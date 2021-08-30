You are here

Hurricane ida vexes US hospitals brimming with virus patients

An abandoned vehicle is half submerged near a flooded highway as Hurricane Ida arrives on Aug. 29, 2021, in Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi. (AP)
An abandoned vehicle is half submerged near a flooded highway as Hurricane Ida arrives on Aug. 29, 2021, in Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi. (AP)
A section of roof that was blown off of a building in the French Quarter by Hurricane Ida winds blocks an intersection in New Orleans. (AP)
A section of roof that was blown off of a building in the French Quarter by Hurricane Ida winds blocks an intersection in New Orleans. (AP)
Updated 34 sec ago
AP

  • Louisiana state is struggling with a surge in COVID-19 cases sparked by the highly contagious delta variant and low vaccination rates
Updated 34 sec ago
AP

NEW ORLEANS: Southern Lousiana’s hospitals, already packed with coronavirus patients from a fourth surge of the virus, were dealing Sunday with another challenge — the howling Category 4 hurricane pounding the coast.
“Once again we find ourselves dealing with a natural disaster in the midst of a pandemic,” said Jennifer Avegno, the top health official for New Orleans.
Lady of the Sea General Hospital in Lafourche Parish, near where Ida made landfall, reported extensive roof damage. “All patients and staff are fine at this time without injury; although, our hospital has sustained significant damage,” hospital CEO Karen Collins said in a message relayed via Facebook. The hospital’s phone system was down.
“Once it is safe to do so they will evacuate their small number of patients,” state health department spokeswoman Aly Neel said in an email. Details on the number of patients involved were not immediately available.
Another Lafourche Parish hospital, Thibodaux Regional Medical Center, reported a partial generator failure to the state. Christina Stephens, a spokesperson for Gov. John Bel Edwards, said the facility “had not lost all critical power.” She said some patients were moved to another part of the facility and the state health department was working with the hospital.

Ida struck as hospitals and their intensive care units were filled with patients from the fourth surge of the COVID-19 pandemic, sparked by the highly contagious delta variant and low vaccination rates across Louisiana.
Daily tallies of new cases in Louisiana went from a few hundred a day through much of the spring and early summer to thousands a day by late July. Gov. John Bel Edwards told The Associated Press on Sunday that more than 2,400 COVID-19 patients are in Louisiana hospitals, saying the state was in a “very dangerous place with our hospitals.”
The governor also said 22 nursing homes and 18 assisted living facilities have been evacuated though evacuating the largest hospitals was not an option because there simply aren’t other places to send them. Anticipating that power could be out for weeks in places, Edwards said a big focus will be on making sure there is enough generator power and water at hospitals so they can keep up with vital patient needs such as providing oxygen or powering ventilators.
“I hate to say it this way, but we have a lot of people on ventilators today and they don’t work without electricity,” he said.
Officials at Ochsner Health, which runs the largest hospital network in Louisiana, said roughly 15 of the network’s hospitals are in areas potentially affected by Idaho The network evacuated some patients with particular medical needs from small, rural hospitals to larger facilities.
Warner Thomas, president and CEO of Ochsner Health, said Sunday that the system decided preemptively to evacuate a smaller hospital in St. Charles Parish when the storm’s track shifted a bit east.
He said 35 patients were moved to other hospitals in the region over a little less than three hours. When it comes to power at their facilities, Mike Hulefeld said, they are in pretty good shape. Three of their facilities in areas affected by Ida were moved to generator power in anticipation of losing city power.
Hulefeld said the hospital network ordered 10 days of supplies for facilities in areas that might be affected by Ida, and everything arrived Saturday. Each facility has backup power that was tested and a backup fuel truck on-site. Many of the chain’s hospitals also have water wells in case city water goes out.
With people evacuating and potentially going to stay with relatives or in shelters, medical officials said they are concerned the hurricane could translate into more coronavirus infections in coming days just as hospitalization numbers are going down. Thomas said the hospital system has seen a decline in almost 200 coronavirus patients over the past week across all their facilities.




