Saudi Arabia supports Iraq at all levels: FM
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and Iraqi FM Fuad Hussein meet with Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan ahead of the Baghdad summit in Baghdad, Iraq, August 28, 2021.
Updated 28 August 2021
Arab News

  • Prince Faisal met with PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein before the summit
  • The FM praised the achievements of the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s leadership spares no effort in supporting Iraq in various forums and at all levels, the Kingdom’s foreign minister said on Saturday.
Speaking at a summit in Baghdad, Prince Faisal bin Farhan said that the Kingdom will continue to work to enhance Iraq’s security and stability, and preserve its institutions and gains.
Prince Faisal added that the Kingdom continues to cooperate with Iraq and partner countries in the region to confront the threat of terrorism, and supports Baghdad’s efforts to cooperate with the international coalition to confront the remnants of Daesh.
The Kingdom also values the efforts of the Iraqi government to gain control of weapons that have fallen into the hands of armed militias, Prince Faisal said.
The foreign minister is in Baghdad attending a summit aimed at reducing regional tensions across the region.
The summit comes as Iraq promotes its role as a new regional mediator.
The foreign minister praised the achievements of the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council and the establishment of a joint investment fund that has an estimated capital of $3 billion (SR11.3 billion).
Earlier, the foreign minister met with Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein.
Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Fuad Hussein reviewed bilateral relations between their countries and ways of strengthening them.

Topics: Baghdad summit Iraq Saudi Arabia

Cautious optimism as children in Saudi Arabia get back to school

Commercial markets around the Kingdom witness a huge turnout of shoppers to purchase the school supplies.
Updated 28 August 2021
AMEERA ABID

Commercial markets around the Kingdom witness a huge turnout of shoppers to purchase the school supplies. (SPA)
  Morning queues canceled, no extracurricular activities
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: Millions of school students across Saudi Arabia are experiencing their first day education under coronavirus disease (COVID-19) regulations.

The instructions from the Ministry of Education are clear: Gatherings must be kept to a minimum, morning queues are canceled, and students will wear masks at all times.
The Kingdom’s approach has differed to education strategies adopted in other countries. Sweden never closed schools, but students over 16 were asked to stay at home. Japanese schools had students visiting schools on alternating days, so classrooms are only ever half-full.
“Morning queues were always a hassle to me, so I don’t mind them being removed. However, I will miss the gatherings, I will miss sharing my food with my friends,” Hafsa Khalid, a 14-year-old student in Jeddah, told Arab News.
After an 18-month hiatus, the ministry has enforced all precautionary measures to ensure that all students stay safe.
No extracurricular activities are taking place. If a student tests positive for COVID-19, the class will be sent home and asked to quarantine for 10 days. The course will not be disrupted and will continue online. However, if two or more cases are found in different classes, the entire school will employ more distance learning.

HIGHLIGHT

If a student tests positive for COVID-19, the class will be sent home and asked to quarantine for 10 days. The course will not be disrupted and will continue online. However, if two or more cases are found in different classes, the entire school will employ more distance learning.

“I am glad that the ministry is taking strict measures,” said Hada Shahid, a 36-year-old mother.
She added: “I am just glad that the children will go to their school and not stay at home. I just hope that everyone follows the precautionary measures and we never go to distance learning.”
Ahmad Filemban, a 40-year-old father of middle and high school students, told Arab News that they were looking forward to going back to school.
“I don’t think it is up to us to have an opinion about this, rules are rules. Schools are finally going to operate and that is what we should be focusing on.”
He added: “It was expected that the ministry will be taking extreme measures or else the virus will spread as it has never spread before.”
Hafsa Khan, a 14-year-old student returning to school, said: “I am excited to return to my school and make new friends. I will make sure to wear my mask and not touch surfaces and everything.”
“If we do have to quarantine, it will save me some time and let me attend classes in my pajamas, which is the only aspect of being in quarantine that I might miss,” joked Khan.

Topics: Back to school

Students to use Tawakkalna app for school entry: Saudi Health Ministry

The penalties for breaking isolation rules include a fine of up to SR200,000 ($53,000) or jail time for a period not exceeding two years, or both, and in the event of repeated violations, the penalty will be doubled.
Updated 28 min 13 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

The penalties for breaking isolation rules include a fine of up to SR200,000 ($53,000) or jail time for a period not exceeding two years, or both, and in the event of repeated violations, the penalty will be doubled. (Twitter: @TawakkalnaApp)
  The number of active cases significantly declined after the announcement by the ministry of 3,537 total cases in the Kingdom, including 978 in critical condition
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: More than 6 million students in Saudi Arabia starting their academic year will need to declare their health status via the Ministry of Health-approved Tawakkalna app, authorities have said.
In a meeting with regional education directors on Saturday, Minister of Education Dr. Hamad Al-Asheikh urged students, parents and teachers to adhere to the health protocols and procedures set out by the MoH and Public Health Authority.
The education sector’s responsibility is “for the educational journey of the student to be safe, healthy and reassuring for the family and parents,” he added.
“The Director of Education is primarily responsible for implementing health procedures and following up on the implementation of operational models,” Al-Sheikh said.
Meanwhile, media spokesman for Madinah Regional Police Lt. Col. Hussain Al-Qahtani said that authorities arrested 13 people for violating isolation and quarantine rules after they tested positive for COVID-19.
Measures were taken by authorities against the 13 people arrested, Al-Qahtani added.

