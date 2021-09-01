You are here

Mohamed Chebaro

UK government in spotlight over Afghan airlift failures

UK foreign minister heads to Asia for Afghanistan talks

UK foreign minister heads to Asia for Afghanistan talks
In this video grab, Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab gestures as he answers questions on Government policy on Afghanistan during a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Committee. (AFP)
AP

UK foreign minister heads to Asia for Afghanistan talks

UK foreign minister heads to Asia for Afghanistan talks
  • Raab said those who weren’t evacuated included guards from the now-abandoned British Embassy in Kabul
  • Opposition politicians excoriated Raab for failing to cut short a vacation as the Taliban advanced on Kabul
AP

LONDON: UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab was heading to the region around Afghanistan on Wednesday in a push to rescue stranded British citizens and Afghan allies, amid strong criticism of the government’s rushed and chaotic evacuation effort.
Raab did not provide any details, citing security reasons, but he is expected to visit Pakistan for talks on establishing routes out of Afghanistan through third countries.
A senior British official, Simon Gass, already traveled to Qatar to meet with Taliban representatives for talks about allowing people to leave Afghanistan.
Britain says it evacuated more than 15,000 UK citizens and vulnerable Afghans from Kabul during a two-week August airlift that Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has called “Dunkirk by WhatsApp.”
But Wallace also said that as many as 1,100 Afghans who were entitled to come to the UK were left behind. Raab said those who weren’t evacuated included guards from the now-abandoned British Embassy in Kabul.
“We wanted to get some of those embassy guards through, but the buses arranged to collect them, to take them to the airport, were not given permission to enter,” he told lawmakers on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee.
Raab put the number of UK nationals still in Afghanistan in the “low- to mid-hundreds.”

The United States and other nations were caught off-guard by the Taliban’s swift conquest of Afghanistan, having failed to predict how quickly the Western-backed Afghan government would collapse once NATO troops began to depart.
Opposition politicians excoriated Raab for failing to cut short a vacation in Greece as the Taliban advanced on Kabul. He returned to London only after the Afghan capital fell on Aug. 15.
Raab said the intelligence had suggested the most likely scenario after Western troops withdrew was a “steady deterioration” and “it was unlikely Kabul would fall this year.”
“That’s something that was widely shared, that view, among NATO allies,” Raab said.
He rejected a claim by Conservative lawmaker Tom Tugendhat that the Afghan collapse was “the single biggest foreign policy disaster the UK has faced since Suez.” A failed 1956 attempt by Israel, Britain and France to seize the newly nationalized Suez Canal from Egypt is often seen as a symbol of post-imperial Britain’s declining power.
“I am afraid I struggle with the Suez analogy,” Raab said. “But I understand what you are really searching for is to learn the lessons and even more generally find a path forward for Afghanistan.”

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Afghanistan British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab UK

Sri Lanka cracks down on food hoarders as prices soar during economic crisis

Sri Lanka cracks down on food hoarders as prices soar during economic crisis
Sri Lanka cracks down on food hoarders as prices soar during economic crisis

Sri Lanka cracks down on food hoarders as prices soar during economic crisis
  • Authorities fix low prices for basic goods, including rice and sugar, in attempt to control inflation; profiteers face six months in jail
  • ‘The government has seized more than 5,000 metric tonnes of hoarded sugar from errant traders,’ minister told Arab News
COLOMBO: Sri Lankan authorities took action on Wednesday to control rapidly rising costs of basic goods by fixing prices and confiscating stocks. It came a day after they declared an economic emergency triggered by a sharp fall in the value of the country’s currency as a result of a foreign-exchange crisis.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa announced wide-ranging emergency regulations on Tuesday. They apply to the supply, hoarding and pricing of staple foods such as rice and sugar, in an effort to control rising inflation. Private banks are running out of foreign-exchange reserves to finance imports following a steep decline in the value of the Sri Lankan rupee, which has fallen by 7.5 percent against the dollar this year.

Officials said they have already seized large amounts of sugar and other staple goods from rogue traders, and urged all suppliers to comply with the new fixed prices.

“The government has seized more than 5,000 metric tonnes of hoarded sugar from errant traders,” Janaka Wakkumbura, the state minister for small plantation crops, told Arab News.