Hurricane Ida on Sunday hit the southern US state of Louisiana state at a time when it is struggling with a surge in COVID-19 cases. (AP file)

Officials said Sunday they have been making the rounds and talking to staff in the hospitals — often referred to as the “A Team” because they’re the ones that go into lockdown when a hurricane arrives and work until the storm passes and they can be relieved. The hurricane comes on top of the year and a half long pandemic that has been an amazing stress on health care workers, and many are sad and frustrated.
“Folks realize they got a job to do. There are people who need to be cared for,” Thomas said. “But it does take a toll.”
Dr. Jeff Elder, medical director for emergency management at LCMC Health, said the system’s six hospitals went into lockdown mode Sunday. Employees were going to stay at the hospitals for the duration of the storm arrived Saturday and early Sunday and would sleep there.
Elder said one of the first things their hospitals do when storms arrive is discharge patients who are able to leave. However, the patient load is high because of the pandemic so they’re not able to reduce by much. He said the hospitals in the system are more robust since 2005’s Hurricane Katrina.
“We’ve learned a lot since 2005,” he said. Key pieces of infrastructure are now raised to keep them out of flooding. For example, at University Medical Center in New Orleans, which was built after Katrina, the generator is raised, diesel supplies are protected and the first floor doesn’t have essential services so even if flood waters get that high nothing essential is lost.
All hospitals in the system have generator backup power, Elder said. He also stressed that communication is now much better between hospitals in the hospital system as well as with various levels of government.
 

India’s Ladakh region gets ‘world’s highest altitude movie theater’

At an altitude of more than 11,500 feet, the mobile theater can seat up to 120 people. (Supplied)
At an altitude of more than 11,500 feet, the mobile theater can seat up to 120 people. (Supplied)
Updated 30 August 2021

India’s Ladakh region gets ‘world’s highest altitude movie theater’

At an altitude of more than 11,500 feet, the mobile theater can seat up to 120 people. (Supplied)
  • It’s affordable too — with tickets costing 70 rupees, about $1, it is at least five times cheaper to watch films at the mobile theatres than at cinemas in cities
Updated 30 August 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: An inflatable movie hall in India’s remote Himalayan region of Ladakh is proving to be the height of entertainment for its bored residents by screening the latest films and providing much-needed respite in the “world’s highest altitude cinema theater.”
At 11,562 feet, the mobile facility can seat 120 people in the temperature-controlled theater in Leh, the capital of Ladakh, which borders Chinese-controlled Tibet and lacks access to mainstream cinemas.
PictureTime Digiplex, the private company which installed the theater, said the initiative was an “attempt to bring cinema watching experience to remote areas” in the region.
“It is the world’s first mobile digital movie theater, basically built for new-release films,” Sushil Chaudhary, organizer of the theater and owner of PictureTime Digiplex, told Arab News.
The first film to be screened at the theater was Bollywood’s “Bell Bottom”, starring Akshay Kumar, on Aug. 22, followed by “Sekool,” a Ladakh-based documentary depicting the life of the Changpa nomads in the area.
Chaudhary, who initiated the project in 2015 and later patented the idea for an inflatable theater, said the first mobile theater was installed during the 2016 Goa Film Festival.

HIGHLIGHTS

• PictureTime Digiplex, the private company which installed the theater, said the initiative is an ‘attempt to bring cinema watching experience to remote areas’ in the region.

• Ladakh, a federally administered Union Territory of India, is at the center of a territorial dispute between India and China since last year.

