You are here

  • Home
  • Taliban delivers US military vehicles to Iran

Taliban delivers US military vehicles to Iran

Taliban delivers US military vehicles to Iran
Short Url

https://arab.news/rzyp8

Updated 03 September 2021
Charlie Peters

Taliban delivers US military vehicles to Iran

Taliban delivers US military vehicles to Iran
  • ‘Serious questions should be asked of Washington’s intelligence agencies,’ defense analyst tells Arab News
  • ‘The loss of these vehicles is another embarrassment for the US, and could be damaging’
Updated 03 September 2021
Charlie Peters

LONDON: A convoy of US military vehicles has been filmed being directed toward Tehran after the Taliban handed it over to Iranian authorities.

“The loss of these vehicles is another embarrassment for the US, and could be damaging in the future if these vehicles are used to either extract valuable technical information or to impersonate US forces in Iraq,” Jonathon Kitson, a writer on defense and security issues, told Arab News.

“Serious questions should be asked of Washington’s intelligence agencies, who wrongly believed this scenario wouldn’t happen.”

The propaganda blow comes after the Taliban were seen parading American kit and equipment in Kabul after US forces left Afghanistan’s capital on Aug. 31, the deadline set for US-led forces to leave the country under the Doha peace agreement between Washington and the militant group. 

The convoy included humvees — the bread and butter of American military manoeuvrability — and heavily armored mine-resistant vehicles.

A social media channel that posted the clip claimed that the Iranians had also recovered some US tanks.

Over 70,000 vehicles were provided to Afghan security forces before their defeat to the Taliban. 

Washington says Iran, its main rival in the Middle East, supported the Taliban’s sudden rise to power by training them in military doctrine and the use of specialist equipment.

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Afghanistan Taliban

Related

UAE airlifts urgent food and medical aid to Afghanistan
Middle-East
UAE airlifts urgent food and medical aid to Afghanistan
Update Israeli strikes target pro-Iran groups in Syria: monitor
Middle-East
Israeli strikes target pro-Iran groups in Syria: monitor

Rights body raps Greece over migrant rescue crackdown

Rights body raps Greece over migrant rescue crackdown
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

Rights body raps Greece over migrant rescue crackdown

Rights body raps Greece over migrant rescue crackdown
  • The proposed law would implement heavy fines on rights groups carrying out unsanctioned rescues
  • Hundreds of people drown every year making the perilous crossing across the Mediterranean sea
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

ATHENS: Europe’s top human rights body on Friday called on Greece’s parliament to withdraw articles included in draft legislation that would impose heavy penalties on nongovernmental organizations that carry out unsanctioned rescue operations of migrants at sea.
The Council of Europe’s human rights commissioner, Dunja Mijatovic, said in a statement that the proposed changes would “seriously hinder the life-saving work” carried out by NGOs.
Greece’s center-right government has toughened border controls since taking office two years ago and has promised additional restrictions in response to the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan. It has recently extended a border wall along its frontier and installed a high-tech surveillance network.
Under draft legislation currently being debated in parliament, members of charities involved in rescue operations conducted without coast guard permission could be jailed for up to a year and fined 1,000 euros ($1,190), with the NGOs facing additional fines. The bill is also aimed at simplifying and speeding up deportation procedures.
Mijatovic said some of the measures in the bill had been toughened after a period of public consultation for the draft legislation had ended.
“Civil society organizations are instrumental in protecting the rights of refugees, asylum-seekers and migrants, and play a major role in reporting and documenting pushbacks or other human rights violations,” she said.
Greece has rejected repeated allegations by human rights groups that it carries out summary deportations, or pushbacks, that deny migrants the right to seek international protection.
Lesbos and other Greek islands close to the coast of Turkey were the main entry point for refugees and migrants into the European Union during mass displacements in 2015 and 2016 largely caused by wars in Syria and Iraq. More than a million people used the route to cross into Greece and onto other European countries during the crisis.
Speaking at a security summit in Slovenia earlier this week, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed support for a decision by EU home affairs ministers to seek cooperation with countries in the region “to prevent illegal migration from” Afghanistan.
“I think what happened in 2015 was a mistake. We acknowledge it openly. We (must) address the need to support refugees closer to the source of the problem, which is Afghanistan,” Mitsotakis said.
Based in Strasbourg, France, the Council of Europe was founded in 1949 to monitor human rights across the continent, and currently has 47 member states including Turkey and Russia. It is a distinct organization from the European Union.

