.
Following the clashes, Israel carried out air strikes it said were targeting weapons manufacturing and storage sites of the Islamist group Hamas.
Israel struck Gaza again overnight Monday-Tuesday in response to incendiary balloons that sparked multiple fires in Israel’s southern Eskhol region.
There were no reported casualties from the strikes.
New clashes took place on the border between Gaza and Israel on Wednesday, but they were less violent than those on Saturday.
More protests are planned for Saturday evening, according to Palestinian sources.
The protests come just over three months after an informal truce ended 11 days of conflict between Hamas and Israel, the worst fighting between the two sides in years.
Hamas authorities said 260 Palestinians were killed by Israeli air strikes during the conflict, including fighters.
Palestinian groups launched thousands of rockets at Israel during the fighting, killing 13 people, including a soldier, according to the military and police.
In 2018, Gazans began a protest movement demanding an end to Israel’s blockade and the right for Palestinians to return to lands they fled or were expelled from when the Jewish state was founded.
The Hamas-backed weekly demonstrations, often violent, sputtered as Israel killed some 350 Palestinians in Gaza over more than a year.

  • France is co-organizing the meeting
  • For Iraq, hosting the talks is seen as a significant step
AMMAN: Middle Eastern leaders and French President Emmanuel Macron attended a summit in Baghdad on Saturday aimed at reducing regional tensions across the region.

Launched by Iraq, the summit comes as the country promotes its role as a new regional mediator. On Saturday, Iraqi leaders were on hand at Baghdad International Airport to receive the red carpet arrivals. They included Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Jordan’s King Abdullah and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Saudi Arabia was represented by its foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan. Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian meanwhile is representing Iran in the summit.

The high-level meeting sent a message of Arab solidarity with Iraq. Macron, whose country is co-organizing the meeting, described Saturday’s meeting as “historic,” showcasing Iraq’s return to stability following the ruinous war against the Daesh group, which was defeated in 2017.

“Iraq, which for years has been a headline for war and conflicts, is hosting leaders and representatives of the region today to affirm their support for Iraqi sovereignty and prosperity,” said President Barham Salih.
Political pundits expect that the summit will prove successful in its aims.

Mahmoud Al-Abadi, Jordan’s former deputy prime minister, told Arab News that “even the least important meetings” between leaders “are better than no meetings.”

He said: “One should not minimize the personal chemistry and relations that is developed in such meetings and its effect on lowering tensions.” However, Al-Abadi warned against too much optimism. “If the Syrians are invited and attend the summit, then it would be a game changer,” he added.

Abadi said that the summit will be a boost to Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, who is facing a tough domestic political battle after a campaign announcement by firebrand populist Shiite leader Muqtada Sadr.

On Friday, Sadr reversed his decision to boycott the October elections and said that his movement would take part in order to “end corruption.”

Adnan Abu Odeh, former adviser to Jordan’s King Hussein and King Abdullah, told Arab News that the regional meeting is largely about Iran. “When regional and world leaders meet, the main issue is usually a regional one, and in this case, Iran and its relations with other countries will most likely be the focus.”

Abu Odeh said that the foreign policy of US President Joe Biden “has made Arab leaders worried — if you can’t depend on the Americans, you start looking for regional solutions.”

Reem Badran, a former parliamentarian in Jordan, told Arab News that “any meeting of regional leaders gives us hope.

“We are always optimistic when leaders meet,” he said, adding: “The new situation is no different. On the economic level, we are hopeful that these summit meetings can be translated into economic stability, especially if major energy and transport projects can be carried out.”

Badran, who now runs a business, Al-Hurra Project Management, and is active in women’s microbusiness financing, said that an improvement of the economic situation would also have a direct effect on women “who are paying the highest price among all segments of our society.”

Tagreed Odeh, Middle Eastern Studies program coordinator at the Council on International Educational Exchange, said that the Baghdad summit is “a golden opportunity to widen space for dialogue with the aim of putting out the regional fires that have consumed the Middle East.”

Odeh said that the key to the success of the summit is “the fact that the host country, Iraq, has declared its willingness to prepare all that is required to have a welcoming atmosphere for all participants.”

Economic reporter Salameh Derrawi said that while the attendees are diverse, the key players are the Jordanians, Egyptians and Iraqis. “The leaders of those three countries have been working hard on finalizing regional projects in the areas of energy, oil pipelines and tax-free industrial zones.”

Iraqi Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr. (AFP)
Iraqi Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr. (AFP)
Iraqi Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr. (AFP)
  • Firebrand populist says he received pledges from ‘certain’ leaders to reform country, end corruption
  • Sadr had said in mid-July that he would not participate in the Oct. 10 parliamentary election and would withdraw support from ‘anyone who claims they belong to us in this current and upcoming government’
BAGHDAD: Iraq’s populist Shiite leader Moqtada Sadr on Friday reversed his decision to boycott the October elections and said his movement would take part in order to help “end corruption.”

A firebrand with millions of followers and in command of paramilitary groups, Sadr is a crucial player in Iraqi politics who has often protested against the influence of both the US and Iran.
Sadr had said in mid-July that he would not participate in the Oct. 10 parliamentary election and would withdraw support from “anyone who claims they belong to us in this current and upcoming government.”
He reversed that position on Friday, saying he had received pledges from “certain” political leaders to reform the country and “put an end to corruption.”
Taking part in the elections is “now acceptable,” he said during a televised address, flanked by dozens of officials from his Sadrist movement.
Sadr, whose political maneuvers have at times puzzled observers, in February had said he backed early elections overseen by the UN.
Militias loyal to Sadr fought the US-led occupation of Iraq and he retains a devoted following among the country’s Shiite population, including in the poor Baghdad district of Sadr City.
The son of a revered religious figure, Sadr wears a black turban.
The parliamentary vote is set to be held under a new electoral law that reduces the size of constituencies and eliminates list-based voting in favor of votes for individual candidates.
Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, who came to power in May last year after months of unprecedented mass protests against a ruling class seen as corrupt, inept and subordinate to Tehran, had called the early vote in response to demands by pro-democracy activists.
Sadr’s supporters have been expected to make major gains under the new electoral system.
His Saeroon bloc is currently the largest in parliament, with 54 out of 329 seats.
Plagued by endemic corruption, poor services, dilapidated infrastructure and unemployment, Iraq is facing a deep financial crisis compounded by lower oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sadr has appeared under pressure in recent weeks, with pro-Iran groups and individuals attacking him on social media and accusing him of responsibility for Iraq’s recent woes, including electricity shortages and two deadly hospital fires.
Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian left for Iraq Friday to participate in a regional summit, the ministry said.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh announced the departure to the “meeting to support Iraq” in a short statement.
The Islamic republic’s new President Ebrahim Raisi has also been invited to the Baghdad summit, but it is not clear if he will attend.
The Saturday meeting seeks to give Iraq a “unifying role” to tackle the crises shaking the region, according to sources close to Al-Kadhimi.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Jordan’s King Abdullah have said they will attend, as has French President Emmanuel Macron, the only official expected from outside the region.
Iraq is seeking to establish itself as a mediator between Arab countries and Iran.
Raisi, who took office last week, has made improving relations with regional countries one of his priorities.