It costs $65,000 to set up one roving theater, which Chaudhary funds through his company.
“Right now, we are setting up these theaters in the extremely remote areas of India. We have set up five units in Arunachal Pradesh (a northeastern state bordering China) and plan to set up three more units in Ladakh,” Chaudhary said.
The idea, he explained, is “not just to take popular Bollywood movies” to remote areas but to screen “good, low budget movies and documentaries” which are not released across India, as well.
India, the world’s second-most populous nation with 1.3 billion people, has a massive film industry that turns out about 1,000 films a year, more than a fifth of which are in the dominant Hindi language.
However, since the start of the pandemic last year and the subsequent closure of cinema halls, filmmakers have been making the transition to screen films on digital platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime to feed movie-hungry audiences.
Chaudhary says he wants to provide an all-inclusive platform with mobile movie theaters.
“We want to become an even platform for all filmmakers,” he said, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic upended their plans for a commercial launch.
While each theater can seat 120 people, only 80 are allowed entry at the moment as part of social distancing measures and COVID-19 health protocols.
“Next, we plan to set up 100 screens in 100 days, and we will display new movies every day,” Chaudhary said.
“We identified three locations in each district, and the theater will move to the three locations every tenth day,” he added.
For this purpose, the mobile digital theater is mounted on a truck and driven to the next location, where it is dismantled and set up for its next set of viewers. The entire process takes between four to five hours.
The primary source of entertainment for the residents of Ladakh is watching TV at home or in restaurants.

Since the theatre was installed in Leh, it has been at full capacity. It’s affordable too — with tickets costing 70 rupees, about $1, it is at least five times cheaper to watch films at the mobile theatres than at cinemas in cities, and locals such as Tsering Angmo are very pleased. “We don’t have any source of entertainment in Ladakh. To have an experience of multiplex and Dolby sound high up in the mountains is a wonderful experience,” he said.
“Whenever I go to Delhi, I go to the theatre to watch Bollywood movies. Now we have that experience in Ladakh itself. It’s amazing,” he added.

Leh shopkeeper Tsulten Dorjay agrees and said he was excited about “the opportunity to watch local documentary films too.”

Ladakh, a federally administered Union Territory of India, is at the center of a territorial dispute between India and China since last year.

In June, Indian and Chinese troops came to blows in the Galwan Valley of the region, resulting in the deaths of at least 20 Indian soldiers and a few Chinese troops.

Both countries maintain a high mobilization of the troops in the disputed territory.

Tigray rebels accuse African Union of bias as mediation efforts grow

Recruits for reserves of Amhara regional forces stand during their graduation ceremony, in the city of Dessie, Ethiopia, on August 24, 2021. (AFP)
Recruits for reserves of Amhara regional forces stand during their graduation ceremony, in the city of Dessie, Ethiopia, on August 24, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 30 August 2021
AFP

Tigray rebels accuse African Union of bias as mediation efforts grow

Recruits for reserves of Amhara regional forces stand during their graduation ceremony, in the city of Dessie, Ethiopia, on August 24, 2021. (AFP)
  • The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner promised a swift victory, but the war has instead dragged on for months, triggering a humanitarian crisis in Tigray, while the rebels have pushed into the neighboring Afar and Amhara regions
Updated 30 August 2021
AFP