Topics: Greece migrants Mediterranean sea Dunja Mijatovic

Related

Greece and Turkey search for missing after migrant boat sinks
Middle-East
Greece and Turkey search for missing after migrant boat sinks
UN migration official: 20 migrants drown off Libya’s coast
Middle-East
UN migration official: 20 migrants drown off Libya’s coast

Norway seizes 100 Iraqi archaeological objects

Norway seizes 100 Iraqi archaeological objects
Updated 16 min 20 sec ago
AFP

Norway seizes 100 Iraqi archaeological objects

Norway seizes 100 Iraqi archaeological objects
  • The collector from whom the artifacts were seized is not suspected of a crime
  • Daesh terrorists may have smuggled ancient treasures out of Iraq to fund their expansion
Updated 16 min 20 sec ago
AFP

OSLO: Norwegian police said Friday they have seized nearly 100 Mesopotamian archaeological artefacts, claimed by Iraq, from a collector.
“The seizure involves what are presumed to be cuneiform tablets and other archaeological objects from Mesopotamia, modern-day Iraq ... considered important to the world’s historical cultural heritage,” the police said in a statement.
The objects were seized during a search of a collector’s house in southeast Norway.
They are the subject of a restitution request from Iraqi authorities to the Norwegian Ministry of Culture.
“A restitution procedure has been initiated, but an expert review must first be carried out to determine the origin and authenticity of these objects and the Iraqi authorities must document their request,” prosecutor Maria Bache Dahl told AFP.
The collector in question is contesting the Iraqi request, she said, adding that he was not a suspect of a crime and had not been arrested.
Iraq, once home to Sumerians, Assyrians and Babylonians, is a prime location for smugglers of ancient artefacts.
According to Iraqi officials, trafficking feeds criminal networks in the country where armed groups have gained considerable influence.
When it occupied large swathes of Iraq between 2014 and 2017, the Daesh group demolished dozens of pre-Islamic treasures with bulldozers, pickaxes and explosives, but also used smuggling to finance their operations.

Topics: Norway Iraq Daesh smuggling ancient artifacts

Related

Review: ‘The Book Smuggler,’ an award-winning novel by Saudi author Omaima Al-Khamis
Lifestyle
Review: ‘The Book Smuggler,’ an award-winning novel by Saudi author Omaima Al-Khamis
Iraq gets back looted ancient artifacts from US, others
Art & Culture
Iraq gets back looted ancient artifacts from US, others

Qatar hopes for Afghan airport aid corridors within 48 hrs: Official

Qatar hopes for Afghan airport aid corridors within 48 hrs: Official
Updated 03 September 2021
AFP

Qatar hopes for Afghan airport aid corridors within 48 hrs: Official

Qatar hopes for Afghan airport aid corridors within 48 hrs: Official
  • The Gulf nation has worked with the Taliban to quickly reopen Kabul’s airport
  • A flight from Doha landed in Kabul on Thursday, carrying experts who examined details pertaining to the airport
Updated 03 September 2021
AFP

DOHA: Qatar hopes to see the establishment of humanitarian aid corridors at Afghan airports within 48 hours, Doha’s envoy to Afghanistan told media on Friday.
The Gulf nation has worked with the Taliban to quickly reopen Kabul’s airport, whose closure since the departure of US troops threatens major strategic and humanitarian challenges.
“We hope in the next 24 or 48 hours to see the opening of humanitarian corridors so humanitarian aid can enter through Kabul airport — and other functioning airports,” Mutlaq Al-Qahtani said.
A jet from the Gulf country was the first foreign aircraft to land in the Afghan capital on Wednesday since frenzied evacuations ended a day earlier with the American withdrawal.
A flight from Doha then landed in Kabul on Thursday, carrying experts who were to examine security and operational aspects pertaining to the airport, according to a source close to the matter.
Doha, a major transit point for Afghan refugees, has said it was working hard to swiftly resume operations.
On humanitarian aid, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Friday the bloc would look to step up its help for the Afghan people but would judge the authorities “according to the access they provide.”