He added that authorities have “enough stocks for the next five months,” and have capped the price of sugar, for example, at 130 rupees ($0.65) a kilogram, almost half the pre-crisis cost of 240 rupees. There are stiff penalties for those who ignore the new rules and continue to charge higher prices.

“Violators could face up to six months in prison and have their goods taken,” Wakkumbura said.

Rajapaksa appointed a retired army officer, Maj. Gen. M. S. P. Nivunhella, as commissioner general of essential services to coordinate the supply of basic goods and oversee operations.

“The authorized officers will be able to take steps to provide essential food items at a concessionary rate to the public by purchasing stocks of essential food items,” Rajapaksa said on Tuesday before declaring the economic emergency.

“These items will be provided at government-guaranteed prices, or based on the customs value on imported goods, to prevent market irregularities.”

Lasantha Alagiyawanna, the state minister for consumer protection, said legal action will be taken against unregistered traders by next week.

“To control the price of sugar and rice, a special order was issued on June 11, 2021, authorizing the registration of paddy (unprocessed rice), rice and wheat flour stores under the Consumer Affairs Authority Act,” he said. “Still, middlemen were hoarding stocks of rice and creating an artificial shortage.”

His ministry has closed 52 unregistered paddy storage facilities during raids in the past week in the North Central Province, he added.

The shortages have resulted in long queues outside stores in recent days as people scramble to buy food and other commodities. This is despite a strict 16-day curfew, which ends on Monday, to curb a surge in COVID-19 cases, as the country of 21 million struggles to contain an outbreak that is claiming more than 200 lives a day.

Schoolteacher Shaheera Rozmin told Arab News that the prices of food and other items are “fluctuating daily.”

“Some imported medicines are being sold at a 50 percent increase, citing the new dollar rate,” she said. “I hope these new rules will do some good for consumers.”

Retailers said the price increases were solely the result of “artificial demand created by traders who hoard important food stocks.”

Mohammed Fazeel, general manager of the Mutti-Rice Wholesale Center in Colombo, told Arab News: “The hoarders buy the paddy at a higher rate from the farmers than from the government and resell it at exorbitant prices.”

He added that despite the government fixing the price of rice at 98 rupees per kilo and onions and potatoes at 120 rupees, the rules “are not strictly followed.”

In an attempt to ease the financial crisis in Sri Lanka, the International Monetary Fund, the Bank of China and the Bank of Bangladesh on Wednesday pledged more than $1.2 billion in loans to strengthen the island nation’s foreign reserves.

Topics: Sri Lanka

Taliban set to form ‘all-inclusive’ Afghan government ‘within 2 weeks’

Taliban set to form ‘all-inclusive’ Afghan government ‘within 2 weeks’
Taliban set to form 'all-inclusive' Afghan government 'within 2 weeks'