ADDIS ABABA: Rebel forces from Ethiopia’s war-torn region of Tigray have accused the African Union of bias, days after the bloc appointed former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo as a mediator in the months-long conflict.
The spokesman for the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, Getachew Reda, accused the AU of “partiality” toward the Ethiopian government and said it would be “naive to expect this mission to work.”
Northern Ethiopia has been wracked by violence since November, when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops into Tigray to topple the TPLF, the regional ruling party, saying the move came in response to attacks on army camps.
The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner promised a swift victory, but the war has instead dragged on for months, triggering a humanitarian crisis in Tigray, while the rebels have pushed into the neighboring Afar and Amhara regions.
Abiy rejected early appeals from high-level envoys from the AU for talks with Tigrayan leaders, sticking to his line that the conflict is a limited “law and order” operation.
On Thursday, the bloc announced Obasanjo’s appointment as a high representative for the Horn of Africa, saying it was part of a “drive to promote peace, security, stability & political dialogue.”
But on Sunday, TPLF spokesman Getachew dismissed the initiative, saying: “We are hard pressed to know ... how people would reasonably expect a constructive role from an institution that has given partiality a very bad name.”
“Solving a crisis at the very least requires acknowledging the existence, let alone the magnitude of the problem,” he wrote on Twitter.
The war has proved to be a sensitive subject for the AU, which is headquartered in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.
Although Washington has been openly critical of Abiy’s handling of the war, African members of the UN Security Council have backed Ethiopia in opposing formal discussion of the situation in Tigray at the world body.
According to the members, whose stance is backed by Russia and China, the conflict is Ethiopia’s internal affair and any international efforts should go through African leaders or via the AU.
As the conflict has deepened, the humanitarian toll has spiked, with aid workers struggling to reach cut-off populations and 400,000 people facing famine-like conditions in Tigray, according to the UN.
Obasanjo previously headed the AU’s election observer mission during Ethiopia’s polls last June, where Abiy won a landslide victory.
But a fifth of the country’s constituencies, including in Tigray, were unable to vote due to ethnic violence and logistical problems.
There was no immediate response from the AU to the TPLF’s allegations, and calls to the bloc’s representatives were not answered.

Taliban agrees to allow Afghans to leave, international statement says

Taliban agrees to allow Afghans to leave, international statement says
Updated 29 August 2021
Reuters

Taliban agrees to allow Afghans to leave, international statement says

Taliban agrees to allow Afghans to leave, international statement says
  • The statement said the countries would continue to issue travel documents to designated Afghans
Updated 29 August 2021
Reuters

LONDON: The Taliban will allow all foreign nationals and Afghan citizens with travel authorization from another country to leave Afghanistan, according to a joint statement issued by Britain, the United States and other countries.
“We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and any Afghan citizen with travel authorization from our countries will be allowed to proceed in a safe and orderly manner to points of departure and travel outside the country,” they said in the statement.
The statement said the countries, which also included Australia, Japan, France, Spain and many others, would continue to issue travel documents to designated Afghans.

US drone strike kills Daesh suicide bombers in Kabul

US drone strike kills Daesh suicide bombers in Kabul
Updated 30 August 2021
AP

US drone strike kills Daesh suicide bombers in Kabul

US drone strike kills Daesh suicide bombers in Kabul
  • Afghan official says three children were killed in the strike
  • Secondary explosions following the strike showed the target had been carrying a “substantial amount of explosive material”
Updated 30 August 2021
AP

KABUL: A US drone strike blew up a vehicle carrying “multiple suicide bombers” from Afghanistan’s Islamic State affiliate on Sunday before they could attack the ongoing military evacuation at Kabul’s international airport, American officials said. An Afghan official said three children were killed in the strike.
The strike came just two days before the US is set to conclude a massive two-week-long airlift of more than 114,000 Afghans and foreigners and withdraw the last of its troops, ending America’s longest war with the Taliban back in power.
The US State Department released a statement signed by around 100 countries, as well as NATO and the European Union, saying they had received “assurances” from the Taliban that people with travel documents would still be able to leave the country.

Afghan people are seen inside a house after US drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP) 

The Taliban have said they will allow normal travel after the US withdrawal is completed on Tuesday and they assume control of the airport.
The Afghan official spoke on condition of anonymity because of security concerns. Witnesses to the drone strike said it targeted two cars parked in a residential building near the airport, killing and wounding several civilians. Officials had initially reported a separate rocket attack on a building near the airport, but it turned out to be the same event.
Dina Mohammadi said her extended family resided in the building and that several of them were killed, including children. She was not immediately able to provide the names or ages of the deceased.
Karim, a district representative, said the strike ignited a fire that made it difficult to rescue people. “There was smoke everywhere and I took some children and women out,” he said.

