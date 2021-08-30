You are here

  • Home
  • US ‘core diplomatic staff’ have left Kabul, final pullout under way

US ‘core diplomatic staff’ have left Kabul, final pullout under way

US ‘core diplomatic staff’ have left Kabul, final pullout under way
US soldiers board a US Air Force aircraft, Kabul airport, August 30, 2021. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jbmxm

Updated 41 sec ago
Reuters

US ‘core diplomatic staff’ have left Kabul, final pullout under way

US ‘core diplomatic staff’ have left Kabul, final pullout under way
  • Officials did not say whether the diplomatic evacuees included top envoy Ross Wilson, expected to be among the last to leave
  • Washington is expected to withdraw all its diplomats from Kabul before pulling out the final troops by a Tuesday deadline
Updated 41 sec ago
Reuters

The final US departure from Kabul airport is under way and “core diplomatic staff” have departed, a US official who left Kabul earlier on Monday told Reuters.
A second official confirmed that the bulk of diplomats had pulled out. The officials did not say whether they included top envoy Ross Wilson, expected to be among the last to leave. Washington is expected to withdraw all its diplomats from Kabul before pulling out the final troops by a Tuesday deadline.

Topics: Afghanistan Kabul airport Ross Wilson

Related

Rockets fired at Kabul airport as US troops race to complete evacuation
World
Rockets fired at Kabul airport as US troops race to complete evacuation

WHO fears 236,000 more COVID-19 deaths in Europe by end of year

WHO fears 236,000 more COVID-19 deaths in Europe by end of year
Updated 30 August 2021
AFP

WHO fears 236,000 more COVID-19 deaths in Europe by end of year

WHO fears 236,000 more COVID-19 deaths in Europe by end of year
  • Countries across the region have seen infection rates tick up as the highly-transmissible Delta variant takes hold
Updated 30 August 2021
AFP

COPENHAGEN: The World Health Organization warned Monday that another 236,000 people could die from COVID-19 in Europe by December 1, sounding the alarm over rising infections and stagnating vaccine rate on the continent.
Countries across the region have seen infection rates tick up as the highly-transmissible Delta variant takes hold, particularly among the unvaccinated.
Poorer nations, especially in the Balkans, the Caucasus and Central Asia, have been hardest hit, and deaths are mounting as well.
“Last week, there was an 11 percent increase in the number of deaths in the region — one reliable projection is expecting 236,000 deaths in Europe, by December 1,” WHO Europe director Hans Kluge said Monday.
Europe has registered around 1.3 million COVID-19 deaths to date.
Of the WHO Europe’s 53 member states, 33 have registered an incidence rate greater than 10 percent in the past two weeks, Kluge said. Most are in poorer countries.
High transmission rates across the continent were “deeply worrying, particularly in the light of low vaccination uptake in priority populations in a number of countries.”
Kluge said the Delta variant was partly to blame, along with an “exaggerated easing” of restrictions and measures and a surge in summer travel.
While around half of people in the WHO’s Europe region are fully vaccinated, uptake in the region has slowed.
“In the past six weeks, it has fallen by 14 percent, influenced by a lack of access to vaccines in some countries and a lack of vaccine acceptance in others.”
Only six percent of people in lower and lower-middle income countries in Europe are fully vaccinated, and some countries have only managed to vaccinate one in 10 health professionals.
“The stagnation in vaccine uptake in our region is of serious concern,” Kluge said, urging countries to “increase production, share doses, and improve access.”
Kluge stressed that since public health and social measures were being relaxed in many places, “the public’s vaccination acceptance is crucial.”
“Vaccine skepticism and science denial is holding us back from stabilising this crisis. It serves no purpose, and is good for no one.”
The warning comes as the WHO and UNICEF urged European countries earlier Monday to make teachers a priority group for vaccinations so schools can stay open throughout the pandemic.
As schools reopen after the summer holidays, the agencies said it was “vital that classroom-based learning continue uninterrupted,” despite the spread of the Delta variant.
“This is of paramount importance for children’s education, mental health and social skills, for schools to help equip our children to be happy and productive members of society,” Kluge said.
“The pandemic has caused the most catastrophic disruption to education in history,” he added.
The agencies urged countries to vaccinate children over the age of 12 who have underlying medical conditions that put them at greater risk of severe COVID-19.
It also recalled the importance of measures to improve the school environment during the pandemic, including better ventilation, smaller class sizes, social distancing and regular COVID-19 testing for children and staff.

