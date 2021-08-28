Egypt urges dialogue to settle Morocco-Algeria dispute

You are here

The national flags of Algeria (L) and Morocco. (File/AFP)
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • The OIC, Arab League and Saudi Arabia have called for dialogue to resolve arguments between the two countries
CAIRO: Egypt has called on Algeria and Morocco to use diplomatic solutions and dialogue in order to resolve their diplomatic rift.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry made the appeal in phone calls to his Algerian and Moroccan counterparts, Ramtane Lamamra and Nasser Bourita, on Friday.

Ahmed Hafez, spokesman for the Egyptian foreign ministry, said that Shoukry discussed recent developments between the two countries and “ways to move forward by overcoming these circumstances.”

On Wednesday, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Arab League and Saudi Arabia called for dialogue to resolve arguments between the two North African rivals.

Algeria said on Tuesday that it had cut diplomatic relations with Morocco because of “hostile actions,” following months of resurgent tensions.

Morocco called the decision “completely unjustified,” and said that it was based on “false, even absurd pretexts.”

In response, it announced on Friday that it would close its embassy in Algiers. It said that the ambassador and all staff would be repatriated to Rabat.

Shoukry urged diplomatic solutions and dialogue in the interest of promoting joint Arab action, in which “the two brotherly countries play a pivotal role.”

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI previously called on Algeria to “build a bilateral relationship based on trust and good neighborliness, because the current situation of these relations is not in the interest of their peoples, and is not acceptable to many countries.”

Topics: Egypt Morocco Algeria

Arab American group demands protected status for Lebanese nationals in the US

Lebanon's political and economic problems worsened after the Beirut port explosion last year that killed at least 200 people and injured thousands more and devastated the country's fragile economy.
Lebanon’s political and economic problems worsened after the Beirut port explosion last year that killed at least 200 people and injured thousands more and devastated the country’s fragile economy. (AFP/File Photos)
Updated 35 min 8 sec ago
ALI YOUNES

Arab American group demands protected status for Lebanese nationals in the US

Lebanon’s political and economic problems worsened after the Beirut port explosion last year that killed at least 200 people and injured thousands more and devastated the country’s fragile economy. (AFP/File Photos)
  • Arab Americans sent a letter to Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier this week
  • The letter estimates the number of Lebanese nationals who could benefit from the TPS designation at around 28,500 people
Updated 35 min 8 sec ago
ALI YOUNES

ATLANTA: The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) has requested that the US government designate Lebanon for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) due to its political instability and looming economic meltdown.

The move was co-sponsored by more than 70 civic, legal and religious organizations in the US seeking to protect Lebanese nationals who are presently in the US on non-immigrant visas but would face dire circumstances should they go back to Lebanon under the current conditions.

The letter was sent to Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier this week, who would take such a decision.

It requested the designation status fearing that further escalations and tensions in Lebanon’s fractious and dysfunctional political system might escalate into a regional armed conflict.

Lebanon’s political and economic problems became more acute in the aftermath of Beirut port explosion last year that killed at least 200 people and injured thousands more and devastated the country’s fragile economy.

TPS is a temporary protection that allows people from a designated country to remain in the US while conditions in their home country make safe return impossible. The Secretary of Homeland Security can designate a country for TPS if the country is experiencing armed conflict, natural disaster or other extraordinary and temporary conditions.

The designation lasts 18 months and can be renewed several times. If granted, TPS would allow Lebanese nationals to stay in the United States during the designation period and to legally work.

The letter estimates the number of Lebanese nationals who could benefit from the TPS designation at around 28,500 people.

Among the groups that co-sponsored in this effort are Amnesty International USA, the Arab American Institute, Jewish Voice for Peace, Atlanta Chapter and the National Council of Churches.

Commenting on the deteriorating situation in Lebanon, ADC president Samer Khalaf said: “The conditions in Lebanon are grim. The circumstances and facts on the ground make it abundantly clear that Lebanon is not in a position to safely accept the return of its citizens at this time. We call on the Biden administration to quickly designate TPS protections for Lebanon.”

Addressing concerns over immigration issues that might arise, the letter said that there is no real risk that such a designation would result in an immigration influx into the US from Lebanon.

“There has also been no indication that TPS designation has encouraged greater, irregular numbers of migration from the designated areas, including when Lebanon has been designated in the past,” the letter said.

“The US has already invested billions of dollars over the past 10 years in Lebanon’s recovery. TPS would strengthen that investment. Lebanon’s stability is also key to the stability of the region, which is within US foreign policy interests,” it added.