Parts of a destroyed vehicle are seen inside a house after US drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP)


Ahmaduddin, a neighbor, said he had collected the bodies of children after the strike, which set off more explosions inside the house. Like many Afghans, the two men each go by one name.
There was no immediate comment from US officials after the reports of civilian casualties surfaced.
Two American military officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military operations, had earlier called the airstrike successful and said the vehicle it targeted carried multiple bombers.
US Navy Capt. Bill Urban, a military spokesman, had earlier said the military was investigating whether there were civilian casualties but that “we have no indications at this time.”
“We are confident we successfully hit the target,” Urban said. “Significant secondary explosions from the vehicle indicated the presence of a substantial amount of explosive material.”
The strike came two days after a Daesh suicide attack outside the airport killed at least 169 Afghans and 13 US service members. The US carried out a drone strike elsewhere in the country on Saturday that it said killed two IS members.
President Joe Biden had vowed to keep up the airstrikes, saying Saturday that another attack was “highly likely.” The State Department called the threat “specific” and “credible.”
The Sunni extremists of IS, with links to the group’s more well-known affiliate in Syria and Iraq, have carried out a series of attacks, mainly targeting Afghanistan’s Shiite Muslim minority, including a 2020 assault on a maternity hospital in Kabul that killed women and newborns.
The Taliban have fought against the IS affiliate in the past and have pledged to not allow Afghanistan to become a base for terror attacks. The US-led invasion in 2001 came in response to the 9/11 attacks, which Al-Qaeda planned and executed while being sheltered by the Taliban.
The Taliban increased security around the airport after Thursday’s attack, clearing away the large crowds that had gathered outside the gates hoping to join the airlift.
Britain ended its evacuation flights Saturday, and most US allies concluded theirs earlier in the week. But US military cargo planes continued their runs into the airport Sunday, ahead of a Tuesday deadline set by President Joe Biden to withdraw all American troops.
Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said the US has the capacity to evacuate the estimated 300 Americans who remain in the country and wish to leave. He said the US does not currently plan to have an ongoing embassy presence after the withdrawal but will ensure “safe passage for any American citizen, any legal permanent resident” after Tuesday, as well as for “those Afghans who helped us.”
In interviews with Sunday talk shows, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US was working with other countries to ensure that the airport functions normally after the withdrawal and that the Taliban allow people to travel freely.
The Taliban have given similar assurances in recent days, even as they have urged Afghans to remain and help rebuild the war-ravaged country.
Tens of thousands of Afghans have sought to flee the country since the Taliban’s rapid takeover earlier this month, fearing a return to the harsh form of Islamic rule the group imposed on Afghanistan from 1996 until 2001. Others fear revenge attacks or general instability.
The Taliban have pledged amnesty for all Afghans, even those who worked with the US and its allies, and say they want to restore peace and security after decades of war. But many Afghans distrust the group, and there have been reports of summary executions and other human rights abuses in areas under Taliban control.
The shooting of a folk singer in a tense region north of Kabul was bound to contribute to such fears. Fawad Andarabi’s family said the Taliban shot him for no reason, just days after they had searched his home and drank tea with him.
“He was innocent, a singer who only was entertaining people,” his son, Jawad, said. “They shot him in the head on the farm.”
The shooting happened in the Andarabi Valley, for which the family is named, some 100 kilometers (60 miles) north of Kabul, where the Taliban battled local fighters even after seizing the capital. The Taliban say they have retaken the region, which is near mountainous Panjshir, the only one of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces not under Taliban control.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said his group would investigate the shooting, without providing any further information. The Taliban banned music as un-Islamic when they last ruled the country.
Andarabi played the ghichak, a bowed lute, and sang traditional songs about his birthplace, his people and the country. A video online showed him at one performance, sitting on a rug with the mountains behind him.
“There is no country in the world like my homeland, a proud nation,” he sang. “Our beautiful valley, our great-grandparents’ homeland.”
Karima Bennoune, the United Nations special rapporteur on cultural rights, said she had “grave concern” over Andarabi’s killing. “We call on governments to demand the Taliban respect the #humanrights of #artists,” she tweeted.
Agnes Callamard, the secretary-general of Amnesty International, also decried the killing.
“There is mounting evidence that the Taliban of 2021 is the same as the intolerant, violent, repressive Taliban of 2001,” she tweeted. “Nothing has changed on that front.”

