Saudi Arabia supports Iraq at all levels: FM

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s leadership spares no effort in supporting Iraq in various forums and at all levels, the Kingdom’s foreign minister said on Saturday.
Speaking at a summit in Baghdad, Prince Faisal bin Farhan said that the Kingdom will continue to work to enhance Iraq’s security and stability, and preserve its institutions and gains.
Prince Faisal added that the Kingdom continues to cooperate with Iraq and partner countries in the region to confront the threat of terrorism, and supports Baghdad’s efforts to cooperate with the international coalition to confront the remnants of Daesh.
The Kingdom also values the efforts of the Iraqi government to gain control of weapons that have fallen into the hands of armed militias, Prince Faisal said.
The foreign minister is in Baghdad attending a summit aimed at reducing regional tensions across the region.
The summit comes as Iraq promotes its role as a new regional mediator.
The foreign minister praised the achievements of the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council and the establishment of a joint investment fund that has an estimated capital of $3 billion (SR11.3 billion).
Earlier, the foreign minister met with Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein.
Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Fuad Hussein reviewed bilateral relations between their countries and ways of strengthening them.
