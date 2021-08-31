You are here

New Zealand COVID-19 cases drop for second day amid lockdowns
Around 1.7 million Aucklanders will remain in strict level 4 lockdown for another two weeks. Above, people cross nearly empty streets in the central business district of Auckland. (NZ Herald via AP)
Reuters

  • Except for a small number of cases in February, New Zealand was mainly coronavirus-free for months
  • Just over a quarter of the population has been fully vaccinated so far
Reuters

WELLINGTON: New Zealand’s government on Tuesday reported that new COVID-19 cases fell for a second day, down to 49, amid the tight lockdown the country undertook during the latest outbreak this month.
Except for a small number of cases in February, New Zealand was mainly coronavirus-free for months, until an outbreak of the Delta variant imported from Australia prompted Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to order a snap nationwide lockdown on Aug. 17.
The total number of cases in the outbreak is at 612, with 597 in New Zealand’s largest city of Auckland and 15 in the capital Wellington.
The declining number of daily cases signals that the social restrictions are reducing the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant, Ardern said in a news conference.
“We have a second day where our numbers have declined. We want the tail of this outbreak to be as short as possible,” Ardern said.
Around 1.7 million Aucklanders will remain in strict level 4 lockdown for another two weeks, while restrictions for the remainder of the country will ease slightly from Wednesday.
Police placed checkpoints at the outskirts of Auckland to ensure no non-essential movement was allowed into the city.
Police also said they had arrested 19 people on Tuesday following anti-lockdown protest around the country.
There are now 33 people in hospitals from the latest Delta outbreak, the Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said, with eight cases in stable condition in intensive care.
“It is sobering to see six cases in the outbreak are under the age of one,” he said
But he added that the public health measures in place were slowing the spread of the virus and cases will continue to decline.
Ardern’s lockdowns, along with closing the international border from March 2020, were credited with reining in COVID-19.
However, the government now faces questions over a delayed vaccine rollout, as well as rising costs in a country heavily reliant on an immigrant workforce.
Just over a quarter of the population has been fully vaccinated so far, the slowest pace among the wealthy nations of the OECD grouping.

Vietnam to free 3,000 prisoners in indepedence amnesty

Vietnam to free 3,000 prisoners in indepedence amnesty
AFP

Vietnam to free 3,000 prisoners in indepedence amnesty

Vietnam to free 3,000 prisoners in indepedence amnesty
  • Prisoners jailed for corruption, drugs and other criminal offenses are among those eligible for an early release
  • According to the public security ministry, Vietnam has more than 100,000 prisoners behind bars
AFP

HANOI: Vietnam on Tuesday announced an amnesty for more than 3,000 prisoners ahead of the country’s independence anniversary.
Prisoners jailed for corruption, drugs and other criminal offenses are among those eligible for an early release, and the list includes 21 foreigners, according to deputy minister of public security Le Quoc Hung.
Hung refused to say how many political prisoners would be freed, insisting “there are no prisoners on political charges in Vietnam.”
Human Rights Watch says more than 130 political prisoners are behind bars in communist Vietnam, as of May this year, and the country has a reputation for levelling harsh punishments against government critics and dissidents.
In recent years the hard-line administration has tried to stamp out dissent and arrest critics, especially those posting on social media platforms.
The country bans all independent media outlets, and is ranked 175th out of 180 countries in the Reporters Without Borders 2020 press freedom index.
The president’s office said this was the first amnesty in four years, and inmates will be released from Wednesday.
According to the public security ministry, Vietnam has more than 100,000 prisoners behind bars.

California fire approaches Lake Tahoe after mass evacuation

California fire approaches Lake Tahoe after mass evacuation
AP

California fire approaches Lake Tahoe after mass evacuation

California fire approaches Lake Tahoe after mass evacuation
  • Popular vacation haven normally filled with tens of thousands of summer tourists was emptied out Monday
  • More than 15,000 firefighters were battling dozens of California blazes, including crews from Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and West Virginia
AP