Abed Ayoub, ADC’s legal director, told the Arab News that he feels optimistic that the US President Joe Biden would show compassion and grant the request.

“We urge the Biden administration to do the right thing and designate Lebanon for TPS, Lebanon is on the verge of a complete economic and humanitarian collapse, granting TPS is the morally correct thing to do, and will help provide safe haven to nationals of the country currently in the US,” he said.

Topics: US Lebanon Arab Americans

Sudan receives over 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from France

Updated 28 August 2021
Reuters

  • In March, Sudan received an initial 820,000 doses of a vaccine in March through COVAX and UNICEF
  • It also received 606,700 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines as a donation from the US earlier in August
Updated 28 August 2021
Reuters

KHARTOUM: Sudan has received a shipment of 218,400 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as a donation from France, the health ministry and UNICEF said.
The vaccines were delivered with UNICEF’s support through the COVAX facility, they said in separate statements on Friday.
In March, Sudan received an initial 820,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine made by AstraZeneca in March through COVAX and UNICEF.
It also received 606,700 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines as a donation from the United States earlier in August. China also had donated quantities of Sinopharm’s COVID-19 vaccine.
More than 800,000 people in Sudan including health workers have been vaccinated since March 2021 with the first COVAX shipment and other donations, UNICEF said on Friday.
Most have taken only one dose, and the new shipment will contribute to an increase in the number of people who are fully vaccinated, it added.
“The vaccinations come at a critical time as the infection numbers are climbing while the country is preparing to re-open schools after three years of numerous interruptions,” the statement said.
Sudan, with a population of 42 million, will start a second vaccination campaign in some states on Sunday after receiving new vaccines batches, the health ministry said.
As of Aug. 26, Sudan’s health ministry reported 37,699 infections with COVID-19 and 2,831 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

Topics: Coronavirus Sudan France Vaccines

Saudi Arabia, UAE can play a key role in Afghanistan: Maldives FM

Updated 28 August 2021
Khaldon Azhari

Updated 28 August 2021
Khaldon Azhari

TOKYO: Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid has worn many hats in his career as a politician, but perhaps his next is the most important.

Shahid is the president-elect of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly and is preparing for his new task by traveling to various countries and taking in views on world diplomacy. 

As the representative of a Muslim country, he understands the key roles played by fellow Islamic nations, particularly in the Arab world, especially in view of what is happening in Afghanistan.

“The global community stands with the people of Afghanistan,” Shahid said. “We are in support of an Afghani-led process in accordance with the wishes of its people. We call for cessation of any violence and ask for peaceful conduct and respect for human rights.”

Shahid explained that powerful Arab/Muslim countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE will play a key role in Afghanistan and other regional issues.

“I speak to the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and the UAE on a regular basis,” Shahid said. “Only last week I spoke to his highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah about the basis of the presidential platform, which I will be taking over this mid-September, and also respective bilateral issues. We have very good relations not only at the government level but among our respective peoples, and more and more economic ties are being established. I see a lot of good things happening between us. The Maldives enjoys excellent and outstanding relations with both countries.”

Shahid is currently visiting Japan, where he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

Japan, much like the Maldives, is a key player in the Indo-Pacific region.

“When you look at a map of the Indian Ocean, one can describe the Maldives as being in the heart of the Indian Ocean,” Shahid said. “The major sealines of communication between East and West pass the Maldives. Maldives recognizes this important place and accepts this as a responsibility. We coordinate with the countries of the Indian Ocean region and those that are present in the Indian Ocean to ensure peace and security and subsequent development. For the Maldives and the island nations within the Indian Oceans, we need an ocean that is peaceful and prosperous.”

The Maldives is suffering from the global COVID-19 pandemic, causing the tiny Indian Ocean country to also experience an economic setback.

“At the end of March 2020, we were forced to close our borders, and for a country highly dependent on tourism we became a low-income country overnight,” Shahid said. “No visitors at all. The economy was the first casualty in the Maldives, even before we found the first case. The meager resources that we have had to be diverted to healthcare upgrades and materials, which meant we had to go away from development projects.”

Shahid said that he was grateful for the economic assistance of the G7 and G20 countries, and partners such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE and India. The Maldives took strict measures to enable it to restart tourist operations.

“We have islands and each hotel is on a separate island, and with very strict protocols at the airport we are able to take tourists from the airport directly to the island. As a result, there is a safe environment for tourism,” he said. “We are on the road to recovery again and we have a very high vaccination rate — about 83 percent of the population has had their first dose.”

Apart from health issues and economic troubles, the Maldives are also threatened by environmental problems as sea levels rise.