FASTFACT

More than 35.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the Kingdom at a rate of 101.62 doses per 100 people.

The penalties for breaking isolation rules include a fine of up to SR200,000 ($53,000) or jail time for a period not exceeding two years, or both, and in the event of repeated violations, the penalty will be doubled. Expats will be deported from the Kingdom and banned from reentry.
The MoH reported 234 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing recorded case numbers to a low not seen since Jan. 26 this year. A total of 543,796 people in the Kingdom have contracted the disease.
The number of active cases significantly declined after the announcement by the ministry of 3,537 total cases in the Kingdom, including 978 in critical condition.
Of the newly recorded cases, 67 were in Riyadh, 36 in Makkah and 41 in the Eastern Province.
There were six new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the death toll over the course of the pandemic to 8,526.
More than 35.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the Kingdom at a rate of 101.62 doses per 100 people.
The MoH said that 409 patients had recovered from COVID-19, increasing the total number of recoveries to 531,733.

Topics: Tawakkalna Coronavirus

Saudi Falcons Club has achieved ‘quantum leap,’ says German visitor

The auction is being organized by the Saudi Falcons Club in Malham, north of Riyadh.
Updated 4 min 33 sec ago
SPA

The auction is being organized by the Saudi Falcons Club in Malham, north of Riyadh. (SPA)
  • On Saturday, the 11th day of the auction, three falcons were sold for a combined value of SR112,000 ($29,860)
  • Falcons from the best farms across 14 countries are taking part in the event, which runs until Sept. 5
SPA

RIYADH: Parem Nicholas from Germany is taking part in the first International Falcon Breeders Auction and said that falconry contests had witnessed major developments in the past few years.
The auction is being organized by the Saudi Falcons Club in Malham, north of Riyadh.
“I have been interested in falcon competitions for a long time, since 1994 to be exact. That is when I visited the Kingdom and participated in several competitions. It seems like the SFC has done a lot to make this difference and development. Officials have achieved a big quantum leap. I have noted a remarkable change, things have developed a lot. The great organization deserves to be praised. I am happy to be here, and I would like to thank them for the great hospitality and facilitation.”
Nicholas is participating with 26 falcons in the exhibition and seven falcons at the auction.
On Saturday, the 11th day of the auction, three falcons were sold for a combined value of SR112,000 ($29,860).
The first falcon, from Ireland Falconry, was sold for SR31,000. The second, from Suleiman Al-Dahas Farm, was sold for SR30,000. The third, also from Ireland Falconry, was sold for SR51,000.
Falcons from the best farms across 14 countries are taking part in the event, which runs until Sept. 5.
The auction comprises exhibitions for each participating farm and several pavilions for falcon products, food, and medical supplies.

Topics: Saudi Falcons Club

Saudi authorities intensify COVID-19 inspection tours

The violations included noncompliance with social distancing and mask wearing.
Updated 19 min 45 sec ago
SPA

The violations included noncompliance with social distancing and mask wearing. (Supplied)
  The municipality urged all commercial facilities to abide by the regulations to ensure public safety
SPA

DAMMAM: Municipalities in the Kingdom have stepped up their efforts to ensure compliance with COVID-19 safety measures designed to protect public health.

Eastern Province municipality carried out 2,725 inspection tours across shopping malls, commercial centers and stores in two days.

It issued penalties to 172 violators for ignoring health regulations.

The violations included noncompliance with social distancing and mask wearing, leniency in measuring the temperature of customers, overcrowding issues and a failure to use the Tawakkalna app effectively.

The Tawakkalna app was launched last year to help track COVID-19 cases and has been developed and updated to include vaccination information, including an individual’s status — such as vaccinated or infected — and now functions as a COVID-19 “passport.”

The municipality urged all commercial facilities to abide by the regulations to ensure public safety and prevent the virus from spreading.

Officials have urged the public to report any suspected health breaches by phoning the 940 call center number or contacting authorities through the Balady app.

 

Topics: Coronavirus

Over 16k held for residency, labor, border violations across Saudi Arabia

The ministry called on people to report any violation on the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions.
Updated 27 min 52 sec ago
SPA

The ministry called on people to report any violation on the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions. (SPA)
  The authorities transferred 60,941 offenders to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents
SPA

RIYADH: More than 16,000 violators of residency, work and border security systems have been arrested in the Kingdom in one week, according to an official report.

In the campaigns that took place in all regions of the Kingdom from Aug. 19-25, there have been 16,397 offenders, including 5,793 for violating residency regulations, 1,459 for labor violations and 9,145 for border violations.

The report said that 582 people were arrested while trying to cross the border into the Kingdom: 45 percent were Yemeni citizens, 53 percent were Ethiopians, and 2 percent were of other nationalities.

In addition, 11 people were arrested for trying to cross into neighboring countries, and 17 were arrested for involvement in transporting and harboring violators.

The total number of violators who were subjected to procedures was 80,065, including 67,886 men and 12,179 women.

The authorities transferred 60,941 offenders to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while 3,271 were transferred to complete their travel reservations and 8,829 were deported.

The Ministry of Interior said that whoever facilitates the entry of violators to the Kingdom, transports them or provides shelter or any other form of support will face imprisonment for up to 15 years, a fine of up to SR1 million ($260,000), confiscation of the means of transport or residence employed in the violation, and defamation.

The ministry called on people to report any violation on the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions. For all other regions of the Kingdom, the numbers are 999 and 996.

 

Topics: Coronavirus