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California: A ferocious wildfire approached Lake Tahoe just hours after roads were clogged with fleeing cars when the entire California resort city of South Lake Tahoe was ordered to evacuate and communities just across the state line in Nevada were warned to get ready to leave.
The popular vacation haven normally filled with tens of thousands of summer tourists was emptied out Monday as the massive Caldor Fire expanded to the north and south. Vehicles loaded with bikes and camping gear and hauling boats were in gridlock traffic, stalled in hazy, brown air that smelled like a campfire. Police and other emergency vehicles whizzed by.
“It’s more out of control than I thought,” evacuee Glen Naasz said of the fire that by late Monday had crossed state highways 50 and 89 and burned mountain cabins as it churned down slopes into the Tahoe Basin.
Additional strike teams arrived just after dark and many of the new firefighters were immediately dispatched to protect homes in the Christmas Valley area about 16 kilometers south of the city, said fire spokesman Dominic Polito.
“We’re flooding the area with resources,” he said. “Wherever there are structures, there are firefighters on the ground.”
As flames churned toward South Lake Tahoe, residents just over the state line in Douglas County, Nevada were under evacuation warnings.
Monday’s fresh evacuation orders, unheard of in the city, came a day after communities several miles south of the lake were abruptly ordered to leave as the fire raged nearby. South Lake Tahoe’s main medical facility, Barton Memorial Hospital, proactively evacuated dozens of patients, and the El Dorado Sheriff’s Office transferred inmates to a neighboring jail.
“There is fire activity happening in California that we have never seen before. The critical thing for the public to know is evacuate early,” said Chief Thom Porter, director of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire. “For the rest of you in California: Every acre can and will burn someday in this state.”
The threat of fire is so widespread that the US Forest Service announced Monday that all national forests in California would be closed until Sept. 17.
“We do not take this decision lightly but this is the best choice for public safety,” Regional Forester Jennifer Eberlien said.
Overnight, the already massive Caldor Fire grew 11 kilometers in direction in one area northeast of Highway 50 and more than 13 kilometers in another, Cal Fire officials said.
More than 15,000 firefighters were battling dozens of California blazes, including crews from Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and West Virginia, said Mark Ghilarducci, director of California’s Office of Emergency Services. About 250 active-duty soldiers were being trained in Washington state to help with the arduous work of clearing forest debris by hand.
Crews from Louisiana, however, had to return to that state because of Hurricane Ida, “another major catastrophic event taking place in the country and is a pull on resources throughout the United States,” he said.
The Lake Tahoe area in the Sierra Nevada mountains is usually a year-round recreational paradise offering beaches, water sports, hiking, ski resorts and golfing. South Lake Tahoe, at the lake’s southern end, bustles with outdoor activities, and with casinos available in bordering Stateline, Nevada.
On weekends, the city’s population can easily triple and on holiday weekends, like the upcoming Labor Day weekend, up to 100,000 people will visit for fun and sun. But South Lake Tahoe City Mayor Tamara Wallace said they’ve been telling people for days to stay away because of poor air from wildfires.

Japan's defense ministry seeks fresh hike in military spending

Japan’s defense ministry seeks fresh hike in military spending
Reuters

Japan’s defense ministry seeks fresh hike in military spending

Japan’s defense ministry seeks fresh hike in military spending
  • The ministry’s budget proposal, released on Tuesday, seeks an increase of 2.6 percent in spending
Reuters

TOKYO: Japan’s defense ministry is seeking an annual budget increase that will add to past hikes to expand military spending over a decade by almost a sixth, as it looks to counter the growing strength of neighboring China.
Since last year, Japan has identified China as its main national security threat, pointing in a July policy paper to a “sense of crisis” over Beijing’s threat to Taiwan, which lies close to Japanese islands along the edge of the East China Sea.
The ministry’s budget proposal, released on Tuesday, seeks an increase of 2.6 percent in spending, to a record 5.48 trillion yen ($49.93 billion), for the year starting April 1.
Finance ministry officials will review, and could amend, the request before sending it to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s cabinet for approval.
However, Japan’s defense spending increases are not enough to keep pace with China’s expanding military budget, which will increase 6.8 percent next year and is already about four times more than Japan’s, and second only to the United States in size.
Instead, Tokyo’s strategy is to build a force armed with the latest equipment to deter Beijing from military action to settle territorial or other disputes in the region.
Big-ticket spending requests include 130 billion yen for 12 Lockheed Martin Corp. F-35 stealth fighters, four of which will be short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) B variants operating off converted helicopter carriers.
The defense ministry is asking for 105 billion yen next year to develop its first new domestic jet fighter in three decades. The project, expected to be completed in the 2030s, at a cost of about $40 billion, is being led by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries .
Japan’s forces, which defend its islands alongside US units, also want money for new compact warships and funds to buy and develop longer-range missiles to strike distant enemy targets, including land bases.
The ministry is also seeking funds for space-related forces, such as satellites and lasers to track targets beyond the atmosphere. It also wants 34.5 billion yen to strengthen defenses against cyberattacks. ($1=109.7500 yen)