“The (UN) IPCC report underscores the problems that small island developing states like the Maldives already encounter,” he said. “We need to take action on the recommendations of the report, given the opportunities today, to make our economic systems more sustainable, our recovery efforts can be taken into account, lessons learned, we can rebuild sustainability. We can’t keep our eyes closed anymore.”

Topics: Maldives UAE Saudi Arabia Afghanistan

Iran’s Khamenei says Biden has same demands as Trump on nuclear issue

Updated 28 August 2021
AFP

Updated 28 August 2021
AFP

TEHRAN:Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday accused US President Joe Biden of making the same demands as his predecessor Donald Trump in talks to revive a nuclear deal.
The multilateral deal that offers Iran relief from sanctions in return for curbs on its nuclear program was torpedoed by Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from it in 2018.
A last round of negotiations between Iran and the deal’s remaining parties to revive the 2015 accord concluded in June with no resumption in sight.
“America’s current administration is no different from the previous one, because what it demands from Iran on the nuclear issue is different in words, but the same thing that Trump demanded,” Khamenei said, quoted by his official website.
“The Americans truly have no shame on the nuclear issue, and even though they withdrew from the JCPOA... they now talk in a way and make demands as it was (Iran) that withdrew,” he added, referring to the deal by its official name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
Khamenei made the remarks during a meeting with President Ebrahim Raisi’s newly formed cabinet.
A year after Trump’s decision to withdraw from the deal and impose sanctions on Iran, the Islamic republic retaliated by gradually waiving most of the key nuclear commitments that it had accepted under the agreement.
Six rounds of nuclear talks between Iran and world powers — with the United States taking part indirectly — were held in Vienna between April and June.
The last round concluded on June 20, with no date set for another.
In his speech, Khamenei also called on Raisi to “repair” the public’s damaged trust in government.
“It’s a great asset for a government to be able to attract the people’s trust, which has unfortunately been slightly damaged. You must repair this.”
He said the way to do it is “officials’ words and actions becoming one” and realizing promises made.
Iran has in recent years been hit by several protests over the economy and living conditions made worse by punishing US sanctions.
The latest was protests over water shortages that erupted in July in southwest Iran, where, according to Iranian media, at least four people were killed.
Human rights groups outside of Iran have previously accused the Islamic republic of using force against protesters.
Iran has denied the charges and blamed violence at protests on “opportunists” and “rioters” linked to its enemies.
 

Topics: Iran Biden

Palestinian boy wounded by Israeli army in Gaza dies

Updated 28 August 2021
AFP

  • An Israeli police officer was also shot, and remains in a critical condition
  • More protests are planned for Saturday evening, according to Palestinian sources
Updated 28 August 2021
AFP

JERUSALEM: A 12-year-old Palestinian boy shot last week by Israeli soldiers during clashes along the border with Gaza has died of his injuries, the territory’s health ministry said Saturday.
Omar Hassan Abu Al-Nile was hit during clashes last Saturday on the sidelines of a demonstration near the border fence separating the Gaza Strip and the Jewish state, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa said.
He “succumbed to his injuries,” the Gaza’s health ministry said in a statement.
The August 21 unrest left around 40 people wounded, according to Gaza’s Hamas rulers, including a 32-year-old Palestinian man who died on Wednesday.
An Israeli police officer was also shot, and remains in a critical condition.
The Israeli army said it had responded with live fire and other measures to Palestinian “rioters” who were hurling explosives over the border fence and attempting to scale it.
Following the clashes, Israel carried out air strikes it said were targeting weapons manufacturing and storage sites of the Islamist group Hamas.
Israel struck Gaza again overnight Monday-Tuesday in response to incendiary balloons that sparked multiple fires in Israel’s southern Eskhol region.
There were no reported casualties from the strikes.
New clashes took place on the border between Gaza and Israel on Wednesday, but they were less violent than those on Saturday.
More protests are planned for Saturday evening, according to Palestinian sources.
The protests come just over three months after an informal truce ended 11 days of conflict between Hamas and Israel, the worst fighting between the two sides in years.
Hamas authorities said 260 Palestinians were killed by Israeli air strikes during the conflict, including fighters.
Palestinian groups launched thousands of rockets at Israel during the fighting, killing 13 people, including a soldier, according to the military and police.
In 2018, Gazans began a protest movement demanding an end to Israel’s blockade and the right for Palestinians to return to lands they fled or were expelled from when the Jewish state was founded.
The Hamas-backed weekly demonstrations, often violent, sputtered as Israel killed some 350 Palestinians in Gaza over more than a year.

Topics: Palestine Israel Gaza