Taliban set to form 'all-inclusive' Afghan government 'within 2 weeks'
  • Group leaders complete talks on formation of new administration
KABUL: The Taliban on Wednesday said the group’s leaders had concluded talks on the formation of an “all-inclusive,” wide-ranging Afghan government and hoped to reveal the new administration within two weeks.
The announcement follows the Taliban’s toppling of the Western-backed Kabul administration earlier this month and comes just 48 hours after the last US military flight left the Afghan capital on Monday.
Bilal Karimi, the Taliban’s deputy spokesman in Kabul, told Arab News: “In the near future, the nation will witness the formation of a new government and Cabinet ... the discussions for forming a new government have finished.”
It follows three days of talks led by the Taliban’s supreme leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada in Kandahar, Afghanistan’s second-largest city and the group’s stronghold.
“We hope that the new government will be formed possibly this week or within the next week,” Karimi added.
He gave no further details but said the future government would be a “wide-ranging one with the presence of all parties in the new political system of Afghanistan.”
Since returning to power on Aug. 15, the Taliban have repeatedly vowed to form a more moderate government under “the framework of Islamic law,” to uphold women’s rights, grant amnesty to opponents, and ensure Afghan territory will not be used as a base for attacks against any other country.
The Taliban, on Tuesday, took full control of Kabul airport, declaring Afghanistan a “free and sovereign” nation after the US ended its 20 years of occupation, cementing the group’s return to power after their ouster in 2001.
Speaking to reporters at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid hailed Washington’s withdrawal as an “historic moment” while pledging to bring security to the war-torn country and “protect our freedom, independence, and Islamic values.”
But many Afghans remain skeptical, and tens of thousands have fled the country in the past two weeks, amid fears that the Taliban will reinstate their hardline form of governance as they did during their previous rule from 1996 to 2001, before being toppled in an American-led invasion.
Abdullah Qaderi, a Kabul-based political analyst, told Arab News: “Formation of a new inclusive government in the country is an urgent need, as we are the world’s first nation that has had no government for almost two weeks. Continuation of this process could facilitate internal wars in the country.”
Shahram Rahmani, a civil rights activist, told Arab News: “We hope that this government will be inclusive, and all parties and political figures will take part in it. We believe that if the government is not inclusive, its presence will be meaningless to all sides.”
The Taliban also face the urgent task of bolstering Afghanistan’s economy with international donors withholding funds ever since the group recaptured the nation of 38 million people that for two decades had survived on billions of dollars in foreign aid.
Banks remain closed, and residents have reported a sharp spike in prices of essential goods throughout the capital and other areas.
Sanaullah Zazai, 35, told Arab News: “We need food, water, and also security. We urge the Islamic Emirate leadership to form their government as soon as possible; the people are facing challenges.”
On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden struck a defiant tone, defending his decision to withdraw from Afghanistan. In a tweet, he said: “This decision about Afghanistan is not just about Afghanistan. It is about ending an era of major military operations to remake other countries.”
Nearly 2,500 US troops and an estimated 240,000 Afghans have lost their lives in America’s longest conflict, according to the Costs of War Project at Brown University. These included nearly 50,000 Afghan civilians, more than 400 aid workers, and 72 journalists.
Amid mounting fears over the future of residents in the country, Abdul Qadeer Faqirzada, a spokesman for the National Resistance Forces, said: “The situation in Afghanistan is full of crises. In the two weeks since the Taliban captured Kabul, people are facing difficulties.
“The economic situation is in chaos; there is no rule of law and no government services, and it shows that the Taliban are unable to govern the country,” he added.
Meanwhile, there were several reports of intense clashes between Taliban fighters and anti-Taliban groups in the Panjshir valley north of Kabul on Monday.
Panjshir has so far been the only province to resist the Taliban since the group’s takeover of Kabul, with its fighters reportedly urging opposition leaders to join their new government and threatening a military strike if they do not.

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan Afghanistan crisis

Japanese PM Suga denies reports of dissolving parliament in mid-September

Japanese PM Suga denies reports of dissolving parliament in mid-September
Japanese PM Suga denies reports of dissolving parliament in mid-September

Japanese PM Suga denies reports of dissolving parliament in mid-September
  • Suga’s support ratings are at record lows
TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters on Wednesday that he had no plans to dissolve the country’s lower house, in the latest turn of political drama as he fights to hold onto his job.
Domestic media reported this week that he intended to dissolve the lower house of parliament in mid-September and was considering holding the general election on Oct. 17.
Suga’s denial of these reports comes after several days of tense negotiations and sudden twists involving Suga and the most powerful politicians in the ruling camp as the unpopular prime minister maneuvers to stay in the top job.
“We can’t dissolve the lower house in this current situation,” said Suga, speaking of the severity of the coronavirus pandemic.
When asked whether that meant he would let members of the lower house of parliament serve their full terms, which end Oct. 21, Suga avoided a direct answer.
“There are no plans to push back the Liberal Democratic Party leadership election, and we will work around the dates available for the general election,” he said. The LDP leadership race is slated to be held on Sept. 29.
A senior LDP official told Reuters that Suga was weighing a party executive and cabinet reshuffle early next week. He added that the cabinet reshuffle would be small scale.
On Tuesday, media said Suga planned to remove long-term party ally and current LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai from his post as part of the reshuffle.
Nikai threw his backing behind Suga and helped him win the top post in the turmoil to succeed former premier Shinzo Abe last September. But some parliamentarians have voiced their unease with the amount of power wielded by 82-year-old Nikai, who has held his post since August 2016 — the longest in the party’s history.
Local media have also reported that Suga is seeking to dissolve the lower house in hopes of holding the LDP leadership race after the election, given that he has struggled to solidify support in the party and that other contenders like Fumio Kishida appear positioned to gather the votes of those opposing him.
Suga’s support ratings are at record lows, as he failed to capitalize on delivering the Olympics amid a fresh wave of coronavirus infections. The government has since declared a fourth state of emergency in most of Japan.
The LDP and its allies are not expected to lose their coalition majority in the powerful lower house in the next general election, but forecasts suggest that the party could lose its outright majority, an outcome that would weaken the LDP leader.
Despite the dour forecast for the LDP, the Nikkei average gained 0.89 percent to 28,337.71 on Wednesday, hitting its highest level since mid-July.
Historically, the market has performed well after the parliament is dissolved.
“While things seem very fluid, some people think that political uncertainty has diminished on the grounds that Suga is likely to win the upcoming ruling party leadership election,” said Naoya Oshikubo, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management.