Tight security, shops shut as South Sudan warns against protests

SSNPS (South Sudan National Police Service) police officers sit on the back of a pickup truck while they gather ahead of patrolling the streets of Juba, South Sudan. (AFP)
SSNPS (South Sudan National Police Service) police officers sit on the back of a pickup truck while they gather ahead of patrolling the streets of Juba, South Sudan. (AFP)
AFP

Tight security, shops shut as South Sudan warns against protests

SSNPS (South Sudan National Police Service) police officers sit on the back of a pickup truck while they gather ahead of patrolling the streets of Juba, South Sudan. (AFP)
  • The peace process has suffered from years of drift and bickering following the 2018 ceasefire and power-sharing deal between Kiir and his former foe Vice President Riek Machar
AFP

JUBA: Security forces patrolled South Sudan’s capital Juba on Monday and many shops were shut as the authorities warned of a tough crackdown against anyone joining a planned anti-government protest.
The world’s newest nation has suffered from chronic instability since independence in 2011, with deepening discontent prompting civil society groups to urge its leadership to step down, saying they have “had enough.”
The demonstration was set to take place the same day as President Salva Kiir inaugurated a newly created national parliament, a key condition of a 2018 peace deal that ended the country’s brutal civil war that killed nearly 400,000 people.
The government has taken a hard line against the People’s Coalition for Civil Action (PCCA) and its calls for a peaceful public uprising, arresting at least eight activists and detaining three journalists this month in connection with the demonstrations, according to rights groups.
Although the protest organizers had urged the public to come out in force, no demonstrations were reported in Juba, with residents telling AFP they were afraid even to leave home.
“We are hearing that there is no work today, and besides we are fearing (what the day will bring),” said food hawker Emelda Susu.
“I will go to the market when I see things are normal, but for now one’s life (comes) first, my friend. Yes I am fearing so I have to be careful,” Jimmy Bandu, a small-scale trader, told AFP.

The government is in full control and ... so everybody should resume his or (her) normal duties and ... not fear anything.

Michael Makuei, Information minister

National security officers with militarized mounted vehicles patrolled usually busy neighborhoods in Juba, which also saw a ramped-up police presence and low levels of traffic. The authorities have branded the protest “illegal” and warned of strict measures against anyone who defies the ban.
“The government is in full control and ... so everybody should resume his or (her) normal duties and ... not fear anything,” said Information Minister Michael Makuei.
He dismissed reports of an Internet shutdown after users reported difficulty accessing two of the country’s main networks, Zain and MTN, blaming any problems on technical troubles.
With the mood in the usually bustling capital decidedly subdued, Kiir told members of the new parliament to put citizens’ “needs above partisan consideration ... (and) place the people of South Sudan above any narrow party interest.”
“We should always remember that our final mandate in this (peace) process is to hold free, fair and credible democratic elections at the end of the transitional period,” he added, referring to long-delayed polls now expected in 2023.
In a sign of the lingering challenges facing the country, Kiir also announced that the government was pulling out of negotiations with the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOMA), a coalition of rebel groups.
The talks, which were brokered in Rome by a Catholic association with ties to the Vatican, have failed to curb violence in the south of the country, despite a ceasefire signed in January 2020.
“While the quest for an inclusive peace in our country remains our sole objective, recent killings of innocent civilians ... have tested our patience,” Kiir said, accusing rebels from the National Salvation Front — a member of SSOMA — of indiscriminate attacks.
The peace process has suffered from years of drift and bickering following the 2018 ceasefire and power-sharing deal between Kiir and his former foe Vice President Riek Machar.
The PCCA — a broad-based coalition of activists, academics, lawyers and former government officials — has described the current regime as “a bankrupt political system that has become so dangerous and has subjected our people to immense suffering.”