Biden travels to air base to honor US troops killed in Afghanistan

Biden travels to air base to honor US troops killed in Afghanistan
Updated 29 August 2021
Reuters

Biden travels to air base to honor US troops killed in Afghanistan

Biden travels to air base to honor US troops killed in Afghanistan
  • A Daesh suicide bombing just outside Kabul airport killed 13 American troops
  • Biden has vowed to punish those responsible for the airport bomb
Updated 29 August 2021
Reuters

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Delaware: US President Joe Biden arrived at Dover Air Force Base on Sunday to honor members of the military killed in a suicide bomb attack during the evacuation of civilians from Afghanistan last week.
A suicide bombing carried out by Daesh-K on Thursday killed scores of Afghans and 13 American troops who were guarding Kabul’s airport amid an airlift that has evacuated about 114,400 people in the past two weeks.
American forces launched a military strike in the Afghan capital on Sunday targeting a possible suicide car bomb, US officials said.
“We are in a period of serious danger given what we are seeing in the intelligence,” Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, told CNN’s “State of the Union” program in an interview broadcast on Sunday, before the latest strike was reported.
“We are taking every possible measure at the direction of the president to ensure that our forces are protected on the ground even as they complete their mission of bringing in the remaining American citizens and Afghan allies.”
Biden, a Democrat, faced criticism from Republican lawmakers, who accused his administration of bungling the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan.
After arriving at the base in Delaware, Biden and his wife, Jill, met with the families of service members killed in the attack.
They were then to witness the transfer of the troops’ remains from an aircraft that landed at the base at around 8 a.m. EDT, a White House schedule showed.
Thursday’s attack, which was claimed by Daesh-K was the most lethal incident for US service members in Afghanistan in a decade.
The bombing took place just outside the gates of the airport, where thousands of people have gathered to try to get a flight out the South Asian nation since the Taliban returned to power on Aug. 15.
The Taliban’s rapid advance across Afghanistan amid the withdrawal of American and allied troops combined with the chaotic scenes at the airport have presented Biden with his biggest foreign policy challenge as president.
Biden has vowed to punish those responsible for the airport bombing. The US military said on Saturday that it had killed two Daesh-K militants in a drone attack in Afghanistan.
Sullivan said the two “are individuals involved in the facilitation and planning and production of explosive devices and they are part of the larger network of Daesh-K.”
The United States has evacuated nearly 5,500 American citizens from Afghanistan since Aug. 14, including 50 in the last day, and was still working to get about 250 American citizens still in the country onto evacuation flights, a State Department spokesman said.
The Taliban had pledged to allow Afghans to leave Afghanistan after Tuesday’s deadline for the withdrawal of NATO troops, after which the United States was unlikely to have any diplomats in the country to help at-risk Afghans who miss out on the evacuation flights, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press” program.
“In terms of having an on-the-ground diplomatic presence on September 1st, that’s not likely to happen,” Blinken said.
Senator Ben Sasse, a Republican member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said the administration had failed to plan for a Taliban takeover, and criticized Blinken for giving an overly positive view of the evacuation effort.
“Their plan has basically been happy talk. People have died and people are going to die because President Biden decided to rely on happy talk instead of reality,” Sasse told ABC’s “This Week.”
Other members of Congress have vowed to probe what went awry in Afghanistan. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez, a Democrat, said earlier this month his panel will hold a hearing on US policy toward Afghanistan “including the Trump administration’s flawed negotiations with (the) Taliban, and the Biden administration’s flawed execution of the US withdrawal.”