Topics: Japan

US may have to coordinate with Taliban on Daesh

US may have to coordinate with Taliban on Daesh
US may have to coordinate with Taliban on Daesh

US may have to coordinate with Taliban on Daesh
  • Milley called the Taliban a ruthless group and “whether or not they change remains to be seen”
WASHINGTON: Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, says it’s “possible” the US will have to coordinate with the Taliban on any future counterterrorism strikes in Afghanistan against Daesh militants or others.
Milley spoke at a Pentagon news conference Wednesday, two days after the final US troops left Afghanistan at the close of a turbulent and deadly evacuation of more than 124,000 American citizens, Afghans and others. He said it’s hard to predict how the future of the Taliban will unfold.
Milley called the Taliban a ruthless group and “whether or not they change remains to be seen.” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he will make no predictions now on how the US relationship with the Taliban will look like in the future.

Topics: Taliban US Daesh

WHO launches pandemic data hub in Berlin

WHO launches pandemic data hub in Berlin
WHO launches pandemic data hub in Berlin

WHO launches pandemic data hub in Berlin
  • WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it would fill "a gap in the world's defences"
  • The data hub is set to bring together experts from various disciplines in Berlin to analyse data quickly
BERLIN: The World Health Organization on Wednesday launched a global data hub in Berlin to analyze information on emerging pandemic threats, filling the gaps exposed by Covid-19.
The WHO Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence was inaugurated in the German capital by Chancellor Angela Merkel and WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who said it would fill “a gap in the world’s defenses.”
“The Covid-19 pandemic is the defining crisis of our time it has taught the world many painful lessons. One of the most clear is the need for new powerful systems and tools for global surveillance to collect, analyze and disseminate data on outbreaks,” Ghebreyesus said.
“Viruses move fast but data can move even faster. With the right information, countries and communities can stay ahead of emerging risks and save lives,” he said.
The data hub, which has received initial funding from Germany, is set to bring together experts from various disciplines in Berlin to analyze data quickly in order to predict, prevent, detect, prepare for and respond to risks worldwide.
The hub will try to get ahead of the game, looking for early warning signs that go beyond current systems that monitor publicly available information for emerging outbreaks.
The first head of the center will be Chikwe Ihekweazu, currently director of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control.
Merkel said she hoped the new hub would help the world to be “better prepared for future epidemics and pandemics,” stressing that its findings would be shared with other countries.
“The pandemic has shown how much we can achieve if we really join forces. Experts all over the world have increased their knowledge at a really impressive speed and have also shared it again and again,” she said.
A team of international experts went to Wuhan earlier this year and produced a report with their Chinese counterparts that drew no firm conclusions on the origins of the virus.
Instead it ranked four hypotheses, deeming a jump from bats to human via an intermediate animal the most probable scenario, while a lab leak was seen as “extremely unlikely.”
But the investigation faced criticism for lacking transparency and access, and for not evaluating the lab-leak theory more thoroughly.
The experts’ report suggested the outbreak could have started as far back as September 2019, long before it was first detected in December 2019 in Wuhan.
“Despite decades of investment, Covid-19 has revealed the great gaps that exist in the world’s ability to forecast, detect, assess and respond to outbreaks that threaten people worldwide,” Michael Ryan, head of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, said in a statement.

Topics: WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Angela Merkel COVID-19

