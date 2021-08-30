You are here

Danube Hypermarket debuts in Makkah

The new Danube store is located in Dan Plaza in Awali district, southeast of Makkah, and has more than 5,000 square meters of store space.
The new Danube store is located in Dan Plaza in Awali district, southeast of Makkah, and has more than 5,000 square meters of store space.
Updated 30 August 2021
Danube Hypermarket debuts in Makkah

The new Danube store is located in Dan Plaza in Awali district, southeast of Makkah, and has more than 5,000 square meters of store space.
Updated 30 August 2021
BinDawood Holding Company, one of the leading grocery retail operators of hypermarkets and supermarkets in the Kingdom, has announced the opening of a new Danube Hypermarket in Makkah. The arrival of the Danube brand to the city means the company now has a total of 11 outlets in the city, operating as 10 BinDawood stores and 1 Danube store.
Danube offers a wide variety of premium offerings and exclusive hand-picked imported goods, and since becoming part of BinDawood Holding in 2001, the brand has grown to 48 current locations including all the major cities in Saudi Arabia.
Ahmad A.R. BinDawood, chief executive, BinDawood Holding, said: “The opening of the new Danube store in Makkah highlights our ambitious expansion plans to bolster our footprint across the Kingdom. The Makkah region holds a special place in our history, where we opened our very first store and bringing the Danube brand to the city is a meaningful achievement for us that we are especially proud of. We are committed to reaching more customers with both our brands and their unique grocery shopping experiences. With more demand for a variety of foods from local residents and pilgrims, we are delighted the residents and visitors to Makkah can now experience the Danube quality shopping experience.




The opening of the new Danube store in Makkah highlights our ambitious expansion plans to bolster our footprint across the Kingdom.
Ahmad A.R. BinDawood
Ceo of bindawood holding

“Danube boasts the widest variety of imported products in the Kingdom, speciality food anges and departments such as fresh juice, sushi and readymade fish departments and of course, the Danube bakery experience.”

HIGHLIGHT

BinDawood Holding has an ongoing program of expansion underway, which includes a further four Danube store openings by the end of 2021 and a further five to six new stores per year until 2024.

The new Danube store is located in Dan Plaza in Awali district, southeast of Makkah. The unique property has more than 5,000 square meters of store space and is designed to feature a variety of shopping experiences, with 24 hours’ security and CCTV cameras, a management team, customer support, waste disposal management and cleaning services.
The new store will bring Danube’s footprint in the country to 48 stores and represents a further milestone in BinDawood Holding’s expansion strategy in the Kingdom. The company now has a total of 75 stores across Saudi Arabia, comprising both BinDawood and Danube outlets.
The company has an ongoing program of expansion underway, which includes a further four Danube store openings by the end of 2021 and a further five to six new stores per year until 2024. Additionally, BinDawood Holding plans to bring the BinDawood retail brand to Riyadh in 2022, committing to the opening of 10 stores across the province over a five-year period from 2022-2027.

