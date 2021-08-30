You are here

Suez Canal output set to exceed pre-COVID levels, Egypt minister claims
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • Aim is to increase the GDP of the canal by 5.6 percent, taking it up to SR23.68 billion
CAIRO: Egypt plans to push the Suez Canal beyond its pre-pandemic output this financial year as a new economic zone around the water-way is developed.

Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala Al-Saeed said the aim is to increase the GDP of the canal by 5.6 percent, taking it up to SR23.68 billion ($6.31 billion) by the end of 2021/22.

A government report stated that to maximize the economic returns of the near 200km long stretch of water, it is intended to develop its economic zone and turn it into high-tech industrial and logistical zones.

There will also be supportive elements for efforts to enhance the international competitiveness of the Suez Canal on the map of global shipping lanes, according to the report.

About 10 percent of global seaborne trade travels through the Suez Canal, including 25 percent of the total movement of containerized goods, and 100 percent of the seaborne container trade between Asia and Europe.

 

Serco Middle East to implement asset management system in Jubail

Serco Middle East to implement asset management system in Jubail

  • Serco will also prepare a report to complement RCJY's ongoing digitization efforts
RIYADH: Serco Middle East has won a contract to implement an enterprise asset management system to help transform Jubail city.

The Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu awarded the 25-month contract for the implementation of advanced ways of working, while leveraging international best practices to enhance the way the city is operated. Serco will also prepare a report to complement the commission's ongoing digitization efforts.  

Serco Middle East is a global public services company that provides international expertise on a local scale.

Foreign investment in Saudi stock market up by 150%

Foreign investment in Saudi stock market up by 150%

  • Banking, basic materials, energy and communications attracted the most foreign investment
RIYADH: Foreign investment in the Kingdom's stock market increased by more than 150 percent by the end of Q2 2021, compared to late 2018.

Banking, basic materials, energy and communications attracted the most foreign investment, the Capital Markets Authority said.

It added that this was as a result of the Kingdom’s efforts to develop the financial market and expand the institutional investment base.

Gulf will escape two years of high US inflation: Invesco

Gulf will escape two years of high US inflation: Invesco

  • US Labor Department reported that its consumer price index lifted to 5.4% in July from a year earlier
LONDON: The US should be braced for two years of higher inflation as a result of the pandemic, says Invesco, but believes the Gulf region will not face the same upward pressure on the prices of everyday goods.

America’s Labor Department reported that its consumer price index lifted to 5.4% in July from a year earlier, as pent-up demand for travel and restaurants pushed up prices after the easing of lockdown restrictions.

This inflation rate matched the largest jump the US economy had seen since August 2008.

Invesco chief economist John Greenwood disagrees with the US Federal Reserve’s view that this high rate is a “transitory” effect of the opening up of the American economy.

He warns that investors, particularly bond investors, should be wary of maintaining exposure to assets that are vulnerable to inflation at a time when rising prices are likely to erode returns for at least the next two years.

Greenwood said: “Central bankers are following an upside-down theory of inflation when they explain the current episode of inflation as a transitory, bottom-up, accidental process delivered by temporary, idiosyncratic or segmented price increases which will soon be reversed.”

He added: “Inflation is a top-down process – money driving individual prices higher in a somewhat random, chaotic order determined by which goods and services happen to be in short supply. However, the overall process is one in which excess money eventually pushes all prices higher.”

The economist said the M2 money supply in the US has jumped by 32 percent since last February, which has led to a large build-up of cash inside the biggest economy in the world.

During this time the Fed has increased quantitative easing, while the US government put millions of US workers on furlough to support the economy through the health crisis.

By contrast, Invesco said the Gulf region should escape this price pressure as “the excess money growth that has produced the current episode of inflation in the US is not present”.

The US investment house said: “Money growth rates in the UAE remain very subdued, and only slightly less so in Saudi Arabia. As a result, Invesco’s chief economist believes that neither area is likely to experience the kind of inflation currently breaking out in the US.”

In Saudi Arabia, the consumer price index rose in July by 0.4 percent compared to the same month a year ago, but this increase is a sharp drop from the annual rate recorded in June of 6.2 percent, data from the Kingdom’s General Authority for Statistics showed.

The sharp fall in annual inflation reflected the diminishing impact of the increase in VAT from 5 percent to 15 percent that significantly affected the consumer price index levels starting from July 2020, the authority said.

In the UAE, the price of goods fell by an average of 0.3 per cent in the first six months of this year, said the Gulf country’s central bank said in its June economic quarterly review.

The central bank attributed the fall to lower real estate prices and private consumption, which still recovering from the pandemic, and the decrease in oil prices.

Greenwood said the Fed is in danger of repeating mistakes that led to the Great Inflation of the 1970s, where the value of goods rose following a hike in oil prices.

At that time policymakers argued the rise in inflation caused by higher oil prices was temporary, however, the prices of cocoa, sugar, wheat and other goods also rose, leading to a long bout of inflation.

The economist said that in this current round of rising US inflation family homes, cars, international shipping rates and electronic chips are in short supply and have seen their prices jump.

UAE’s ADNOC to maintain crude allocation cut at 5% in Nov: Reuters

UAE’s ADNOC to maintain crude allocation cut at 5% in Nov: Reuters

  • The UAE’s producer started increasing crude supplies to current customers from October
DUBAI: The Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC) plans to keep crude allocation reductions for current customers at 5 percent in November, four sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The UAE’s producer started increasing crude supplies to current customers from October when it eased allocation cuts to 5 percent versus a 15 percent cut in September.

ADNOC’s easing of supply cuts comes after the OPEC+ and its allies, including Russia agreed in July to increase production by 400,000 bpd from August to calm prices, which have climbed to two and half year’s highs as the global economy recovers from the impact of COVID-19.

 A slowdown in demand due to the coronavirus delta variant effect could lead to a review of the previously agreed increase of 400,000 bpd, Kuwait's oil minister said on Sunday.

MIS, Al-Rajhi Capital sign MoU to launch $267m Shariah-compliant investment fund

MIS, Al-Rajhi Capital sign MoU to launch $267m Shariah-compliant investment fund

  • The fund aims to generate income through financing and operational leasing of technology, digital infrastructure
RIYADH: Al-Moammar Information Systems Co. on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding with Al-Rajhi Capital to launch a Shariah-compliant investment fund worth SR1 billion ($266.6 million), Argaam reported.

The company said in a bourse statement that the fund will be launched as a first phase in accordance with the Investment Funds Regulations of the Kingdom’s Capital Market Authority.

The fund seeks to ensure regular income for investors through financing and operational leasing of technology, digital infrastructure, and medical equipment. 

MIS will be the marketer, supplier, implementer, and exclusive operator of the fund’s projects. The fund will offer several financing solutions such as long-term leasing, construction, operation, transfer, payment for use, and partnership programs between the public and private sectors. 

On Aug. 9, MIS also signed an MoU with Saudi Fransi Capital to establish a private investment fund with an initial target size of SR150 million to invest in venture capital opportunities in the technology sector, primarily in the Kingdom. 