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Afghanistan Qatar aid

Related

Hunted by the men they jailed, Afghanistan’s women judges seek escape
World
Hunted by the men they jailed, Afghanistan’s women judges seek escape
Taliban delivers US military vehicles to Iran
World
Taliban delivers US military vehicles to Iran

Hunted by the men they jailed, Afghanistan’s women judges seek escape

Hunted by the men they jailed, Afghanistan’s women judges seek escape
Updated 03 September 2021
Reuters

Hunted by the men they jailed, Afghanistan’s women judges seek escape

Hunted by the men they jailed, Afghanistan’s women judges seek escape
  • "Four or five Taliban members came and asked people in my house: 'Where is this woman judge?' These were people who I had put in jail," an Afghan woman judge told Reuters
  • Two women Supreme Court justices were shot dead by unidentified gunmen in January, as a Taliban spokesman at the time denied involvement
Updated 03 September 2021
Reuters

THE HAGUE: Safe in Europe after escaping from Kabul, an Afghan woman judge describes how she was hunted by men she had once jailed, now freed by the Taliban fighters who took over the country.
“Four or five Taliban members came and asked people in my house: ‘Where is this woman judge?’ These were people who I had put in jail,” she told Reuters in an interview from an undisclosed location, asking not to be identified.
Afghanistan has around 250 women judges. A few were able to flee in recent weeks, but most were left behind and are still trying to get out, said international colleagues and activists who have formed networks working around the clock to help them escape.
The militants, who swept into power last month as the United States withdrew its troops, banned women from most work when they last ruled the country 20 years ago.
At a news conference shortly after they seized Kabul on Aug. 15, a Taliban spokesman said women’s rights would be protected in accordance with Islamic law. They would also be allowed to work across important sectors of society, he said.
Western powers have said they are prepared to engage with the Taliban but want to see action — not just promises — to safeguard human rights.
Women who work in justice have been high profile targets before. Two women Supreme Court justices were shot dead by unidentified gunmen in January. A Taliban spokesman said at the time that the group was not involved.
Now, the Taliban have released prisoners across the country, which “really put the lives of women judges in danger,” the Afghan judge said.
She has been in touch with colleagues back home: “Their messages are of fear and complete terror. They tell me if they do not get rescued their lives are in direct danger.”
She escaped with the help of a collective of human rights volunteers and foreign colleagues at the International Association of Women Judges (IAWJ).
In addition to the judges, there are around a thousand other women human rights defenders who could also be in the Taliban’s cross hairs, said Horia Mosadiq, an Afghan human rights activist.
Freed prisoners “are calling with death threats to women judges, women prosecutors and women police officers, saying ‘we will come after you’,” she said.
British Justice Minister Robert Buckland said last week London had evacuated nine women judges and was working to provide safe passage for more of the “very vulnerable people.”
“A lot of these judges were responsible for administering the rule of law and quite rightly they are fearful about the consequences that could now face them with the rise of the Taliban,” he said.
But several human rights and legal activists involved in the effort to rescue women judges and rights defenders said Western countries did not make their evacuation enough of a priority in the chaos after Kabul fell.
“Governments had zero interest in evacuating people that were not their own nationals,” said Sarah Kay, a Belfast-based human rights lawyer and member of the Atlas Women network of international lawyers.
She is working with an online group of volunteer veterans known as the “digital Dunkirk,” named for the World War Two evacuation of British troops from Nazi-occupied France. It has helped hundreds of people escape with the help of chat groups and personal contacts.
At the IAWJ, a team of six foreign judges has also been coordinating information, lobbying governments and arranging evacuations.
“The responsibility that we bear is almost unbearable at the moment because we are one of the few people taking responsibility for this group,” one of the effort’s leaders, Patricia Whalen, an American judge who helped train Afghan female judges in a 10-year program, told Reuters.
“I am furious about that. None of us should be in this position.”

Topics: Afghan women Judges Kabul Taliban women rights

Related

Former Afghan women’s football captain tells players to burn kits, delete photos
Sport
Former Afghan women’s football captain tells players to burn kits, delete photos

UK has no coherent plan for Afghan refugee crisis: Ex-envoy

UK has pledged £30 millio ($41 million) to support nations neighbouring Afghanistan dealing with refugees fleeing the country since the Taliban took control. (Reuters)
UK has pledged £30 millio ($41 million) to support nations neighbouring Afghanistan dealing with refugees fleeing the country since the Taliban took control. (Reuters)
Updated 03 September 2021
Arab News

UK has no coherent plan for Afghan refugee crisis: Ex-envoy

UK has pledged £30 millio ($41 million) to support nations neighbouring Afghanistan dealing with refugees fleeing the country since the Taliban took control. (Reuters)
  • Mark Sedwill: Withdrawal ‘an act of strategic self-harm’
  • ‘Taliban’s victory will undoubtedly fuel extremism, terrorism worldwide’
Updated 03 September 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Britain and its allies have no coherent plan to deal with the expected Afghan refugee crisis spurred by the Taliban takeover, Britain’s former ambassador to Afghanistan has warned.