Tigray forces in Ethiopia support 'negotiated end' to war

Civilians displaced by fighting in northern Ethiopia offload food and supplies from a truck at a temporary shelter in the city of Dessie. (File/AFP)
Civilians displaced by fighting in northern Ethiopia offload food and supplies from a truck at a temporary shelter in the city of Dessie. (File/AFP)
AP

Tigray forces in Ethiopia support ‘negotiated end’ to war

Civilians displaced by fighting in northern Ethiopia offload food and supplies from a truck at a temporary shelter in the city of Dessie. (File/AFP)
  • The world’s worst hunger crisis in a decade continues to worsen
AP

NAIROBI: The leader of Tigray forces in Ethiopia has expressed the commitment to a “negotiated end” to the nine-month war that has killed thousands and left nearly half-a-million people facing famine, while the UN secretary-general on Thursday warned “there is no military solution.”
In a letter to UN chief Antonio Guterres, seen by The Associated Press ahead of Thursday’s UN Security Council meeting on the crisis, Debretsion Gebremichael said the Tigray side requires an impartial mediator, among other conditions.
But he warned that the African Union, whose headquarters are in Ethiopia, “cannot provide any solution to the war” that the continental body “endorsed” early in the fighting. That complicates the AU initiative announced Thursday to appoint former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo as its special representative to the Horn of Africa.
The prospect for talks between Ethiopia’s government and the Tigray leadership, who dominated the national government for 27 years before Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took office, remains deeply challenging. Ethiopia’s government earlier this year declared the Tigray People’s Liberation Front a terrorist group, and the US old Thursday’s meeting that the government has “not responded positively” to calls for talks.
Meanwhile, the conflict has spread in recent weeks into Ethiopia’s Amhara and Afar regions, displacing hundreds of thousands of people, while Abiy’s government has called all able citizens to war, urging them to stop the Tigray forces “once and for all.”
The heated rhetoric on both sides has led to growing international calls for an immediate ceasefire.

FASTFACT

UN chief Antonio Guterres has criticized the ‘de facto humanitarian blockade’ of the Tigray region of 6 million people.

The further the resurgent Tigray forces advance outside the Tigray region, “the greater the harm” to the ethnic Tigrayans for whom they act, Kenyan Ambassador Martin Kimani told the Security Council meeting, while urging Ethiopia to be prepared to lift the terror designation.
He also encouraged the African Union to step up.
What began as a political falling-out now threatens to destabilize Africa’s second most populous country, while abuses have been committed by all sides in the mix of armed groups that include those from neighboring Eritrea.
The world’s worst hunger crisis in a decade continues to worsen.
Guterres at Thursday’s meeting criticized the “de facto humanitarian blockade” of the Tigray region of 6 million people, with food warehouses there now empty, and the US warned that “if these impediments continue, large numbers of people will starve to death.”
“With sadness and disbelief, we are once again discussing the possibility of a manmade famine in Tigray,” Norway’s Deputy Ambassador Trine Heimerback said, referring to Ethiopia’s catastrophic starvation crisis in the 1980s.
“The aim is to exterminate Tigrayans by starving them to death,” Debretsion’s letter asserted.
Ethiopian Ambassador Taye Atske Selassie told the meeting that his country is improving the process for the delivery of aid. Ethiopia’s government has accused Tigray forces of looting and impeding the delivery of aid.
“The TPLF is standing between Ethiopia and peace,” he said, accusing it of being “bent on destabilizing” the country of 110 million people.
“We are open to working with all well-intentioned partners,” he added. The war that began in November has affected all Ethiopians and “has already drained over a billion dollars from the country’s coffers,” Guterres said.
But the Security Council appears largely powerless to take significant action on the crisis, as permanent member China expressed its opposition to external interference in Ethiopia’s affairs.
Both China and Russia warned that sanctions by individual countries, as the US imposed this week against the chief of staff of Eritrea’s defense forces, would only worsen the conflict.