Topics: Europe WHO Coronavirus

Related

COVID-19 deaths in Europe pass 900,000: report
World
COVID-19 deaths in Europe pass 900,000: report
Immunized but banned: EU says not all COVID vaccines equal
World
Immunized but banned: EU says not all COVID vaccines equal

Italy imposes new coronavirus restrictions in Sicily

Italy imposes new coronavirus restrictions in Sicily
Updated 30 August 2021
AP

Italy imposes new coronavirus restrictions in Sicily

Italy imposes new coronavirus restrictions in Sicily
  • Sicily has been reporting more than 1,000 new cases of virus every day since the middle of August
Updated 30 August 2021
AP

MILAN: New virus restrictions were in effect Monday in the southern region of Sicily, the first region in Italy to have its status shifted since a summertime loosening.
Sicily has been reporting more than 1,000 new cases of virus every day since the middle of August, and has exceeded the threshold for number of hospital and intensive care beds occupied.
Health Minister Roberto Speranza said shifting Sicily to a yellow zone from a white zone “is the confirmation that the virus has not yet been defeated, and that the priority is to continue to invest in the vaccine campaign and on prudent and correct behaviors by each of us.”
The new restrictions come as Italians begin to wind down summer holidays, with Sicily as a popular destination.
People in Sicily are now required to wear masks outdoors and seating in restaurants is limited to four people at a table, even outdoors.
There are no limits on movements and no curfews, as during yellow zones in previous waves.

Topics: Italy Coronavirus

Related

Italy’s coronavirus deaths double to 22 on Monday
World
Italy’s coronavirus deaths double to 22 on Monday
Italy makes COVID-19 health pass mandatory for teachers
World
Italy makes COVID-19 health pass mandatory for teachers

“Far greater humanitarian crisis” looms in Afghanistan — UNHCR

“Far greater humanitarian crisis” looms in Afghanistan — UNHCR
Updated 30 August 2021
Reuters

“Far greater humanitarian crisis” looms in Afghanistan — UNHCR

“Far greater humanitarian crisis” looms in Afghanistan — UNHCR
  • Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, whose agency said last Friday that up to 500,000 Afghans could flee by year-end,
Updated 30 August 2021
Reuters

GENEVA: As evacuations from Kabul wind down in coming days, “a larger crisis is just beginning” in Afghanistan and for its 39 million people, the UN refugee agency UNHCR said on Monday, appealing for support.
Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, whose agency said last Friday that up to 500,000 Afghans could flee by year-end, reiterated a call for borders to remain open and for more countries to share “this humanitarian responsibility” with Iran and Pakistan which already host 2.2 million Afghans.
“The airlifts out of Kabul will end in a matter of days, and the tragedy that has unfolded will no longer be as visible. But it will still be a daily reality for millions of Afghans. We must not turn away. A far greater humanitarian crisis is just beginning,” Grandi said in a statement.