Mark Sedwill, who has also served as a senior advisor to two prime ministers and NATO’s top envoy in Afghanistan, said the emergency airlift carried out by coalition forces had helped “relatively small numbers” of people and far more are likely to flee overland.

Speaking at an event hosted by London think tank Policy Exchange, Sedwill said the US decision to vacate Afghanistan could not be changed, but it had a number of ramifications for Britain and the West.

“First, there will need to be a major humanitarian effort in and around Afghanistan. We will be very lucky indeed if there is not a really significant refugee crisis,” he said, adding that the Taliban would have to run an “inclusive and wholly different government” from when they previously ruled, before the 2001 NATO invasion.

The American withdrawal, he continued, “is, in my view, a bad policy, badly implemented. It is an act of strategic self-harm.

“The Taliban’s victory in Afghanistan will undoubtedly fuel extremism and terrorism worldwide, whether or not it is directed from there.”

He said the success of the emergency airlift, which saw the US and its allies evacuate from Kabul over 114,000 individuals and families of people who had worked with coalition forces, “can’t and shouldn’t conceal that overall, we do not yet have a coherent policy and plan in place to deal with refugee flows out of Afghanistan.”

According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, an additional 500,000 Afghans have now left on foot, crossing into neighboring countries including Pakistan and Iran. That is on top of the 2.2 million Afghans who fled during the 20-year conflict.

Britain is now grappling with how to deal with the thousands of people who have a firm or likely claim to resettlement in the UK who could not be extracted before the US completed its withdrawal of forces.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Thursday said evacuations might be able to resume from Kabul airport “in the near future,” but talks over the functioning of the airport are ongoing between the Taliban, Qatar and Turkey.

The UK Foreign Office has said it would immediately provide £10 million ($13.8 million) in emergency aid to the UNHCR for the provision of shelters, sanitation facilities and emergency supplies for border refugee camps, and an additional £20 million to Central Asian countries for the expected surge in arrivals.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain had extracted 15,000 people from Afghanistan during the airlift, but acknowledged that he did not know how many people eligible for evacuation did not manage to make it to the airport and out of the country.

“The answer is there are some, and we care for them very much, we’re thinking about them, we’re doing everything we can to help,” he said.

Given that neighboring countries have already taken in millions of Afghans, Sedwill cautioned that their goodwill cannot be relied upon in the long term. “The neighbors really can’t absorb more,” he said.

Memories in Europe of the 2015 Syrian refugee crisis and its political ramifications — many of which are ongoing today — have prompted leaders on the continent to take a hard line on the acceptance of Afghan refugees.

“Europe cannot alone assume the consequences” of the Taliban takeover, said French President Emmanuel Macron, while Austria’s interior minister has implied that his country will not take any Afghan refugees.

The UNHCR predicted that in a worst-case scenario, an additional 500,000 people could flee Afghanistan.

Britain has pledged to take 20,000 refugees, and said it expects 5,000 to arrive in the first year.

Topics: UK Afghanistan Taliban Taliban capture Kabul

Related

Special Unable to bear economic pressures in Lebanon, Syrian refugees head back home
Middle-East
Unable to bear economic pressures in Lebanon, Syrian refugees head back home

Latest updates

UN experts urge Iran to halt imminent execution of Kurdish prisoner
UN experts urge Iran to halt imminent execution of Kurdish prisoner
Rights body raps Greece over migrant rescue crackdown
Rights body raps Greece over migrant rescue crackdown
Norway seizes 100 Iraqi archaeological objects
Norway seizes 100 Iraqi archaeological objects
New COVID-19 pandemic safety rules and penalties for Saudi businesses
New COVID-19 pandemic safety rules and penalties for Saudi businesses
FIFA pledges action after racist abuse of England in Hungary
FIFA pledges action after racist abuse of England in Hungary

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.