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Afghanistan UNHCR

Related

Special Afghan women take part in a gathering at a hall in Kabul on August 2, 2021 against the claimed human rights violations on women by the Taliban regime in Afghanistan. (AFP) video
World
Afghanistan’s women and minorities learning to live with tension and uncertainty

Internet disrupted, streets quiet in South Sudan after call for protests

Internet disrupted, streets quiet in South Sudan after call for protests
Updated 30 August 2021
Reuters

Internet disrupted, streets quiet in South Sudan after call for protests

Internet disrupted, streets quiet in South Sudan after call for protests
Updated 30 August 2021
Reuters

NAIROBI: Internet services in South Sudan were disrupted on Monday and security forces were deployed on the streets, which were quieter than usual as residents sheltered inside after activists had called for protests against President Salva Kiir’s government.
With Kiir scheduled to address lawmakers at parliament’s opening session on Monday morning, a coalition of activist groups reiterated their call on Sunday for public rallies demanding he resign. However, there was no sign early on Monday of major street gatherings in the capital Juba. Some activists told Reuters they were in hiding for security reasons.
Police said the activists had not sought permission to protest, and therefore any large demonstration would be illegal.
“We deployed the forces at least to keep order in case of any problem. Those forces are in the streets for your safety,” police spokesperson Daniel Justin Boulogne said.
In televised remarks to an elite unit on Sunday, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Lt Gen. James Pui Yak said authorities would not “harm anybody” to break up demonstrations.
“They are just going to advise people ... to go on with their normal lives, we don’t want any disruption.”
Residents in Juba told Reuters that as of Sunday evening mobile data was unavailable on the network of South African mobile operator MTN Group, and by Monday morning it was also halted on the network of Kuwait-based operator Zain Group.
Alp Toker, director of NetBlocks, a London-based group that monitors Internet disruptions, said it detected “significant disruption to Internet service in South Sudan beginning Sunday evening, including to leading cellular networks.”
Deputy Information Minister Baba Medan told Reuters he could not comment immediately on the reported shutdown, as he was busy attending the opening of parliament. MTN did not immediately respond to a comment request. A spokesperson for Zain said he was checking with the South Sudan office.
Activist Jame David Kolok, whose Foundation for Democracy and Accountable Governance is one of the groups that called for the demonstration, told Reuters that the Internet shutdown was a sign “the authorities are panicking.”
The activists accuse Kiir’s government of corruption and failing to protect the population or provide basic services. Kiir’s government has repeatedly denied allegations from rights and advocacy groups of abuses and corruption.

Topics: South Sudan Internet

Related

South Sudan president orders end to factional infighting
Middle-East
South Sudan president orders end to factional infighting
Special Egypt signs cooperation protocol with South Sudan to build Wau Dam 
Middle-East
Egypt signs cooperation protocol with South Sudan to build Wau Dam 

EU to seek to stop mass Afghanistan migration flows, draft statement says

EU to seek to stop mass Afghanistan migration flows, draft statement says
Updated 30 August 2021
Reuters

EU to seek to stop mass Afghanistan migration flows, draft statement says

EU to seek to stop mass Afghanistan migration flows, draft statement says
Updated 30 August 2021
Reuters
BRUSSELS: European Union interior ministers will say on Tuesday that they are determined to act to prevent more “uncontrolled large-scale illegal migration movements” from Afghanistan, according to a draft statement seen by Reuters.
Ministers will gather for an emergency meeting on Tuesday in Brussels to discuss the fallout from the Afghanistan crisis.
The ministers will pledge to stop new security threats from Afghanistan for EU citizens, as well as making the right security checks for those evacuated, said the draft statement dated Aug. 28 and prepared for Tuesday’s meeting. (Reporting by Robin Emmott Editing by Sabine Siebold)

Latest updates

US ‘core diplomatic staff’ have left Kabul, final pullout under way
US ‘core diplomatic staff’ have left Kabul, final pullout under way
Serco Middle East to implement asset management system in Jubail
Serco Middle East to implement asset management system in Jubail
Foreign investment in Saudi stock market up by 150%
Foreign investment in Saudi stock market up by 150%
Dubai to host the Middle East’s first-ever snow volleyball tournamen
Dubai to host the Middle East’s first-ever snow volleyball tournamen
Dubai to host the Middle East’s first-ever snow volleyball tournamen
Dubai to host the Middle East’s first-ever snow volleyball tournamen

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.